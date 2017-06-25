Where I tell you all about my favorite TV shows – an original tag!

Hi guys! How are you? Did you spend a great month? Mine was great and summer break is on its way so I’m in a really good mood!

Today I’m back on the blog with a brand new tag and it’s about…tv shows! Yaaay! As you must know by now, I LOVE tv shows. With work and life, I don’t have as much time as I would like to discover new stuff *sad face* but it’s still one of my favorite thing to do. So, I came up with this little tag with a bunch of fun questions to answer. You’re ready? Let’s dive in!

1. First TV show you ever watched

Uh…I don’t have the best memory but apart from those Disney soaps I think it was Dawson’s Creek. A great teen tv show with relatable characters and yes I sometimes catch myself rewatching some episodes!

2. All-time favorite TV show

damn those characters, their dynamic is just perfection. I watched every episode about a thousand times and I know their lines by heart. If someone doesn’t get a FRIENDS reference, I might get mad hahaha! You haven’t watched it yet? There’s still time, their jokes are still working perfectly! Probably the easiest question ever! FRIENDS , FRIENDS and FRIENDS, no second guess needed. It’s funny, relatable and. I watched every episode about a thousand times and I know their lines by heart. If someone doesn’t get a FRIENDS reference, I might get mad hahaha! You haven’t watched it yet? There’s still time, their jokes are still working perfectly!

3. Your character crush

Hmh…hard question! I think I’m going to go with Blair Waldorf from Gossip Girl. She’s strong and gorgeous. She knows exactly what she wants and doesn’t let anything get in her way. Behind all her schemes, she’s vulnerable and very real, that’s what I like so much about her. Plus I ADORE Leighton Meester so yeah…

4. Favorite OTP

So…reading this question I froze because I have SO many OTPs : Joey & Pacey (Dawson’s Creek), Ross & Rachel (FRIENDS), Blair & Chuck (Gossip Girl), Lorelai & Luke (Gilmore Girls), Jane & Michael (Jane The Virgin), Summer & Seth (The OC) but, in my opinion, the best one is and always will be…Monica & Chandler (FRIENDS). I love their history, the fact that they were friends first and that they worked hard at their relationship. I like the fact that they’re good with and for each other!

5. Most disappointing ending or cancellation

Most disappointing ending is without any doubt How I Met Your Mother. Robin and Barney were endgame damn it! And Ted…ughhh I’m still SO mad. Most disappointing cancellation? Kyle XY! Seriously why why why? I’m still not over it. I need an ending!

6. A show you would like to be on

Though one! I would enjoy being on Baby Daddy. Every day seems like a new adventure with hilarious situations and even when you’re feeling down, you’ll have people you can count on to put a smile on your face. Doesn’t it seem nice?!

7. A character you would love to take out on a date

Wade (Hart Of Dixie) would be A-MA-ZING! He’s funny, nice and damn did you look at his abs???!

8. A popular TV show you can’t stand

Hm…Vampires Diaries. Everyone was so fond of that show and seriously I still don’t get why. Maybe because I can’t stand the main character or because I’m really done with vampires.

9. A scene that made you cry like a baby

I’m going to go with this one from Switched at Birth :

10. A character with a killer wardrobe

I never watched the end of Pretty Little Liars because is was so slow and never made any sense but if I could have Aria’s wardrobe it be awesome! Just take a look right here.

If you want to talk about your favorite tv shows with this fun tag on your blog, feel free to: I’m tagging ALL of you reading this post! Just remember to use the featured image up at the very top of this post, and link back to here so I can read your posts!

Are YOU a TV shows addict? What kind of series are you most into? Which character would you like to be? Any TV crush?!

Bonus question: any AMAZING TV shows recommendations for me?