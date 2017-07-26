What makes a REAL book blogger ?!

Hi friends, happy Wednesday! I hope you’re having a lovely week so far, filled with books and love. Today was supposed to be bookish tag day, but my blogging schedule is going to be all over the place soon enough anyway and…what do you know, I kind of got a peak of inspiration and an urge to RANT about this, so…here goes the blogging streak again with….
This feature should be renamed and simply be called “where Marie freaks out about blogging”. Which I do 24/7 #sorrynotsorry.
Lately, some things have been bothering me. Not quite bothering me, really, but made me wonder about book blogging, book bloggers, what we are, how we appear to be and what we should be. Really, thinking now as I write this, Kat’s blog post on her blogging identity really made me think about book blogging in a more general way so, thank you, Kat, for being a source of inspiration to my ranting.
When we all start blogging, we have tons of expectations, of blogging sunshines, rainbows, tons of books falling from the skies and more. But there’s something else as well. I don’t know about you, but when I think of the term “book blogger”, I’m thinking about what actually MAKES a book blogger. Like any kind of job – sorry for the comparison but you’ll admit blogging is kind of a job we love -, being a book blogger is an actual title, something you can label and DEFINE.
Really? Can you fit us all book bloggers in a box ? Better be a big one and filled with books.
BEING a book blogger certainly is SOMETHING. It defines us all, yet sometimes, thinking about my own blog, about other blogs I stumble upon, about blogging in general, comes one question. What makes a REAL, GENUINE BOOK BLOGGER? What actually makes you go on a blog and think “oh, this is a book blogger”? What makes you feel like you are yourself a book blogger? ARE WE ALL FITTING IN A BOX – because we are A LOT OF PEOPLE??
Before I started blogging, and the first couple of months into blogging, I thought a book blogger would be fitting in a box and that I had to do everything on the list to be accepted into the big book blogger gang. I thought there was a massive book blogger checklist and if I didn’t follow it, everything would be ruined.
Basically, here’s what I thought book bloggers HAD to do.
- Book bloggers have to scream about books non-stop. Even when their throat is dry and they are sick and reading slumps are taking over their love for books for a second.
- Book bloggers should be reading A LOT. Like, almost all the time. Also they should be fluent in hyped books.
- Book bloggers shall participate in readathons when they can because FUN and BOOKS.
- Book bloggers have to write book reviews. Book reviews are the heart and soul of book blogging and if you’re not writing too many reviews you’re not in.
- Book bloggers probably should get on Twitter because the community happens here (so does all of the drama but whatever, you have to be part of the drama too to be part of it)
- Book bloggers have to get ARCs to be genuine book bloggers. (gasps.)
- Book bloggers shouldn’t think about monetizing their blog because controversial and wrong and impossible.
I could probably write more and more about this topic but I’ll stop here and have a tiny, selfish recap.
Basically, here is what I do
I don’t scream my love for books 24/7, even if I do it a lot. I have other passions and so do other book bloggers, they even mention them on their blogs like the amazing Kat I talked about before ranting about her TV shows. I read a lot but probably not enough. I haven’t read many hyped books. Readathons: never tried. I DO write book reviews but they are not my most popular posts or the most written ones. I probably write about book blogging more #awkward. I AM on twitter but I’m not that alive there because #scared but that’s another question. I don’t get physical ARCs. I always think about monetizing my blog.
Based on this, I am actually not a genuine book blogger. Also, I am too hard on myself about book blogging and basically everything. But that’s a whole other point.
But…are there REALLY book blogging rules?
As time went on, I kind of found out that these silly rules I made out for myself aren’t rules. They are more of a CODE? In that moment, we should all think of Captain Barbosa’s wise words.
What makes me a book blogger is that yes, I talk about books. I sometimes wander into traveling or writing or blogging or other things I enjoy. The fact that I am not doing what other bloggers do does not unvalidate me as a book blogger. I know book bloggers that almost don’t write book reviews on their blogs. Others don’t showcast their book hauls. Some are doing all of the memes in the world, others are not. But they talk about books. If books are the heart of our blogs, they don’t have to be our sole purpose. It’s never too late to branch out either or become lifestyle blogger.
It’s up to you to call yourself a book blogger, and up to you to decide whether or not you feel like a genuine book blogger. Obviously there is a bit of comparison to others, here, but there’s also your way of doing things. If you like and are talking about books for the most part on your blog, you are a valid book blogger. At least I think so.
Not one book blogger is fitting in a box because no box could have enough place for all our books, but most importantly because we are NOT going into a box. We’re all blogging differently and none of us has a label. I might be the crazy ranting about book blogging book blogger ; and I think I might be okay with it. Doesn’t mean I won’t ever branch out from that. Just means there are no labels on book bloggers and what matters is you and your content and your own voice that makes you genuine and real in everything you write.
