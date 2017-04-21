Mini Reviews : the cute L.A contemporaries edition

Good morning, good afternoon, good evening friends! For this reviewing day I’m back once again with the mini-reviews format. Okay maybe they’re not that short but…sorry not sorry. I LOVED these books.

There are no spoilers in these reviews.

Tell Me Three Things, Julie Buxbaum

I’m all for sweet contemporaries you can read in one go, and Tell Me Three Things certainly is that kind of book. Sweet, funny, yet with important topics such as grief, moving on and life changes, this book manages to have everything that makes me happy about a contemporary book. If the plot wasn’t too original, with a teenager exchanging emails with someone from her school she does not know, I really enjoyed how it was brought up and especially how it was dealt with all along the book, because it felt so real. How easy it is to talk by writing instead of actually talking. How important this exchange is to Jessie, the main character, in her everyday life. How means of communication are so different yet so important nowadays in this generation.

Jessie, the narrator, is a teenager, and I was grateful to feel that age jumping off the page. With every doubt, every question, every preoccupation she has, Jessie definitely was a character to root for, one that’s still trying to find herself at that age, especially with all the challenges she has to face. She wasn’t the only character I rooted for in this book: I was grateful to see how much attention the author brought to some of the other characters. If some of them were a bit stereotypical, I easily brushed this off because it was easy to fall in love with this book. Really easy.

Tell Me Three Things also deals with a theme I don’t hear about too often, which is moving out, moving on. When life suddenly changes and you’re moving across the country, old friendships change, evolve, life-happenings aren’t the same and ways to talk about it aren’t, either. I really enjoyed how that topic was approached in this book, something that could have easily been brushed off for the main plot of the book, which was obviously the cute romance. One that did not overshadow the importance of friendship or family.

“Perfect days are for people with small, realizable dreams. Or maybe for all of us, they just happen in retrospect; they’re only now perfect because they contain something irrevocably and irretrievably lost.”

My rating : 4 drops !

KEY WORDS

Swoon-worthy romance, friendships, music, bookworm, penpals.

TO READ IF

You’re looking for a quick contemporary read, love penpal romances, don’t mind a bit of stereotypical characters and overall just want to have fun.

Everything Leads to You, Nina LaCour

Everything Leads To You takes you into the heart of Hollywood, and the life of Emi, 18 years old and brilliant intern as a production designer on set of movies. You know, like it happens in L.A. Probably. If the plot isn’t entirely all about what she is doing, everything in the story is built for us to understand, to get this particular atmosphere of actually being part of this place a lot of people are dreaming of. Clearly there were lots of research about production designing, which made this book way more real to read about, and I loved it.

This is not the sole reason why this book made me happy: Everything Leads To You is a contemporary with a mystery at its heart. It all starts when Emi and Charlotte, her best friend, find a letter and are off to discover the heir of a famous Hollywood actor. There is mystery, a bit of suspense, and there are so many shadows at the beginning of the book that are slowly uncovered, which was beautiful to read.

Because the shadows were the characters, each and everyone its own and developed within their own time. We slowly got to know them better and fall in love with them, as the mystery unravels and the relationships develop, deepens. I just loved how naturally diverse this book was, without need to mention it every single second as if to prove that it is. It’s just life, it’s there, characters are from different background, with their own sexuality. Emi loves girls, and if that’s part of the story, it’s not entirely about it. It’s about love, purely and simply and not about coming out or anything like that. I loved following Emi’s journey and growth from beginning to end.

“The best things aren’t perfectly constructed. They aren’t illusions. they aren’t larger than life. They are life.”

My rating : 4 drops!

KEYWORDS

f/f romance, supportive friendships and family, Hollywood-vibe, mystery.

TO READ IF

You enjoy great characters growth with a side of mystery, cute and well-developed romance and a little bit of that behind-the-scenes feeling of it all. Whatever, just READ IT.

Did you read any of these books ? Did you enjoy them?

If not, would you be interested in reading them? Let’s chat in comments! 💬