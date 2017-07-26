What makes a REAL book blogger ?!

Hi friends, happy Wednesday! I hope you’re having a lovely week so far, filled with books and love. Today was supposed to be bookish tag day, but my blogging schedule is going to be all over the place soon enough anyway and…what do you know, I kind of got a peak of inspiration and an urge to RANT about this, so…here goes the blogging streak again with….

This feature should be renamed and simply be called “where Marie freaks out about blogging”. Which I do 24/7 #sorrynotsorry.

Lately, some things have been bothering me. Not quite bothering me, really, but made me wonder about book blogging, book bloggers, what we are, how we appear to be and what we should be. Really, thinking now as I write this, Kat’s blog post on her blogging identity really made me think about book blogging in a more general way so, thank you, Kat, for being a source of inspiration to my ranting.

When we all start blogging, we have tons of expectations, of blogging sunshines, rainbows, tons of books falling from the skies and more. But there’s something else as well. I don’t know about you, but when I think of the term “book blogger”, I’m thinking about what actually MAKES a book blogger. Like any kind of job – sorry for the comparison but you’ll admit blogging is kind of a job we love -, being a book blogger is an actual title, something you can label and DEFINE.

Really? Can you fit us all book bloggers in a box ? Better be a big one and filled with books.

BEING a book blogger certainly is SOMETHING. It defines us all, yet sometimes, thinking about my own blog, about other blogs I stumble upon, about blogging in general, comes one question. What makes a REAL, GENUINE BOOK BLOGGER? What actually makes you go on a blog and think “oh, this is a book blogger”? What makes you feel like you are yourself a book blogger? ARE WE ALL FITTING IN A BOX – because we are A LOT OF PEOPLE??

Before I started blogging, and the first couple of months into blogging, I thought a book blogger would be fitting in a box and that I had to do everything on the list to be accepted into the big book blogger gang. I thought there was a massive book blogger checklist and if I didn’t follow it, everything would be ruined.

Basically, here’s what I thought book bloggers HAD to do.

Book bloggers have to scream about books non-stop . Even when their throat is dry and they are sick and reading slumps are taking over their love for books for a second.

. Even when their throat is dry and they are sick and reading slumps are taking over their love for books for a second. Book bloggers should be reading A LOT . Like, almost all the time. Also they should be fluent in hyped books .

. Like, almost all the time. Also they should be . Book bloggers shall participate in readathons when they can because FUN and BOOKS.

when they can because FUN and BOOKS. Book bloggers have to write book reviews . Book reviews are the heart and soul of book blogging and if you’re not writing too many reviews you’re not in.

. Book reviews are the heart and soul of book blogging and if you’re not writing too many reviews you’re not in. Book bloggers probably should get on Twitter because the community happens here (so does all of the drama but whatever, you have to be part of the drama too to be part of it)

because the community happens here (so does all of the drama but whatever, you have to be part of the drama too to be part of it) Book bloggers have to get ARCs to be genuine book bloggers. (gasps.)

to be genuine book bloggers. (gasps.) Book bloggers shouldn’t think about monetizing their blog because controversial and wrong and impossible.

I could probably write more and more about this topic but I’ll stop here and have a tiny, selfish recap.

Basically, here is what I do

I don’t scream my love for books 24/7, even if I do it a lot. I have other passions and so do other book bloggers, they even mention them on their blogs like the amazing Kat I talked about before ranting about her TV shows. I read a lot but probably not enough. I haven’t read many hyped books. Readathons: never tried. I DO write book reviews but they are not my most popular posts or the most written ones. I probably write about book blogging more #awkward. I AM on twitter but I’m not that alive there because #scared but that’s another question. I don’t get physical ARCs. I always think about monetizing my blog.

Based on this, I am actually not a genuine book blogger. Also, I am too hard on myself about book blogging and basically everything. But that’s a whole other point.

But…are there REALLY book blogging rules?

As time went on, I kind of found out that these silly rules I made out for myself aren’t rules. They are more of a CODE? In that moment, we should all think of Captain Barbosa’s wise words.

What makes me a book blogger is that yes, I talk about books. I sometimes wander into traveling or writing or blogging or other things I enjoy. The fact that I am not doing what other bloggers do does not unvalidate me as a book blogger. I know book bloggers that almost don’t write book reviews on their blogs. Others don’t showcast their book hauls. Some are doing all of the memes in the world, others are not. But they talk about books. If books are the heart of our blogs, they don’t have to be our sole purpose. It’s never too late to branch out either or become lifestyle blogger.

It’s up to you to call yourself a book blogger, and up to you to decide whether or not you feel like a genuine book blogger. Obviously there is a bit of comparison to others, here, but there’s also your way of doing things. If you like and are talking about books for the most part on your blog, you are a valid book blogger. At least I think so.

Not one book blogger is fitting in a box because no box could have enough place for all our books, but most importantly because we are NOT going into a box. We’re all blogging differently and none of us has a label. I might be the crazy ranting about book blogging book blogger ; and I think I might be okay with it. Doesn’t mean I won’t ever branch out from that. Just means there are no labels on book bloggers and what matters is you and your content and your own voice that makes you genuine and real in everything you write.

Alright, I agree with you. That was quite a weird and ranty post. If you read all the way here, THANK YOU. Also, I’d love to know…

When you visit a blog, what makes you think “this is a book blogger” ? Do you look at the amount of book reviews or don’t you really care?

Did you also think that you had to do a certain type / amount of blog posts to be a book blogger, or was that just me?

What is your definition of a book blogger? I’d love to know your thoughts about the topic in comments!