Hi friends! ☀️ I hope you all are doing okay!

We have something very fun planned for you all today and I hope you’ll enjoy it just as much as we had putting this little post together! It’s called, drumrolls…

The Burning Bookish Questions !

How does this work? Basically, my sister and I threw each other a couple of random questions, keywords or themes and we had to answer it with a book. It looks a little bit like any book tag you’d see out there, except that there are no rules, we’re just trying to bother each other with hard themes and such. Aerm.

So… let’s see what it’s like, shall we?

Also, if you think this is a fun kind of post, we might even try and develop it into a recurrent series of blog posts with more themed questions, guest bloggers and such later on….. if you feel like it? So feel free to let us know what you think of it!! 👀

🐱 Nyx asks: a book with best friends?

Marie: I….don’t really know how to take this. Am I supposed to talk about best friends? About my favorite trope of all times, best friends to romance? Childhood best friends?

AH I AM CONFUSED.

Okay. So I’m going to talk about Our Year Of Maybe, because it’s been a hot minute since I mentioned that one. It’s an incredible story about two best friends and their complex, co-dependant friendship, it’s about finding yourself, it’s about messy feelings, it’s such an INCREDIBLE BOOK I WANT TO SCREAM ABOUT.

📖 read my review

🐨 Marie asks: give me this book now?

Nyx: Ugh, not a fair question! There are so many books out there that I’m dying to get!!

I think the one I really really REALLY want to read lately is Parachutes by Kelly Yang. It’s about teenagers being dropped off to live in private homes and study in the US while their wealthy parents remain in Asia. It’s been a while since I’ve seen such a promising blurb. It’s an immigrant story about love, trauma, family, corruption, and the power of speaking out and I’m pretty sure I’m going to love it.

🐱 Nyx asks: DRAMA.

Marie: Oh no, now that’s a keyword for me. For Nyx, especially, but for me, too. I mean, we LOVE ALL THE DRAMA in our books okay.

Right now, when I’m thinking of DRAMA (in all-caps, yes), I’m thinking about…. American Royals. This book has all the drama of an American Royals family, it was so damn entertaining and addictive and… well I love these kind of books.

📖 read my review

🐨 Marie asks: best cover?

Nyx: Why? Why would you do this to me??! Okay, I’m going to pick one I’ve already read because if we’re talking about the best cover of ALL the books, we’re quite in a pickle…

Permanent Record by Mary H.K. Choi has got one of the prettiest cover! I love the drawing, I love the pastel colors, I love the feelings displayed like that but not in a uncomfortable way (I hope I’m making sense…).

📖 read my review

🐱 Nyx asks: your book boyfriend?

Marie: Okay so I’m going to cheat and talk about a book that releases soonish, that I already got lucky enough to read and I’ll mention Luke, from More Than Maybe. I mean, he’s the most adorable ever, he’s wonderful and caring and British and has a soothing voice and writes incredible lyrics and… well….. aermm.

🐨 Marie asks: character you want to be?

Nyx : Hum…I could be Katniss so I could kiss Peeta but I would have to deal with Snow…uh, no thank you. I would love to be Hermione because she’s smart, brave and loyal but she’s been through a lot, we don’t want that do we?

I think I would like to be Juniper in Time of Our Lives by Emily Wibberley and Austin Siegemund-Broka. First I’ll be younger (haha!!) and then I’ll be more confident and not constantly worrying about things. I would know exactly what I want and just go for it without waiting around of it. The future would be an exciting thing to look forward!

📖 read my review

🐱 Nyx asks: a world-building you wish you’d come up with?

Marie: OH I have it. (I’m writing this after thinking for ten minutes OKAY, aerm.) : THE READER series. This series has such an incredibly stunning world-building and I am amazed by how, little by little, we discover how the stories intertwine with each other and ahh. I’m excited to read the last book in the series!

📖 read my review

🐨 Marie asks: a best friend you want to have?

Nyx: I guess I would pick someone funny, someone who’s got my back to matter one, someone who makes me laugh, someone who can listen, someone I can count on no matter what. I think Kenji from the Shatter Me series would fit perfectly. He’s fun and he’s such a great friend. He’s always showing a lot of humor and sweetness. I love him!

🐱 Nyx asks: an author you’d like to have lunch with?

Marie: I kind of want to have lunch with every author I adore and also don’t want to have lunch with anyone ever because aerm I’m too shy and I’d probably babble things that mean absolutely nothing and choke on my food out of nervousness or something.

Okay. Moving on and pretending I’d be able to hold myself together, I’d say then Laura Silverman, because she is one of my favorite authors ever and I adore everything she writes.

🐨 Marie asks: the book you will bother everyone with forever and ever and ever?

Nyx: EVELYN HUGO!!!! THE SEVEN HUSBANDS OF EVELYN HUGO!

Yes, I’m totaly screaming but this book is…awesome! I totally fell in love with it. I didn’t expect anything (because all the hype around it, I was bound to be disappointed) but NO, that was even better than anything I imagined. Yeah, I know I’m probably exagerating a bit but seriously it was deep and full of heartache. It’s not a perfect book but it really moved me. On that note, I invite you to please go read it now so we can scream about it together…

What do you think of our answers? Any books you loved here, or really want to read?

Do you like this kind of, hopefully fun post? Would you like us to do more of these? We’d love to hear from you in comments!

