SFATW kick-off: blog-hopping party and gifts between book bloggers!

Hello friends, happy Sunday! I hope you all had a lovely week. Today I’m thrilled – also a bit nervous…being a book blogger is HARD, guys – to launch the official, real start of the #SFATW party, yay!
If you have absolutely no idea what I’m rambling about, I suggest you check out the master post I wrote about it all right here. Basically, what’s happening here is book bloggers connecting and sharing the love all across the world. This is happening in two parts:
- the blog-hopping party, where bloggers could subscribe to to be featured in this very post,
- the gifts sending, where bloggers can send each other BOOKS and love!
Before heading into this, a fair warning: this blog post is quite long because I am rambling a lot, but also thanks to YOU, all of the participants in the blog hopping party. I am really excited to see how this project SPOKE to you and made you want to participate.
Below you will find two parts: FIRSTLY, the blog-hopping list, filled with FANTASTIC bloggers you should all check out. Obviously if you have the time to do them all, or not. The goal here is to SHARE the love. Costs a couple of minutes of your time and can make someone’s day! Whether you’re on this list or just stopping by, I obviously encourage you to visit these blogs and overall have fun!
SECONDLY, you will find the subscription link to be able to send gifts to another blogger. As a reminder: if you want to send souvenirs to another blogger, you have to be in the blog-hopping list. WHY, you ask? As the subscriptions happen, there will be a little something added next to each bloggers’ name on this very list, and it will look like this : SENDING GIFTS. This way, coming to this list, you will see all of the bloggers you will potentially be paired with, yay! NOT all of the bloggers on this list are going to be subscribing for the gifts-sending part, because they can’t all participate and that’s OKAY – but no reason NOT to share love and comments with them.
The blog-hopping list of amazing book bloggers
Name & Blog’s Name: Holly @ Nut Free Nerd
Favorite books: My Antonia by Willa Cather, Jane Eyre by Charlotte Bronte, Sartoris by William Faulkner, and Jellicoe Road by Melina Marchetta.
Name & Blog’s Name: Deborah @ The Reading Chick
Favorite books: Ilona Andrews -Burn for Me, Kristen Ashley- Motorcycle Man, Jill Shalvis- Lucky Harbor series
Name & Blog’s Name: Sarah @ Sarah Ames-Foley
Favorite books: A few of my favorite books are House of Leaves by Mark Z. Danielewski, The Fireman by Joe Hill, Wool by Hugh Howey, The Handmaid’s Tale by Margaret Atwood, and Jurassic Park by Michael Chrichton.
Name & Blog’s Name: Valerie @ Valerie’s Musings
Favorite books: My all-time favorite book is « The Secret Garden ». I also love « The Collector » by Nora Roberts and the Nine Kingdoms series by Lynn Kurland.
Name & Blog’s Name: Wendy @ Whatthelog
Name & Blog’s Name: Lenna @ Sugardustedpages
Name & Blog’s Name: Balie @ Nerd In New York
Recent faves: The Sound of Gravel / In Order to Live
Name & Blog’s Name: Karla @ Reads and Thoughts.
Favorite books: I ’m a huge lover of YA Contemporary books especially of Morgan Matson and Kasie West. While Marissa Meyer, Leighy Bardugo & Amir Kaufman are my faves for Fantasy books!
Name & Blog’s Name: Kelly @ Diva Book Nerd
Name & Blog’s Name: Jackie @ Too Much of a Book Nerd
Favorite books: the Shatter Me trilogy by Tahereh Mafi, A Court of Thorns and Roses trilogy/series by Sarah J. Maas, Grisha trilogy by Leigh Bardugo (I have yet to read Six of Crows but Kaz Brekker is my baby), the Legend trilogy by Marie Lu (wow Jackie, what’s with all the trilogies XD) and Geekerella by Ashley Poston.
Name & Blog’s Name: Summer @ xingsings
Favorite books: The Truth About Forever, Pride and Prejudice, A Little Life, East of Eden, The Infernal Devices trilogy, the Harry Potter series, Six of Crows, When Breath Becomes Air, Dengeki Daisy (manga), and Skip Beat (manga).
Name & Blog’s Name: Dani @ Perspectives of a Writer
Favorite books: The Others series by Anne Bishop, Earthgirl series by Janet Edwards, Fangirl by Rainbow Rowell, Hundred Ghost Soup, the Deathlands series by James Axler and Fruits Basket manga series by Natsuki Takaya, plus tons of others.
Name & Blog’s Name: Megan @ Book Birds
Favorite Books: Two of my favourite books are Graceling and Harry Potter.
Subscribe to be paired with another blogger and send and receive gifts, books and love!
Welcome to the second part of the project, where you’ll be able to send gifts to another blogger – and receive them as well! Quick reminders before subscribing:
- You have to be over 18/with your parents’ consent to give out your address.
- Before you panic: you are able to choose which budget you want to put in this project, meaning how much you want to send and where -international or local shipping. For more info on the different possibilities, see the master post.
- TO SUBSCRIBE to send GIFTS to another book blogger, CLICK HERE or on the lovely image right below:
Subscriptions to the gift exchange are open until July 2nd. You will get your pairing by email the week after that, around the 9th of July.
Once again, a MASSIVE THANK YOU to everyone participating to this project. I hope you’ll have lots of fun discovering other bloggers, and if you have any thoughts or questions about this project, leave them in comments!
41 thoughts on “#SFATW kick-off: blog-hopping party and gifts between book bloggers!”
