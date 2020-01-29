Why don’t you comment on blog posts?

I feel like I’ve been wanting to ask the rough questions here lately, so… here goes. I’ve been talking about reading blogs, what makes me read and stop on a blog and what makes me skip it altogether. I’ve been thinking, lately, about what happens next.
Usually, I will read a blog post, one I stumble upon on social media, one I spot on my blog hopping session, one I see shared in another blog post, and so on. I will read it and devour the words one by one, nod along or shake my head, smile, sometimes laugh, even.
After that, some people will just leave, close that browser’s window and travel to the next thing. Some people will share the post on social media, with a comment, with nothing at all. Some people will bookmark it, save it for later reference or sharing.
If I like the post, I’m personally very fond of leaving a comment.
⌨️ Why I still comment on blog posts
I’m trying, as much as I can, to give some love back to the book blogging community. We’re a community of hard workers and I feel like this doesn’t get recognized enough. To be completely honest, I feel like we should all have massive thrones with books everywhere all around us because, let’s face it, we work really damn hard and maybe 0,5% of us are actually making a tiny little dime out of this.
I’m not here to talk about why we don’t or why we should make money with book blogging and everything, because it’s a tough topic that would make this post even longer than it already is. I’m here to talk about hard work and recognition, yes, and I’m here to talk about interaction.
I love commenting because it leaves a lasting impression. I love commenting because for me, if shares and views and likes on social media matter, of course and bring that rush to my heart, comments make me the happiest. People leaving comments on my blog post make me feel that rush, that happiness, that recognition and validation (yes I’m going there) a thousand times more.
I joined the blogging community to start conversations about what I write, whether it’s reviews or bookish lists or blog posts just like this one. I’m leaving comments on blog posts because I want to do the same.
💬 What makes me comment on a blog post… and why I won’t
If I’m being logical, I guess many things make me want to comment on a blog post. Taking this chronologically….
- If the blog post is pretty (yes…. going there), there’s a chance I will stay longer to read it attentively. If I stay and read the blog post, there are more chances I will leave a comment on it. I know. Pretty is a very subjective notion, obviously. I’m just saying if I can’t read the blog post because the writing is indecipherable, if it’s just big blocks of texts and so on… the chances are low.
- If the blog post is engaging… there’s an even bigger chance I will want to stay and chat with you afterwards. Then again, engaging is a very subjective notion, too and it all comes to the blogging voice. The way a blogger writes, with passion and love, really shows.
- If the blog posts gives me something. Like, an interesting list of books with books I’m curious about, a review that makes me think or want to scream, a discussion that makes my brains cells turn round and round, and so on.
- Additional points if the blog post asks questions. Whether it’s simple questions at the end of the blog post, making me want to answer and interact, or ask questions thorough the blog post itself. (Like, why I’m commenting on blog posts…. well, let’s hope, hello hi)
YES. All of these arguments are, like, completely subjective, but so is commenting. If some people don’t feel like commenting on your posts, I try not to take it personally. Not everyone will love everything you write.
If I’m being unlogical, sometimes what makes me comment on a blog post is just pure gut feeling. Sometimes, I stumble upon a blog post and I know I’ll want to comment on it, interact with the blogger, fall platonically in love with everything they do because they seem way too awesome okay.
Sometimes, even if I want to, even if all the conditions are reunited, I don’t comment…. because:
- I don’t have time,
- I don’t know what more to add to the topic and I don’t want to leave a generic comment. If I’m going to say something, I want to say something more than “great review” or “great blog post”.
When I don’t comment, but still appreciated the blog post, I leave a like, I keep it in my bookmarks to share it on my monthly wrap-ups, I retweet it on my twitter account, to show appreciation for it, still.
💭 Do you still comment on blog posts…. as much as before?
I’ve been thinking about comments and how, lately, it seems like these are changing.
I’ve been blogging for over 5 years now and, as an old dinosaur in the community, I’ve seen things change. I’ve seen them grow, too. I’ve seen people come and go, friends start and give up on blogging, designs and book blogging standards changing and growing, too.
I’ve seen bookish people thriving on social media even more than on book blogs, making these new places their main bookish places.
People don’t write blog posts anymore, they write threads on twitter. People don’t post blog posts, they review books directly on bookstagram. Most of it all, people might still comment on blog posts, but most of the interaction now seems to happen elsewhere, now.
When people are talking about book influencers, they’re sharing their instagram handle or their twitter handle, not their book blog’s, their website. For me, my book blog is always the core, the heart of everything. I don’t have bookstagram and I do have twitter, but twitter is more of an extension to it, not a main media. For me.
