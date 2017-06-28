What kind of book blogger I am

Hi friends, Happy Wednesday! How are you? I hope your week is off to a great start. Today is supposed to be bookish tag day, yet I have decided to do something quite different for this time…
Funny story: I actually have been tagged for things back in 2015 and I haven’t gotten around to doing these tags yet. It was when I was scrolling down that endless list of things I haven’t done yet because laziness / no time / a mix of both, that I stumbled upon an old February 2016 tag, called, The Blog Most Likely to. Back then, it was the amazing Summer tagging me. Why am telling you all of this, you ask? Because today’s blog post is kind of my answer to this old, very old tag. So thank you, Summer – and Joey, creator of this tag a gazillion years ago – for inspiring this and my answers to this very question!
What kind of blog or book blogger AM I?
Really, in a nutshell, this tag allows us to complete this very sentence: I am the blog most likely to. I thought about this for a long, long time (probably why that tag had been sitting untouched for so long, if you ask me?!) and realized that choosing a superlative is quite hard so instead, I have decided to make a list. You all love lists, right?!
I am The Blog Most Likely To…
Plan everything ahead
Alright: that’s just in case you didn’t know it before. I am kind of a huge planning freak. Well, I’m one level below my sister, because she is the ULTIMATE planning freak of them all (If / when you’re reading this, hi! You know this is true). I quickly found out that blogging would take away my heart, soul, and the small, tiny little amount of social life I have and the only way for me to keep afloat without losing my mind, would be to PLAN THINGS. So here I am, scheduling blog posts, keeping a planning of my next blog posts and being HAPPY and excited because I know what’s coming and IT WILL BE GOOD.
Also, I might have a twinge of Monica Geller inside of me.
Review her books weeks after reading them
This is something I’m quite not proud of, but I can’t seem to bring myself to reviewing books earlier. Thing is: I do read a lot of books – two books in one week is a lot for me. Whenever I finish reading a book, I just don’t have time to review the book right away, for many reasons: I never write blog posts on week days because I don’t have time, so I won’t be writing book reviews either. On the weekends, I end up planning my blog posts for the next week and there you go: reviews are pushed and pushed aside until the last moment. Also the reason why I review hyped books after everyone else. Oops.
Comment and comment back for hours on end
I ranted on and on about my love for comments and commenting and since I’m being sincere here, I spend a LOT of time doing this. So if you’re ever looking for me, you know where to find me: somewhere lost on the interwebs of endless book blogs. #somanypeople
Ramble on about blogging for hours
It’s not that long ago that I started writing about book blogging on my blog, sharing my daily struggles and feelings about book blogging. Surprinsingly, I quickly realized that these were some of my favorite blog posts to write. I’m not alone doing this and these kind of blog posts are popping up all over the blogosphere lately so I’m not exactly original here. Yet I’m hoping that I’m one of these bloggers ranting passionnately about it and not just for the sake of it. Also, want to know why? Because I’m ranting about blogging every day in real life too.
Accurate gif of me, to me.
Flail about YA contemporary books
If you’re new here, or if you have known me for a while now, you’ll know that contemporary is my favorite genre of them all – I know I’m not the only one, but I’m definitely one of these bloggers loving her sweet, character-driven stories filled with FEELINGS. I’m the blogger most likely to shove these contemporaries down your throat until you fall in love with them. Just kidding. I might just scream about them to your face once every two days, you know, to remind you about it. #niceblogger
Actually NOT do book hauls
This is something very common to booktubers, and some book bloggers as well: doing book hauls, which means showing off the books they bought. I have done book hauls posts in the past on my blog – not going to link it here because it’s old and probably cringy -, but I stopped. I rarely buy tons of books at the same time because money and guilt and all ; and doing book hauls with just four books seems a bit weird?! Don’t you worry. I still buy books. I’m a bookworm after all.
Cry because of GEOGRAPHY
I’m not actually crying, but there’s a flood inside of me a lot of the time when I’m in the book blogging community. I LOVE blogging and everything but sometimes I’m just sad because there is an ocean between me and the ability to get physical ARCs, go to Book Con, Book Expo, YALC and so many other FUN bookish events so many bloggers are lucky to go to. But I won’t rant about it here, instead, teaser: Coming soon: struggles of an international blogger, uncensured and all.
Do you recognize yourself in any of these? Do we share some kind of the same struggles / craziness ?
What kind of book blogger are you? Share your thoughts in comments!
22 thoughts on “What kind of book blogger I am”
I really enjoyed reading this post! Embrace your inner Monica! Nothing wrong with that! 😋
I love commenting as well. It is fun for me. I enjoy reading everyone’s posts and learning about them.
OH thank you Kristin, this makes me so happy ❤ And YES, Monica is quite awesome, I have to agree 😛
It really is one of the best things about blogging! 🙂 Thank you again!
I definitely agree with you on being the type of blogger who plans ahead! I hate doing things at the last minute, it stresses me out! I also don’t do book hauls – I don’t buy books much anymore, either! I’m probably also the type of blogger who is the last to read a hyped book.
Yay for being a planner- and for having so much in common, this is awesome! 🙂 I always read the hyped book sooo late, I can’t get to it sooner…well I guess in that way, we are original 🙂
Thank you so much, Angela! ❤ ❤
This was such a fun post to read and definitely a great idea for a tag!
I’m more of a ‘spend a day writing post after post after post and then not write anything again for weeks’ type of person (I swear I haven’t felt like writing ANYTHING in over a week now and it’s starting to worry me. But we’re pretty much planned out for at least another week, so I’m all good as far as the blog staying active goes.
