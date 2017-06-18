SFATW kick-off: blog-hopping party and gifts between book bloggers!

Hello friends, happy Sunday! I hope you all had a lovely week. Today I’m thrilled – also a bit nervous…being a book blogger is HARD, guys – to launch the official, real start of the #SFATW party, yay!

If you have absolutely no idea what I’m rambling about, I suggest you check out the master post I wrote about it all right here. Basically, what’s happening here is book bloggers connecting and sharing the love all across the world. This is happening in two parts:

the blog-hopping party, where bloggers could subscribe to to be featured in this very post, the gifts sending, where bloggers can send each other BOOKS and love!

Before heading into this, a fair warning: this blog post is quite long because I am rambling a lot, but also thanks to YOU, all of the participants in the blog hopping party. I am really excited to see how this project SPOKE to you and made you want to participate.

Below you will find two parts: FIRSTLY, the blog-hopping list, filled with FANTASTIC bloggers you should all check out. Obviously if you have the time to do them all, or not. The goal here is to SHARE the love. Costs a couple of minutes of your time and can make someone’s day! Whether you’re on this list or just stopping by, I obviously encourage you to visit these blogs and overall have fun!

SECONDLY, you will find the subscription link to be able to send gifts to another blogger. As a reminder: if you want to send souvenirs to another blogger, you have to be in the blog-hopping list. WHY, you ask? As the subscriptions happen, there will be a little something added next to each bloggers’ name on this very list, and it will look like this : SENDING GIFTS. This way, coming to this list, you will see all of the bloggers you will potentially be paired with, yay! NOT all of the bloggers on this list are going to be subscribing for the gifts-sending part, because they can’t all participate and that’s OKAY – but no reason NOT to share love and comments with them.

The blog-hopping list of amazing book bloggers

Name & Blog’s Name: Holly @ Nut Free Nerd

Favorite books: My Antonia by Willa Cather, Jane Eyre by Charlotte Bronte, Sartoris by William Faulkner, and Jellicoe Road by Melina Marchetta.

Name & Blog’s Name: Deborah @ The Reading Chick

Favorite books: Ilona Andrews -Burn for Me, Kristen Ashley- Motorcycle Man, Jill Shalvis- Lucky Harbor series

Name & Blog’s Name: Sarah @ Sarah Ames-Foley

Favorite books: A few of my favorite books are House of Leaves by Mark Z. Danielewski, The Fireman by Joe Hill, Wool by Hugh Howey, The Handmaid’s Tale by Margaret Atwood, and Jurassic Park by Michael Chrichton.

Name & Blog’s Name: Valerie @ Valerie’s Musings

Favorite books: My all-time favorite book is « The Secret Garden ». I also love « The Collector » by Nora Roberts and the Nine Kingdoms series by Lynn Kurland.

Name & Blog’s Name: Wendy @ Whatthelog

Favorite books: The Song of Achilles – Madeline Miller, The secret life of bees – Sue Monk Kidd, The Time Traveler’s Wife – Audrey Niffenegger, Slaughterhouse-5 – Kurt Vonnegut and many more

Name & Blog’s Name: Jackie @ Too Much of a Book Nerd Favorite books: the Shatter Me trilogy by Tahereh Mafi, A Court of Thorns and Roses trilogy/series by Sarah J. Maas, Grisha trilogy by Leigh Bardugo (I have yet to read Six of Crows but Kaz Brekker is my baby), the Legend trilogy by Marie Lu (wow Jackie, what’s with all the trilogies XD) and Geekerella by Ashley Poston. Name & Blog’s Name: Summer @ xingsings Favorite books: The Truth About Forever, Pride and Prejudice, A Little Life, East of Eden, The Infernal Devices trilogy, the Harry Potter series, Six of Crows, When Breath Becomes Air, Dengeki Daisy (manga), and Skip Beat (manga). Name & Blog’s Name: Dani @ Perspectives of a Writer Favorite books: The Others series by Anne Bishop, Earthgirl series by Janet Edwards, Fangirl by Rainbow Rowell, Hundred Ghost Soup, the Deathlands series by James Axler and Fruits Basket manga series by Natsuki Takaya, plus tons of others. Name & Blog’s Name: Megan @ Book Birds Favorite Books: Two of my favourite books are Graceling and Harry Potter.