For most people, though, it seems like social media have been growing into being main medias and therefore, main conversations, interactions and things are just happening over there. Where I’ve seen conversations grow and friendships bloom in blog posts comments over the years, I’m now seeing people thriving and becoming fast friends on social media.
This makes me wonder…. do you still comment on blog posts?
Sometimes, I feel like commenting is sort of old school, now. People comment and interact on a tweet fast and easy instead of blog hopping. People leave their thoughts on a blog post’s tweet rather than on the blog post itself. They talk about a book on a comment under a bookstagram post and review instead of on the blog. Because, maybe, the review doesn’t even exist on a book blog itself.
It’s easier, quicker, maybe. But are all the conversations happening on social media now, or do comments still have a long and healthy life in front of them?
If you ask me…. I love comments and I hope they last. I love looking back at them and the conversations I had, while my twitter interactions quickly get lost in the sea of thousands of tweets per day. Not my tweets, by the way. I’m an awkward bean okay. Social media might be instant, but it doesn’t feel as lasting.
If you ask me…. I love commenting on blog posts directly and hope to continue. I feel like it recognizes more the work people put in their blog posts themselves. The formatting, the layout, the research, the images they spent hours trying to find and the sentences they tweaked here and there for hours until they’re exhausted.
Don’t get me wrong. I’m not saying there aren’t research in twitter threads of book recommendations or a caption on instagram, I know there is, too. I also know that some people enjoy and would rather communicate this way and have their main bookish platform on social media. It’s good and I’m not criticizing this in any way! To each their own preferences.
I’m just saying, when it comes to interaction, and on blog posts, I want to make an effort to appreciate book bloggers on their website directly and that’s the way I really like doing it the most, too.
Where do you interact the most with the bookish community? On social media, or on book blogs directly? Where do you prefer to interact, now?
Do you also feel like comments on blog posts feel more validating than other kind of statistics? I’d love to chat in comments!
30 thoughts on “Why don’t you comment on blog posts?”
I know I always feel like I’ve written something worthy of reading when I see that there is a comment on one of my blog posts. It’s nice and there’s that sense of acknowledgement as well as accomplishment, especially if you’re a small or new blog in a pool of big and well-established blogs. And like you said, it is that starting point to a discussion and that is often the point of posing questions at the end of a post so if there is something to say, one’s comment thread is the perfect place. Yes, interacting on social media is good as well but to me it doesn’t have the same feeling as writing on that blog post and I will only ever use the social media if I don’t see a comment box enabled.
I’m happy to hear I’m not the only one feeling that way! I love comments because I feel like deeper conversations start out that way, too and it’s lovely to see that a blog post echoed with someone so much they take the time to leave a comment. Never fails at making my day ❤
Thank you so, so much for sharing your thoughts! ❤ ❤
I love commenting on blogs, I think it’s a good way to stay active in the community and being a part of something. I have a Twitter but find it a lot harder to use than WordPress Reader. I too hope that commenting lasts, I love seeing and replying to the comments I get!
Yay another comment lover 😀 I think that commenting is really different than social media, in the end, but personally I love the good old comments so much ❤
Thank you so much for sharing your thoughts!! 🙂
Yes I do comment. I also am on Twitter. However, it sometimes feels like I’m more “seen” on blogs. Don’t know if that makes sense.
Oh but it does make sense! I think that we’re all different and all more at ease on one platform or the other. It’s easy to feel a little drowned on social media where everything happens so fast and tweets are quickly disappearing in the timeline. It feels more, calm and a bit slower here 🙂
Thank you so, so much for sharing your thoughts! ❤
I comment on blogs where I feel I can add meaningfully to the discussion, or if something moves me. Sometimes a blog is so perfect as is, I just add a good post. If someone shared a particularly heartfelt story I’ll do a thanks for sharing (because if someone told you there battle with depression, how much can you say) if there’s a question, I’ll answer. But some days I’m busy, so reading the blogs is an accomplishment
I agree with you, I love commenting when I feel like I can add something to the conversation or start a conversation, too 🙂 and we can’t always be there, either, even if we want to, life gets busy ahah 🙂
thank you so much for sharing your thoughts! 😀
“I don’t know what more to add to the topic and I don’t want to leave a generic comment. If I’m going to say something, I want to say something more than “great review” or “great blog post”.”
^100% this. A lot of times I liked a blog post just fine but don’t have anything to add, so I just… don’t. I am newer to WordPress (and really to blogging, compared to some veteran bloggers!) so I’m just starting to “like” posts I enjoy, bit I try to at least do that now even if I don’t leave a comment. I also work at a computer all day, so when I get home I don’t like to use my desktop. This means most of my blog reading happens on my mobile, and it is just kind of unwieldy to comment sometimes – so many weird autocorrects!
