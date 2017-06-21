On the importance of comments

Hi friends, happy Wednesday! I hope you’re having a lovely week so far. Today I’m glad to be back with my blogging ways feature, and I’m especially eager to rant about this latest subject that’s been on my mind for a while. Like a LOT of other subjects, since I am kind of obsessed. In case you didn’t know that yet.
I know that many other bloggers have tackled this subject already, but if I’m being honest, there is no such thing as finding an original subject to talk about whenever you are blogging. What matters is how you talk about it and I’m hoping to share my point of view on that one because I hold this close to my heart, I really do.
As you know it already – or maybe you don’t, if you’re new, HI and thank you for reading this -, the community is a huge part of my blogging adventure. If numbers are something we all look forward to seeing grow, what matters most here for me is the relationships I have with other bloggers. And more often than not, they are all starting with a single comment. Whether it started on my own blog, or by me blog-hopping and leaving my own comment, it all started like this.
But then, there comes the dreaded, often asked question in the blogosphere: do I need to comment back? I have read multiple blog posts about this, multiple points of view on this subject and I’m not going to lie: this is something you have to figure out for yourself but before anything else, STRIKE that NEED verb out of the question you’re asking yourself. If you NEED to do anything, you’re not blogging for fun, you are making it an OBLIGATION and let me tell you, that’s not good. That’ s the road heading straight to burn-out, and that’s not good AT ALL.
I’m always trying to share my experience as much as I can with you, because I want to be as transparent as I can on these blogging struggles. In that mindset, I will say it right away: if I had NEVER, ever commented back, I don’t think I would be where I am right now. I can’t affirm that, since I’m no Doc Brown and unable to turn back time to see what would have happened only if…Yet some deep part of me feels like it knows this.
After more than two years of blogging, I have managed to build incredible friendships, with people I am talking to on a daily basis ; and it all started because we both built conversations on both of our blogs. In sharing our love, our thoughts, in coming back and checking with each other on latest blog posts. It was as simple as that, because we appreciated each other’s blog posts and opinions, we let the other know and that was it. Like I said before, NO sense of obligation here: just pure, WANT to share the love on OTHER bloggers’ posts. Commenting back, seeking other bloggers, growing my little bloggers’ circle and overall, having fun just sharing the love by leaving one single comment, contributed A LOT to my blog’s growth. Yes, I’m talking numbers here, for one, digits and all. But also, and most importantly, it contributed to my happiness in blogging, which has, despite what society is trying to make us think, NO price.
So, yes. If you’re asking me this question, I do think that comments are important. It all depends on your own blogging experience, I guess. Whether you’re into this for blogging views, or the community, you do blog your own way and I’m not here to judge. I’m just not into this keeping comments for myself kind of way – I much, much rather share the love and I’m hoping that it shows. Even if it takes a whole lot of time.
Obviously it is hard and sometimes impossible to comment back on every blog post, or just comment for that matters. There are too many book blogs to visit and to discover. We all have school, work, responsibilities outside of this time-consuming hobby to manage to do it all without breaking a sweat. Yet. I’m doing my best to share the love, because I LOVE this community. Despite the dramas, the blogging envy, the bothering moments, the hiatuses and burns-out, this is the reason I come back. To see comments awaiting on my blog? Sure. BUT also, and so very much, to catch up with other new bloggers. Discover their own thoughts on books, bookish subjects and more.
I came here to have my little blogging bubble. To share my thoughts on books, bookish subjects, blogging subjects and more. I stayed here for the community, for the comments, for all of the other fantastic blogs I discover and want to chat with. I’m here to SHARE the love.
Do you think comments are important on a blog? Do you try to comment back, or not at all? Why, or why not? I’d love to hear your thoughts about this, so feel free to share them in comments!
39 thoughts on “On the importance of comments”
Hi Marie,
Thank you so much for posting this article. I’ve been stressing myself out with this question for almost a year now.
