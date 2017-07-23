My book blogger bucket list

Hello friends, happy Sunday! How was your week? I certainly hope it wasn’t as annoying as mine was. Thankfully, I’m glad to be here, back to writing blog posts I’m holding close to my heart, especially this one today.
In case you didn’t know this, I have been blogging for over two and a half years now. Basically, I don’t know what my life was like without blogging anymore. If it’s exhausting and is a bit constantly on my mind because I might be a teensy, tiny bit obsessed about it, blogging is also, in so many ways, a blessing. It has helped me find my voice, my place somewhere online and definitely shaped me and parts of my life outside of the virtual world as well.
I have seen bloggers come and go, I have forged friendships in the matter of a few years, sometimes even just a few months. I have seen new bloggers grow in a fantastic way in what took me YEARS to get to. YES. I AM talking about numbers here. I’m not going to pretend I am not jealous about it all ; but I know we all have our own blogging path. Anyhow, I’m not here to complain or do anything of the kind: I am here to CELEBRATE and talk about goals in blogging.
Despite having been on the scene for SO LONG now – are you getting tired of me yet? No? I hope not -, I haven’t accomplished many, many things on my book blogging bucket list. There are still so many things to do and so many dreams to achieve and…well, because I’m a dreamer, I’m going to share all of them TODAY.
My book blogging goals – or the ultimate, yet probably not exhaustive bucket list
Write 1 000 blog posts.
Looking at my blog posts right now, I have published 488 blog posts over the course of two and a half years. Is that a lot? Or probably not enough? I don’t really know. I know I’m not one of these bloggers having enough time in any day to actually be able to write enough blog posts for the whole week. I’m only publishing three times a week and at times, it is already a struggle. So maybe I am not posting enough – or maybe too much and you’re all tired of my ramblings?! But I’m looking forward to the big 500 and hoping to make it to the massive 1000. How awesome would that be?!
Get physical ARCs
YES. I am actually writing this. I know ARCs are a controversial and delicate topic, but I would love to have the privilege to ask big publishers for ARCs and actually get them in my mailbox someday. Geography definitely is not on my side for that one, but one can dream that someday, I’ll be able to read, recommend and promote amazing books with all of my heart this way, too.
Have my name in the acknowledgments of a book / being quoted in a book
This is one of my ultimate book blogger dream: actually being able to help an author in any way to make it in the ackwnowledgments pages of their book. Also on the same kind of goal, actually having one of my reviews being quoted in a book, like I have seen happened with another blogger. That would probably make me TEAR UP WITH ALL THE EMOTIONS but whatever.
Be mentioned in a bookish media
You’re probably asking yourself: what the hell is she talking about? As book bloggers, we have the privilege of shouting about books all day long and loving it. Yet, online, there are so many incredible media talking about young adult books as well, sometimes referring to bloggers, even doing some awards (I’m thinking about Epic Reads having some kind of awards where they nominated book bloggers, for instance), and so much more. Book bloggers are writing for Barnes & Nobles’ YA bookish blog, there are just SO MANY MEDIA. There are also publishing houses and the list goes on and on. It would be one of my biggest and foolishest hopes to be noticed and mentioned by one of them someday. Probably one of the things that would make me feel the most accomplished as a book blogger.
Making it to one of the big bookish events as a blogger
You know, these big events such as Book Expo America, YALC and so many more I can’t even remember the name of right now? I’m having issues with the geography side of this and since apparently I am, very unlike Kell, able to draw my own blood and As Travars, well…. I haven’t ever been to any bookish events. I heard of bloggers going there with their own little media business card, talking to publishing houses, obviously getting books, but most importantly, having the privilege of feeling like a part of the publishing and bookish process. To be honest, this is one of my biggest dreams as well. As anything else on this list for sure.
Being a rep for something bookish
There are many bookish initiatives I admire so much. These past few years, I have seen bookish boxes being built and that are now off onto the amazing road of success. I’m thinking about OwlCrate, FairyLoot, but there are obviously tons of other boxes, AND projects as well such as bookish nail polish, candles…just so many different, creative initiatives. Someday, it would be pretty cool to actually be a rep for one of these bookish projects. What does being a rep means, exactly? Promoting the company and what they do: sure. Getting free things: sure. BUT what would matter the most to me: actually supporting something I love. Like I do it for my books now on the blog.
