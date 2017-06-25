Where I tell you all about my favorite TV shows – an original tag!

Hi guys! How are you? Did you spend a great month? Mine was great and summer break is on its way so I’m in a really good mood!

Today I’m back on the blog with a brand new tag and it’s about…tv shows! Yaaay! As you must know by now, I LOVE tv shows. With work and life, I don’t have as much time as I would like to discover new stuff *sad face* but it’s still one of my favorite thing to do. So, I came up with this little tag with a bunch of fun questions to answer. You’re ready? Let’s dive in!

1. First TV show you ever watched

Uh…I don’t have the best memory but apart from those Disney soaps I think it was Dawson’s Creek. A great teen tv show with relatable characters and yes I sometimes catch myself rewatching some episodes!

2. All-time favorite TV show

Probably the easiest question ever! FRIENDS, FRIENDS and FRIENDS, no second guess needed. It’s funny, relatable and damn those characters, their dynamic is just perfection. I watched every episode about a thousand times and I know their lines by heart. If someone doesn’t get a FRIENDS reference, I might get mad hahaha! You haven’t watched it yet? There’s still time, their jokes are still working perfectly!

3. Your character crush

Hmh…hard question! I think I’m going to go with Blair Waldorf from Gossip Girl. She’s strong and gorgeous. She knows exactly what she wants and doesn’t let anything get in her way. Behind all her schemes, she’s vulnerable and very real, that’s what I like so much about her. Plus I ADORE Leighton Meester so yeah…

4. Favorite OTP

So…reading this question I froze because I have SO many OTPs : Joey & Pacey (Dawson’s Creek), Ross & Rachel (FRIENDS), Blair & Chuck (Gossip Girl), Lorelai & Luke (Gilmore Girls), Jane & Michael (Jane The Virgin), Summer & Seth (The OC) but, in my opinion, the best one is and always will be…Monica & Chandler (FRIENDS). I love their history, the fact that they were friends first and that they worked hard at their relationship. I like the fact that they’re good with and for each other!

5. Most disappointing ending or cancellation

Most disappointing ending is without any doubt How I Met Your Mother. Robin and Barney were endgame damn it! And Ted…ughhh I’m still SO mad. Most disappointing cancellation? Kyle XY! Seriously why why why? I’m still not over it. I need an ending!

6. A show you would like to be on

Though one! I would enjoy being on Baby Daddy. Every day seems like a new adventure with hilarious situations and even when you’re feeling down, you’ll have people you can count on to put a smile on your face. Doesn’t it seem nice?!

7. A character you would love to take out on a date

Wade (Hart Of Dixie) would be A-MA-ZING! He’s funny, nice and damn did you look at his abs???!

8. A popular TV show you can’t stand

Hm…Vampires Diaries. Everyone was so fond of that show and seriously I still don’t get why. Maybe because I can’t stand the main character or because I’m really done with vampires.

9. A scene that made you cry like a baby

I’m going to go with this one from Switched at Birth :

10. A character with a killer wardrobe

I never watched the end of Pretty Little Liars because is was so slow and never made any sense but if I could have Aria’s wardrobe it be awesome! Just take a look right here.

If you want to talk about your favorite tv shows with this fun tag on your blog, feel free to: I’m tagging ALL of you reading this post! Just remember to use the featured image up at the very top of this post, and link back to here so I can read your posts!

Are YOU a TV shows addict? What kind of series are you most into? Which character would you like to be? Any TV crush?!

Bonus question: any AMAZING TV shows recommendations for me?

  2. This is such a fun post, Nyx! I am (or more accurately: used to be – I blame school getting too much) such a tv junkie myself and I used to be able to watch a TON of tv each week and I loved getting to explore so many different stories, worlds and characters!

    The only shows I still really enjoy watching are The Flash and Supergirl (because I love both leads so much), Shadowhunters and Stitchers. And if I were to recommend a series to someone else it would probably be Netflix One Day At A Time! I loved it so, so much (and have watched it a total of three times by now) and I am currently eagerly waiting for season 2! 😀

      1. Yes! One Day At A Time is my go-to show whenever I just want something to brighten up my mood! I love the characters – Elena is freaking awesome and has a really interesting storyline all season and she’s so well educated and a feminist through and through! And then we also have Lydia, the grandmother who is freaking hilarious – but also so much more than that! I have so much love for this show!

  8. This is a great tag you’ve created Nyx, and I really loved reading your answers as well. When it comes to TV shows I enjoy the supernatural ones more than anything else; so shows like iZombie, Supernatural, Shadowhunters, also Brooklyn Nine-Nine which isn’t supernatural but it’s such a brilliant show. That one I’d definitely recommend. 🙂
    I’m still not over the ending of How I Met Your Mother either, after everything that happened Robin and Barney deserved their happy ending. I still can’t get over the fact that they weren’t given one together. And yes Monica and Chandler are my ultimate TV OTP as well! 😀 ❤

  9. ahhh, i love this tag. but, being honest, i’ve never watched friends! i know, i know – shame on me, but i’m not a fan of comedy tv shows and maybe that’s why it has never caught my eye. although i’m not currently watching any shows because of my lack of time, i have to admit i loved pretty little liars and gossip girl back in the day. the only show i’m still watching is nashville, because i can’t give up on it, even if i try. i really wish it got more appreciation, because it is much more than just a *country star story*. anyway, this is such a fun tag! great post, nyx!

    1. Thank you! 😘 Oh my, you haven’t watched FRIENDS?! Not even a single episode? Well, if you’re not into comedy tv shows, I get why you haven’t check it out! The first episodes of PLL were really promising but I don’t know we weren’t getting any answers or going anywhere, I got annoyed haha. Never watched Nashwille, I will check it out! 😊

  11. I will be bitter about the HIMYM ending until I die hahaha. Not just because Barney and Robin were my otp, it wasn’t that strong writing-wise, Barney’s character development went down the drain and so much more.
    On a happier note: YES to Monica and Chandler! I love them 😀

  14. Ah I love so many of these too. Except I love Vampire Diaries as well. Can you believe Baby Daddy was cancelled? It makes me so sad because I love it so much. I wanted their to be another season where we can actually experience Riley with her baby.
    Blair Waldorf ❤ you've made me want to watch Gossip Girl again. I've been debating it for ages but haven't yet!
    Have you ever watched New Girl? If you like Baby Daddy you might like that. Schmidt is my favourite!

    1. Oh damn, I’m SO mad that Baby Daddy was cancelled! That show made me laugh so hard! At least, we got a happy ending 😊 Same here, it’s been ages I haven’t watched Gossip Girl. YEES, I’ve watched New Girl and Schmidt is also my favourite!! 😁

      1. Yaaay i’m so glad you also love New Girl. I find myself going ‘Schmidt Happens’ all the time and being like ‘it’s a thumb ring bitch’ those first episodes were so funny (it still is obvs)
        I signed a petition to try campaign for another season of baby daddy I wished it would come through. I needed more bonnie and tucker too!

    And currently I am watching Gossip Girl and yes I like Blair Waldorf too! But my favorite is Nate, Chace Crawford!!!!!!! He is so hot and cute. I am actually pushing Jon Snow, Kit Harrington on second spot.. at least till 16 July 😉
    Your post was a fun read! And made think of answers to all the questions!

  17. I love this tag! If you’re at all interested in competition shows you should really check out Big Brother; if you don’t watch it already. The new season starts on Wednesday, and it’s a show that signals to me that summer has actually begun.

