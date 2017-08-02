Monthly wrap-up – July 2017

Hello friends, happy Sunday! How are you? I can’t believe it is (finally and already, at the same time) the beginning of August. This year’s flying almost as fast as all the books I am devouring lately…That’s crazy. And here comes another time to share my monthly wrap-up of happenings…Get ready.
This month has both been good and bad in so many ways. I was grateful to have a long weekend off work to spend with my loved ones, moments that came and went by way too quickly, as always. I might have bought too many books this month and my sister hates me because her TBR is the size of, well…TONS OF BOOKS. That’s scary, right? Regrets, you ask? I have absolutely NONE.
On the other end, I have been having a troubled month at work. I’m just tired of things I guess. It shall pass.
To spice things up for this quite boring part and since I’m guessing some of you are a teensy tiny bit curious to take a peek at my life (are you not?), I have decided to share my instagram pictures of the month…I’ve got three but that’s SOMETHING.
Also, after this, I am thinking that you will DROWN in pictures in my next month wrap-up. I shall have a diabolical laugh and make you all wait until Sunday’s blog post now.
I’m still on track with my reading challenge as I am 12 books ahead of schedule on Goodreads…So that’s good I guess. I have been reading slightly less this month, but well, just one book so it’s really not much. Also, compared to my contemporary-filled June, I’ve read fantasy, contemporary, dystopia and even thriller YA books. So…GO, me?
Books I read
A surprising ya thriller, slightly creepy but ultimately good.
Read my full review here.
An interesting retelling of beauty & the beast, mixed up with mythological elements and magic.
Set in the 1950’s in the US, a powerful take on segregation from two girls’ POV.
A magical and suspenseful adventure, a teensy bit less good than the hype said it would be, for me.
This was a re-read and I’m always in love with this series.
I would sum up this month of writing with four words: I’m trying, okay? Some days are harder than others, especially since I’ve been working on this for so long now, I don’t even know what else to do but push harder to finally finish this. I still love my story so, very much, but sometimes I’m just feeling lost or, like, because I don’t have enough time to dedicate to this story, that I’m not doing okay as a writer. #sillywriterthoughts
Also, going through with this idea of pushing myself harder, I have decided that I might share teensy snippets of my writing here….
When nothing goes right, go blog. Seriously that’s my motto at times. A lot of the time. Also I’m being overdramatic here so don’t pay attention to me too much haha. Blogging has always been some sort of a safe space, though, someplace where I feel like I can express myself and my bookish love and…it’s a nice escape. That’s what it’s been this month, really. I’m SO grateful for all of your lovely feedback on my blog post the past month, it’s been even greater than ever.
Book reviews
- Mini reviews: Queens of Geek, Jen Wilde & Gena/Finn,
- The Color Project, Sierra Abrams
- Always and forever, Lara Jean, Jenny Han
- Feel me fall, James Morris
Discussions
- The struggles of being an international book blogger
- How to: write a great blog post
- My book blogger bucket list
- On book cover lust
Bookish tags & recommendations
Nyx’s Corner
How was your month? How many books did you read, and which one was your favorite? What’s one positive thing that happened to you this July?
Let’s chat in comments!
20 thoughts on “Monthly wrap-up – July 2017”
I’m glad you enjoyed Caraval! I really need to read it to make up my own feelings about it because I’ve heard so many mixed things!? I’ve also really wanted to read Delirium for a while! Those pictures are gorgeous ❤ Love them! I would love to see snippets of your writing and don't worry all writers have breakdowns sometimes ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hope you’ll read it, I would love to know your thoughts about Caraval. It was a good book, even if I didn’t fall in love with it.
YES please, I hope you’ll read Delirium someday – it is one of my favorite book of all times and I feel like it’s a bit underrated. It makes me sad 😦
Thank you so much for your sweet comment and your support ❤ ❤ ❤ ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m sorry things haven’t been great at work for you, Marie! Sending you all the good vibes 💕. Your photos are all so pretty😍!!! I really need to read Delirium. It’s been on my shelf for SO long. I’ve been wanting to read more of Lauren Oliver’s book ever since I finished Replica. Hopefully I can soon!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you so much, Lauren, that’s so sweet of you ❤ ❤
Ohh YES, please do read more of Lauren Oliver's books, they are all incredible – Delirium is my favorite of all 🙂 ❤
LikeLike
Your hometown is beautiful and that food looks so delicious!
I hope everything at work improves this month!
I have heard so many mixed things about Caraval so I am reluctant to pick it up!
LikeLiked by 1 person
OH thank you so much, Kristin, for your sweet words and your support, it means so much to me ❤
I hope you'll want to pick up Caraval anyway someday. It was an entertaining book and I loved the concept, unfortunately I didn't quite connect with the characters to fall in love with it…but maybe you will! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
My jaw literally DROPPED when you said you’ve decided to share some snippets!!! I’M SO EXCITED! Maybe it’ll help you feel a little less lost with your novel? ❤
WHAT POST IS ON SUNDAY IS IT A TRAVEL POST??? WAIT YOU'RE GOING ON VACATION SO IN THE NEXT WRAP-UP YOU'LL INCLUDE PICS OF THAT RIGHT???
