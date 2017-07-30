Hello guys! I’m officialy on holidays!! Yaaaay! It feels so good, my schedule is packed and I love it (yes I’m a crazy planner)! What about you? Are you on summer break? Did you spend a great month? Are you traveling somewhere? I wanna know everything!
Today I’m going to talk about my 5 most anticipated book-to-movie adaptations. I’m always both scared and excited when a book is picked up to become a movie or a tv show because damn they can really mess it up!
But I must say it’s pretty thrilling to watch a whole world come to life! Don’t you agree?! Enough with the small talk, let’s dive in!
1. Simon vs. The Homo Sapiens Agenda
There was all this hype surrounding this book and I must admit that even if I enjoyed it, for me it was a bit disappointing. I guess I had too many expectations! It’s the story of Simon, 16, who’s living a pretty ordinary life. But guess what? He has a secret : he’s gay and slowly falling in love with Blue, a stranger he’s been emailing back and forth. Simon’s life is begining to unravel when his well-guarded secret is threatening to come out. Directed by Greg Berlanti, the movie is supposed to come out in March 2018 and I’m really excited to see this story on the big screen because n°1 : the cast sounds kinda awesome (Nick Robinson as Simon, Josh Duhamel as Jack, Jennifer Garner as Emily) and n°2 : it’s about growing up and becoming the person you want to be and I’m pretty sure it’s going to be funny and super sweet. I just hope the characters are as endearing as they are in the book!
2. The Raven Boys
Maggie Stiefvater’s The Raven Cycle is coming to television and I couldn’t be more pumped! This book completely took me by surprise because I’m more a contemporary kind of gal but seriously this story and damn those characters, I couldn’t help but fall in love! So I’m really REALLY nervous about this! For those who don’t know what I’m talking about : this series follows the story of Blue Sargent, Richard Gansey III, Adam Parrish, Ronan Lynch, and Noah Czerny as they attempt to find the sleeping Welsh king Glendower. Just a few words to describe this book : fantasy, magic, strange and addictive. It was supposed to be turned into a movie but I guess with it being a series it made more sense to turn it into a tv show. It’s currently in production, with Catherine Harwick as the director and producer and Andrew Miller as its showrunner. Just gimme a trailer NOW!
3. Shatter Me
Shatter Me is going to be a tv series! Yaaaay! I know not everybody liked this book but I seriously loved it and I’m so curious to see it coming to life. Set in a dystopian world, Juliet is imprisoned for a crime she never intended to commit, a crime caused by a peculiar gift she herself doesn’t understand. You’re hooked?! The series rights have been sold to ABC Signature Studios and author Tahereh Mafi will be a Consulting Producer for the show. And that’s excellent news because in Hollywood, a very few authors are granted that position! I don’t have any more info at the moment, I’m hoping we’ll get more news very soon!
4. Let It Snow
Universal pushed the adaptation of Let It Snow from December 2016 to November 2017 and I’m mad! Waiting a whole other year…ugh! It better be good! Based on the short stories from John Green, Maureen Johnson and Lauren Myracle, the plot is about three unexpected romances that take place over the course of one Christmas Eve. It’s cute, funny and just overall charming. It’s going to be the perfect Christmas movie to watch under a soft blanket with a nice cup of tea. Luke Snellin was hired to direct the film with a screenplay first written by Kay Cannon and revised by Scott Neustadter and Michael Weber. As far as I know, no official news about the cast.
5. All the Bright Places
Look at that movie poster!! I don’t know about you but it sure makes me want to see the movie! All the Bright Places is a 2015 young adult novel written by Jennifer Niven. The film adaptation is starring Elle Fanning and is currently in pre-production. It’s supposed to be released in 2018. So, what’s it about? The story traces the relationship between two completely different teenagers, Violet and Finch, that begins when each contemplate suicide. It’s heart-wrenching and authentic. It’s about finding yourself and it tackles touchy subjects like mental illness, trauma, family and grief. Miguel Arteta is to direct and Jennifer Niven Niven will write the movie’s script, isn’t that awesome? I hope I’ll feel more emotionally connected to the story and its characters than I did with the book.
Are you excited for those books to come to life? Any others adaptations you’re looking forward to?
Do you prefer that books stay books or do you like watching it on the big screen?
44 thoughts on “5 most anticipated book-to movie adaptations”
Enjoy your break. I’m looking forward to Simon. And this time next week I’ll be on a plane to New York!
Thank you! 😘 That’s awesome, New York is such an amazing city. Hope you’ll have a wonderful time 😊
EEP YASSSS I’m so excited for the Raven Boys!! But also mildly terrified hahaha. I haven’t read any of the other books so I can’t say much about them other than I have heard a lot of good things about them!
Hahaha, yeees! Can’t wait to see how it’ll turn out 😊
To be honest I didn’t know any of these were being adapted into movies/tv shows! This is so exciting! Josh Duhamel is a favourite of mine so I better run out and read Simon Vs before the movie comes out!! 😊
Well..I’m here to keep you informed 😂 Oh my god yes, Josh Duhamel is amazing, love him! Yes, you really should, hope you’ll like it 😊
I did not know The Raven Boys and Shatter Me are becoming movies!! But that just scares the hell out of me, because nailing those two books on screen is going to be diffciult. I cannot wait for the Simon movie !!
Yeees, it’s going to be a real challenge! Hope they’ll turn out great 😀😀
Great post! Movie adaptations always get me so excited! These sound good, I hope they all live up to expectations!