Feeling like I am a pillar of the community
NO. I do NOT want to be made of stone and just do nothing all day. Pillars don’t HAVE HANDS AND can’t read?!! More seriously, what I mean by that is: I want to feel like I have a voice, like I matter and overall accomplished as a book blogger. In my mind, when I am thinking of these kind of bloggers, I’m thinking of the “old” ones, the ones that have been there for years, with constant, amazing content and engagement in their blog posts, incredible witty ideas, tons of books to talk about. I’m also thinking about the new ones making their way incredibly quickly in the community and already being refered to so much. I’m thinking about these kind of book bloggers everyone knows and refer to – because they’re a bit famous in the community but most importantly, because they are an important, intense part of it. Pillars. I don’t know maybe this is a silly idea.
I’m also thinking about Twitter, since a huge part of the book blogging community thrives on there. I’m thinking about over 1 K followers obviously, but also about the ones always active, having voices over what matters. I know I’m far from being there and too shy to ever be there but this is a bucket list, right?
Actually live from my blog
If everything on this list is me shouting things I will most likely not accomplish soon, this one is the least realistic of it all. BUT LET’S DREAM, people. I love blogging. I spend too much time blogging when I can and I love the feeling of accomplishment it brings me. I know making money from book blogging is such a controversial topic, but WHY should it be? So many lifestyle bloggers are having a blast living from their passion. I guess we are allowed to want to feel the same way, aren’t we?
What is on YOUR book blogger bucket list? Do we share some of the same goals? Did you accomplish one of these already, and how does it feel? Tell me ALL about it in comments, I’d love to hear from you!
35 thoughts on “My book blogger bucket list”
Way to dream big! I think it’s awesome to set expectations for your blog and what you want from it. I fall strictly in the hobby blogger camp but still have some goals for blogging though 🙂
Ahah thank you! It is so good to have some blogging goals for sure, even if it’s just a hobby. It’s a hobby for me, too, but I like having little goals 😀 What are some of your goals, if I can ask? 🙂
This is a great list with a lot of things I didn’t think about. I think it would be SO COOL to be quoted on a book, or be mentioned in mainstream bookish media. Also, going to a book event would be amazing, but I’m not sure if there are any near me??
Ohh thank you! I’m glad you feel the same way about these goals 🙂 Well who knows…maybe you’ll find out about an event near you and you will be able to go? 😀
This is a wonderful and very original post, Marie. I feel like not many book bloggers talk about their dreams and goals, which is a shame. As to yours.. YES to being quoted in a book and going to all the bookish events! I’ve just started out but those are my two biggest goals too 🙂
Oh thank you so, so much, Lauren! ❤ I feel the exact same way, I don't know why – maybe there is some sort of taboo in sharing this? I'm not sure….but I felt a bit nervous writing this, which is probably why I didn't mention numbers either haha 🙂
I hope we'll both be able to achieve those goals! 😀 ❤
Good luck on your goals! xx
Thank you so much! 🙂
There’s nothing wrong at all with having the goal of getting physical ARC’s!! I hope your goals all come true!!
Aww thank you – I guess I’m a bit nervous because sometimes ARCs are a bit of a source of conflict or something?! I don’t know, I’ve been seeing tons of dramas ahah. Thank you SO much! ❤ ❤ ❤
These are all great bucket list items! I would love to be a bookish rep!
How cool would it be to see your name in the acknowledgements of a book. That is the dream for me!
Aww thank you so much, Kristin, so happy you liked this 🙂 Right? Having our names in a book would be the ultimate dream 😀
At the beginning of the year I set some goals for myself. I have been blogging for less than two years and really just wanted to write about the books I was reading. As my blog grew I wanted to take it to that next step. I gave myself a goal of how many followers I wanted to pick up before the end of the year and I’m well on my way to surpassing it. I also wanted to do some fun and informative posts so I launched my Sunday Commentary, where I could do Tags or editorials or well, just anything. Its going pretty well! If I didn’t have amfull time job I think I could do so much more but there’s only so much time in the day. I liked your post, it made me think about my own goals again!
Right? There is only so much time in a day, otherwise I would set so many goals for myself and this blog ahah. Unfortunately, work has to come first and so does adulting ahah 🙂
It is SO great that you’re doing good so far on your blogging goals, I’m so happy to hear it! Wishing you all the best 😀
I don’t think it’s possible to make a living from book Blogging but you can dream.
