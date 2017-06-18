#SFATW kick-off: blog-hopping party and gifts between book bloggers!

Hello friends, happy Sunday! I hope you all had a lovely week. Today I’m thrilled – also a bit nervous…being a book blogger is HARD, guys – to launch the official, real start of the #SFATW party, yay!

If you have absolutely no idea what I’m rambling about, I suggest you check out the master post I wrote about it all right here. Basically, what’s happening here is book bloggers connecting and sharing the love all across the world. This is happening in two parts:

  1. the blog-hopping party, where bloggers could subscribe to to be featured in this very post,
  2. the gifts sending, where bloggers can send each other BOOKS and love!

Before heading into this, a fair warning: this blog post is quite long because I am rambling a lot, but also thanks to YOU, all of the participants in the blog hopping party. I am really excited to see how this project SPOKE to you and made you want to participate.

Below you will find two parts: FIRSTLY, the blog-hopping list, filled with FANTASTIC bloggers you should all check out. Obviously if you have the time to do them all, or not. The goal here is to SHARE the love. Costs a couple of minutes of your time and can make someone’s day! Whether you’re on this list or just stopping by, I obviously encourage you to visit these blogs and overall have fun!

SECONDLY, you will find the subscription link to be able to send gifts to another blogger. As a reminder: if you want to send souvenirs to another blogger, you have to be in the blog-hopping list. WHY, you ask? As the subscriptions happen, there will be a little something added next to each bloggers’ name on this very list, and it will look like this : SENDING GIFTS. This way, coming to this list, you will see all of the bloggers you will potentially be paired with, yay! NOT all of the bloggers on this list are going to be subscribing for the gifts-sending part, because they can’t all participate and that’s OKAY – but no reason NOT to share love and comments with them.

The blog-hopping list of amazing book bloggers

 

 

Name & Blog’s Name: Holly @ Nut Free Nerd

Favorite books: My Antonia by Willa Cather, Jane Eyre by Charlotte Bronte, Sartoris by William Faulkner, and Jellicoe Road by Melina Marchetta.

Name & Blog’s Name: Deborah @ The Reading Chick

Favorite books: Ilona Andrews -Burn for Me, Kristen Ashley- Motorcycle Man, Jill Shalvis- Lucky Harbor series

Name & Blog’s Name: Sarah @ Sarah Ames-Foley

Favorite books: A few of my favorite books are House of Leaves by Mark Z. Danielewski, The Fireman by Joe Hill, Wool by Hugh Howey, The Handmaid’s Tale by Margaret Atwood, and Jurassic Park by Michael Chrichton.

Name & Blog’s Name: Valerie @ Valerie’s Musings

Favorite books: My all-time favorite book is « The Secret Garden ». I also love « The Collector » by Nora Roberts and the Nine Kingdoms series by Lynn Kurland.

Name & Blog’s Name: Wendy @ Whatthelog

Favorite books: Some of my favourite books include Dangerous Women, Not Your Sidekick and Fairytales for Lost Children. 🙂

Name & Blog’s Name: Lenna @ Sugardustedpages

Favorite books:Some of my favorite books are Keturah and Lord Death by Martine Leavitt and Tiger Lily by Jodi Lynn Anderson.
Name & Blog’s Name: Lilly @ Lilly’s Book Heaven
Favorite books: It’s pretty hard to choose when it comes to books (no shit, sherlock) i’ll go with Me Before You, Ruthless People series by JJ McAvoy and all of Colleen Hoover’s books as my favorite lol