And how to comment back to all my blog followers & even more on my social media followers. it’s an overwhelming prospect to respond to the hundreds of daily comments across this spectrum of fellow writers.
I think similar to you, I’m doing my best and building certain strong relationships when it feels fun.
Thank you for wording this so beautifully and allowing me to embrace your perspective.
Wishing you an amazing week ahead.
M.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hi!
Thank you so, so much for taking the time to answer to my blog post with your sweet comment! It means a lot to me ❤
It really is overwelming, at times, but what matters the most is that we are doing our best, doing it and trying to keep it fun It shouldn't be an obligation, and it should feel good to build relationships and have fun 🙂
Thank you so, so much, I hope you'll have an amazing week as well! 🙂
LikeLike
I try to reply to every comment i receive, and I dedicate like an hour every other day to visit blogs in my reader feed and leave comments for them too, like outside of the blogs i regularly visit. I wouldn’t enjoy blogging at all if it wasn’t for the wonderful community.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s so great that you are taking the time to do that. Discovering new bloggers is one of my favorite thing to do as well, and I don’t take enough time to do so – I wish I could have more time in a day ahah 🙂 It’s just so great to have such a lovely, welcoming community. Thank you so, so much for your comment, Lise! 🙂
LikeLike
I blog because I love writing and I do it for fun. I like it when people comment on my post. Therefore, I try to comment on other peoples posts as well if I liked their posts or if I want to start a conversation about a topic relating to their posts.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s so great that you’re taking the time to leave comments, it always means a lot to bloggers – at least it does for me 🙂 I’m glad you’re blogging for fun and enjoying it! 😀 Thank you so much for stopping by! ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t always comment back. My comments depend on whether I like the post and whether I have anything to comment on it at all. Sometimes the post might be great but I may not have anything to say. If the comment is from a blog I don’t know, I do check the blog to see if it interests me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I understand and agree – sometimes, even if I really enjoyed a post, I find myself at a loss for words. I just can’t find the right thing to say or anything to add, which saddens me, but we can’t always be talkative I guess ahah 🙂
Thank you so much for sharing your thoughts about this, Vrinda 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great post! I think commenting is super important in blogging. If your goal is to build your blog and really be a part of the community, the best way to do that is by commenting. Commenting on other people’s blogs lets them know you’re there, and commenting back shows you’re interested in your readers. I don’t think commenting back is a must, but it is nice. I try to comment back as much as I can; I can pretty much always find something on someone else’s blog that I can leave my two cents about.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you so much, Angela! I’m so happy you liked this post ❤
I agree with you – commenting back is not must, but I always find it super-nice to do and I try my best to give a little something back to people taking the time to leave a comment, even if it's just by at least aknowledging them and answering them 🙂 ❤
Thank you! ❤
LikeLike
I really try to comment back. There are times however, as you mentioned, that other things in my life often interfere with the amount of time I have to spend on my blog and on the blogs of others.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I guess we can’t always be on top of our blogging game – other things in life have to come before at times 🙂 It feels good, though, when you can, to comment back and leave out some love to other bloggers – I know I love it 🙂
Thank you so, so much for stopping by! ❤ ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think comments are important as it shows that people are actually engaging with what you say! Also I always *try* to comment back, but try is the important word 😂 Some of the comments I get just don’t seem to have an appropriate response that isn’t going to look like me commenting just for commenting’s sake – also spam comments when people say ‘nice – check out my blog’ are usually not responded too either 🙄
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree with you – likes and views are something for sure, but whenever someone leaves a comment, they want to share something with you and I always appreciate that so much 🙂
I understand – and sometimes answering is not “required” (let’s be honest here, it is never required, we’re not doing a job, but answers are appreciated for sure, BUT when someone says something, at times it does not require an answer – if I am making any sense ahha 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
YES YES YES MARIE I LOVE THIS!!! My goal is to comment on all the posts in my Reader THAT SEEM TO INTEREST ME. I don’t want to force myself to comment on every single post, because, like you said, it makes blogging seem like an obligation and it’s not. I also try to comment back — but not all the time. And definitely not when people say “Great post!” and leave. I comment back when someone new comments on my blog, and then I comment back again here and there. (But again, not all the time because it’s SO HARD AND TIME-CONSUMING.) I loooooove getting comments because they mean so much to me! Not to mention that it’s how I met a lot of my blogging friends. 😉 I really loved this post, Marie! ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
