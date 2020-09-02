Monthly wrap-up – August 2020

Hi friends! ☀️ Happy September everyone!
August has been… okay, for the most part, I guess? I had a lovely time on holidays with my sister at the beginning of the month heading to Frankfurt (Germany) to spend a couple of days there exploring and just, chill out a little bit, too. (well. as much as I can. I’m a workaholic. someone help me)
OF COURSE necessary disclaimer, this little trip away has been respectful of the rules set in place in my own country (France) and in Germany, I don’t live far away from Germany and Frankfurt at all. Wear your masks (ON THE NOSE TOO god) and keep your distance and be respectful, friends.
Otherwise, it’s been a long month spent at work, trying not to stress out too much and failing and just, doing my best.
🔍 Here are some great resources to check out: get informed carrd & current info carrd. Never forget to take the time to educate yourself on world’s current events and to do your part. Take care of yourselves, friends.
This month has been really nice, reading-wise! I had a lot of fun reading these books and even found a new favorite, so yay!
📖 Books I read
DATING MAKES PERFECT ☂️ I enjoyed that one a lot ! I loved the main character, the fake-dating with a childhood friend and the siblings relationships so, so much. » read nyx’s amazing full review.
MISS METEOR ☂️ I ADORE THIS BOOK JUST READ IT OKAY. One of my new favorites ever, I loved the characters, the writing, the beauty pageant, the mischiefs and small town vibes and everything.
LOOK ☂️ I’m a little more on the fence about that one. It was a good read overall, but it took some time for me to really get into it. I liked the discussions on social media, your own image and reclaiming your own self, too.
ANNA K. ☂️ ALL . THE. DRAMA. I’m so fond of these kind of books. Anna K. was addictive, I really liked the characters and Gossip Girl vibes I got from this!!
MEAT MARKET ☂️ Uhhhhh I’m a little obsessed with this?? It’s about a teenager going into modeling and all about the dark sides of the fashion industry and I loved this so much.
- Goodreads Challenge: 42/60 books 🔥 Still ahead!
- Year of The Asian Reading Challenge: 5/10 books
📖 Currently reading
I’m very nervous to get back into this series, but also very excited to finally read book 3! I ADORE The Reader’s series and just read it okay thank you!!
I haven’t done much in August when it comes to writing and, in another way, I have done a lot.
I’ve announced it on Twitter so I guess I might as well do it right here, too: I’m planning on entering Pitch Wars (the mentoring program) this September with my WIP. This WIP I’ve been writing for over 6 years now, aerm. I’m terrified, my query and synopsis are ready, I’ve read it all again and again and yep, I’m very much scared but well, I’m doing this because why not. Let’s give this a try, right?
So I don’t talk about my writing often, but… hi. I’m Marie and I’m prepping for #pitchwars with my YA contemporary 😳✨
— Marie ☀️ (@dh_books) August 21, 2020
I want to run away screaming, someone help.
I’ve also been taking back one of my projects I’ve been working on earlier in the summer: this WIP I started co-writing with my sister. It’s a dual POV contemporary and, even if I haven’t written a lot of it, I’ve been having fun getting back to it.
My hope, really, for the upcoming month and the rest of the year, is to continue focusing on my writing.
- Words written : 284 for Pitch Wars prep – 1 141 for new contemporary WIP
August has been… okay, blogging-wise, I guess? I’ve been inspired, but also taking it slower some times too and it has been nice. We’re neck deep into preparing the blog post with the winners for the 2020 Book Blogger Awards and this has taken a little chunk of my time to do it all, too, but I’m hoping you’ll enjoy it when it releases THIS! SUNDAY! Also hoping you’ll continue forever and always to support book bloggers‘ incredible work.
Actually, I feel like my little burn-out showed in this month’s blog posts? I’ve been talking about things that annoyed me this month, such as fake engagement and book bloggers’ unrecognized, gigantic amount of work, too. It’s been good to pour my heart out into posts again, but also… a little draining.
THAT BEING SAID, I do have some projects in the works for September for the blog, so… I’m very nervous and very excited and very nervous. That’s it.
If you enjoy my work, you can support me on ko-fi right here if you wish to. I also happen to have an Amazon wishlist. Thank you for supporting my work, this means the world!!
📖 Book reviews
Click on the book covers to be redirected to our reviews.
💻 Book blogging
📚 Book discussions & tags
I think it’s been an okay month, blog-hopping wise? I always feel like I could do more, there are just so many incredible book bloggers out there, but I may need like, 453 more hours every day to do it all. Here’s my little selection of blogs posts of the month!
📚 Books & Reading
- I loved Kay @ Hammock of Books’ blog post on ownvoices and reviewing books as a biracial reviewer.
- From September 15th to October 15th, it’s the Latinx Heritage Month! To celebrate, Sofia @ Bookish Wanderess is hosting a book bingo and has AN INCREDIBLE list of 170 book recommendations.
- Ruby @ Ruby Rae Reads talked about her history with book reviews in a super interesting blog post!
- I loved Veronika @ Wordy and Whimsical’s blog post recommending books based on Taylor Swift’s Folklore!
- Cait @ Paper Fury wrote a great list for Disability Month this past July with amazing recommendations!
💻 Book Blogging
- Xandra @ Starry Sky books has a VERY useful post about editing instagram photos to add book covers of books you don’t own!
- Caitlin @ Caitlin Althea does it again with her excellent posts, this time with an intro to book blogs that is both stunning and a must read for everyone. Book Bloggers for the win okay.
- Shealea @ Shut Up Shealea is a LEGEND, really. She’s back to book blogging and already serving us with incredible blog posts. Check out her relaunch blog post (with a giveaway!!), as well as the things she wished she knew before book blogging.
- Pam @ Reverie Society wrote about promoting your blog through social media and I loved this so much!!
