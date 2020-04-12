12 cosy and heartwarming ya contemporary books to read this spring

Hi friends! I hope you all are okay 💛

I’m happy to be back again today with another recommendations’ post! It is finally spring here in France and I couldn’t be happier to get more sunshine and sunlight overall, just as well. This time of the year always makes me happier and…

It makes me want to read all the contemporary books.

Okay. That’s a lame excuse, because I ALWAYS want to read all the contemporary books, but well, aerm. (Also let’s face it, we all currently could use all the fluffiness.) Today, I thought I’d recommend some lovely, cosy, heartwarming ya contemporaries you can add to your TBR, read, smile about and come scream with me about afterwards, so… here goes!

📚 YA contemporary reads I recommend 💛

Small Town Hearts, Lillie Vale

Why I recommend it 🔎 If you like small, sea side towns, sand castles, cakes, adorable romances… well you should read Small Town Hearts right away. This book is one of the most heartwarming books I’ve read and I adored the main character, the romance, all the cakes. It was so wonderful.

The Secret of a Heart Note, Stacey Lee

Why I recommend it 🔎 This was my first Stacey Lee book and won’t be the last. It’s a magical read about a main character creating love elixirs and making a mess of things and it’s wonderfully lovely and made me smile and my heart grew bigger while reading this.

Everything Leads to You, Nina LaCour

Why I recommend it 🔎 This is about a young set designer in Hollywood, it has a little bit of mystery, strong friendships and a wonderful f/f romance you’ll fall for and it’s the kind of book you want to hug. Read. This.

The Impossibility of Us, Katy Upperman

Why I recommend it 🔎 The Impossibility of Us gave me all the emotions, swoons and tears and I loved it. It has these two, passionate main characters, this coastal village feels, the romance you’ll root for despite all the obstacles and I loved it.

Save The Date, Morgan Matson

Why I recommend it 🔎 I love Morgan Matson’s books with all of my heart, I really do. For a cosy, fun read, I’d recommend Save The Date: it has this big, noisy, complicated family and a whole lot of mess, but it also has laughter, emotions and such a lovely romance, too.

Going Off Script, Jen Wilde

Why I recommend it 🔎 My favorite Jen Wilde book! Going Off Script had everything I love: a bold, diverse, amazing cast of characters, a Hollywood TV-set and drama, friendships and romance and fighting for what’s right. It’s such a great book!

Always Never Yours, Austin Siegemund-Broka & Emily Wibberley

Why I recommend it 🔎 Okay so do I really need to ramble about my favorites again? YES I KIND OF DO. I loved Always Never Yours SO much. I loved the bold main character, wonderful and unapologetic and confident, I loved the slow-burning romance and the complicated family story on the side, too. SUCH! A! PERFECT! READ.

Foolish Hearts, Emma Mills

Why I recommend it 🔎 So, I think I could recommend ALL of Emma Mills’ books, because they’re all lovely and cosy and make me happy, but Foolish Hearts is my favorite so far. I loved the girls’ friendship at the heart of the story, the slow-burning friends to lovers romance, the family vibes, it has it all!

Starry Eyes, Jenn Bennett

Why I recommend it 🔎 Same as above: I could recommend all of Jenn Bennett’s books, I am a HUGE fan of hers. I think I’m going with Starry Eyes for that one, though. I don’t know, the outdoor adventure and hiking with your former childhood friend whom you have complicated feelings for…. I SHIP! IT!

My Life Next Door, Huntley Fitzpatrick

Why I recommend it 🔎 An old one, but a good one, too. My Life Next Door is such an underrated contemporary read. It has this loud, messy family, this slow-burning romance I adored, it’s a fun, heartwarming, emotional read and I loved everything about it.

This Is What It Feels Like, Rebecca Barrow

Why I recommend it 🔎 LOOK AT THIS COVER! Okay. Out of topic. But one of my favorite covers for sure. I loved that this book has at its heart a friendship, a broken friendship, a complicated one but one you can’t help but root for. Each of the characters are wonderful and growing as the story goes on, there’s the softest f/f romance, music and drama and love and I love this book.

I Wanna Be Where You Are, Kristina Forest

Why I recommend it 🔎 Another favorite cover of mine and favorite book, too. I Wanna Be Where You Are is a MUST if you’re looking for a cosy, lovely read. It has a passionate main character reaching for her dreams, a neighbor/old childhood friend tagging along for a complicated road trip, it’s fun and heartwarming and swoony and one of my favoritesss!

Do you want to read any of these books? Did you read them already?



What are some heartwarming, adorable books you’d recommend? Let me know in comments!



