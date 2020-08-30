I never DNF books: here’s why!

Hi friends! I hope you had a great summer despite all that is happening right now in the world. If someone knows how to build a time machine, that would be great…thank you in advance.
Happier thoughts! I’m back on the blog today to talk about…books of course! And with a fascinating discussion about DNF!
What does DNF mean?
First things first, what the hell does DNF means? DNF means “Did Not Finish” and out there in the world, I feel like there is a LOT of people who aren’t scared to DNF books and I applaud them because why keep reading a book you are not enjoying??! Seriously, what is the point? Life is short, go with your gut and pick up a book you’ll fall head over heels with, am I right?
Well…in my case, I’ve never and I mean NEVER didn’t finish a book (OK… maybe it happened when I was a younger innocent child). And I’m going to tell you why.
Why I never DNF books
🌪 I pick up books I KNOW I’m going to like.
I don’t remember a time when I was not reading. I was more into fantasy when I was a teenager and now I’m a more into contemporary and dystopia. My taste has evolved and I really got to know myself. At this time, I know EXACTLY what I like in my books. I enjoy romance and drama, I need three-dimensional characters and a good world-buidling. If it’s a story about sisters or social media or traveling…I will definitely love it.
I also know which authors I adore and I get GREAT recommendations from my sister and all the book blogging community. To sum it up, if I pick up a book it’s because I know I’m going to enjoy it. And no matter how hyped a novel is, if it’s not my cup of tea, I’m NOT going to read it.
🌪 If I start a book, I’ll finish it. I’m all about commitment!
So, cards on the table…I hate unfinished business! When I start something, I like to see it through. It applies to work projects, personal ones and yeah to books! I’m like halfway through a story and well…it’s meh. DNF it? It’s not even going to cross my mind. I feel like I already put too much time into it, it would be a waste to end it now. Better to keep pushing and be able to add one more book to my reading list of the year.
Truth to be told, there is nothing more satisfying to read the last page of a novel and to close the book. The feeling of coming to the end of a story and getting closure, there is nothing quite like it (even if it wasn’t a great story).
🌪 Maybe it’ll get better, who knows?
It’s never THAT bad. I mean I never told myself “Oh god, that book is stupid. I don’t want to read another page, I can’t read another page”. Sometimes, I don’t like the main character or there is twist that makes no sense at all or I’m a bit confused by the world building but it never gets insurmountable. There is always something that I do enjoy.
Also, the curiosity always gets the best of me. I want to know what happens next and maybe, hopefully, it will get better. Maybe the main character will get more lovable or at least understandable, maybe all will be explained like the sun coming up after months of bad weather, maybe something fabulous I didn’t see coming will happen and take the story to a whole new level. You never know and if you stop it now, you’ll definitely never find out.
🌪 And no, I won’t skip passages in order to get to the end faster.
OK, maybe I’ll never DNF a book but what about skipping some boring passages to get to the ending and finally find out how everything turns out? Well…not on my watch. I’m not going to skip passages because then I’ll get confused and I hate getting confused. I’ll always get back to the previous pages because of course everything was explained there but since I didn’t read it I’m complety lost in the story and I can’t even understand the end. Waste of time x10000.
And no again, I’ll not only read the passages with my favorite character to know what’s going to happen to her or him. I’ll feel too bloody guilty about the other ones…
What would make me DNF a book?
So after coming to the end of this article, I asked myself: what would make me DNF a book??! Well…I guess I would do it if:
- the writing is really bad,
- the story isn’t at all like it was advertised on the back cover,
- there are some bad triggers that I wasn’t expecting…
Hopefully it will never happen. Fingers crossed!
Do you DNF books often or does it happen on really rare occasions? What are the things that make you DNF a book?
Does it make you feel bad when you do it? Do you give the book another try at a later time or is it goodbye forever?
Let’s chat in comments 💬
28 thoughts on “I never DNF books: here’s why!”
Love it! Your point about knowing what you’ll like makes a lot of sense. I’ve been pushing myself to try things I don’t typically like/read, so I’ve had an uptick in DNFs… meaning one. 😂 I usually can read a book fast enough that the time lost to a mediocre book is minimal, but there are some that just overwhelm my brain with complexity and I need a break, or are so misogynistic/otherwise problematically terrible that I have to stop.
Haha 😅 Yeah I totally get that!!
Thank you so so much for stopping by 😘😘
I do dnf books, but it’s honestly pretty rare because like you said, I pick books that I know I’m going to like! If I dnf a book, I’m probably not going to try and read it again.
Yaay to us knowing what kind of books we enjoy 🤗🤗 Yeah I get that, I don’t think I would get back to the book if I DNFed it.
Thanks for stopping by 😘
OMG, I resonated so much with this post!!! I don’t DNF books either, which is ironic since I’m a really slow reader. I agree with all of the things that you just said, but another reason I personally don’t DFN is that I can never tell the reason why I’m getting bored. Like is it because of the book or is it because of my own mind or mood?? To answer that question, I might as well read the book and find out. 😂
Yeeees!! I totally get that feeling! Is the book boring or is it just me? 😅
Thank you so much for sharing your thoughts! 😘😘
I DNF a few books every year. I’m actually thinking about DNFing my current book because it’s nonfiction and very dry. It’s like reading a college textbook. I usually DNF books for bad writing or if I get bored. I have so many unread books that I don’t want to waste time on books I’m not enjoying.
Ugh, that does sound boring haha 😅
Amen to that!!
Thank you so much for stopping by 😘😘
I am EXACTLY like you – I absolutely hate leaving things unfinished, so if I start a book, you bet I will be reading it all the way through 😅 Even if I don’t like it – which does sometimes happen 😉
What I will do, though, is dnf series. If I didn’t particularly like the first book, there’s a pretty good chance that I’ll never feel inclined to pick up the next one, even if I did originally intend to. There are just so many other books I’d rather get to!
