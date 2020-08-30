I never DNF books: here’s why!

Hi friends! I hope you had a great summer despite all that is happening right now in the world. If someone knows how to build a time machine, that would be great…thank you in advance.

Happier thoughts! I’m back on the blog today to talk about…books of course! And with a fascinating discussion about DNF!

What does DNF mean?

First things first, what the hell does DNF means? DNF means “Did Not Finish” and out there in the world, I feel like there is a LOT of people who aren’t scared to DNF books and I applaud them because why keep reading a book you are not enjoying??! Seriously, what is the point? Life is short, go with your gut and pick up a book you’ll fall head over heels with, am I right?

Well…in my case, I’ve never and I mean NEVER didn’t finish a book (OK… maybe it happened when I was a younger innocent child). And I’m going to tell you why.

Why I never DNF books

🌪 I pick up books I KNOW I’m going to like.

I don’t remember a time when I was not reading. I was more into fantasy when I was a teenager and now I’m a more into contemporary and dystopia. My taste has evolved and I really got to know myself. At this time, I know EXACTLY what I like in my books. I enjoy romance and drama, I need three-dimensional characters and a good world-buidling. If it’s a story about sisters or social media or traveling…I will definitely love it.

I also know which authors I adore and I get GREAT recommendations from my sister and all the book blogging community. To sum it up, if I pick up a book it’s because I know I’m going to enjoy it. And no matter how hyped a novel is, if it’s not my cup of tea, I’m NOT going to read it.

🌪 If I start a book, I’ll finish it. I’m all about commitment!

So, cards on the table…I hate unfinished business! When I start something, I like to see it through. It applies to work projects, personal ones and yeah to books! I’m like halfway through a story and well…it’s meh. DNF it? It’s not even going to cross my mind. I feel like I already put too much time into it, it would be a waste to end it now. Better to keep pushing and be able to add one more book to my reading list of the year.

Truth to be told, there is nothing more satisfying to read the last page of a novel and to close the book. The feeling of coming to the end of a story and getting closure, there is nothing quite like it (even if it wasn’t a great story).

🌪 Maybe it’ll get better, who knows?

It’s never THAT bad. I mean I never told myself “Oh god, that book is stupid. I don’t want to read another page, I can’t read another page”. Sometimes, I don’t like the main character or there is twist that makes no sense at all or I’m a bit confused by the world building but it never gets insurmountable. There is always something that I do enjoy.

Also, the curiosity always gets the best of me. I want to know what happens next and maybe, hopefully, it will get better. Maybe the main character will get more lovable or at least understandable, maybe all will be explained like the sun coming up after months of bad weather, maybe something fabulous I didn’t see coming will happen and take the story to a whole new level. You never know and if you stop it now, you’ll definitely never find out.

🌪 And no, I won’t skip passages in order to get to the end faster.

OK, maybe I’ll never DNF a book but what about skipping some boring passages to get to the ending and finally find out how everything turns out? Well…not on my watch. I’m not going to skip passages because then I’ll get confused and I hate getting confused. I’ll always get back to the previous pages because of course everything was explained there but since I didn’t read it I’m complety lost in the story and I can’t even understand the end. Waste of time x10000.

And no again, I’ll not only read the passages with my favorite character to know what’s going to happen to her or him. I’ll feel too bloody guilty about the other ones…

What would make me DNF a book?

So after coming to the end of this article, I asked myself: what would make me DNF a book??! Well…I guess I would do it if:

the writing is really bad ,

, the story isn’t at all like it was advertised on the back cover,

there are some bad triggers that I wasn’t expecting…

Hopefully it will never happen. Fingers crossed!

Do you DNF books often or does it happen on really rare occasions? What are the things that make you DNF a book?

Does it make you feel bad when you do it? Do you give the book another try at a later time or is it goodbye forever?

Let’s chat in comments 💬