Alright, I agree with you. That was quite a weird and ranty post. If you read all the way here, THANK YOU. Also, I’d love to know…
When you visit a blog, what makes you think “this is a book blogger” ? Do you look at the amount of book reviews or don’t you really care?
Did you also think that you had to do a certain type / amount of blog posts to be a book blogger, or was that just me?
What is your definition of a book blogger? I’d love to know your thoughts about the topic in comments!
36 thoughts on “What makes a REAL book blogger ?!”
Great posts. I think if you are a book blogger that you still should blog misc stuff to keep things interesting on your site. Otherwise it becomes boring. You need to engage with others and sharing things in your life and books mixed together helps to bring excitement to your blog. Keep things interesting. 🙂
Aww thank you so much for sharing your thoughts about this, Patty! Changing things up once in a while does keep things interesting, that’s for sure 😀
Honestly, I never followed any book blogs before I started my own. I just, someday, got it in my head that I wanted to do more than “just” read books. And I started a blog to post all my thoughts on.
Maybe it was naive of me, but I was kind of surprised to notice how many people actually blog about books? [Yup, naive, haha.] I immediately saw that everyone had a different way of handling their blog and maybe because I never had any expectations, pressures or examples before I started my own, I haven’t felt the need to “fit in” yet.
I just do my own thing, share it with people, love what I do and that makes a book blogger for me, honestly.
Just doing what you want to do with your blog – as long as there is some part dedicated to books, haha. Otherwise you’re a *input theme* blogger.
And me? I’m a book & munches blogger. Ha.
OH, Kathy, you weren’t the only one surprised! I remember starting my blog and finding out about SO many book bloggers…I was amazed and a bit shocked that there were just SO many bloggers out there.
Doing your own thing is the best to keep your blog interesting and to keep on loving it every single day, that’s for sure 😀
Thank you so much for sharing your thoughts about this! ❤
I love that no two book bloggers are the same and everyone has there own idea of what blogging is to them!
The one thing I wish I could get in to more is Twitter. I just can’t quite get the hang of it!
I really loved this post!
Same heree – it’s so great how there are SO many book bloggers, yet everyone is so different and unique 😀
Thank you! ❤ ❤
I think of a book blogger as a person who loves reading and sharing info about what they’ve read. I think that’s the only requirement. Of course, we all add other posts to our blogs. Some add writing tips and prompts, others recipes for smoothies. The other stuff matters too, like you said, the most popular posts are rarely book reviews.
Thank you so much for sharing your thoughts about this! Definitely: everyone makes bogging their own by adding their little twists and loves into their blog posts 😀 ❤
I don’t think there are really “rules to being a book blogger”. Not everyone is all about the cover reveals, blog tours (I’m not into EITHER), reviews, ARC’s and more. Some people don’t like to review, some read at slower speeds, and some people can’t get their hands on ARCS. Does that make them less of a book blogger? Not to me. A book blogger (to me) is anyone who talks about books and has a passion for books. As we all know, blogging takes a ton of work – so anyone that can push through and continue is a real blogger 🙂 hope my rambling makes sense lol
It does make TONS of sense – and I’m glad you are feeling the same way about this! I’m not into cover reveals and blog tours either, and everyone is blogging in a different way as long as there is the passion for books and all, that’s what matters and make someone a blogger 😀 Thank you! ❤
I sometimes get a little doubtful about my blog because of the fact that I’m not doing what most ‘popular’ book bloggers are doing but then I don’t really care much because like you said there are no hard and fast rules about this. If you love books (the passion is necessary no?) and you blog about them in any way then I think you are a book blogger.
YES to this! I understand your doubts – I sometimes have them as well, but what matters most is the passion we put in all of our blog posts and that we love books and all 🙂 Thank you so much for your comment ❤
Great post, Marie. Like you said, there are some things that people or bloggers may use to define book bloggers, but I don’t think they’re necessary. I totally agree with you – I think you’re a book blogger if YOU consider yourself to be a book blogger. Maybe that means you talk about books most of the time, but not all the time. Maybe it means giving recommendations or writing reviews. I’m a book blogger who also talks about hiking once in awhile. I think that still makes me a book blogger! I think blogs have maybe become a little less niche – we don’t feel like we can only talk about one thing. There are lots of blogs that I consider book blogs that also talk about tv shows, or movies, or their personal lives. We shouldn’t worry so much about labels!
