20 questions to get to know me better

Hi friends! I hope you all are well 💛

Today I thought I’d do something a little bit different and answer some questions… about myself.

I don’t usually like to share a whole lot about myself and these kind of blog posts are rare, so I really, really hope you’ll enjoy this little peek into my head and life and well, I’m going to hide now.

The questions from this post were taken from a beautiful instagram template created by @jessbetweenlines.

Top three books of all times

Wow well this is such a tough question, I have no idea how to pick favorites? I just went to my goodreads all-times-favorites shelf and I have 70 books on here.

Oops.

Okay, because we have to make a choice, I’ll pick the top three favorite books off the top of my head right now.

Time of Our Lives is this perfect YA contemporary from one of my favorite authors duet of all times. It’s filled with swoons, amazing characters and chemistry, road trips and college questioning and I love it.

of all times. It’s filled with swoons, amazing characters and chemistry, road trips and college questioning and I love it. Nothing Left To Burn is the kind of book I dream of writing . It’s filled with fire, both metaphorical and real, complex, toxic relationships, it’s thrilling and addictive and beautifully written.

. It’s filled with fire, both metaphorical and real, complex, toxic relationships, it’s thrilling and addictive and beautifully written. Emergency Contact is one of these so, so real contemporary books I want to hug it. From the characters to the realistic relationships and slow burning, texting romance, it has everything I adore.

If you want to see more of my favorite reads, you can see my goodreads shelf!

Top three places i want to travel to

Uuuh everywhere? I love traveling more than anything else in the world. Well, it’s a tie between that and my love for books, but still.

There are so, so many places on my bucket list, I wouldn’t know which ones to pick. Off the top of my head right now, I’d say:

Los Angeles , USA (and California as a whole. I’m singing The OC theme song in my head right now)

, USA (and California as a whole. I’m singing The OC theme song in my head right now) Stockholm , Sweden

, Sweden Sydney, Australia

Dream place to live

If I’m really dreaming, well…. London. Obviously. It has always been my favorite place in the world ever since I went there for the first time and my love just kept on growing as I went back.

A tv show i’m obsessed with

As in, right now or obsessed all the time? If we’re talking about all the time, this will be Friends, forever and always. This is the show my sister and I keep on rewatching no matter what, the show we quote on a daily, random basis, the show that makes me the happiest.

If we’re talking about right now, some of my favorite shows are: Dynasty, One Day At A Time, Brooklyn Nine Nine.

Last three songs i listened to

Well…. the Jonas Brothers are still my favorite band, so the last two songs I listened to were the two ones they released recently, 5 More Minutes and X.

As for the third one, Taylor Swift’s The Man.

Three people i’d love to have dinner with, dead or alive

Uuuuuhh. That’s a tough question, I don’t even know if I need to take people from my real life that I want to talk to, celebrities, authors, painters, artists or WHO. That’s a lot of possibilities.

I think I’m going to go on a theme here and pick out some my favorite writers to narrow down possibilities and I’ll go with some incredible authors, whose books you should ALL read and fall in love with and scream about with me afterwards.

Laura Silverman (You Asked For Perfect, Girl Out of Water), Rachel Lynn Solomon (Our Year of Maybe, You’ll Miss Me When I’m Gone) and, for the fantasy author part, DEFINITELY Traci Chee (The Reader).

We would talk about their incredible books and share writing advice and it’d be amazing.

Favorite movie of all times

I always used to think of The 10th Kingdom as my favorite movie of all times, but it’s actually a mini TV series with episodes of an hour and a half each. For me, that’s like multiple movies, so that kind of counts?

If it doesn’t count, I think I might go with Crazy, Stupid Love. My favorite kind of movies always end up being rom-coms or comedies because I am a marshmallow OKAY.

Favorite board game

I wonder if mentioning ANY kind of board game here would be useful, because I feel like there’s no way you’d all know a French board game?