I’m so glad I’m not the only one feeling that way! It’s just a personal preference, I just… I feel a little awkward just writing down great post, while having nothing much to add.
Ohhh I can understand that, too! I don’t ever blog hop on my phone because I prefer reading posts on the bigger screen, but I would be SO annoyed at having to comment on my phone too haha, it would be such a hassle, I get that! (especially with my phone being in French and commenting in English… ugh the autocorrects would be terrible, haha.)
Thank you so, so much for sharing your thoughts!! ❤
I think I’ve gotten better with commenting – before I was way to anxious to ever comment on a post but now it’s not so bad! But, I’ve noticed that I rarely get comments on my posts so I don’t know if thats a good or a bad thing 😓
Ahh I’m so, SO happy to hear that you’re a little less anxious to comment now. I get that, I used to be so anxious about it all when I first started, too. It took me ages to write a comment and ages to re-read it and ages to… actually delete it, because I was too nervous 😂😂
Honestly, I wouldn’t be able to tell if it’s good, or bad, it depends on how you view blogging, some people are content with writing their thoughts and reviews and it all, while others want to reach for tons of views, others want comments… It depends on how you view it all 🙂 If it helps, I feel like, for me, what really helped me in creating and solidifying connections and getting comments was, as anxiety-inducing as it can be… trying to put myself more out there, visiting other blogs, commenting, tweeting about my blog posts… etc 🙂
Thank you so, so much for sharing your thoughts on the topic and wow, sorry for the long answer back ahah. ❤ ❤
I agree with so much of this. I try to comment on blog posts because I enjoy it and because I know bloggers appreciate it. Mostly I don’t comment because I don’t have time or, like you, I’m not sure I have much to say in response to the post–and that IS pretty subjective. Like, do I have nothing to say because I’m boring? Or because the post itself didn’t say much? It varies.
I have also seen other people say they think conversations are happening elsewhere, which is disappointing to me. It’s certainly “easy” to comment on Twitter, but the character limit also makes it easy to be misunderstood, to have a tweet taken out of the context of the threat, to not have the space to be nuanced, etc.
I’m so glad to hear you share my thoughts, thank you so much Briana 🙂
I agree that it’s all pretty subjective. Sometimes, even if a post is perfectly good and I enjoyed it, I just find myself nodding along and agreeing with it, but having nothing to add. That’s okay, too! 🙂
Thank you so much for sharing your thoughts!! 🙂
Such a thought-provoking post!! I think like you about basically everything you said. I prefer commenting on blog posts because it helps a blogger to keep track of readers’ reactions much better than a simple retweet does (and it feels more rewarding?)
Bloggers usually put more time in a blog post than in a tweet (even if only because structuring a post with a header and tags takes more time than typing on Twitter). Commenting on posts feels like recognizing a blogger’s hard work and showing them that readers care.
I think the same about bookstagrams, because pictures and aesthetic require a lot of time too.
Ahh thank you, Alice, I’m so happy you enjoyed it 😀 I feel like blog comments are so rewarding, too, it makes me feel like people have things to say about what I wrote and want to start a conversation and this makes me SO happy 🙂
OH yes, I so agree with you on that. Bookstagrammers are INCREDIBLE and I admire their work so much, I don’t know how they have the patience to do this all, it’s incredible.
This is an amazing, introspective post and, I think, a much needed conversation. Of course everyone has their media preferences, but as a new book blogger at 34 years of age – it’s super confusing. I often ask – should I be tweeting this? Posting on instagram? Just my blog? Goodreads? Let alone I don’t use Facebook, Tiktok, or snapchat. With all these mediums, it’s also hard to break into the book blogger scene. After all, I got into book blogging not for the dime, but to find like minds like me.
I live in the midwest, where there are few book clubs, authors never come to our city or even near it, and it’s rare to find someone with my reading tastes. That is a bit lonely and, well, we all want people to talk to about our hobbies! With so many mediums, it’s hard to connect and find people, because interactions are spread out all over. Perhaps this is my age talking, though.
I do enjoy the different mediums, but for me I longed for a ‘hub’ to chat with people. Recently I created a book readers discord for it, which is yet another medium. But it’s slow going recruiting people to join it and I’m sure there are others out there. Plus, it’s hard to focus on providing content for that medium and four other mediums at once.
I comment on blogs because, like you, it means a lot to me when I receive comments. And I -want- to discuss. I -want- to connect. Usually what drives me to connect and comment on blogs are people that connect in return. Not because I’m ‘recruiting followers’, but because it’s nice to have someone who connects back more than just posts on media.
