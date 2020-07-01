Monthly wrap-up – June 2020

Hi friends! ☀️ Can you believe it’s JULY? I can’t.

The months pass by and seem to be all the same… well, almost. June has been another warmer, summer-like month here and it’s been lovely to catch some sunshine, to be able to spend some time with my love that I hadn’t seen since lockdown started early March. It’s been a month of working remotely, trying to keep anxiety at bay and failing and just, well, life.

I don’t want to write that July will be different, because I feel like we can’t know anything, lately, but I have been feeling a little more hopeful, a little more enthusiatic and a little more… well, happy. I hope this continues.

As always, friends, please never ever forget to educate yourself on the world’s happenings (here’s a very helpful thread with some links!) and to take care of yourselves, first and always.

I am not going to lie: I am disappointed in myself, okay. I only read 4 full books this month and…. well, it’s been an all-time low. I know, numbers don’t matter, but I can’t help but feel disappointed by that.

I’m trying to take it easy and just… well, cut myself some slack, but not going to lie: I hope to read more in the next months, too. Even if I know that most likely won’t happen.

📖 Books I read

GRACE AND FURY ☂️ I liked that one, a lot! It had been a while since I’ve been so addicted by a story. I loved the siblings’ bond at the heart of it, liked the world and can’t wait to read the sequel now! » read my full review.

THE SULLIVAN SISTERS ☂️ I expected this to be a thrilling mystery… I got an exploration of family and siblings ties wrapped up in complex secrets. It was a good read, just… not what I expected. » read my full review.

THE PLACES I’VE CRIED IN PUBLIC ☂️ If you take one book recommendation from this post, let it be this one. Holly Bourne is one of my favorite authors and this book was stunningly heartbreaking and just so, so good. Be aware that this deals with a very emotionally abusive relationship, but if you can handle it, read! this!

I KISSED ALICE ☂️ I’m a little… on the fence about that one. I was expecting a lot, it was one of my most anticipated reads, and… it fell flat in some parts. I liked one of the characters more than the other and expected a bit more from the romance-part, but still, this was a fun read.

Goodreads Challenge: 32/60 books 🔥 A little ahead.

32/60 books 🔥 A little ahead. Year of The Asian Reading Challenge : 3/10 books.

📖 Currently reading

I’m excited to start this lovely book! It’s one of my most anticipated reads and so far, it’s been really promising.

Writing this, I realize just how disappointed in myself I am for this entire month, wow.

As you can guess, I haven’t been writing a lot this past June. I’ve been working on a first draft with my sister, co-writing, actually, but with work and everything else we haven’t been able to get a whole lot of things done. I’m sad and disappointed in myself, but I guess it’s life for now.

I don’t want to give up and there’s just so much I want to write and do, both with this project and other previous projects, I just need 20 more hours every single day.



Words written : 3 734



I guess June has been a little bit of a slower month, blogging-wise…. mostly because I’ve been questioning the value of my work for half the month? Anyway. I’m so thankful to have had wonderful conversations with bloggers on some of my blog posts and always so happy whenever someone tells me they enjoy my post and my work.

Thank you. You’re the best and I appreciate you all SO MUCH!

On a more exciting side of things, the Book Blogger Awards have officially started! We are very, very excited to be co-hosting these awards to celebrate book bloggers’ incredible work and I really think book bloggers deserve all the love and support. I hope you’ll consider taking some time to nominate your favorites this month… if you need something to compell you to do so (I really hope you don’t, but well… we all appreciate a little extra, I guess), know that there’s also an opportunity to win a book there!

⏩ FIND OUT ALL ABOUT THE BOOK BLOGGER AWARDS 2020 RIGHT HERE!

If you enjoy my work, you can support me on ko-fi right here if you wish to. I also happen to have an Amazon wishlist.

📖 Book reviews

Click on the book covers to be redirected to our reviews.

💻 Book blogging

📚 Book discussions & tags

I have been handling blog hopping… okay, I guess for the first half of the month, but I don’t always have enough time to do it all. Know that I see you and appreciate all the work that you do! Here’s my little selection of blog posts I appreciated reading this month.

📚 Books & Reading

💻 Book Blogging

📝 Writing, Lifestyle & Other Posts I Loved

Is there a blog post you are particularily proud of this month? Feel free to send it along with your comment!



How was June for you? I hope you had a lovely month and please keep on taking care of yourselves and your loved ones.



What were your favorite books this month? Any writing projects going well? Tell me everything in comments!



Twitter ☂️ Bookstagram ☂️Goodreads ☂️ Bloglovin’ ☂️ Support the blog