Name & Blog’s Name: Balie @ Nerd In New York

Favorite books:Harry Potter, A Darker Shade of Magic series, P.S I Like You!
Name & Blog’s Name: Susan @ Susan Loves Books
Favorite books: I love all YA contemporary and romance and my favorite authors are Colleen Hoover, Emma Scott, Marie Force, Nora Roberts, Amy Harmon, Kasie West, and Jessica Park to name a few!
Name & Blog’s Name: Christine @ The Story Salve
Favorite books (right now): How to Make a Wish by Ashley Herring Blake, Noteworthy by Riley Redgate, The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas, You’re Welcome Universe by Whitney Gardner, and Jazz by Toni Morrison.
Name & Blog’s Name: Aneesa @ A Crave For Books
Favorite books: It’s hard to choose just a couple when I have so many favourites, but I’ll try: Me Before You, Sweet Temptation series, The Selection Series, I’ve Got Your Number, The Crown’s Game, Stalking Jack the Ripper, The Hundredth Queen, Roseblood, Air Awakens, Alchemists of Loom I honestly could go on forever.
Name & Blog’s Name: Trisy @ Bobo’s Book Bank 
Favorite books: I have way too many fave books to decide on just a few but some of my most favorite authors include Kristen Ashley, T.M. Frazier, Nicole Edwards and J.R. Ward.
Name & Blog’s Name: Pamela @ Reverie Society
Favorite books: Some of my favorite books are: Of Beast and Beauty by Stacey Jay, The Winter King by C.L. Wilson and The Lumatere Chronicles by Melina Marchetta
Name& Blog’s Name: May (aka the Mango Queen 😉) @ Forever and Everly
Favorite books: Oh gosh… Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Hary Potter, Legend (trilogy), The Young Elites (trilogy), Six of Crows, The Lunar Chronicles, Shades of Magix (trilogy)… Simon Vs., and Ari and Dante. AGH THAT WAS HARD. 😄
Name & Blog’s Name: Vivian @ Writing With Style
Favorite books: Emily Dickinson’s Collected Poems, Of Mice and Men, Harry Potter, and The Storied Life Of A.J. Fikry.

Name & Blog’s Name: @ The Orangutan Librairian
Favorite books: I’m *panicking* about my favourite books cos I have so many- a few of them are: the Hobbit, Emma and The Idiot. Ooh and Carry On!!

Name & Blog’s Name: Vrinda @ A Bookish Human.
Favorite books : To kill a mockingbird by Harper Lee, The foundation series by Issac Asimov, The Godfather by Mario Puzo, The Book Thief by Markus Zusak, LOTR and the hobbit, Harry Potter series, The cherokee trail by Louis L’amour (I should probably stop)
Name & Blog’s Name: Alyssa @ Breadreadsbooks
Favorite books: The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde by Robert Louis Stevenson, The ACOTAR series by Sarah J. Maas and Frankenstein by Mary Shelley. I like contemporary YA as well as classics. 🙂
Name & Blog’s Name: Shanti @ Virtually Read
Favorite books: A Brief History of Montmaray, Lirael, and Daughter of Smoke and Bone, but I’ll really read anything with intricate plots and compassionate characters.
Name & Blog’s Name: Lauren @ Wonderless Reviews
Favorites books: Harry Potter, Percy Jackson, The Raven Cycle series and The Illuminae Files! I’m a huge horror fan and love comics and graphic novels! Besides books my biggest love is music so you’ll see that featured on my blog a lot too ♥
Name & Blog’s Name: Donna @ Chocolatenwaffles
Favorite books: It’s quite difficult to choose favorite books! I’ll go with my all times to-go (non HP!) A Suitable Lie by Michael J. Malone and The Gift by Louise Jensen! I adored the first book in the Raven Cycle but have found myself disappointed with the rest of the series. My favorite summer read is The Little French Guesthouse by Helen Pollard!
Name & Blog’s Name: Agnes @ Agnes Mack
Favorite books: The best books I’ve read recently are The Namesake by Jhumpa Lahiri and The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas. My all-time favorite book is The Grapes of Wrath.
Name & Blog’s Name: Nicole @ Approximately Witty Reads
Favorite books: Some of my favorite books are the After series by Anna Todd, The Illuminae Files, and almost anything by Colleen Hoover, Nicola Yoon, and Jenny Han.
Name & Blog’s Name: Kirsty @ KirstyChronicles 
Favorite books: some of my favourite books are of course harry potter, the upside of unrequited, the hate u give and the names they gave us!
Name & Blog’s Name: Beth @ Reading Every Night
Favourite series/books: Shades of Magic by V.E. Schwab, The Bone Season by Samantha Shannon, The Lunar Chronicles by Marissa Meyer, The Night Circus by Erin Morgenstern, and ACOTAR by Sarah J. Maas.

Name & Blog’s Name: Emma @cornreviewsbooks
Favorite books: Six of Crows, Pride and Prejudice, The Wrath and the Dawn, and Fangirl.
Name & Blog’s Name:  Amelie @scarypear
Favorite books: We Are the Ants, The Female of the Species and Teeth 🙂
Name & Blog’s Name: Sophie @ SophiesCorner
Favorite books: Eleanor and Park (Rainbow Rowell), Me Before You (Jojo Moyes), The Name of the Wind (Patrick Rothfuss) and This Savage Song (Victoria Schwab).
Name & Blog’s Name: Melissa @ BookNerdMomo.
Favorite books: A few of my favorite books are The Bone Season by Samantha Shannon (no surprise there lol), Six of Crows by Leigh Bardugo, A Court of Mist and Fury by Sarah J. Maas, The Sky is Everywhere by Jandy Nelson, and I’ll Meet You There by Heather Demetrios.