Thank you! 😘 Yes, fingers crossed! 😊
NICK ROBINSON?!?!?! AKA my one true love?! Oh gosh I have to see this movie.
Hahaha, yeees we ALL need to see this movie and asap 😀😀
I’ve haven’t heard of any of those except Maggie Stiefvater and Let It Snow. But I love when books come to TV, more young people might jump to reading their favorite series if they fall in love with the characters.
You’re so right! 😊
I’m also looking forward to The Hate U Give. I always love the books more, but it’s sort of fun when they are turned into movies or series. So I know I’ll watch most of them.
Haven’t read that one yet! Same here, the books are always better but damn it’s awesome when they manage to do a faithful adaptation and really capture the atmosphere of the book 😀
Can’t wait. Although, I haven’t read ANY of these. They’re on my GR list but I just haven’t gotten around to borrowing them from my library and reading them. The first one I’d read would be The Raven Boys. I’ve read nothing but good things about those books.
Yeees, you really should start with that one it’s great! Hope you’ll enjoy it 😊
Yay for being on holiday 🌸
I’m super, super psyched for All The Bright Places; I just really hope that it lives up to my expectations and that the mental health aspect is done perfectly! I also can’t wait for The Raven Boys tv series and Simon Vs – I just have to finish the books before they get adapted 🙈
Yaaaay! 🤗 Yes, I hope so too! Haha, you still got a bit of time 😀
Oh my goodness. The Raven Boys is going to be a TV show?? I’m so nervous for this omg if they get it right it’ll be spectacular but if they get it wrong…
YEES! I’m both super excited and super scared! Fingers crossed they don’t mess it up 🤞
I’m super pumped as well over The Raven Boys TV series Marie! It’s one of my fave book series out there & can’t wait to see them come to life on the screen. I hope they also cast amazing people for Blue’s “aunts”. I have yet to read Simon but I do own a copy I plan on getting to soon. i read Becky’s Upside of Unrequited earlier this year & friggin LOVED her writing! Awesome list you’ve got here 🙂
I’m Nyx, Marie’s sister but thank you! 😘 I really hope the cast will be awesome cause damn I love those characters so much! Hope you’ll like Simon, haven’t read the other one I need to check it out 😊
Great list! It’ll be interesting to see how well the movies/tv series turn out. I’m also really looking forward to A Wrinkle in Time! The trailer looks pretty amazing!
Thank you! 😘 Haven’t check out that one yet,, I really should! 😊
OMG I didn’t realise all the bright places was being made into a film!! I’m so excited for this- the book was one of my favs last summer 🙂 great post x
Well I’m here to keep you informed 😀 Thanks for stopping by 😘
I had NO idea they were making All the Bright Places into a film, wow that’s going to be amazing if the poster is anything to go by!
Great post Nyx. I’m already really excited for the Simon Vs movie, I’ve been following that as the cast have been revealed and it looks like it’ll be amazing, same with The Raven Cycle. That’s one of my all-time favourites and I can’t wait to see it as a TV series. The adaption I’m looking forwards to is the Chaos Walking trilogy by Patrick ness, they’re making it into a film and I cannot wait!
Again great post! 😀 ❤
Yes, yes, yes! I hope they’ll all turn out great, I’m really excited 😀 I only read the first one of the Chaos Walking trilogy and haven’t enjoy it as much as I thought but if a movie is in the works, I’ll definitely check it out 😊 Thanks Beth 😘😘
I can’t believe Shatter Me is going to be a tv series. I loved that book series. I actually a story that similar to that book series. Also, The Dark Tower series by Stephen King is going to be movies.
Yeees, I’m so pumped! I LOVE that serie so much, I’m really excited to see it on the screen 😀😀 Haven’t read that one, I’ll check it out 😊
Admittedly I keep forgetting about these adaptations. I think my excitement for them has dwindled. I am intrigued by The Raven Cycle adaptation. I loved the books so I’m interested in seeing how it’s brought to the screen.
Well, until they actually are on the screen I guess the excitement is not as strong as it should be haha. Yes, me too I’m really curious about it 😊
I’m always really scared about movie adaptions because WHAT IF THEY RUIN IT??? It’s happened too many times already and I just assume they’ll do it to every book. BUT I’m really excited about the Simon Vs. movie! I’m also excited about The Raven Boys — but they better not ruin it!
Haha, YEES! It’s always so scary!! But I guess I’m more curious that anything 🙈
I didn’t know All the Bright Places is going to be a movie! I’m excited for it but at the same time terrified I’ll turn into puddle of tears at the theater…
Hahaha, YEES! Haven’t thought about it but yes tears will be falling…😅
I know Let It Snow is marketed as three romances, but they all tie together. I wonder more about how it’s going to be put together. I imagine they’ll keep going back and forth between all three, but it would be cool to see a time sequence similar to that of Pulp Fiction.
Oh, I didn’t know that! I’m even more curious now! 😊
I’ve only read The Raven Cycle and as I had to DNF the last book, I probably won’t waste time on the show! xD
Maybe you’ll like the tv show, you never know 😉
Man I hate All The Bright Places. I hated it so much I sold my copy at the local book store. #unpopularopinion
I’m excited for Simon Vs., though!
and how in the world did you get those +toGoodreads buttons? They’re so cool.
The world would be boring if everyone liked the same stuff haha! Found the buttons on Goodreads and just added them in my post 😊