OH thank you so, so much May! It makes me SO happy you enjoyed this post ❤ ❤ It is time-consuming and sometimes we just have nothing to say, we can't be everywhere all at once and it is okay not to comment either, for sure. But commenting is for me the heart of blogging and I try to do it as much as I can because like you say, it's good to share the love and comments mean SO much to me, I want to give back as well ❤ ❤ AND YES that's how I found your blog and amazingnessssssss. ❤ ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
Excellent point! 😀 I love to comment, but it has to feel natural 😊 Well written post!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh thank you so much! I agree – comments have to be natural and not forced, otherwise it’s not fun at all anymore. And we’re here to have fun 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re totally right – this is a time consuming hobby that brings us all together like burritos 😂 I think it all depends on the comment itself. When someone posts a quick comment I acknowledge it with a like. But if there’s more to it I will always respond. I’ve had some great conversations through comments over the last few months. Blog hopping and talking to other book lovers has been an unexpected favourite part of this whole journey! Great post 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
😂 😂 I couldn’t resist with that Seth Cohen / burritos gif 😂
I agree with you – it definitely depends on the comment. Whenever someone just comments with a sentence or a “nice post” of sorts, I don’t always have something to say back. I always love to start conversations in comments, it’s how I met some of my favorite bloggers – and great friends as well. It was SO unexpected for me as well – who thoughts comments and spending a couple hours reading blogs could bring so much ? 😀
Thank you so much! ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
I LOVE this post so much! I agree with everything you said – when its something to do with blogging, NEVER feel the need to do something because then, it becomes more an obligation than something you genuinely enjoy doing. When I started up blogging, I just wanted an outlet to talk about my thoughts – I never really expected anything to turn out like this! But with the blogging came people commenting, people talking and it just opened me up to this whole entire portal of meeting incredible people and making relationships with people I now love and can so happily call friends!
I get it, when people don’t want to comment back or visit blogs because hey, its not something that’s for everyone! The me that came into this blogging not intending to do anything other than blog would have been completely fine – but I think I’m HAPPIEST in the conversation and so really it depends on the people and their intentions in it all!
Again, so in love with this post! Am always so in love with your discussions! ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh my forever crazy, thank you so, so much for your sweet comments, it always makes me SO happy ❤ ❤
I agree – not everyone is into commenting and blog hopping, which is fine. To each their own, everyone should blog the way they want after all. I'm perfectly content commenting and spending time blog-hopping and all – and I'm glad to know and find out that other bloggers feel the same way ! ❤ ❤
LikeLike
Definitely think comments are important; they’re a great way to interact with fellow bloggers. And while responses aren’t always necessary, they can start conversations and friendships!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, agreed! It’s so much fun to interact ith bloggers, and great blogging friendships start with just one comment 🙂 one of the best parts of blogging for sure 🙂
Thank you so much for your sweet commetn ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, comments are indeed important. As you have said, it is give and take of love, appreciation, views, opinions.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m glad you agree! 🙂 Thank you so much for stopping by 🙂 ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
I definitely feel like comments are important to my blog! It’s one of the few indicators that I know people are REALLY reading my stuff (unless it’s a spammy comment lol). Personally, I’ve never commented back for the sole purpose of just commenting because said blogger commented on my post, but if I end up stumbling upon their blog or feeling bored, I might check it out and find something interesting to read! But I’m not going to force myself to find something to say on someone else’s blog four times a week AND juggle all the blogs I do follow. That’s an overload of stress for me that I don’t need when it comes to blogging! I feel like my blog has grown fine without me ever commenting back, but I usually like to make conversation and relationships in my own comments section! 😄
LikeLiked by 1 person
Definitely agree – comments, and apart from the little “nice blog posts” and everything, really shows that people care enough to read and share their thoughts on a subject with you. That’s what I love the most about blogging, and basically why I started – to TALK about books and everything, so it really is the best.