Haha, glad to see I’m not alone!! 😅
Oh yeees, I would do that too! There are so many series I haven’t finished 🙈
Thank you so much for stopping by and sharing your thoughts on the subject 😘😘
I DNF a lot, especially if I’m not enjoying the book at all. When I pick a book I read the back and reviews and think I will like it but sometimes it doesn’t end up like that so I have to stop reading it because I just can’t 🧐
Life is definitely too short to keep reading books we’re not enjoying!!
Thanks for stopping by 😘😘
YES TO ALL OF THIS!!! I know I’m in the minority, what with preferring to not dnf. I especially liked your point that you pick books you know you’ll like. A two-star book is pretty rare for me, and one-star almost never. And, honestly?, I usually don’t even realize I’m reading a one-star book until I’m almost done, and I figure I may as well finish it.
The only books I’ve really DNFed were books that were long and boring, all of them classics. If they were taking too long to read and I wasn’t enjoying them (I’m looking at YOU Gulliver’s Travels!), I ditched it.
😁😁
Same here!! I don’t think I’ve ever put a one star rating in my whole life, haha!
Yeeees, same here! Long and boring classics are really not my cup of tea 😅
Thank you so much for stopping by and sharing your thoughts! 😘😘
I’m so with you! It is extremely hard for me to DNF a book. I’ve only done it a handful of times, and usually it was because the writing was awful or the content was not for me (i.e. the characters were all guys who just wanted to talk about sex, there’s animal abuse, etc.). Plus, sometimes the beginning is a rocky start and it does get better later on!
Yaay, glad to see I’m not the only one! 😊
Yeah, some books are just…ugh 😕
Always having hope, haha 🤞
Thank you so so much for stopping by 😘😘
I wouldn’t say I DNF a lot, but I’m very willing to do it if I’m finding a book a chore to read. My thinking is that if I’m resenting and not enjoying a book, I’m not going to be a good reader of it AT THIS TIME — I can always come back and try again later if I’m moved to do it, but if I force myself to keep reading something that’s a slog for me, it’s unlikely I’ll be able to take the book for what it is rather than what I want it to be. Plus I don’t have enough time to read all the books I WANT to read in this life, so it feels silly to waste some of my precious reading hours on something I’m not enjoying.
(My podcast partner is like you though! Never DNFs a book ever!)
Yeees! Life is really too short to read books we don’t enjoy!! If it’s a chore, it’s better to say bye-bye! And yeees, there are SO many GREAT books out there, why waste our time??!
Yaaay, I’m not alone, haha 🙈
Thank you so so much for stopping by and sharing your thoughts, happy reading 😘😘
Amazing Discussion! ❤️ it’s super interesting to know your thoughts on DNFing books.😊
Knowing which books you’ll like is a super power, I swear 😂 I LOVE that👏🏻✨
Thank you so so much! 🥰
Haha, totally!! 😎
Happy reading 😘😘
I usually buy a book after reading a ton of reviews/hearing a lot of hype, which I think lowers the chance that I’ll dislike it!! But yeah I agree, I think the biggest reason I’d put something down is if the writing is just…not good. It’s just so hard to put a book down halfway through!! Loved reading your thoughts on this! ♥
Yeees, that’s the best plan! 😊
Right??! When I do, I feel like I’m failing or something 😅
Thank you so so much 🥰🥰
I don’t DNF books often, but I feel like sometimes I should do it more! Mainly because sometimes I pick up a book because of the hype, and I end up not enjoying it.. I often then continue because ‘What if it gets better’ (as you said). And sometimes I regret not stopping haha, but sometimes it actually does get better. Which makes the decisions of DNF’ing so hard!
Great post!
Yeah I totally get that!! Such a hard decision!
Thank you so much! 😘😘
Oh my God, I just finished writing a blog post about DNF-ing and how I do it + why I recommend it. 😂We have totally different opinions on this one! That’s why I enjoyed reading this so much. Can’t wait for you to see it. // I will DNF the book when I see that it just doesn’t work out for me and I really don’t like coming up with “what if?” questions although I have to say that I am a curious person, too. :)) Skipping passages, well, it’s neither reading on normally nor DNF-ing, kind of like a gray zone. That’s where I am with you though! I wouldn’t skip passages, too.
Haha, twins!! 😁😁
Can’t wait for your post to go live!! 🤗
Yeah, totally a grey zone!
Thank you so much for stopping by 😘😘
This is a really great discussion! I appreciate all the points you made 🙂 I sometimes DNF a book either because it’s too slow, I don’t connect with the characters, or, like you said: “the story isn’t at all like it was advertised on the back cover”. I resonated a lot with your remark that “Life is short, go with your gut and pick up a book you’ll fall head over heels with, am I right?” 😂 With books, it really is satisfying to get that closure, but sometimes when I have a lot of books clamoring on one plate, if one of them isn’t interesting enough, I’ll just move on…lol when I was younger I’d read ahead a lot, not because I wanted to hurry up the book, but because the part where I was at was boring and the pages ahead were exciting 😂 That was why I had to actually listen to some books as audiobooks to prevent more read-aheads…and I’m getting off topic. Again, wonderful post and eloquently discussed!!
Thank you so so much 🥰🥰
Oh yees, it’s annoying when it’s too slow or I can’t connect with the characters!
Haha, I’m glad 😁
I totally get that! So many books, so little time 😂
Haha, that’s actually a great strategy 😂😂
Thank youuu, I’m so happy you enjoyed it ☺️ Thank you for sharing your thoughts, happy reading!! 😘😘
