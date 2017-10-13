Mini Reviews: The Hate U Give, The Boy Most Likely To

Hello friends, happy Friday! It has been a little while since I did mini-reviews and…since I’ve been reading tons and not gathering enough brain cells to do it all…Mini-review-time it is!

Ha ha ha ha HAHAHAHA. Let’s be honest, these reviews aren’t as short as I’d like them to be, but I LIKE TALKING ABOUT BOOKS OKAY. #sorrynotsorry.

There are no spoilers in these reviews.

The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas

I buddy-read this with the fabulous May @ Forever and Everly. If you don’t know her or her blog, do yourself a favour and check it out, you won’t regret it.

I also want to thank Beth @ Reading Every Night, for sending me this book as part of the #SFATW exchange I organized this summer.

Everyone has been talking about this book and reviewing this book, so it’s a good thing I’m keeping it short here. There’s about 100% chances you’ve already read a review of this book anyway. This book really is worth all of the hype.

Obviously, you all know what it’s about, that it’s one of the most important stories told in YA books – one of the reasons why it’s stuck at the top of the NYTimes bestseller list, or maybe it’s just because it is awesome. Inspired by the #BlackLivesMatter movement, The Hate U Give tells us the story of discrimination, racism and the sick way the system sometimes ends up working in the United States society. It’s both poignant, heartbreaking, eye-opening and makes you feel sick to your stomach just hearing about it. Many, many times, I wanted to throw the book out the window in frustration – not because it was not good, but because everything that was happening was SO UNFAIR. This book was not an easy read, yet it was such an important one, #ownvoices much, much needed. And, surprisingly, it brought a smile on my face more than once.

Despite it being a quite serious and intense book, at times, it was not all there was. There’s a big cast of character, from the main character Starr, to her family and friends, to secondary characters and so on – yet they were all very well fleshed-out, three dimensional, and their relationship dynamics just WORKED so well. It’s clear there was work and lot of thought put into this, which I loved so much.

The Hate U Give is an important book for sure – I know other people will have said this a billion times and you might have read thousand of reviews. If, for me, it just missed a little something to hit the 5-stars rating, it was still an important book, one you can and should learn from, one that stated out the cold hard truth while still being beautifully hopeful for a change.

“Sometimes you can do everything right and things will still go wrong. The key is to never stop doing right.”

My rating : 4 drops !

KEY WORDS

#ownvoices, contemporary, realistic romance, racism, discrimination, family vibes, great character-growth.

TO READ IF

There’s no “if” for that one. It’s a MUST-read for everyone.

The Boy Most Likely To, Hunter Fitzpatrick

Side note: The Boy Most Likely too is a companion novel for My Life Next door. I would not recommend reading this book before reading My Life Next Door, as there are some references and things you might not get.

The Boy Most Likely To had everything I loved in my contemporaries. Focused on Tim and Alice, this story tells us about their growing, changing relationship as Tim moves in the small next-door garage of Alice’s house after being kicked out by his parents. Yet, despite what the synopsis might tell you, this book isn’t only about their relationship: it’s about friendship, family, recovery, change, and it’s a whole lot about character growth – which is stunning in t his book, especially for Tim -, which happens thanks to their growing relationship, obviously, but also thanks to themselves.

The Boy Most Likely To is told in their alternative point of view and I have to admit that, at first, I felt a bit confused, as there is no announcement of the switch. I just realized at some point that this was Alice’s moment, not Tim, for instance. This took some getting used-to, and is probably the reason why I’m not rating this a tad higher. That being said, both of the main characters in this story were really, really good to follow, as they felt like real teenagers the whole time, with their flaws, issues, with their tendencies to do or say the wrong things, and so on.

The slow-burning relationship -my favorite kind- between Alice and Tim is not taking the whole place, even if it’s central to the story. There are many important issues dealt with, from debts to pregnancy to kids to big families, to abandonment, parents issues, addiction and recovery. It’s not only a sweet romance, it’s…well, it’s life and everything else getting in the way at times. That’s what makes is even more real and fun to read.

Biggest thing in both The Boy Most Likely To and its main novel, My Life Next Door, are the family vibes. If you’re looking for big families at the heart of the story, the Garretts are here for you.

“Everyone who makes a mistake isn’t doomed to be an asshole forever.”

My rating : 4 drops!

KEYWORDS

Romance, big families, addiction and recovery, realistic characters.

TO READ IF

You enjoy fabulous character-growth, great and amazing family vibes in your books and a sweet contemporary to curl up with.

Did you read any of these books ? Did you enjoy them? If not, would you be interested in reading them?

Do you enjoy your books all poignant, heartbreaking and WITH ALL THE FEELS?! Do you like great family vibes in your stories? If you do, please give me suggestions, I LOVE these kind of books!

Let’s chat in comments! 💬