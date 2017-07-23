My book blogger bucket list

Hello friends, happy Sunday! How was your week? I certainly hope it wasn’t as annoying as mine was. Thankfully, I’m glad to be here, back to writing blog posts I’m holding close to my heart, especially this one today.

In case you didn’t know this, I have been blogging for over two and a half years now. Basically, I don’t know what my life was like without blogging anymore. If it’s exhausting and is a bit constantly on my mind because I might be a teensy, tiny bit obsessed about it, blogging is also, in so many ways, a blessing. It has helped me find my voice, my place somewhere online and definitely shaped me and parts of my life outside of the virtual world as well.

I have seen bloggers come and go, I have forged friendships in the matter of a few years, sometimes even just a few months. I have seen new bloggers grow in a fantastic way in what took me YEARS to get to. YES. I AM talking about numbers here. I’m not going to pretend I am not jealous about it all ; but I know we all have our own blogging path. Anyhow, I’m not here to complain or do anything of the kind: I am here to CELEBRATE and talk about goals in blogging.

Despite having been on the scene for SO LONG now – are you getting tired of me yet? No? I hope not -, I haven’t accomplished many, many things on my book blogging bucket list. There are still so many things to do and so many dreams to achieve and…well, because I’m a dreamer, I’m going to share all of them TODAY.

My book blogging goals – or the ultimate, yet probably not exhaustive bucket list

Write 1 000 blog posts.

Looking at my blog posts right now, I have published 488 blog posts over the course of two and a half years. Is that a lot? Or probably not enough? I don’t really know. I know I’m not one of these bloggers having enough time in any day to actually be able to write enough blog posts for the whole week. I’m only publishing three times a week and at times, it is already a struggle. So maybe I am not posting enough – or maybe too much and you’re all tired of my ramblings?! But I’m looking forward to the big 500 and hoping to make it to the massive 1000. How awesome would that be?!

Get physical ARCs

YES. I am actually writing this. I know ARCs are a controversial and delicate topic, but I would love to have the privilege to ask big publishers for ARCs and actually get them in my mailbox someday. Geography definitely is not on my side for that one, but one can dream that someday, I’ll be able to read, recommend and promote amazing books with all of my heart this way, too.

Have my name in the acknowledgments of a book / being quoted in a book

This is one of my ultimate book blogger dream: actually being able to help an author in any way to make it in the ackwnowledgments pages of their book. Also on the same kind of goal, actually having one of my reviews being quoted in a book, like I have seen happened with another blogger. That would probably make me TEAR UP WITH ALL THE EMOTIONS but whatever.

Be mentioned in a bookish media

You’re probably asking yourself: what the hell is she talking about? As book bloggers, we have the privilege of shouting about books all day long and loving it. Yet, online, there are so many incredible media talking about young adult books as well, sometimes referring to bloggers, even doing some awards (I’m thinking about Epic Reads having some kind of awards where they nominated book bloggers, for instance), and so much more. Book bloggers are writing for Barnes & Nobles’ YA bookish blog, there are just SO MANY MEDIA. There are also publishing houses and the list goes on and on. It would be one of my biggest and foolishest hopes to be noticed and mentioned by one of them someday. Probably one of the things that would make me feel the most accomplished as a book blogger.

Making it to one of the big bookish events as a blogger

You know, these big events such as Book Expo America, YALC and so many more I can’t even remember the name of right now? I’m having issues with the geography side of this and since apparently I am, very unlike Kell, able to draw my own blood and As Travars, well…. I haven’t ever been to any bookish events. I heard of bloggers going there with their own little media business card, talking to publishing houses, obviously getting books, but most importantly, having the privilege of feeling like a part of the publishing and bookish process. To be honest, this is one of my biggest dreams as well. As anything else on this list for sure.

Being a rep for something bookish

There are many bookish initiatives I admire so much. These past few years, I have seen bookish boxes being built and that are now off onto the amazing road of success. I’m thinking about OwlCrate, FairyLoot, but there are obviously tons of other boxes, AND projects as well such as bookish nail polish, candles…just so many different, creative initiatives. Someday, it would be pretty cool to actually be a rep for one of these bookish projects. What does being a rep means, exactly? Promoting the company and what they do: sure. Getting free things: sure. BUT what would matter the most to me: actually supporting something I love. Like I do it for my books now on the blog.

Feeling like I am a pillar of the community

NO. I do NOT want to be made of stone and just do nothing all day. Pillars don’t HAVE HANDS AND can’t read?!! More seriously, what I mean by that is: I want to feel like I have a voice, like I matter and overall accomplished as a book blogger. In my mind, when I am thinking of these kind of bloggers, I’m thinking of the “old” ones, the ones that have been there for years, with constant, amazing content and engagement in their blog posts, incredible witty ideas, tons of books to talk about. I’m also thinking about the new ones making their way incredibly quickly in the community and already being refered to so much. I’m thinking about these kind of book bloggers everyone knows and refer to – because they’re a bit famous in the community but most importantly, because they are an important, intense part of it. Pillars. I don’t know maybe this is a silly idea.

I’m also thinking about Twitter, since a huge part of the book blogging community thrives on there. I’m thinking about over 1 K followers obviously, but also about the ones always active, having voices over what matters. I know I’m far from being there and too shy to ever be there but this is a bucket list, right?

Actually live from my blog

If everything on this list is me shouting things I will most likely not accomplish soon, this one is the least realistic of it all. BUT LET’S DREAM, people. I love blogging. I spend too much time blogging when I can and I love the feeling of accomplishment it brings me. I know making money from book blogging is such a controversial topic, but WHY should it be? So many lifestyle bloggers are having a blast living from their passion. I guess we are allowed to want to feel the same way, aren’t we?

What is on YOUR book blogger bucket list? Do we share some of the same goals? Did you accomplish one of these already, and how does it feel? Tell me ALL about it in comments, I’d love to hear from you!