It’s hard to always comment back and definitely is not for everyone – also, I agree that forcing yourself is no way to blog anyway. I always try to check out the blogs taking time to leave a comment, but if I try to comment back as much as I can, sometimes I don’t because time / life / reasons ahah 🙂 I found out about amazing blogs this way though as well 🙂
Thank you so much for taking the time to share your thoughts with me here! ❤ ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
I just…find it really ironic that there are now 39 likes and this is the only comment…😂
But really, this was a very well thought out post! It made some really good points and was written well.
LikeLiked by 1 person
😂 😂 Likes are flying way quicker than comments, it’s a blogging rule, it seems 😂
Thank you so, so much!! I’m so happy you liked reading this post ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
I comment if I want to get to know the blogger. Or if the post was particularly interesting so I naturally assume everyone does the same. I do try to comment back but sometimes I miss:-(
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh, it’s only human to forget – I sometimes forget just as well, don’t you worry about it! ❤ Thank you so much for sharing your thoughts about this. I try and comment whenever I'm interested in what the blogger posts and want to know more for sure as well! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
This was very well thought out as always!
I do agree with you that if one of your blogging goals is to become a part of the community, then the best (and only) way to do this is to join in the conversation – not by simply saying “Great post! *insert link to my blog,*” but by actually sharing your genuine thoughts because you feel you have something to contribute to that post. Not because you feel obligated to comment.
Blogging isn’t an obligation, it’s a hobby. Same goes for commenting.
I never comment for the sheer sake of commenting. I only comment when I feel I want to talk about the topic that was originally presented a little bit further. And that, to me, is fun, but it also helps you make blogging friends and gain more traffic. So it’s a win-win if those are your blogging goals.
On the flip-side, if your goal isn’t to become part of the community then don’t reply to comments and never feel required to do it, because we aren’t.
Loved this post! Too many people see blogging as this awful chore and it just sucks out all the fun of it!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you so, so much, Bridget! I’m so glad you enjoyed this post ❤
Commenting is the best way to feel part of the community – it's so great to talk and meet other bloggers, but I agree with you: genuine comments are important. They don't come naturally for sure, but if a post does not inspire you, then no one forces you to comment. As you're perfectly saying here, blogging needs to stay FUN 😀 ❤
Blogging takes time and commitment, but if it's a chore, it's definitely a sign to step back and reconsider things. Blogging, commenting and everything has to stay fun 🙂
Thank you again for your sweet comment, Bridget, and for sharing your thoughts with me ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
I try to comment on other blogs as much as I can, though it doesn’t always work out. But, on my own blog, I always make a point to try and comment back on every comment – I want to make sure that my blog is a discussion friendly and welcoming place (as much as it can be considering it’s the internet)
LikeLiked by 1 person
YES – I love that you said that, Nicole, I agree with you so much. I want to make sure that my blog is a welcoming place as well and that people are appreciated, every single one leaving a comment 🙂
Thank you so much for sharing your thoughts about this ❤ ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m a big commenter! Sometimes I wait a day or two to respond to my WP comments in my app, but I always respond if a comment shows up (sometimes I wonder if some comments don’t show up though).
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yay for being a big commenter!! ❤ I too get scared to miss a comment at times ahah, I sometimes check and find out that a comment has been waiting for days it makes me feel bad haha.
Thank you so much for stopping by, Stephanie ❤ ❤
LikeLike