Name & Blog’s Name: Julio @ thebooklovingpharmacist
Favorite books: Right now, I’m loving Mistborn and the Wheel of Time series.
Name & Blog’s Name: Stephanie @ TeacherofYA’s Book Blog
Favorite books: I love YA fantasy and science fiction. I loved: The Bear and the Nightingale – Katherine Arden ; Anything by Lauren Destefano or Veronica Rossi ; Flame in the Mist – Renee Adhieh ; Unplugged – Donna Freitas
Name & Blog’s Name: Natalia @ Natalia2Cents
Favorite books:  I enjoy reading Christian novels such as “Silver Lining”, “Unresoloved Issues”, and “Doin’ Me” all by Wanda B. Campbell.
Name & Blog’s Name: Topaz @ Six Impossible Things
Favorite books:  SPEAK by Laurie Halse Anderson, WAR OF THE FOXES by Richard Siken, MORE THAN THIS by Patrick Ness, [INSERT]BOY by Danez Smith.
Name & Blog’s Name: Lais @ Harumansae Books
Favorite books:  ari & dante, by benjamin alire saenz; attachments, by rainbow rowell; i’ll give you the sun, by jandy nelson; and everything ever written by rick riordan!

Name & Blog’s Name: Shelley @ Celestial Reveries
Favorite books: some of my favourite books include- Pride & Prejudice, The Perks Of Being a Wallflower, The Lord Of The Rings trilogy, The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society. I am fond of classics, fantasy, sci-fi genres.
Name & Blog’s Name: BB @ Bossy Babe
Favorite books: All time fave books: The Glass Castle / Shanghai Girls / The Road (and so much more…)
Recent faves: The Sound of Gravel / In Order to Live

Name & Blog’s Name: Analee @ Book Snacks
Favorite books: The Shades of Magic series, Six of Crows, Lunar Chronicles, Simon vs the Homo Sapiens Agenda, I’ll Give You the Sun, anything Kasie West honestly, and aghhh so much more but I guess I should stop there. 😂
Name & Blog’s Name: Ellen @ A Little Book Life
Favorite books: The Song of Achilles – Madeline Miller, The secret life of bees – Sue Monk Kidd, The Time Traveler’s Wife – Audrey Niffenegger, Slaughterhouse-5 – Kurt Vonnegut and many more

Name & Blog’s Name: Rafael @ The Royal Polar Bear Reads
Favorite books: I love Zodiac Series by Romina Russell, Grisha Trilogy by Leigh Bardugo, Throne of Glass by Sarah J. Maas, I am a big fan of Colleen Hoover, Marie Lu’s Legend Trilogy. I love indie books like Crown of Stones by CL Schneider, Gambit by CL Denault and Omnilogos by Michele Amitrani. Huge fan of Paulo Coelho’s The Spy and Adultery and All of Mitch Albom’s Books! My sub genre is poetry. I read from Pablo Neruda to Lang Leav to Amanda Lovelace to Courtney Peppernell!

Name & Blog’s Name:  Karla @ Reads and Thoughts.
Favorite books: I ’m a huge lover of YA Contemporary books especially of Morgan Matson and Kasie West. While Marissa Meyer, Leighy Bardugo & Amir Kaufman are my faves for Fantasy books!

Name & Blog’s Name: Kelly @ Diva Book Nerd

Favorite books:  Besides Australian young adult fiction being my first love, I adore lyrical contemporary, fierce dystopians and fantasy fusion books.

Name & Blog’s Name:  Jackie @ Too Much of a Book Nerd

Favorite books: the Shatter Me trilogy by Tahereh Mafi, A Court of Thorns and Roses trilogy/series by Sarah J. Maas, Grisha trilogy by Leigh Bardugo (I have yet to read Six of Crows but Kaz Brekker is my baby), the Legend trilogy by Marie Lu (wow Jackie, what’s with all the trilogies XD) and Geekerella by Ashley Poston.

