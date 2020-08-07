Mini reviews: Deck of Omens, With the Fire on High

Hi friends! ☀️ I’m back to share some short and sweet reviews of two of my latest reads, hope you’ll enjoy them!



There are no spoilers in these reviews.

The Deck of Omens, Christine Lynn Herman



Read the full synopsis ▼ The teenagers of Four Paths must save their home. Though the Beast is seemingly subdued for now, a new threat looms in Four Paths: a corruption seeping from the Gray into the forest. And with the other Founders preoccupied by their tangled alliances and fraying relationships, only May Hawthorne seems to realize the danger. But saving the town she loves means seeking aid from the person her family despises most–her and Justin’s father. May’s father isn’t the only newcomer in town–Isaac Sullivan’s older brother has also returned, seeking forgiveness for the role he played in Isaac’s troubled past. But Isaac isn’t ready to let go of his family’s history, especially when that history might hold the key that he and Violet Saunders need to destroy the Gray and the monster within it. Harper Carlisle isn’t ready to forgive, either. Two devastating betrayals have left her isolated from her family and uncertain who to trust. As the corruption becomes impossible to ignore, Harper must learn to control her newfound powers in order to protect Four Paths. But the only people who can help her do that are the ones who have hurt her the most. With the veil between the Gray and the town growing ever thinner, all of the Founder descendants must put their grievances with one another aside to stop the corruption and kill the Beast once and for all. But maybe the monster they truly need to slay has never been the Beast…

☂️ TRIGGER WARNINGS: click here to see them. death, attempted murder, PTSD, depression, blood and gore, grief, violence, trauma, brief physical abuse.

☂️ DIVERSITY: Bisexual main characters (Violet, Isaac, Augusta – #ownvoices queer rep), queer side characters, side f/f relationships, a main character with a physical disability (missing arm).

After really enjoying The Devouring Gray, I was curious to see how this sequel would hold up and I’m happy to say I wasn’t disappointed. If it took me a little bit to get back into the story (where are book summaries when we need them?), I still fell in love with those characters again.

There are two strong suits in this book and this duology as a whole: the atmosphere the author creates and the characters. One of my favorite things in The Deck of Omens was, one again, the small town, its forest, its beast and its gripping atmosphere as strange things happen. I’m always finding myself transported by it all.

Another favorite thing in this book were the characters. I loved how we got to know them even deeper in this sequel, how we grew to care for them even more, how each character and point of view stood out with its individuality, motivation and personality. I loved seeing them grow in this strange town, regaining strength, power, standing up for themselves and just, they’re wonderful.

Overall, if you’re looking for a gripping fantasy duology with a great cast of characters you’ll fall for, I’m definitely recommending this one!

Final rating: 4 drops!





With the Fire on High, Elizabeth Acevedo

Read the full synopsis ▼ With her daughter to care for and her abuela to help support, high school senior Emoni Santiago has to make the tough decisions, and do what must be done. The one place she can let her responsibilities go is in the kitchen, where she adds a little something magical to everything she cooks, turning her food into straight-up goodness. Still, she knows she doesn’t have enough time for her school’s new culinary arts class, doesn’t have the money for the class’s trip to Spain — and shouldn’t still be dreaming of someday working in a real kitchen. But even with all the rules she has for her life — and all the rules everyone expects her to play by — once Emoni starts cooking, her only real choice is to let her talent break free.

☂️ TRIGGER WARNINGS: click here to see them. Teen pregnancy and motherhood, abortion (brief mention), childbirth (mentioned), alcohol consumption, throwing up, bullying (mentioned), hurricane and storm (mentioned), racism, sexist comments, colourism, coming out themes, mentions of death of a mother and grandfather, use of the word g*psy (explicitly challenged).

☂️ DIVERSITY: Black Puerto Rican main character and side characters, lesbian side-character, f/f relationship, POC side characters (black, latinx, biracial/multiracial).

You know this kind of book that shoots straight for your heart? With the Fire on High was this kind of book and I fell for it so, so hard.

I don’t even know where to start with this one, or what I loved the most. Emoni, the main character, a teen mom, and her journey as she embraces, little by little, her dreams while handling everything life has thrown at her. With the Fire on High is very very much a character driven story and Emoni, her growth, her journey, is hopeful and heartwarming and just, made me HAPPY. That’s it.

I loved the cast of characters surrounding her so much and the relationships they had and developed, too. The friendship between Emoni and Angelica was wholesome and wonderfully supportive and I adored it and need way more friendships like that one in books. The growing romance between Malachi and Emoni was so kind and respectful and beautifully developed. Oh and Emoni and her Abuela were adorable and just made my heart so happy.

I don’t know what to add, except that I just really enjoyed this book and 200% recommend it to everyone okay.

Final rating: 4,5 drops!





