In this confusing month of May 2020, the bookish community started screaming everywhere about Percy Jackson & The Olympians getting an on-screen adaptation. It is so many readers’ favorite series and such an exciting news for a whole lot of the bookish community having awaited this for SO long.

☂️ What about me, you ask? What do I think of the Percy Jackson news?

I watched everyone scream and shout and… that’s it. I didn’t really react personally to the news, as I personally haven’t read Percy Jackson or the Heroes of Olympus series, at all. So I’m a little bit like this…



Maybe this news means it’s time for me to get started with this really, really well-loved series? I don’t know. What I do know is that some of my closest blogging friends are so excited about this they even created a themed book tag for the occasion, and I couldn’t NOT participate in this.

Both because the prompts are really great and because I want to support them and spread the love for this very fun tag, for all Percy Jackson fans out there!! Also who knows, maybe this will be the little push I need to put this series on my TBR and actually read it and see what all the fuss is about?

Thank you so much to the lovely Lily for tagging me for this!

☂️ The Percy Jackson/Heroes of Olympus Character Book Tag

I have been pretty lucky so far this year in terms of reading, as I’ve read some books I really, really loved, I even find it a little hard to pick one favorite book. For this question, I’ll go without surprise for the wonderful Time of Our Lives, an incredible read by two of my favorite writers of all times. It’s about figuring out where you belong, it’s about college decisions, it’s about life, it has a beautiful romance and I love it all.

📖 read my review of time of our lives

OH I KNOW. I mentioned this book series before, but I feel like it’s perfect for this prompt. It’s The Reader, by Traci Chee. I just love love LOVE how incredible this series is and I haven’t even read the last book, yet. The world-building is stunning and incredible and I’m just, wow.

📖 read my review of the reader

I’m sorry, but I need to scream about Nothing Left To Burn once again because this book is severly underhyped and it’s such an incredible read. Filled with tension and beautifully written and I adore it and you should just read it okay please and thank you.

📖 read my review of nothing left to burn

So…. hate is such a strong word, I don’t know if there’s a book I thought I’d hate that I would actually read. I’m trying not to be too much of a masochist, aerm. Instead, I’m going to share a book I thought I’d like, but ended up loving way more than I thought I would. I’m going to mention the wonderfully underrated Just Visiting, an incredible book with great friendship, growing up and talks about college and I loved it!

Ouch that’s a tough one. I think I’ll go with an old favorite of mine, a childhood favorite and a book I’ll always hold close to my heart: the His Dark Materials series.

I’m really, really really sad to share that I had a really, really hard time finding a book with siblings relationships at the heart of the story, and siblings relationships I really love, too. I feel like they’re either really dramatic, really sad or a little bit of both. I’m going to go with My Life Next Door for this one, because, if I read this book a long time ago, I remember really enjoying the big family, siblings dynamics in that one!

I’m going to take this prompt as a “time froze because it was so so good” and not “time froze because I was so bored I thought I’d freeze in space and time forever” and I’m going to talk about Hank Green’s An Absolutely Remarkable Thing. I loved this book so, so much, I couldn’t stop reading it and not only because I was stuck at home with my foot broken at the time, but also because I was so obsessed with it.

📖 read my review of an absolutely remarkable thing

I guess I will go with the wildly popular The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo for that one. I mean, saying it’s well-loved is the understatement of the century. For me, it’s like, the most hyped books of ALL times and I do not regret for a single second having read it. I’m OBSESSED with it.

📖 read my review of evelyn hugo

You know what? I think in that particular situation, I’d love a book that’s comforting and warm and wonderful and for that, I’d go with something like the Lara Jean series. WHAT DO YOU MEAN that’s three books?

Okay. If you have me picking one, I’d say To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, then.

Oh definitely You Say It First, by Katie Cotugno. I feel like this book has everything in it for me to fall for it. A long distance friendship turning into something more???? I MEAN WHAT? I NEED THIS?

Obvious answer here: Recommended for You, by Laura Silverman, releasing in the second half of the year. I loved the author’s previous work SO much, Girl Out of Water and You Asked For Perfect and I just can’t wait to read more and more by her.

I could mention Evelyn Hugo again here, but… I won’t. I COULD though because everyone screamed at me to read it and they were right. Instead, I’ll go with another wildly popular title, because I’m a sheep and give me royalty romance and I’m here for it okay. Red, White and Royal Blue was such a wonderful read.

I’m really sad to admit that I don’t read funny books that much, therefore I am struggling, like, really struggling, to find an actual book for this prompt. Red, White and Royal Blue (used for the question above), made me laugh so can I maybe go with this one again?

Time to admit it: I used to be obsessed with the Mara Dyer series. This obsession waned a little bit as the wait for the Noah Shaw series stretched on, then even more as I read and felt a little underwhelmed by the Noah’s first book. Still, I loved the original Mara Dyer trilogy SO much.

Oh definitely A Torch Against the Night…. I haven’t picked up A Reaper just yet, because I am that terrified to see what happens next.

Don’t get me wrong, this is an excellent series and I love it to pieces, I just am a little afraid to read them, too, because ELIAS.

uhhhhh, good question. I ranked my read books on goodreads by average rating to answer to that and got All of This Is True as an answer. Meaning that it has kind of a low rating (around 3) on goodreads, while I rated it 4 and it was a 4,5 in my mind.

See, I get why. This book is MESSY and it’s not for everyone. Yet, I kind of loved it? I was hooked onto the premise, the unique storytelling and the drama.

📖 read my review of all of this is true

Gena/Finn had so much potential, really. An unlikely friendship developing online via fanfiction and blog posts. I remember loving the formatting of the book, told through texts and everything, really liking the growth of the friendship and then.

And then the book turned into this VERY HEAVY, dramatic read and I was thrown off and so confused and kind of mad about it???

AHRHFG I had such a hard time picking one book for that prompt because I have read some great, swoon worthy, incredible romances and ahh such a tough choice. I think I’m going to go with Every Other Weekend, a recent read of mine I really fell for. It’s a contemporary that’s incredibly well written and the slow-burning, realistic friendship turning into something more with feelings and everything was SO good.

How do you feel about the Percy Jackson news? Are you a fan of the series?



What did you think of my answers? Are there any books you loved there, or really want to read? Let me know in comments!