Thank you so much, Angela! 🙂 I agree with you – I think that labels might be some things we fool ourselves with whenever we start, but we shouldn’t worry about them too much. We are all so different and have tons of interests too, we don’t have to limit ourselves to hyped books or recommendations or reviews. Thank you s omuch for your comment ❤ ❤ ❤
I didn’t really have this idea. I guess I consider a book blogger someone who focuses most (but not necesserily all) of their content on books, bbut I try not to let that limit me. Shar and I are going to start another blog for non-bookish content, but that’s mostly because I think that maybe not everyone will be interested in the non-bookish content, which is fine. I started off blogging once a week, so I guess I basically had no idea. I try not to conform and just do what I enjoy. I guess I do like to see if people have book reviews, because to me that indicates that the person is thinking a lot about books–like if someone just does tags I’m not so into it. Anyway, I guess I don’t really subscribe to the idea of a ‘real’ blogger, because that’s silly. Thanks for posting this!
OH YOU ARE?? I want to know everything about it right now. what will you talk about? Will you give me the link so I can stalk you (in a very polite way)? 😀
I’m glad you find the idea a bit silly – to be honest, I don’t think that there are real or false book bloggers. If we are passionnate about books and focusing for the most part on them, I think we are book bloggers indeed 🙂
Thank you for sharing your thoughts 😀
When I go searching for interesting book bloggers and I feel the excitement through my laptop about their love for books, I have to instantly follow. It feels like true passion. They aren’t there for anything, but to tell everyone else about books.
I don’t care about all the book reviews – I prefer diversity, let your mind escape onto your blog. In the beginning, I wrote and published 3 posts a day. I thought everyone had that dedication and I wanted to match then surpass that. Never again….never again. You aren’t alone with that.
I don’t really know what’s real or not. I can’t tell if every person behind the screen is genuine or not. I think real to me would mean a person that genuinely enjoys books, telling people about them, and wants to help how they see fit. They came in with no ill intentions, just to communicate with others about books.
Wow. 3 blog posts a DAY? HOW did you manage to do that? That’s quite incredible ahah.
I guess it’s always hard to see what’s real and not online, as always – but passion for books and everything really comes off in book bloggers’ reviews and blog posts, I know I find out so many bloggers with an incredible voice, one where you can feel the passion of it all. It is the best 🙂
Thank you so much for sharing your thoughts about this! 🙂
When I started reading this post I was ready to get angry… and then I saw where you were going with it and it made me smile.
Like you, I thought I had to post multiple times a week and participate in all of these weekly things, “Top Ten Tuesday,” “Waiting on Wednesdays,” etc. But you really don’t. I’m just happy splashing around in my corner of the pond and writing book reviews.
I follow blogs that talk about books in almost any capacity, whether they post book reviews or not. I’m just happy to read about books and bookish things!
Great post! 🙂
OH no! Well I feel better knowing the blog post made you smile and not angry in the end – it was definitey not my intention to make anyone angry with that blog post! ❤
I felt the same way about the weekly memes, and started doing them, then slowly gave up on them because they didn't make me feel happy anymore. I thought it wouldn't be okay but… It turned out okay and I'm glad 🙂 It's good to know we have our own rules to follow, as long as we share our passion for books, that's what matters and make me feel happy for sure 🙂
Thank you so much for your sweet comment! ❤ ❤ ❤
I usually think of a book blogger as someone who blogs about books, and that’s basically it! I definitely agree that when I joined the book blogging community, seeing all these other successful blogs heavily influenced me! It definitely wasn’t a bad thing since my website design and graphics and content got better (at least they did in my opinion 😂), but I know it definitely can get someone down if they feel like they’re not doing something they feel like they should.
Like, I love writing discussions and it’s easier for me to come up with ideas because I’m always thinking, but I know there are other bloggers who feel anxious about it because they don’t know what to write about and the pressure of discussions being popular and most viewed doesn’t exactly help! But I’m hoping that no one feels like they have to do something to be a type of blogger!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m with you on that – I feel like the discussion trend is very big at the moment on blogs. I have started doing this – both blogging and bookish discussions for more than a year now and they are my favorite posts to write and the ones I love the most, but I know that some people are having a hard time with it. I agree with you that there shouldn’t be any kind of pressure to be like other bloggers or to try and look like them – after all, we should all do our own thing, and talk about books the way we love 😀
Thank you so much for your comment 🙂
Love this post! I agree with you, as long as you are talking about books, that makes you a book blogger. And I love that book blogs are so diverse with how we all like to talk about books! Personally, I tend to only follow those that actually have reviews every so often – I seem to be in the minority here but they are actually my favorite posts to read!