But, hey, this 34-year old is trying to get into all this media! I never thought my young niece would know more about technology than me!
Oh thank you so, so much for sharing your thoughts on all of this, this means so much! ❤
I agree, there are so many different mediums, it can be a little tricky trying to find out where to stand and what to do. I honestly think that the best thing is to try it out and then see which one-s are the best for you, depending on what you like the most! Some people love taking pictures of books and aesthetics and such, while others like being on twitter and others enjoy writing longer blog posts and having a little blog platform. I feel like focusing on just a couple of them, the ones you like the most, will help you in not getting too overwhelmed and enjoying yourself, too 🙂
I'm so happy you enjoy blog comments though! I hope you'll be able to make connections and find your footing in the community 😀
I still love blogs and comment on them (almost) every morning. I don’t like taking book photos or typing on my phone, so I’m not an Instagram fan. I’m trying to review books on Twitter this year, but my Twitter analytics tell me that nobody reads my tweets, so it’s a bit pointless.
Yay! I’m so happy you love blog and blog comments too ❤ Right here with you on instagram. I personally LOVE bookstagrammers and all they do, but for now, I don't have the patience to try it out haha 🙂
Thank you so much for your comment! ❤
I comment! 🙂 I comment a lot on blogs because like you receiving comments makes me happy so I try and return the favour and spread the love 🙂
I also don’t mind generic comments because people are busy and it’s sometimes just nice to know someone read your post even if they don’t have much to say other than – “I enjoyed your review”.
Great discussion post!
Oh thank you so much, so happy you enjoyed this post 🙂 I’m right here with you, I love receiving comments and I love giving them out, too, feels like giving some love all over and I like the feeling ahah 🙂
Thank you so much! 🙂
Great post, Marie!
Yes, I love commenting on blog posts! I’m a bit of a grandma compared to a lot of other bloggers in the book blogging community; I’m simply too lazy to keep a bookstagram going and Twitter isn’t something I use specifically as a book blogger, so my blog is my main outlet as a book blogger.
I agree that there’s nothing more satisfying than when someone leaves a comment on your blog post and it’s such a nice feeling to know that other bloggers want to interact with you – and it’s a feeling I want to make sure I’m paying forward. 🙂 I think it’s the best way to let someone know that you appreciate the time they’ve taken to write and format the post, and it always feel like such a safe space for bookish conversations. Conversations on Twitter can easily turn to spats that don’t really get us anywhere, whereas commenting on a blog post gives us more time to construct a reply that gets what we want to say across.
Thank you so much Jess, so happy you enjoyed it! 😀
It’s so nice to see someone who has their blog as their main outlet, too! I feel like there are so many people turning to social media as their main outlet, but personally I prefer keeping my blog platform 🙂
Oh I’m happy you feel that way, too! I just love appreciating bloggers that way, it just feels right. I love it so much when I see bloggers taking the time to comment on my rants and posts, I want to give other people that same happy feeling! 😀
Thank you so, so much for your sweet comment ❤ ❤
You are absolutely right! Sometimes I would see a lot of people coming and reading my posts but not even ONE comment. And sometimes I don’t care how many people read it, I will feel 100% better about a post with fewer people reading but one comment than my most visited post with no comments at all. Getting a comment is so rewarding.
So, here I am, leaving a comment and hoping this doesn’t stop.
Ahh I’m happy you can relate to this post and enjoy comments, too 🙂 I have to agree, they feel so rewarding and always make me happy.
Thank you so much!! 🙂
I’m with you Marie! I know when I receive a comment on one of my posts it makes my entire day ❤ The fact that someone enjoyed my writing and took the time to let me know just makes my heart fill and all the effort I put in worth it. Since I know how much it means to me I try to comment on other blogger's posts too when I enjoy what I read. It's giving back to the community, like you said, and supporting all the hard work that all of us bloggers do on here, mostly without pay, but for the sheer joy of it. Thank you for this post! ❤
Oh thank you so, so much ❤ It just makes me so happy that you're feeling this way about comments, too. They always warm my heart and I'm trying, with the time that I have, to make people feel that way with my comments too 🙂
Thank you!! ❤
I interact more on blogs than anywhere. Facebook, too, but it’s one specific group. I wish I could comment on more blogs than I do. I will use the generic “great review”, but it’s mostly because I have issues with my wrist and fingers (I’m old). There are days where I can’t comment at all, but I try to make up for it later when I’m feeling better. This is a great post. 🙂
Oh I wish I could do more too, but we only have so many hours in a day, we can’t do it all 🙂 I always find it so wonderful when people take the time to leave a comment, whenever they can and are able to, it always makes me happy ❤
Thank you so, so much for sharing your thoughts! ❤ ❤
