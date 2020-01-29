Why don’t you comment on blog posts?

I feel like I’ve been wanting to ask the rough questions here lately, so… here goes. I’ve been talking about reading blogs, what makes me read and stop on a blog and what makes me skip it altogether. I’ve been thinking, lately, about what happens next.

Usually, I will read a blog post, one I stumble upon on social media, one I spot on my blog hopping session, one I see shared in another blog post, and so on. I will read it and devour the words one by one, nod along or shake my head, smile, sometimes laugh, even.

After that, some people will just leave, close that browser’s window and travel to the next thing. Some people will share the post on social media, with a comment, with nothing at all. Some people will bookmark it, save it for later reference or sharing.

If I like the post, I’m personally very fond of leaving a comment.

⌨️ Why I still comment on blog posts

I’m trying, as much as I can, to give some love back to the book blogging community. We’re a community of hard workers and I feel like this doesn’t get recognized enough. To be completely honest, I feel like we should all have massive thrones with books everywhere all around us because, let’s face it, we work really damn hard and maybe 0,5% of us are actually making a tiny little dime out of this.

I’m not here to talk about why we don’t or why we should make money with book blogging and everything, because it’s a tough topic that would make this post even longer than it already is. I’m here to talk about hard work and recognition, yes, and I’m here to talk about interaction.

I love commenting because it leaves a lasting impression. I love commenting because for me, if shares and views and likes on social media matter, of course and bring that rush to my heart, comments make me the happiest. People leaving comments on my blog post make me feel that rush, that happiness, that recognition and validation (yes I’m going there) a thousand times more.

I joined the blogging community to start conversations about what I write, whether it’s reviews or bookish lists or blog posts just like this one. I’m leaving comments on blog posts because I want to do the same.

💬 What makes me comment on a blog post… and why I won’t

If I’m being logical, I guess many things make me want to comment on a blog post. Taking this chronologically….

If the blog post is pretty (yes…. going there), there’s a chance I will stay longer to read it attentively . If I stay and read the blog post, there are more chances I will leave a comment on it. I know. Pretty is a very subjective notion, obviously . I’m just saying if I can’t read the blog post because the writing is indecipherable , if it’s just big blocks of texts and so on… the chances are low.

(yes…. going there), there’s a chance I will stay longer to . If I stay and read the blog post, there are more chances I will leave a comment on it. I know. . I’m just saying if I can’t read the blog post because the writing is , if it’s just big blocks of texts and so on… the chances are low. If the blog post is engaging … there’s an even bigger chance I will want to stay and chat with you afterwards. Then again, engaging is a very subjective notion , too and it all comes to the blogging voice. The way a blogger writes, with passion and love , really shows.

… there’s an even bigger chance I will want to stay and chat with you afterwards. , too and it all comes to the blogging voice. The way a blogger writes, with , really shows. If the blog posts gives me something . Like, an interesting list of books with books I’m curious about, a review that makes me think or want to scream, a discussion that makes my brains cells turn round and round, and so on.

. Like, an interesting list of books with books I’m about, a review that makes me think or want to scream, a discussion that makes my brains cells turn round and round, and so on. Additional points if the blog post asks questions . Whether it’s simple questions at the end of the blog post, making me want to answer and interact, or ask questions thorough the blog post itself. (Like, why I’m commenting on blog posts…. well, let’s hope, hello hi)

YES. All of these arguments are, like, completely subjective, but so is commenting. If some people don’t feel like commenting on your posts, I try not to take it personally. Not everyone will love everything you write.

If I’m being unlogical, sometimes what makes me comment on a blog post is just pure gut feeling. Sometimes, I stumble upon a blog post and I know I’ll want to comment on it, interact with the blogger, fall platonically in love with everything they do because they seem way too awesome okay.

Sometimes, even if I want to, even if all the conditions are reunited, I don’t comment…. because:

I don’t have time ,

, I don’t know what more to add to the topic and I don’t want to leave a generic comment. If I’m going to say something, I want to say something more than “great review” or “great blog post”.

When I don’t comment, but still appreciated the blog post, I leave a like, I keep it in my bookmarks to share it on my monthly wrap-ups, I retweet it on my twitter account, to show appreciation for it, still.

💭 Do you still comment on blog posts…. as much as before?

I’ve been thinking about comments and how, lately, it seems like these are changing.

I’ve been blogging for over 5 years now and, as an old dinosaur in the community, I’ve seen things change. I’ve seen them grow, too. I’ve seen people come and go, friends start and give up on blogging, designs and book blogging standards changing and growing, too.

I’ve seen bookish people thriving on social media even more than on book blogs, making these new places their main bookish places.

People don’t write blog posts anymore, they write threads on twitter. People don’t post blog posts, they review books directly on bookstagram. Most of it all, people might still comment on blog posts, but most of the interaction now seems to happen elsewhere, now.

When people are talking about book influencers, they’re sharing their instagram handle or their twitter handle, not their book blog’s, their website. For me, my book blog is always the core, the heart of everything. I don’t have bookstagram and I do have twitter, but twitter is more of an extension to it, not a main media. For me.

For most people, though, it seems like social media have been growing into being main medias and therefore, main conversations, interactions and things are just happening over there. Where I’ve seen conversations grow and friendships bloom in blog posts comments over the years, I’m now seeing people thriving and becoming fast friends on social media.

This makes me wonder…. do you still comment on blog posts?

Sometimes, I feel like commenting is sort of old school, now. People comment and interact on a tweet fast and easy instead of blog hopping. People leave their thoughts on a blog post’s tweet rather than on the blog post itself. They talk about a book on a comment under a bookstagram post and review instead of on the blog. Because, maybe, the review doesn’t even exist on a book blog itself.

It’s easier, quicker, maybe. But are all the conversations happening on social media now, or do comments still have a long and healthy life in front of them?

If you ask me…. I love comments and I hope they last. I love looking back at them and the conversations I had, while my twitter interactions quickly get lost in the sea of thousands of tweets per day. Not my tweets, by the way. I’m an awkward bean okay. Social media might be instant, but it doesn’t feel as lasting.

If you ask me…. I love commenting on blog posts directly and hope to continue. I feel like it recognizes more the work people put in their blog posts themselves. The formatting, the layout, the research, the images they spent hours trying to find and the sentences they tweaked here and there for hours until they’re exhausted.

Don’t get me wrong. I’m not saying there aren’t research in twitter threads of book recommendations or a caption on instagram, I know there is, too. I also know that some people enjoy and would rather communicate this way and have their main bookish platform on social media. It’s good and I’m not criticizing this in any way! To each their own preferences.

I’m just saying, when it comes to interaction, and on blog posts, I want to make an effort to appreciate book bloggers on their website directly and that’s the way I really like doing it the most, too.

Where do you interact the most with the bookish community? On social media, or on book blogs directly? Where do you prefer to interact, now?



Do you also feel like comments on blog posts feel more validating than other kind of statistics? I’d love to chat in comments!