- Clo @ Cuppa Clo shared 3 important blogging lessons she’s learned and READ this!
- Malka @ Paper Procrastinators wrote an amazing blog post about discussions and how ideas come to her!
- Louise @ Monstrumology wrote a great blog post about being autistic and how it affects the whole blogging experience.
- Trang @ Bookidote wrote a must-read blog post about blog stats and numbers.
💕 Lifestyle & Other Blog Posts I enjoyed
- My friend Mathieu @ Math Crln talked about Notion and tells us how it helps him creating and I loved this so much!
- I also loved his post on time being your ally and ugh such a good read.
- Melina @ Melina Elisa wrote about enjoying the reminder to slow down.
Is there a blog post you are particularily proud of this month? Feel free to send it along with your comment!
How was your month? I hope you all are taking care of yourselves, friends!
What were your favorite books this August? Any exciting blogging, writing or personal plans going on? Tell me everything in comments!
24 thoughts on “Monthly wrap-up – August 2020”
I had a very different idea of what the term “Meat Market” would mean for that book, and it was definitely more along the lines of cannibalism/Not Even Bones types of meat markets. xD Miss Meteor looks so freaking good though!!
Oh god yes, I see it now 😂 the title really makes sense in the book itself though and I loved that!
Miss Meteor was AMAZING, I recommend it so much!
Thank you for stopping by! ❤
My bestie and I were in Frankfurt last October! It’s a really beautiful and nice city! Glad you enjoyed your days there! =) And I’ve been thinking about reading “Miss Meteor” for quite a while but wasn’t sure about it. Thanks for saying it’s awesome. I think I might actually pick it up now. XD
Ahh yay, it really is a beautiful city, I had a fantastic time there! 🙂
I hope you’ll pick up Miss Meteor as soon as possible, I loved it SO much!
Thank you so much for your comment! ❤
Amazing Wrap Up, love!! ❤️ I’ve been seeing the more positive things about Anna K, so maybe I’ll give it a chance, I LOVE that it’s compared to Gossip Girl. 👏🏻✨
I hope you have a wonderful September 🥰
Ahh yes yes, you should read it, it’s AMAZING!
Thank you, Sofi, have a lovely month!! ❤
It’s nice that you were able to get away to Frankfurt for a while! A change of scenery can be so helpful during these times.
I have seen Dating Makes Perfect everywhere and I need to read it! It seems like a book that is right up my alley. I’m happy to see so many people featuring it.
It really is, it feels nice to have a little change of scenery ❤ thank you!
I hope you'll love Dating Makes Perfect, it's such a great read 🙂
Ah thank you for sharing my post Marie! I can’t wait for the BBA post this sunday eeeep and I didn’t finish any books in August 😦 I did manage to post some good blog posts though, that people seemed to really like which makes me happy haha even if I’m still really unsure at times with my content *sniffs* I’m hoping to start working on my WIP again this month, so we’ll see since I’m also back to work this month and I’m already feeling overwhelmed and drained again. Sending you all the love and I hope you have a wonderful September! ❤
Of course, I loved it so much!! ❤
I'm so sorry you've been struggling with your content, I'm a little late on reading it but I've been loving everything you put out lately, really. You're doing amazing, just write when you're feeling inspired and with your heart! ❤ ❤
Best of luck with work and I am here for you always if you need to rant ❤
It looks like you had a nice month! I hadn’t heard about a lot of books you’ve mentioned here. I’ll check them out. The only I’ve heard a lot about is Anna K. I hope I’ll pick it up soon.
August for me was good in terms of reading(at least).
It was nice to visit your blog.
Take care!
Ahh I hope you’ll add them to your to-read list, they were lovely! Anna K. was so good! 🙂
Thank you so much for stopping by! Have a lovely month!
Little trips should be allowed, I went to Czech Republic for a week or so and it was great to be away for a while.
The Netherlands has very strict rules since a week and people need to go in quarantine for 2 weeks if they visit “orange labeled” countries.
So I’ll just stick to The Netherlands for now….
Hope September will be a good month for you!
Ahh yay! I’m happy you could get away a little bit, it’s nice to have a little change of scenery 🙂
I hope September will be kind to you, stay safe! ❤
Oh wow you’re entering on Pitch Wars, congrats!!! I wish you all the best for this!
thank you so, so much!! 🥺🥺
Looks like you had great month. My favourite book in August was The Night Swim by Megan Goldin. I’m moving to my hometown this weekend and going to buy house so it is going to be exciting and busy month. Happy reading!
Oooh how exciting!! I hope September will be wonderful! 😀
Good luck with pitching your WIP!! I can only hope to get to that stage one day, so I am full of admiration 😉
And I’m glad you enjoyed your time in Frankfurt! I mostly associate the city with stressful train experiences (honestly, I think I’ve never had longer delays anywhere 🙄), so I’m glad you managed to relax and have fun!
Oh thank you so, so much!! 🥺 (just a side note, I am not pitching for #pitmad on twitter, I’m entering Pitch Wars, the mentoring program, so it’s a bit different🥺 just thought I’d clarify!)
Oh god I’m used to train experiences 😂😂, but the trip was worth it! Thank you!! ❤
Glad you enjoyed your vacation!
And it looks like you had a good reading month! I hope September is just as good!
(www.evelynreads.com)
Thank you so much!! 🙂
Wowwowwowow that is SO AMAZING that you are preparing to pitch your story, Marie! I’m so excited for you! Here’s wishing you the very best of luck and success!
Ahh thank you Kat! 🥺🥺 (just a side note: I’m not pitching for #pitmad, I’m applying to the pitch wars mentoring program, it’s a bit different! just for the clarification 🥺) but thank you so much, here’s to hoping!! 🥺