Well, we can still dream about it 😉
I agree with all of these! I definitely want to get Physical Arcs. In the UK, it’s not too hard but I’ve just never had the opportunity! If I was quoted in a book or in the acknowledgements I would literally scream. If I wrote a book, I’d probably mention all my blogger besties in it ❤ I just started over on a new blog so my count is 2 posts so far but one can always dream!
Oh same here, I think I’d scream or cry or faint if I ever got quoted in a book ahah 🙂
And don’t worry too much about it – you’ll read hundreds of posts in no time! 😀 ❤
Thank you so much! ❤
Those are some awesome goals. I too, would love to get physical ARCs, but my blog is small, so that will never happen (and I am in the US). It would be pretty fantastic to be blurbed or thanked by an author. I have seen that for some bloggers. I live in NJ, so I am lucky enough that BEA/BookCon is easy for me to attend, though I did fly to Chicago last year. There are tons of bookish events that are just out of my price range though. My bucket list would include, having power readers comment on my blog. Before I was asked to join WLABB, I was just a reader, and I followed lots of bloggers and wanted to be part of the discussion. I want a non-blogger to feel that they could do that on my blog. Great post. You really made me think about a bunch of things.
Oh thank you! And never say never! You are in the US and you will be able to get ARCs someday, I am sure of it 🙂
It is SO great that you can go to the bookish events, I hope you’re having tons of fun there!
I’m so glad I made you think, and I hope you’ll work towards these goals, you’ll reach them, I am sure of it 😀
Ah! So true. Each and every single one of these. Going to those bookish events and not only meeting our favourite authors but also and meeting our favourite bloggers would be the beeeest!! I hope we can both do this and everything you stated in the future. ❤
Oh yes, that really would be amazing. Though I have no idea how I’d react in front of my favorite authors, I probably wouldn’t be able to speak hahaha.
Thank you so much, I hope so! ❤ ❤
I hope you accomplish every one of these goals, Marie! 488 blog posts is A LOT! (I think so anyway? I’m at 126 after three years so yes, you are way ahead of me 😀 ). I hope you get more opportunities to get physical ARC’s in the future! Making it to a big bookish event as a blogger is on my bucket list too! It would be wonderful and I would love to feel so accomplished. The best of luck with your bucket list!
Ohh thank you so, so much, Shouni! ❤ ❤ It would be so great to go to big bookish events with our little blogger business cards ahah. Someday we will, let's keep our fingers crossed 🙂 Thank you so much for your sweet words ❤ ❤
Ahh love this post! I also have so many similar goals as yours, especially about the physical arcs and going to conventions as blogger. Geography is not on my side either, but I’d love to go there or just got surprise package for once 🙂
Aww thank you so, so much, Tasya! ❤ ❤ I hope we'll both make it someday, it would be the dream 🙂
Yesss what a great list! I definitely share every single one of them – especially being a pillar of the community!
Thank you so much, Bridget, I’m so happy you could relate to this! ❤ ❤
Those are some really great (if challenging) goals! I’m still pretty new at blogging, so even thinking of some of those seems super unrealistic. Probably my biggest goal right now is hitting 100 blog followers! But one day I would LOVE to be mentioned in the acknowledgements of a book! ❤️
Well..thinking about it does no harm, dreaming big is good too 😀 Best of luck for your goals, I’m sure you’ll reach 100 followers and more in no time 🙂 Thank you so much for your sweet comment ❤ ❤
Wow, this is a great book blogger bucket list 😄 I have set myself a small target to get to 100 posts by the end of the year 😊 I have decided to focus on that one, before looking further forward…
Oh yay! 100 blog posts is a great goal, I hope you’ll manage to reach it! And yes, setting small goals little by little is how it goes best. I wanted to dream big for once with this post, but I like to think things little by little, not to feel too overwhelmed ahah 🙂
Thank you so much, Sarah! 🙂
Marie, to be completely honest, I think you’re already a pillar in the community! We all know and love you — you’re just so sweet and supportive that we couldn’t NOT know of you! I’m confident that one day you will check all of these off the bucket list because you are an amazing amazing blogger and person. I’m so blessed to have you as a friend! ❤ ❤ Keep doing what you do!
What, May, you are WAY too sweet with me??! I mean, what did I ever do to deserve such sweetness ❤ ❤ I don't know about that, being a pillar and all, but I'm always doing my best to give back, I love this community so much ❤ ❤ and YOU are one of the BEST out there for sure ❤ ❤ ❤