I think the biggest struggle really is the fact that there’s that damn ocean seperating me from the US and all the fun blogging events! I wish I could attent BEA/BookCon and any and all other events the states has for book bloggers! That would be so much fun!
Can’t wait to read all about your struggles of being an international blogger and see how many I feel too! 🙂
Oh thank you so so much, Swetlana! ❤ ❤
Well, that's good when you have these inspiration strikes and can just write and write and write post after post – at least, no need to worry afterwards, since you have everything planned 😀
SAME HERE. There are so many struggles when you are an international book blogger…I could rant about it for a while ahah 😛
As someone who’s also been an avid reader and book blogger for practically as long as I can remember on abandoned blogs and profiles all over the internet, I tooootally see myself in what you’re saying. I also can’t bring myself to review books until weeks after I’ve finished them and don’t buy books in so-called hauls anymore. I’m lucky if I can justify buying one at a time for myself because the piles of unread books has reached biblical proportions.
I love your blog!
Oh thank you so much! I’m so happy you could relate to this post! I don’t know why I can’t review them right away, I just don’t have time and I guess…I let things simmer for a while before I can form coherent thoughts ahah 🙂
Oh, yes. The unread TBR is sooo out of control at times.
Thank you so, so much for your sweet comment ❤ ❤
lol I can feel for the 2nd one, tht is always me. 🙆🏻🙆🏻
Haha I’m so glad you could relate 😀 Thank you so much! ❤
I relate to this so much! I took a break from posting because I was stressing too much about silly things (I may have a tinge of Monica Geller in me too)
Oh well sometimes it’s good to take a break – even just for a few days, to come back refreshed about it all and feeling a bit better. Blogging should remain fun, but sometimes we bloggers start stressing out about stupid things, I know that too well ahah 🙂
Thank you so, so much! ❤ and yay for being Monica-Like 😛
It’s so funny you mentioned the fact that geography is an issue, because I realized that there are many books to get published in the UK before here, and i’m here sobbing waiting for these books to come out here, while I look at the shelf of books that I haven’t read, but am not in the mood to read. The life of a booknerd. I really enjoyed reading your tag! xxx
Haha oh yes – we bookworms are always expecting new books while we already have a gazillion books to get through before. I guess one can NEVER have enough books to read, right? 😛
Thank you so, so much for your sweet comment, Melina! ❤ ❤
I am so behind on tags from way back in 2015 as well, haha. I love this post! It’s fun learning more things about you and being a blogger! I am probably the blog that’s most likely to fall off the face of the earth and then randomly come back again. Lately I’ve been in a blogging stump, ahhh. I usually review a book right away (within a day or two) after reading. If I wait any longer, then I usually lose interest in doing the review. I’ve been so slacking on my reviews lately though. UGH! I need to start reading more and reviewing more.
Haha oh I’m glad I’m not the only one. I’ll never manage to get through them all, but at least I know that I have content to write, if I ever run out of inspiration 😛
I really hope you’ll get out of your blogging slump, Ashley! ❤ I always love reading your posts and reviews ❤
Thank you so much ❤
GIF GAME ON POINT!!!!! This is me on so many levels. Admittedly I don’t do a lot of planning but I always try to write up my weekly blog posts at the start of the week so I can spend more time trying (and failing) to blog hop and reply to comments. I use to be really good at reviewing my books almost immediately after finishing them but as time has passed that’s no longer the case. I don’t really mind that though because it give me more time to really soak up the book instead of focusing on the immediate reaction. I am continuously amazed by the sheer level of books people seem to acquire. I rarely book haul and the only time I have enough books to haul is on my birthday haha.
AWw thank you so much, Lois! ❤ ❤
I like planning ahead to have time during the week to focus on blog hopping and comments, but well, sometimes it gets a bit overwhelming.
You're right about this! Reviewing books later on really makes me think about the book better. Sometimes I would rate on 5 stars but, a couple days later, realize that it would be only a 4 stars. Then, rating books is so hard ahah.
Thank you so, so much for your sweet comment! ❤ ❤
Ah, I’m definitely not a planner! A fact that I was trying to improve years ago. I tried making a schedule and sticking to it, writing discussion posts in advance and stuff buuut in the end I just stressed myself out even more so these days I just write according to my own pace and mood xD Kinda envious to bloggers who can stick to their schedule and plan beforehand though! BUT YASH TO CONTEMPORARY!!! I’m always up for character development and feels. It’s amazing how contemporary books feel magical despite not having any fantasy element at all.
Ahah well, scheduling isn’t for everyone: I know I’m doing better and feeling less stressed if I plan things ahead, but I know plenty of other bloggers would rather write whenever they’re in the mood to 🙂
YES! OH I’m so happy you agree on that – it’s crazy but so great, how we can relate and love books that really rely on characters and life stories to amaze us 🙂
Thank you so much ❤ ❤
I also plan most of it ahead, but I generally review books soon after I read them because I’m often reading them for a blog tour and therefore need to get them done for the post! Occasionally, I do a spontaneous post, but mostly they’re planned ahead of time. I have a section of my Google Calendar just for blogging things. I’m the opposite tho’. I rarely post on the weekend. I’m usually too busy working in my water garden, or cleaning something or whatever.
I don’t do book hauls either because I also don’t have a lot of money for books and don’t buy very many at one time. If I have a book haul at all, it’d be free eBooks I pick up and that wouldn’t exactly make a great picture!
Oh yay! I’m so glad I’m not the only one with a calendar and everything. It makes organizing things so much easier 🙂 I can’t do much but comment and blog hop on week days because of work, so I’m doing everything else on the weekends – we’re quite the opposite there 😀
Ohh, well…if the e-books have pretty covers, that’d do 😛
Thank you so, so much for sharing your thoughts, Valerie ❤
