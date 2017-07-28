Review: Feel Me Fall, James Morris

I’m not much of a young adult thriller reader – I’m not much of a thriller reader at all, if you ask me. Yet here I am, reviewing a very intense and quite interesting young adult thriller…So I guess blogging kind of made me broaden my horizons a bit more, and for that, I am glad. Feel Me Fall was an intriguing, fast-paced, quite creepy yet very interesting young adult book. Definitely one book I’ll classify as a good surprise.

A SURVIVAL STORY BETWEEN PAST AND PRESENT



Feel Me Fall starts off as the story of teenagers, stranded in the Amazon after their plane crashed. Classmates, some of them friends, some others strangers, they are all going to have to make the best of it to survive. Yet, Feel Me Fall also starts off as a book with Emily, the main protagonist or our story, stranded in a hospital bed, dealing with the memories of a traumatic experience, as the unique survivor of a plane crash.

You got it – or maybe you did not: Feel Me Fall is a story told between past and present, between the moments Emily spent with her classmates in the forest, trying to survive; the actual moment where she is back home, broken inside by all she lived back there in the Amazon; and the actual moments before the trip happened. Maybe you don’t know this, but I am a huge fan of stories mixing up past, present, leaving us to put together the pieces of the puzzle of what happened, and the pieces of each character as you get to figure out who they are. That being said, I know it is such a dangerous way to narrate a story: if this isn’t done right, we can get lost, get bored, or have nothing making actual sense in the end. Thankfully, Feel Me Fall was done in such a great way that I was into the story right from the beginning and completely satisfied by the ending, knowing I had made the puzzle of this story complete again. The different timelines kept everything interesting thorough the book and, most importantly, helped me in having a bigger, fuller picture of all of the characters, making them more three dimensional and interesting to follow.

INTERESTING, COMPLEX CHARACTERS



Told from Emily’s perspective, Feel Me Fall managed to make me care and feel for a character I wasn’t too fond of anyway. I knew I kind of had a hard time with Emily, what she thought and how she acted, yet I felt like I could understand the way she was and why she was this way, which made me continue on with the story and overall really enjoyed it. The side characters weren’t as two-dimensional as I expected them to be: if, it’s true, we don’t really get to know them too much, each of them felt real enough, with their own struggles, internal battles and feelings while facing such an awful situation in which you are forced to change who you are to survive. I’m not going to spoil anything here but one of the main characters was particularly complex in the story, growing as their adventure stranded in the tropical forest grew longer and longer. It was an evolution I appreciated even if it had me mad so many times as well.

LIES, SECRETS AND BETRAYALS AT THE HEART OF THE INTRIGUE



With teenagers as the main characters, Feel Me Fall is bound to have some drama within, however it was all put into perspective given the particular situation they all were in. Seeing their relationships evolve, play out, the dramas unfold and their own dramas and secrets from back home catching up to them as they try to survive was gripping and certainly gave this adventure a bit more of complexity as all of the characters felt like they had their own demons to face, added to trying to survive. However, that book wouldn’t be called a thriller if there wasn’t some horror moments, some moments that had me gasping and wondering just what the heck. Lies, secrets, betrayals and intensity are full parts of this story, which made this a thrilling read overall.

OVERALL



If you’re enjoying YA thrillers – or if you’re not into the genre too much like I am, but the synopsis caught your eye, I’d definitely recommend and try Feel Me Fall. It’s a quick, fast-paced read that makes it feel like you’re trying to solve a puzzle – only to gasp at the end when the final page and final piece is in your hands, making you wonder just, once again, what the heck.

Final rating: 4 drops!



Thank you so much to the author for the free review copy of this book. This did not, in any way, affect my opinion on it.

Trigger warnings: death/murder, violence.

James Morris, Feel Me Fall, Published by Inkspot imaginarium, May 2nd 2017.

Secrets and survival in the Amazon Emily Duran is the sole survivor of a plane crash that left her and her teenage friends stranded and alone in the jungles of the Amazon. Lost and losing hope, they struggle against the elements, and each other. With their familiar pecking order no longer in place, a new order emerges, filled with power struggles, betrayals, secrets and lies. Emily must explain why she’s the last left alive. But can she carry the burden of the past? Discover the gripping new adventure novel that explores who we are when no one is watching, and how far we’ll go in order to survive.