Actually, I just found out that one of my favorite games is called 13 Dead End Drive in English. In French, it’s La Course à l’Héritage and it’s basically a board game where you have to kill other players to get the inheritance.

I know, not so marshmallowy, but it’s a lot of fun!

Ultimate comfort food

Oh, chocolate. Give me anything chocolate-y and I’m the happiest person in the world.

Like, this GIF makes me want to melt. I’m SO hungry right now for a delicious fondant au chocolat.

A celebrity/literary crush of mine

Okay. Should I be completely honest here? I kind of always have had a crush on Joe Jonas.

No judging, okay.

Favorite season

SUMMER. Without any kind of hesitation or doubt, summer. Summer rhymes with long, endless days of sunshine, warmth, happiness and most of the time, with traveling, too. Summer always makes me think of adventures and love.

Pictures from Toronto, Canada, Summer 2019.

Summer makes me the happiest, summer is when I feel like I thrive. I’m a summer plant.

Favorite holiday

You know what? Let’s continue being honest here. I hate Christmas. I celebrate it, but I despise it and it’s not my favorite holiday at all. I’m kind of a Grinch.

I don’t think I have a favorite holiday, actually? Maybe I’m going to pick Easter, because it’s spring and my sister’s birthday and I love my sister.

My signature scent

Oh hm I actually have not a clue about that. Can I go with the scent of melting chocolate, or are we talking about perfume here? I just love food??

If I had to pick something perfumy like to wear on one’s self or just to smell and that does not involve me eating anything, I’d say maybe Lavender or oh COCONUT. Does that count as food again?

Describe your ideal day

Great places to explore, great food to eat, a great book to spend a little time with, great people I love to be with. Honestly, that’s all it takes.

Something i’m proud of

I know it’s good to look back on things you’ve accomplished and to be proud of our own self, but I’m kind of having a hard time doing that.

I guess I think I’m kind of proud of having written two books? They’re not published and probably never will be, but they’re mine and I have worked on them for years, one since 2015 and written 4 times, another one over half a year and just written one time, for now, but still.

I guess it’s something?

First image at the top: an aesthetic for my contemporary/mystery WIP. Current state: draft 4 finished.

Second and third images below: an aesthetic for my contemporary WIP. Current state: draft 1 written.

Five things i love about myself

Can I draw a blank and just leave that question aside? I feel like Chidi right now.

No? I can actually feel my sister’s dark, murdery gaze as she reads this post, aerm. Okay.

I’m kind of an obstinated person…aerm. I think I’m nice and I care about people. I also hate that about myself because I wish I could care a little less, sometimes.

That’s 2?

Some blogs i love

Originally, this said instagram profiles, but since I am deciding to answer to these questions on my blog, I thought it’d be wonderful to give some shout outs to blogs I adore.

It’s hard to pick just a couple of blogs, because there are so, so many book bloggers I admire, but for your own sake (and in order not to make this post reach the 10k word-count, aerm), I’m going to pick five of my current and forever favorites:

Friends, don’t forget to support book bloggers if you can. It honestly means the entire world!!!

My ten most used emojis

🥺🙈❤️😳🐨😭😍🥰😔💛

Does this need any commenting? Probably not?

Favorite childhood memory

Some of my favorite memories of my childhood are all of the lovely road trips my family and I went on. I loved being on the road with them, playing games in the backseat with my sister, driving for hours on end and chasing each other on rest areas. Then as we grew a little bit older, reading books while we traveled, taking pictures and making itineraries with my parents and everything, exploring France and Italy and Switzerland and Germany.

View of the Lake Como, Italy.

I feel so, so lucky to have been on these adventures.

My biggest pet peeve

SMOKERS. I’m not a smoker and I despise the smell of smoke and smokers everywhere in any kind of street or place smoking close to you or around you with no respect whatsoever.

Do you like reading these kind of blog posts? Would you like me to do more of these?



What did you think of my answers? Do we have anything in common?! Let me know in comments!

