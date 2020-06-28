The Fourth Annual 2020 Book Blogger Awards: Rules & Categories – #2020BookBloggerAwards

I am so, so, so thrilled and nervous and both wanting to jump up and down and run and hide, but… here I am anyway, staying to write this post with trembling fingers.

This (hellish) year of 2020, I’m honored to be co-hosting the Fourth Edition of the Book Bloggers Awards with my friend and incredible human being I adore, May @ Forever And Everly!!

You all know how much this community matters to me and how much and often I scream about supporting book bloggers. It’s an honor to be able to co-host the awards with May this year and I hope you will all take this chance to shout about all of your favorite book bloggers, to celebrate the endless days, nights and weekends we all spend shouting about books!!

All of the graphics for this edition of the Book Bloggers Awards have been created by the wonderful Kat @ Novels and Waffles. A thousand, million thanks to her for her incredible work!!

WHAT ARE THE BOOK BLOGGER AWARDS?

The Book Blogger Awards were first created and hosted by Joce @ Write Through the Night in 2017. When she quit blogging in 2019, May @ Forever and Everly began hosting them, and starting this year, May and I are co-hosting!

When we think or talk about the book community online, more often than not, we think about booktubers and bookstagrammers. They are the ones being recognized the most by awards, they are the ones we highlight first when we talk about book influencers.

They might be forgotten, at times, but book bloggers are a massive part of the bookish community online, too and, with these awards, we wanted to celebrate, recognize and uplift the incredible work of book bloggers specifically, working tirelessly to boost books through what some people would think is an “old school” medium, but is still, very very much thriving: a blog.

So, dear book bloggers, writing blog posts until dawn, boosting books you love and authors you adore with your words and all of your heart: these awards are for you.

HOW IT WORKS

Though there are a few changes to how this works/rules/categories, most of it is pretty much what Joce put in place before me, both because her process worked so well and to honor her!

ROUND 1: NOMINATIONS

When : June 28th (today) – July 26th @ 11:59 PM CDT

: June 28th (today) – July 26th @ 11:59 PM CDT What : During these four weeks, you can nominate bloggers for each award category.

: During these four weeks, you can nominate bloggers for each award category. How : Write a post with your nominations— include a link back to this post or May’s post submit your nominations through THIS GOOGLE FORM. It is strongly encouraged that you write a nominations post, in order to better promote and support bloggers, but it’s okay to use the form instead!

Check the Voting Round Limitations for more details.

THE TOP 4 BLOGGERS OF EACH AWARD CATEGORY (those with the most nominations for that category) WILL THEN MOVE ON TO:

ROUND 2: VOTING

When : August 2nd – August 16th @ 11:59 PM CDT

: August 2nd – August 16th @ 11:59 PM CDT What : During this week, you can vote for one of the top bloggers of each category.

: During this week, you can vote for one of the top bloggers of each category. How : On August 2nd, at 7 AM CDT, May and I will publish a blog post that only has a Google form embedded in it, plus a link to it, and you can vote for your top choices through this form.

THE WINNER OF EACH AWARD CATEGORY (blogger with the most nominations for that category) WILL BE ANNOUNCED IN:

RESULTS

When : during the last week of August (may be subject to change)

: during the last week of August (may be subject to change) What : A blog post announcing and dedicated to the winners, with the amazing things you all have said about them!!

RULES

(Most of these are directly from Joce’s 2018 post.)

NOMINATIONS

Pay special attention to the ones marked with an asterisk (*).

All nominees MUST BE BOOK BLOGGERS .

. You do not have to be a book blogger to nominate/vote for others.

*You can nominate up to three (3) bloggers for each category.

for each category. *You can nominate the same blogger up to three (3) times .

. *1/3 of your nominations MUST be small bloggers (bloggers with 500 or less followers).

(bloggers with 500 or less followers). You do not have to nominate a blogger for every category.

Nominated blogs must have been active during at least the last four months.

Make sure that the blogger(s) you nominate for each category actually fit that category.

Please try to nominate as many different bloggers as you can , instead of nominating the same ones over and over again! (Note: If a blogger won an award previously, nominating them for the same award means that they will be put in the Hall of Fame—they cannot win it again.)

