Monthly wrap-up – July 2017

Hello friends, happy Sunday! How are you? I can’t believe it is (finally and already, at the same time) the beginning of August. This year’s flying almost as fast as all the books I am devouring lately…That’s crazy. And here comes another time to share my monthly wrap-up of happenings…Get ready.

This month has both been good and bad in so many ways. I was grateful to have a long weekend off work to spend with my loved ones, moments that came and went by way too quickly, as always. I might have bought too many books this month and my sister hates me because her TBR is the size of, well…TONS OF BOOKS. That’s scary, right? Regrets, you ask? I have absolutely NONE.

On the other end, I have been having a troubled month at work. I’m just tired of things I guess. It shall pass.

To spice things up for this quite boring part and since I’m guessing some of you are a teensy tiny bit curious to take a peek at my life (are you not?), I have decided to share my instagram pictures of the month…I’ve got three but that’s SOMETHING.

Also, after this, I am thinking that you will DROWN in pictures in my next month wrap-up. I shall have a diabolical laugh and make you all wait until Sunday’s blog post now.

I’m still on track with my reading challenge as I am 12 books ahead of schedule on Goodreads…So that’s good I guess. I have been reading slightly less this month, but well, just one book so it’s really not much. Also, compared to my contemporary-filled June, I’ve read fantasy, contemporary, dystopia and even thriller YA books. So…GO, me?

Books I read

A surprising ya thriller, slightly creepy but ultimately good.

Read my full review here.

An interesting retelling of beauty & the beast, mixed up with mythological elements and magic.

Set in the 1950’s in the US, a powerful take on segregation from two girls’ POV.

A magical and suspenseful adventure, a teensy bit less good than the hype said it would be, for me.

This was a re-read and I’m always in love with this series.

I would sum up this month of writing with four words: I’m trying, okay? Some days are harder than others, especially since I’ve been working on this for so long now, I don’t even know what else to do but push harder to finally finish this. I still love my story so, very much, but sometimes I’m just feeling lost or, like, because I don’t have enough time to dedicate to this story, that I’m not doing okay as a writer. #sillywriterthoughts

Also, going through with this idea of pushing myself harder, I have decided that I might share teensy snippets of my writing here….

When nothing goes right, go blog. Seriously that’s my motto at times. A lot of the time. Also I’m being overdramatic here so don’t pay attention to me too much haha. Blogging has always been some sort of a safe space, though, someplace where I feel like I can express myself and my bookish love and…it’s a nice escape. That’s what it’s been this month, really. I’m SO grateful for all of your lovely feedback on my blog post the past month, it’s been even greater than ever.

Book reviews

Discussions

Bookish tags & recommendations

Nyx’s Corner

How was your month? How many books did you read, and which one was your favorite? What’s one positive thing that happened to you this July?

Let’s chat in comments!