Oh thank you so much! You’re so right with this – I love how different and unique everyone is with their way to approach books. That’s what makes the community so great 🙂
I feel like not many people are enjoying reviews, or at least mentioning that they are their favorite posts to read. I really enjoy reading reviews as well! 😀 ❤
Thank you so much for your sweet comment ❤ ❤
I think these are all things people WANT to do when they have a book blog but sometimes it’s so hard – life gets in the way! ‘Fluent in book hype’ xD Yes!
Haha, so many books and things to do when you’re a book blogger, and only so many hours in one day, right? 🙂 Oh, I’d love to know everything about the bookish hype and all, but…so many things happen. SO quickly. SO many books. It’s impossible to keep track ahah 🙂
Thank you so much for your comment, Melissa! 😀
Ahhh…my identity crisis! I thought I would do book blogging but there are just so many other things I enjoy blogging about! I post a lot of pictures from my local area, you know, to make my blog more personal 🙂 I enjoy reading, but if I’m interacting on blogs a lot, I don’t have as much time to read, less time for reviews…it’s a tough balance! And I also want to work on writing a novel!
I just do my best and hopefully people find what I do write interesting. I don’t really identify as a true blue book blogger, maybe I’m more of a blogger who loves books and writing and taking pictures 😉
Jo-Ann
It really is a tough balance! There are so many things we want to talk about, sometimes, it’s hard to narrow it down – but should we. That’ s the eternal question, ahah.
Also, blogging about different topics keep things interesting and, most importantly…as long as you love it and you’re not bored, I think that’s what matters too 🙂
Thank you so much for your sweet comment! ❤ ❤
This post totally made my day! Someone just asked me for advice on book blogging, and I thought – Am I a real book blogger? More of a writer/book leaning blogger?
I can’t stand writing just reviews, because it feels like I’m the millioneth person writing the same review. Instead, I try to throw in my personal application of books, blend in my own writing inspiration and just run with it. Book Blogger seems to be a super loose term for anyone who’s inspired to write through reading ALL THE TIME.
And I read every spare moment, so I’m labeling myself a book blogger 😉
Ohh thank you SO MUCH – this makes me so happy, really, I’m glad you enjoyed this ❤
It is really great that you are doing your own thing, throwing your personal thoughts and ideas about writing and everything else in your blog. In a way, we're all just doing our own thing, after all, not one blogger is like another, which makes it GREAT 🙂
Thank you SO much once again for your sweet comment ❤ ❤
I tend to blog about books, politics, films, and anything that crosses my mind, because sometimes it’s just good to get it out there! Saying that, a good book blogger – to me – is someone who doesn’t let the reputation of a book cloud their judgement of it. F’rinstance, I can’t stand The Great Gatsby, despite the acclaim, but love Ulysses by Joyce, regardless of the acclaim. Saying that, also have a lot of time for James Herbert…
Oh that’s a good definition – it is important to give our honest opinions on books for sure 🙂 thank you for your comment! ❤
I tend to just refer myself as a blogger more than anything. One thing I was very conscious of when choosing my site name was that I didn’t want it to feature “books” or “reading” in it because I felt like that would put me in that box and I wouldn’t have that freedom to deviate from it. Yes, most of my content is about books but, like you, I don’t read a lot of books and I don’t participate in readathons. I mostly follow blogs that focus on books but I also follow those that have a broader scope, ones that look at TV, films and lifestyle. I love writing book reviews but every now and then I will post a TV or film review. I don’t feel like we should be pressured to own up to a label. I’d rather have the freedom to do as I please with my little corner of the internet.
YES. I’m actually glad you said this, Lois….because sometimes I wonder. I love my blog’s name, yet there is “books” in it and sometimes I feel a bit awkward whenever I want to post something else because I labelled myself with this “books”, ahah.
You’re right – we shouldn’t feel pressure to do things one way or another, I mean, we’re all allowed to branch out a little bit 🙂
Thank you so much for sharing your thoughts about this ❤ ❤
I think the only way a blog can be validated as a ‘book blog’ is that the blogger talks about books. There is no one single way to blog about books, no matter what one actually posts – as long as it includes books, it’s a book blog 🙂 There are quite a few ‘notions’ about what a book blog should be like, and the ratio of different types of posts on a book blog, but it’s no rule. It completely depends on individual preferences, I believe.
YES! I’m so glad you feel this way, Anushka 🙂 I agree with you, I think there is no right ratio to do things, like I thought there was at the beginning. We can post our own way, at our rhythm, with reviews, more discussions or more recommendations…as long as we love and share our passions about books, we are genuine book bloggers 🙂 Thank you so much for sharing your thoughts about this ❤ ❤