, instead of nominating the same ones over and over again! (Note: If a blogger won an award previously, nominating them for the same award means that they will be put in the Hall of Fame—they cannot win it again.) In your nominations, include the blogger’s name, their blog’s name, and a link to their blog. ( Preferred format: Marie @ Drizzle & Hurricane Books .) It isn’t required, but it would be so lovely if you wrote a description for each blogger on why you chose to nominate them for that category!

.) It isn’t required, but it would be so lovely if you wrote a description for each blogger on why you chose to nominate them for that category! To reiterate, you can nominate people by writing a post or through the google form. Tag your nomination posts with #2020BookBloggerAwards, and comment the link to your post.

VOTING ROUND LIMITATIONS

You must vote in at least half of the categories—12 out of 24—or none of your votes will count.

A blogger will not appear in more than 2 categories in the voting round.

A blogger can only win 1 award category.

AWARD CATEGORIES

Though most are pretty self-explanatory, please don’t hesitate to ask any questions about what these categories entail! Specific qualifications/descriptions are included in parentheses.

BEST OF THEIR AGE

Best Pre-Teen/Teen Book Blogger (13-19)

Best Adult Book Blogger (20+)

BEST GENRE BLOGGERS

Young Adult

Middle Grade or Younger

New Adult / General Adult

Romance

Science Fiction / Fantasy

Literary Fiction / Classics / Poetry

Mystery / Thriller

BEST OF BOOK BLOGGING

Best Book Reviews

Best Book Recommendations

Best Discussion Posts

Best Blog Aesthetic

Best Blogging/Writing Voice

MISCELLANEOUS

Most Helpful (someone who posts thoughtful blogging guides/advice)

Most Supportive (someone who always shares others’ posts in wrap-ups/has kind comments/boosts other bloggers with initiatives, etc.)

Most Engaged in the Community

Most Creative (creative/original posts)

Best Social Media Influencer

Best Personality

Friendliest Member of the Community

Best at Promoting Diverse Books

MOST IMPORTANTLY

Best New Book Blogger (started blog after August 2019)

Best Overall Book Blogger [two winners!]

*We took out Best Small Book Blogger this year, because we wanted to make sure that people aren’t voting for small bloggers ONLY in this category and instead throughout the categories as a whole, but if the result is unsatisfactory, we will reevaluate for next year!

HALL OF FAME

This isn’t a category you can nominate someone for, but it’s something new we want to try, courtesy of the lovely person who suggested this in last year’s feedback form! (If this was you, please let us know so we can properly credit you!)

The Hall of Fame is reserved for bloggers who receive enough nominations to move on to the voting round for an award they previously won. We really want to showcase a variety of bloggers , instead of having the same bloggers win the same awards every year—but this way, we still get to recognize them!

is reserved for bloggers who receive enough nominations to move on to the voting round for an award they previously won. We really want to , instead of having the same bloggers win the same awards every year—but this way, we still get to recognize them! Ex: Marie won Best Overall Book Blogger last year. Say she gets enough nominations to move into the voting round for the same category this year. Instead of going to the voting round, she’ll be replaced with the blogger with the next highest amount of nominations and be included in the results as a “Hall of Famer” for Best Overall Book Blogger.

GIVEAWAY

This is a special addition for this year: we are thrilled to be hosting an INTERNATIONAL giveaway for you all!

This giveaway is meant to be an incentive for participating in these awards and therefore helping boost book bloggers. You’ll receive entries for the giveaway by promoting not only the awards but also the bloggers involved! You can win THE BOOK OF YOUR CHOICE!

This giveaway is opened INTERNATIONALLY (as long as Book Depository ships to you).

You must be 18 years old, or have your parents’ consent to give out your mailing address. Your mailing address will only be used for the purposes of this giveaway and will not be kept.

This giveaway is open from June 28th, 2020 to August 16th, 2020, 11:59 p.m CDT. The giveaway winner will be notified by email and via social media. If the winner doesn’t answer within 48h, another winner will be picked out.

Click the image below, or enter here!

I hope you are as excited as I am for the 2020 Book Blogger Awards and that you will take this opportunity to celebrate and boost the INCREDIBLE work book bloggers are doing!

Are you going to be nominating bloggers?? Are you as excited as I am?? If you have any question about it all, please let me know in comments!