And 12 books ahead of schedule is awesome! I keep getting 1 ahead of schedule… and then back on track. 😛 I hope you'll feel better with work this month (especially if you're taking a vacation!). ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hope so ahah, I’m all nerves but well, I’ll share some snippets in the upcoming weeks maybe – I need to break out of this shell and do something ahah 🙂 ❤
Hahaha, I love seeing all of these all caps, May 😛 And you'll know soon enough but YES there will be TONS of pictures on my next wrap up, that's for sure 😀
Well you are on track, so that's AWESOME, yay! 😀 Thank you so much for your sweet words and support, May ❤ ❤ ❤
LikeLike
That’s great that you’re branching out and reading different genres – I’ve been trying to do that, too! I agree, Caraval was not as good as I hoped it would be.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s good once in a while to discover something new – it’s even greater when we find out that we like the new things we try 😀
Oh I’m glad I’m not the only one feeling a bit “meh” about Caraval. I thought it would be incredible and I was a bit disappointed
Thank you so much, Angela, I hope you’ll have a great month! ❤ ❤
LikeLike
I love your Instagram pictures! I hope that work gets better for you. I really need to read Caraval. I bought it on release day, but it’s still of course sitting on my bookshelf unread ughh. I buy so many books, which leaves me TBR huuuuuuuge, sigh. haha.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ohhh thank you, Ashley! ❤
Ahah, there are just SO many books to read and so little time, I get the feeling. I hope you'll read it soon, I'd be curious to hear your thoughts about that one 🙂
Have an amazing month! ❤ ❤
LikeLike
I think I read many books this month, thanks to 24in48 and booktubeathon. Glad you had a lovely month too. One of my favourite reads of July was Six of crows. I had a doubt if it was over hyped but I ended up loving it. So totally worth the hype
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ohhh that’s great! It seems like these months are THE months of all the reading challenges.
I’m so happy you loved Six of Crows! I haven’t read that one yet – I’ll admit it, mainly because of ALL the hype, I’m a bit nervous. I’m so happy to hear you loved it 🙂 Thank you so much for your sweet comment, hope you’ll have a great month! ❤
LikeLike
I’d love to read your writing! I also hope to read Lies We Tell and Caraval soon. Have an epic August!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh thank you, Elizabeth! ❤ ❤ I hope you'll read and love Lies We Tell Ourselves and Caraval:)
Have a great month! ❤
LikeLike
First of all, let’s hug the hell out of the end of July *huuuuuuuuug*
Good and bad things, well, I wish only good things would happen to my Frenchie ❤ I hope things improve at work. You've rocked blogging and reading, and hey, dear writer, keep trying 🙂 You're winning as long as you do it! xxx
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you so much my Sweechie, you are so very sweet ❤ ❤ I hope so, I'm glad to have a break coming soon 🙂 (also I quite need to talk to you about some place I'm going to…!!)
Thank you so much, you're the best ❤ ❤ ❤
LikeLike
I really need to read the Delirium trilogy, it looks so good! Also: I LOVE those covers! I really want to read Cruel Beauty too as I’ve been in the mood for a Beauty and the Beast retelling.
I totally get you with the writing thing, it’s super hard. I have a WIP that I’m really passionate about because it’s about a girl with an anxiety disorder but I’m struggling to write it as I don’t really know what the plot is going to be and when I try to plan the plot, I don’t have very many ideas for it. I’m hoping I’ll get an idea soon haha!
I read 17 books in August (6 were graphic novels) which I’m SO PROUD OF. I haven’t read that many books in a month in YEARS. My favourites were And I Darken, The Hiding Place and A Darker Shade of Magic – they were incredible.
I hope you have a lovely August and good luck with the writing!
LikeLiked by 1 person
RIGHT? These Delirium covers are absolutely stunning, I love staring at them ahah. I hope you’ll give the series a chance someday soon, I love it so much. I hope you will too 🙂 ❤
I haven't read too many Beauty & The Beast retellings, I want to read more after that one for sure! 😀
Ohh, I hope inspiration will strike soon and that you'll have ALL of the ideas. If you have a pretty good idea for the main character already, that's a start. Flesh her out and everything, maybe the ideas and / or what happens to her will come naturally once you've given her some thoughts 😀 ❤
WOW, that's SO MANY BOOKS, it is awesome! ❤ Also, so happy you loved ADSOM, it was so great, right?! I haven't read And I Darken but everyone's been recommending it. Maybe I should? 🙂
Thank you so much for your sweet comment, Kyra! I hope you'll have a great August! ❤
LikeLike