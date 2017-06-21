On the importance of comments

Hi friends, happy Wednesday! I hope you’re having a lovely week so far. Today I’m glad to be back with my blogging ways feature, and I’m especially eager to rant about this latest subject that’s been on my mind for a while. Like a LOT of other subjects, since I am kind of obsessed. In case you didn’t know that yet.

I know that many other bloggers have tackled this subject already, but if I’m being honest, there is no such thing as finding an original subject to talk about whenever you are blogging. What matters is how you talk about it and I’m hoping to share my point of view on that one because I hold this close to my heart, I really do.

As you know it already – or maybe you don’t, if you’re new, HI and thank you for reading this -, the community is a huge part of my blogging adventure. If numbers are something we all look forward to seeing grow, what matters most here for me is the relationships I have with other bloggers. And more often than not, they are all starting with a single comment. Whether it started on my own blog, or by me blog-hopping and leaving my own comment, it all started like this.

But then, there comes the dreaded, often asked question in the blogosphere: do I need to comment back? I have read multiple blog posts about this, multiple points of view on this subject and I’m not going to lie: this is something you have to figure out for yourself but before anything else, STRIKE that NEED verb out of the question you’re asking yourself. If you NEED to do anything, you’re not blogging for fun, you are making it an OBLIGATION and let me tell you, that’s not good. That’ s the road heading straight to burn-out, and that’s not good AT ALL.

I’m always trying to share my experience as much as I can with you, because I want to be as transparent as I can on these blogging struggles. In that mindset, I will say it right away: if I had NEVER, ever commented back, I don’t think I would be where I am right now. I can’t affirm that, since I’m no Doc Brown and unable to turn back time to see what would have happened only if…Yet some deep part of me feels like it knows this.

After more than two years of blogging, I have managed to build incredible friendships, with people I am talking to on a daily basis ; and it all started because we both built conversations on both of our blogs. In sharing our love, our thoughts, in coming back and checking with each other on latest blog posts. It was as simple as that, because we appreciated each other’s blog posts and opinions, we let the other know and that was it. Like I said before, NO sense of obligation here: just pure, WANT to share the love on OTHER bloggers’ posts. Commenting back, seeking other bloggers, growing my little bloggers’ circle and overall, having fun just sharing the love by leaving one single comment, contributed A LOT to my blog’s growth. Yes, I’m talking numbers here, for one, digits and all. But also, and most importantly, it contributed to my happiness in blogging, which has, despite what society is trying to make us think, NO price.

So, yes. If you’re asking me this question, I do think that comments are important. It all depends on your own blogging experience, I guess. Whether you’re into this for blogging views, or the community, you do blog your own way and I’m not here to judge. I’m just not into this keeping comments for myself kind of way – I much, much rather share the love and I’m hoping that it shows. Even if it takes a whole lot of time.

Obviously it is hard and sometimes impossible to comment back on every blog post, or just comment for that matters. There are too many book blogs to visit and to discover. We all have school, work, responsibilities outside of this time-consuming hobby to manage to do it all without breaking a sweat. Yet. I’m doing my best to share the love, because I LOVE this community. Despite the dramas, the blogging envy, the bothering moments, the hiatuses and burns-out, this is the reason I come back. To see comments awaiting on my blog? Sure. BUT also, and so very much, to catch up with other new bloggers. Discover their own thoughts on books, bookish subjects and more.

I came here to have my little blogging bubble. To share my thoughts on books, bookish subjects, blogging subjects and more. I stayed here for the community, for the comments, for all of the other fantastic blogs I discover and want to chat with. I’m here to SHARE the love.

Do you think comments are important on a blog? Do you try to comment back, or not at all? Why, or why not? I’d love to hear your thoughts about this, so feel free to share them in comments!