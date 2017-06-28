What kind of book blogger I am

Hi friends, Happy Wednesday! How are you? I hope your week is off to a great start. Today is supposed to be bookish tag day, yet I have decided to do something quite different for this time…

Funny story: I actually have been tagged for things back in 2015 and I haven’t gotten around to doing these tags yet. It was when I was scrolling down that endless list of things I haven’t done yet because laziness / no time / a mix of both, that I stumbled upon an old February 2016 tag, called, The Blog Most Likely to. Back then, it was the amazing Summer tagging me. Why am telling you all of this, you ask? Because today’s blog post is kind of my answer to this old, very old tag. So thank you, Summer – and Joey, creator of this tag a gazillion years ago – for inspiring this and my answers to this very question!

What kind of blog or book blogger AM I?

Really, in a nutshell, this tag allows us to complete this very sentence: I am the blog most likely to. I thought about this for a long, long time (probably why that tag had been sitting untouched for so long, if you ask me?!) and realized that choosing a superlative is quite hard so instead, I have decided to make a list. You all love lists, right?!

I am The Blog Most Likely To…

Plan everything ahead

Alright: that’s just in case you didn’t know it before. I am kind of a huge planning freak. Well, I’m one level below my sister, because she is the ULTIMATE planning freak of them all (If / when you’re reading this, hi! You know this is true). I quickly found out that blogging would take away my heart, soul, and the small, tiny little amount of social life I have and the only way for me to keep afloat without losing my mind, would be to PLAN THINGS. So here I am, scheduling blog posts, keeping a planning of my next blog posts and being HAPPY and excited because I know what’s coming and IT WILL BE GOOD.

Also, I might have a twinge of Monica Geller inside of me.

Review her books weeks after reading them

This is something I’m quite not proud of, but I can’t seem to bring myself to reviewing books earlier. Thing is: I do read a lot of books – two books in one week is a lot for me. Whenever I finish reading a book, I just don’t have time to review the book right away, for many reasons: I never write blog posts on week days because I don’t have time, so I won’t be writing book reviews either. On the weekends, I end up planning my blog posts for the next week and there you go: reviews are pushed and pushed aside until the last moment. Also the reason why I review hyped books after everyone else. Oops.

Comment and comment back for hours on end

I ranted on and on about my love for comments and commenting and since I’m being sincere here, I spend a LOT of time doing this. So if you’re ever looking for me, you know where to find me: somewhere lost on the interwebs of endless book blogs. #somanypeople

Ramble on about blogging for hours

It’s not that long ago that I started writing about book blogging on my blog, sharing my daily struggles and feelings about book blogging. Surprinsingly, I quickly realized that these were some of my favorite blog posts to write. I’m not alone doing this and these kind of blog posts are popping up all over the blogosphere lately so I’m not exactly original here. Yet I’m hoping that I’m one of these bloggers ranting passionnately about it and not just for the sake of it. Also, want to know why? Because I’m ranting about blogging every day in real life too.

Accurate gif of me, to me.

Flail about YA contemporary books

If you’re new here, or if you have known me for a while now, you’ll know that contemporary is my favorite genre of them all – I know I’m not the only one, but I’m definitely one of these bloggers loving her sweet, character-driven stories filled with FEELINGS. I’m the blogger most likely to shove these contemporaries down your throat until you fall in love with them. Just kidding. I might just scream about them to your face once every two days, you know, to remind you about it. #niceblogger

Actually NOT do book hauls

This is something very common to booktubers, and some book bloggers as well: doing book hauls, which means showing off the books they bought. I have done book hauls posts in the past on my blog – not going to link it here because it’s old and probably cringy -, but I stopped. I rarely buy tons of books at the same time because money and guilt and all ; and doing book hauls with just four books seems a bit weird?! Don’t you worry. I still buy books. I’m a bookworm after all.

Cry because of GEOGRAPHY

I’m not actually crying, but there’s a flood inside of me a lot of the time when I’m in the book blogging community. I LOVE blogging and everything but sometimes I’m just sad because there is an ocean between me and the ability to get physical ARCs, go to Book Con, Book Expo, YALC and so many other FUN bookish events so many bloggers are lucky to go to. But I won’t rant about it here, instead, teaser: Coming soon: struggles of an international blogger, uncensured and all.

Do you recognize yourself in any of these? Do we share some kind of the same struggles / craziness ?

What kind of book blogger are you? Share your thoughts in comments!