Hi awesome post, do you mind just quickly changing my name to just the Orangutan Librarian, thanks!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, and thanks again for your participation! Oh right, I’m sorry, I’m changing it right this second! ❤ ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re welcome!! And thank you for making this again and for including me 😀 And thanks very much!! Really appreciate it 😀 ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
I just sign up!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
YAY! So happy to hear it 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m so happy to join too!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Love seeing so much love for so many of my favourite books on here, like to kill a mockingbird and godfather as well!! So many awesome new bloggers to check out!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh really? That’s so great! Thank you so, so much! 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re welcome!! 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
So we don’t do anything now but blog hop? Just checking…
LikeLiked by 1 person
As I said in the post, you can blog hop thanks to the list I put together, and you can also subscribe if you want to send gifts to another blogger by clicking on the SIGN UP HERE image 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh, crap I missed that! So that’s how we are doing it this time? No assigning a person?
LikeLike
AS I wrote it on my previous post, this one and the master post recapping everything (here: ) ; this is in two parts.
1 – this is this post, the blog-hopping list, so no assigned blogger there. Just discover new bloggers and have fun.
2 – this is the actual gift sending part, where you are assigned a particular blogger and will be able to send him / her gifts. To subscribe to that part, the link is in the second part of this post, the big blue SIGN UP HERE sign. Or click here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScseQFySvxmKVlTqLDSn3ZsFb9c9vkR8Hjb1y758PbUAQSdrw/viewform 🙂
LikeLike
Wow, this is going to be SO AWESOME! It’s great that so many people are participating, Marie! I’ll definitely start blog-hopping after I take care of some of my priorities. 😉 ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is! I’m really happy and grateful that many bloggers were into this little idea. Thank you so much, May, I hope you’ll have fun! 😀 ❤
LikeLike
I just checked out the entire list! There are some great bloggers on here and I’m looking forward to reading their future posts. Thanks for putting this together, fun!
LikeLiked by 1 person
OH wow, thank you! I’m so glad you had fun and discovered new bloggers you enjoy! Thank you so much for your enthusiasm for this, Deborah! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ahhhh Marie you are AMAZING for putting this all together 😍😍 When I have some more time tomorrow I’m gonna go check out a bunch of these blogs ✨
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you so, so much Lauren! This means a lot, I don’t want to share how much time it took me to put this together haha. I hope you’ll discover some great blogs! 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yayy! I’ll take a while to visit everyone’s blogs and leave a comment, but thankfully, winter break is approaching, so soon I’ll have the time to do so. I don’t think I’ll be able to send gifts because of financial reasons, but I’m still excited to see what everyone shared in the monthly recap posts. Once again, thanks for continuing on with this amazing project! 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you so, so much Lais! Your comments always make me smile and I’m so glad to have your support for this little feature! ❤
LikeLike
Marie, I’d love to join in this feature even though I’m a little late! 🙂
So… my blog’s URL: https://xingsings.wordpress.com
My favorite books are The Truth About Forever, Pride and Prejudice, A Little Life, East of Eden, The Infernal Devices trilogy, the Harry Potter series, Six of Crows, When Breath Becomes Air, Dengeki Daisy (manga), and Skip Beat (manga).
Thank you so much for doing this feature once more, Marie! I’m so excited to participate this time. ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh, thank you so much, Summer, I’m so glad you want to participate this time around ❤ ❤ I willl add you to the list, thank you so much ❤ ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks so much, Marie! ❤ ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hello Marie. How do I subscribe for the second part of the project?
LikeLiked by 2 people
To subscribe to send gifts to another book blogger, all you have to do is click on the big blue SIGN UP HERE image close to the end of the blog post 🙂
LikeLike
When I click on that image, only that inage comes up in the screen and when I scroll, the images of other book blogs come up.😟
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh no ; must be a bug. It works for me Here’s the direct link to subscribe to send souvenirs : https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScseQFySvxmKVlTqLDSn3ZsFb9c9vkR8Hjb1y758PbUAQSdrw/viewform 🙂
LikeLike
This is so amazing ! I’ll definitely visit all these blogs once I’m done with a few priorities.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is awesome ! It’ll take a while for me to visit all the blogs. But I’ll blog hop as soon as I have some free time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you so, so much Vrinda! I’m so happy you like the idea and I hope you’ll discover great bloggers 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh yay! It’s all happening 😀 I am so glad that SFATW isn’t dead yet 😉
I wish I could participate as well, but I am so unreliable as of late and I wouldn’t want to make any commitment and then forget or not visit someone who really deserves it. I am going to check out the blogs that participate over time though!!! Just not as an official member of the squad hahaha
I hope this is a full success and that people can spread joy by visiting, commenting and gifting! ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
OH thank you so, so much Kat – I’m really happy you still like the idea even if you can’t be part of it this time 🙂 ❤
Thank you so, so much, I really hope people will have fun 🙂
LikeLike
Yay, I am very excited to see SFATW back again Marie, and it seems like you have plenty of people interested in it as well which is great. I’m very excited to see what’s next for this feature and I will be sure to sign up myself soon too! 😀 ❤
I will also take the time to visit all these blogs when I have the time, hopefully next weekend, and check them out. I've seen a few people who have similar favourite books to mine on your list! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh thank you so, so much Beth! ❤ I'm so happy to see you excited about this 😀 ❤
LikeLike
Thank you so much for putting this together and including so many amazing bloggers! I’m looking forward to perusing people’s blogs at some point over the next couple days!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank YOU for your enthusiasm about it all, I’m so happy you liked the idea and hope you’ll find fun bloggers there 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wonderful post! I’ll definitely give a visit to all of these blogs and I’m already familiar with some of them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Raven! I hope you’ll find some new bloggers you like 😀
LikeLike
Thanks for doing this! I blog hopped through the comments on the original post, but I just went through and checked out everyone who had since signed up. So fun finding new blogs to follow. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yay, so happy to hear it, Sarah! Thank you again ❤ ❤
LikeLike