Name & Blog’s Name: Summer @ xingsings

Favorite books: The Truth About Forever, Pride and Prejudice, A Little Life, East of Eden, The Infernal Devices trilogy, the Harry Potter series, Six of Crows, When Breath Becomes Air, Dengeki Daisy (manga), and Skip Beat (manga).

Name & Blog’s Name: Dani @ Perspectives of a Writer

Favorite books:  The Others series by Anne Bishop, Earthgirl series by Janet Edwards, Fangirl by Rainbow Rowell, Hundred Ghost Soup, the Deathlands series by James Axler and Fruits Basket manga series by Natsuki Takaya, plus tons of others.

Name & Blog’s Name: Megan @ Book Birds

Favorite Books: Two of my favourite books are Graceling and Harry Potter.

Since I’m basically too nice and I love you all – If you didn’t get the chance to see this before and therefore are not on the blog-hopping list but would like to be, shout out in the comments with your blog’s URL and a couple of your favorite books. I will edit the list and add people for one more week – until the 25th of June!

Subscribe to be paired with another blogger and send and receive gifts, books and love!

Welcome to the second part of the project, where you’ll be able to send gifts to another blogger – and receive them as well! Quick reminders before subscribing:

  • You have to be over 18/with your parents’ consent to give out your address.
  • Before you panic: you are able to choose which budget you want to put in this project, meaning how much you want to send and where -international or local shipping. For more info on the different possibilities, see the master post.
  • TO SUBSCRIBE to send GIFTS to another book blogger, CLICK HERE or on the lovely image right below:

Subscriptions to the gift exchange are open until July 2nd. You will get your pairing by email the week after that, around the 9th of July.

 

Once again, a MASSIVE THANK YOU to everyone participating to this project. I hope you’ll have lots of fun discovering other bloggers, and if you have any thoughts or questions about this project, leave them in comments!

    1. As I said in the post, you can blog hop thanks to the list I put together, and you can also subscribe if you want to send gifts to another blogger by clicking on the SIGN UP HERE image 🙂

      2. AS I wrote it on my previous post, this one and the master post recapping everything (here: ) ; this is in two parts.
        1 – this is this post, the blog-hopping list, so no assigned blogger there. Just discover new bloggers and have fun.
        2 – this is the actual gift sending part, where you are assigned a particular blogger and will be able to send him / her gifts. To subscribe to that part, the link is in the second part of this post, the big blue SIGN UP HERE sign. Or click here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScseQFySvxmKVlTqLDSn3ZsFb9c9vkR8Hjb1y758PbUAQSdrw/viewform 🙂

  8. Yayy! I’ll take a while to visit everyone’s blogs and leave a comment, but thankfully, winter break is approaching, so soon I’ll have the time to do so. I don’t think I’ll be able to send gifts because of financial reasons, but I’m still excited to see what everyone shared in the monthly recap posts. Once again, thanks for continuing on with this amazing project! 😀

  9. Marie, I’d love to join in this feature even though I’m a little late! 🙂

    So… my blog’s URL: https://xingsings.wordpress.com
    My favorite books are The Truth About Forever, Pride and Prejudice, A Little Life, East of Eden, The Infernal Devices trilogy, the Harry Potter series, Six of Crows, When Breath Becomes Air, Dengeki Daisy (manga), and Skip Beat (manga).

    Thank you so much for doing this feature once more, Marie! I’m so excited to participate this time. ❤

  13. Oh yay! It’s all happening 😀 I am so glad that SFATW isn’t dead yet 😉
    I wish I could participate as well, but I am so unreliable as of late and I wouldn’t want to make any commitment and then forget or not visit someone who really deserves it. I am going to check out the blogs that participate over time though!!! Just not as an official member of the squad hahaha
    I hope this is a full success and that people can spread joy by visiting, commenting and gifting! ❤

    1. OH thank you so, so much Kat – I’m really happy you still like the idea even if you can’t be part of it this time 🙂 ❤
      Thank you so, so much, I really hope people will have fun 🙂

  14. Yay, I am very excited to see SFATW back again Marie, and it seems like you have plenty of people interested in it as well which is great. I’m very excited to see what’s next for this feature and I will be sure to sign up myself soon too! 😀 ❤
    I will also take the time to visit all these blogs when I have the time, hopefully next weekend, and check them out. I've seen a few people who have similar favourite books to mine on your list! 🙂

  17. Thanks for doing this! I blog hopped through the comments on the original post, but I just went through and checked out everyone who had since signed up. So fun finding new blogs to follow. 🙂

