Monthly wrap-up – August 2020

Hi friends! ☀️ Happy September everyone!

August has been… okay, for the most part, I guess? I had a lovely time on holidays with my sister at the beginning of the month heading to Frankfurt (Germany) to spend a couple of days there exploring and just, chill out a little bit, too. (well. as much as I can. I’m a workaholic. someone help me)

OF COURSE necessary disclaimer, this little trip away has been respectful of the rules set in place in my own country (France) and in Germany, I don’t live far away from Germany and Frankfurt at all. Wear your masks (ON THE NOSE TOO god) and keep your distance and be respectful, friends.

Otherwise, it’s been a long month spent at work, trying not to stress out too much and failing and just, doing my best.

🔍 Here are some great resources to check out: get informed carrd & current info carrd. Never forget to take the time to educate yourself on world’s current events and to do your part. Take care of yourselves, friends.

This month has been really nice, reading-wise! I had a lot of fun reading these books and even found a new favorite, so yay!

📖 Books I read

DATING MAKES PERFECT ☂️ I enjoyed that one a lot ! I loved the main character, the fake-dating with a childhood friend and the siblings relationships so, so much. » read nyx’s amazing full review.

MISS METEOR ☂️ I ADORE THIS BOOK JUST READ IT OKAY. One of my new favorites ever, I loved the characters, the writing, the beauty pageant, the mischiefs and small town vibes and everything.

LOOK ☂️ I’m a little more on the fence about that one. It was a good read overall, but it took some time for me to really get into it. I liked the discussions on social media, your own image and reclaiming your own self, too.

ANNA K. ☂️ ALL . THE. DRAMA. I’m so fond of these kind of books. Anna K. was addictive, I really liked the characters and Gossip Girl vibes I got from this!!

MEAT MARKET ☂️ Uhhhhh I’m a little obsessed with this?? It’s about a teenager going into modeling and all about the dark sides of the fashion industry and I loved this so much.

Goodreads Challenge: 42/60 books 🔥 Still ahead!

42/60 books 🔥 Still ahead! Year of The Asian Reading Challenge : 5/10 books

📖 Currently reading

I’m very nervous to get back into this series, but also very excited to finally read book 3! I ADORE The Reader’s series and just read it okay thank you!!

I haven’t done much in August when it comes to writing and, in another way, I have done a lot.

I’ve announced it on Twitter so I guess I might as well do it right here, too: I’m planning on entering Pitch Wars (the mentoring program) this September with my WIP. This WIP I’ve been writing for over 6 years now, aerm. I’m terrified, my query and synopsis are ready, I’ve read it all again and again and yep, I’m very much scared but well, I’m doing this because why not. Let’s give this a try, right?

So I don’t talk about my writing often, but… hi. I’m Marie and I’m prepping for #pitchwars with my YA contemporary 😳✨ — Marie ☀️ (@dh_books) August 21, 2020

I want to run away screaming, someone help.

I’ve also been taking back one of my projects I’ve been working on earlier in the summer: this WIP I started co-writing with my sister. It’s a dual POV contemporary and, even if I haven’t written a lot of it, I’ve been having fun getting back to it.

My hope, really, for the upcoming month and the rest of the year, is to continue focusing on my writing.

Words written : 284 for Pitch Wars prep – 1 141 for new contemporary WIP



August has been… okay, blogging-wise, I guess? I’ve been inspired, but also taking it slower some times too and it has been nice. We’re neck deep into preparing the blog post with the winners for the 2020 Book Blogger Awards and this has taken a little chunk of my time to do it all, too, but I’m hoping you’ll enjoy it when it releases THIS! SUNDAY! Also hoping you’ll continue forever and always to support book bloggers‘ incredible work.

Actually, I feel like my little burn-out showed in this month’s blog posts? I’ve been talking about things that annoyed me this month, such as fake engagement and book bloggers’ unrecognized, gigantic amount of work, too. It’s been good to pour my heart out into posts again, but also… a little draining.

THAT BEING SAID, I do have some projects in the works for September for the blog, so… I’m very nervous and very excited and very nervous. That’s it.

If you enjoy my work, you can support me on ko-fi right here if you wish to. I also happen to have an Amazon wishlist. Thank you for supporting my work, this means the world!!

📖 Book reviews

Click on the book covers to be redirected to our reviews.

💻 Book blogging

📚 Book discussions & tags

I think it’s been an okay month, blog-hopping wise? I always feel like I could do more, there are just so many incredible book bloggers out there, but I may need like, 453 more hours every day to do it all. Here’s my little selection of blogs posts of the month!

📚 Books & Reading

💻 Book Blogging

💕 Lifestyle & Other Blog Posts I enjoyed

Is there a blog post you are particularily proud of this month? Feel free to send it along with your comment!



How was your month? I hope you all are taking care of yourselves, friends!



What were your favorite books this August? Any exciting blogging, writing or personal plans going on? Tell me everything in comments!



Twitter ☂️ Bookstagram ☂️Goodreads ☂️ Bloglovin’ ☂️ Support the blog