Mini Reviews : Anatomy, Broken and Mended Hearts and Friendships

Good morning, good afternoon, good evening friends! Today’s reviewing day and I was feeling in the mood for a couple of mini-reviews…OKAY. I admit it. I don’t know how to do small reviews so these are quite average-length bookish reviews…

There are no spoilers in these reviews.

The Anatomical Shape of a Heart, Jenn Bennett

The Anatomical Shape of a Heart (or Night Owl, which is the original title of this book) is about Bex, soon to be in college, hoping to get a scholarship thanks to her amazing drawings of, beware, anatomy. It’s about Jack, wanted felon for graffiti all over the city of San Francisco. It’s about how their lives slowly take new paths as they meet each other on that night bus, the Night Owl.

I can hear you coming, but no: this book is not about people changing to please one another, people trying to be different because of a relationship. The slowly-built relationship between Bex and Jack, from strangers to attraction to more than that, is one of the healthiest relationships I have seen around in YA. It’s honest, it’s positive because they bring out the best in each other, it’s also sex positive which is something that’s too rarely seen, basically they both are relationships goals and I found myself swooning and flailing almost through the entire story because I just loved them this much.

This book was about so much more than their relationship, though: it also was about their future, who they are, what they want to be and how their families and own issues are coming in their way. I really appreciated that, on both sides, parents were present and accounted for, actually punishing their children, talk with them, and overall had a good place in their story. More than just a sweet contemporary, The Anatomical Shape of a Heart also tackles important issues, especially on this family side. Mental health and schizophrenia are heavy themes that the characters have to deal with in this story.

Overall, The Anatomical Shape of a Heart was such a refreshing, fun story that had me smiling from page one. Both of the characters were well-fleshed out and interesting to read about. Their relationship, far from being perfect, was one of the realest I’ve ever encountered. There’s so much more than just fluffiness to this story, though, and I would heavily recommend this.

“What do I want?” His fingers brushed over loose strands of hair near my temple. “I want to call you every five minutes. I want to text you good night every night. I want to make you laugh. And I want you to look at me like you did that first night on the bus.”

My rating : 4 drops !

KEY WORDS

Healthy and realistic romance, mental health, schizophrenia, families, art.

TO READ IF

You like YA contemporary, are lookng for sweet, healthy relationships to root for. Also, don’t mind a little bit of artistic characters.

You Know Me Well, Nina LaCour & David Levithan

This is probably irrelevant, but I started reading this on the train and I clearly remember thinking – damn, I won’t ever be able not to read everything in one go. It was a bit of a torture to have to stop reading it. You Know Me Well isn’t particularly suspenseful…but I found it very catchy, sort of like a song you start listening to and can’t help singing along for three days straight afterward. I guess it’s mostly because this story, unlike most, takes place over the course of a couple of days only. Also, it’s a LOT about friendship, which I love. It’s about Kate and Mark, classmates for a year, yet only talking to each other on one night. These two almost-strangers will quickly become friends and help each other in ways they did not imagine.

I don’t believe in insta-love – let’s be real for a second, this does NOT happen in real life. Talking about love, here, not lust, by the way. Insta-friendship, though, is something a bit different. I’m guessing, at times, you have a person you start talking to, and it just clicks. You know there is something there, the spark of a friendship slowly beginning to burn. This is what happens between Kate and Mark and it was quite fun and very refreshing to read about them becoming closer, supporting each, talking to each other while, a little while ago, they barely knew each other. Strangely, it felt believable and I really enjoyed both of them.

Told in a dual point of view, You Know Me Well shows us two sides of this story, as both of the protagonists travel through these couple of days with their own relationships issues and things to deal with. I really enjoyed both of their point of views and rooted for them, wanted everything to be okay. I thought that there was good character-development in this story, but I didn’t felt as invested in their romantic relationships as I would have liked to. I was so much more invested in their friendships, with each other and with the people around them, changing as the two of them become closer.

Solely a character-driven story, You Know Me Well certainly was interesting to follow, very entertaining and I wanted everything to be okay by the end of the book. I also loved how both of the protagonists were sure, open and honest about their sexualities. Definitely would recommend.

“The thing about possibilities: there are some you want much more than others. Or only one you want much more than everything else.”

My rating : 4 drops!

KEYWORDS

Friendships, LGBT romance, university.

TO READ IF

You enjoy reading about friendships, the making and the struggles of it all ; like LGBT romances with affirmed characters and overall just want a fun, quick contemporary read.

Did you read any of these books ? Did you enjoy them?

If not, would you be interested in reading them? Let’s chat in comments! 💬