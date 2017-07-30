Hello guys! I’m officialy on holidays!! Yaaaay! It feels so good, my schedule is packed and I love it (yes I’m a crazy planner)! What about you? Are you on summer break? Did you spend a great month? Are you traveling somewhere? I wanna know everything!

Today I’m going to talk about my 5 most anticipated book-to-movie adaptations. I’m always both scared and excited when a book is picked up to become a movie or a tv show because damn they can really mess it up!

But I must say it’s pretty thrilling to watch a whole world come to life! Don’t you agree?! Enough with the small talk, let’s dive in!

1. Simon vs. The Homo Sapiens Agenda

There was all this hype surrounding this book and I must admit that even if I enjoyed it, for me it was a bit disappointing. I guess I had too many expectations! It’s the story of Simon, 16, who’s living a pretty ordinary life. But guess what? He has a secret : he’s gay and slowly falling in love with Blue, a stranger he’s been emailing back and forth. Simon’s life is begining to unravel when his well-guarded secret is threatening to come out. Directed by Greg Berlanti, the movie is supposed to come out in March 2018 and I’m really excited to see this story on the big screen because n°1 : the cast sounds kinda awesome (Nick Robinson as Simon, Josh Duhamel as Jack, Jennifer Garner as Emily) and n°2 : it’s about growing up and becoming the person you want to be and I’m pretty sure it’s going to be funny and super sweet. I just hope the characters are as endearing as they are in the book!

2. The Raven Boys

Maggie Stiefvater’s The Raven Cycle is coming to television and I couldn’t be more pumped! This book completely took me by surprise because I’m more a contemporary kind of gal but seriously this story and damn those characters, I couldn’t help but fall in love! So I’m really REALLY nervous about this! For those who don’t know what I’m talking about : this series follows the story of Blue Sargent, Richard Gansey III, Adam Parrish, Ronan Lynch, and Noah Czerny as they attempt to find the sleeping Welsh king Glendower. Just a few words to describe this book : fantasy, magic, strange and addictive. It was supposed to be turned into a movie but I guess with it being a series it made more sense to turn it into a tv show. It’s currently in production, with Catherine Harwick as the director and producer and Andrew Miller as its showrunner. Just gimme a trailer NOW!

3. Shatter Me Shatter Me is going to be a tv series! Yaaaay! I know not everybody liked this book but I seriously loved it and I’m so curious to see it coming to life. Set in a dystopian world, Juliet is imprisoned for a crime she never intended to commit, a crime caused by a peculiar gift she herself doesn’t understand. You’re hooked?! The series rights have been sold to ABC Signature Studios and author Tahereh Mafi will be a Consulting Producer for the show. And that’s excellent news because in Hollywood, a very few authors are granted that position! I don’t have any more info at the moment, I’m hoping we’ll get more news very soon!

4. Let It Snow Universal pushed the adaptation of Let It Snow from December 2016 to November 2017 and I’m mad! Waiting a whole other year…ugh! It better be good! Based on the short stories from John Green, Maureen Johnson and Lauren Myracle, the plot is about three unexpected romances that take place over the course of one Christmas Eve. It’s cute, funny and just overall charming. It’s going to be the perfect Christmas movie to watch under a soft blanket with a nice cup of tea. Luke Snellin was hired to direct the film with a screenplay first written by Kay Cannon and revised by Scott Neustadter and Michael Weber. As far as I know, no official news about the cast.

5. All the Bright Places Look at that movie poster!! I don’t know about you but it sure makes me want to see the movie! All the Bright Places is a 2015 young adult novel written by Jennifer Niven. The film adaptation is starring Elle Fanning and is currently in pre-production. It’s supposed to be released in 2018. So, what’s it about? The story traces the relationship between two completely different teenagers, Violet and Finch, that begins when each contemplate suicide. It’s heart-wrenching and authentic. It’s about finding yourself and it tackles touchy subjects like mental illness, trauma, family and grief. Miguel Arteta is to direct and Jennifer Niven Niven will write the movie’s script, isn’t that awesome? I hope I’ll feel more emotionally connected to the story and its characters than I did with the book. Are you excited for those books to come to life? Any others adaptations you’re looking forward to? Do you prefer that books stay books or do you like watching it on the big screen?