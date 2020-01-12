Hi bookish people! Happy New Year!! I hope 2020 will be filled with love, adventures and LOTS of books. How are you? Did you spend a nice winter break? I did! A lot of cocooning and spending time with my family, I really really needed it. And now, it’s right back to the little routine. Hurry up spring, because I’m freezing over here!
Anyway, I’m back today with a pretty interesting topic : why I don’t read multiple books at a time.
In a society where we’re always craving for more and want everything right this second without having to wait for any of it, it seems like a lot of people are reading two or three or maybe even four books at the same time. How is that even possible??! Of course it has its perks, like:
- You can easily balance your pleasure reading with your required reading,
- Apparently, you can get through your TBR faster (is that really true?),
- You can make connections between books you wouldn’t have thought of,
- You can switch between stories according to your mood,
- It allows you to develop your memory skills….
But seriously I don’t get how I would read multiple books at a time and more importantly why I would do that??
🌪 I get confused with the characters
I have no issues watching several tv shows at the same time but I don’t know why… it’s not the same with books. With books, I get confused so easily with the characters: their names, their relationships, their hobbies, their backgrounds , it just doesn’t stick. I don’t get that confused with tv shows, maybe because I can really see, therefore remember a character right away.While reading, I would always be like : who is that again? why is he kissing her? what the hell happened between those two again? It’s so annoying and I waste precious time trying to remember everything. How can you care about characters when you can’t seem to remember their little quirks?
🌪 I’m going to like one book more than the other, it’s not fair
It’s true, let’s be realistic. While reading two books at the same time, you’re going to enjoy one more than the other. It can be because you’re in the mood for a fluffy read more than one with a lot of twists or because you’re more into the writing of this author than the other or because you really fell in love with those characters… It’s not fair because the other book is also really really good but just because you’re reading it at the same time as another one, you just don’t enjoy the ride as much as you should. You’ll end up rating it a 3 stars on Goodreads when it could’ve easily been a 4 or even a 5. It’s a shame, isn’t it?
🌪 It’s too much organization
I’m an organization freak. I can’t live without my lists and I like it when everything is planned out. Just thinking about reading several books at a time freaks me out. I mean…do I need to have both books with me at all times? Or should I leave one at work to read it during lunch breaks and one at home to read before bed? What if I want to read the other one when I’m at home? Should I pick two paperbacks or pick one on the e-reader and the other one in physical copy? Do I need to read two different types of books in order to keep the two stories straight like a contemporary and a dystopia?? I know, I know…I’m overthinking this but I just want to read and it should stay a pleasure and not provoke a whirlwind of questions swirling through my head. One book at a time seems perfectly fine for me.
🌪 I’m having trouble getting back into the story
Even when I’m only reading one book at a time, when I’m picking it up again I always need a few minutes to get back into it. Like what happened right before I stopped reading. So most of the time I’m going to get back a few pages before and, not re-read them entirely, but browse rapidly through them to know exactly at which moment I stopped. If I’m reading more than one book at a time, it would take me ages to get back into the story. I would start reading and then get lost along the way… It’s too bad because you always need to rewind and it can get tiring.
🌪 I want to be fully immersed into the world created and leave it properly before entering another one
I may be old school but I like to have one focus. I want to be entirely dedicated to the book I’m currently reading. I think it’s the way the author wants you to experience the story, from the begining to the end and not always jumping back and forth. I’m not saying you need to read it in one sitting (we all have lives and we could all use that thrilling feeling “yaaay, tonight I’m going to get back to that world, I can’t wait!”) but at least experience one story at a time.
What about you? Do YOU read multiple books at a time? Why and how the hell do you do it?
Does it make you feel “less” when you see people reading like five books at a time like a pro? Did you try one day? If not, why?
Let’s chat in comments 💬
66 thoughts on “Why I don’t read multiple books at a time”
I don’t think book polygamy helps me get through my TBR faster. When I’m reading more than one book, it feels like it takes forever to finish anything. I rarely read two novels at the same time, but I do often have a short story collection and a novel going.
Yeah, that makes sense!
That’s great, that’s two different kind of reads! 😊 Thank you so much for sharing 😘
You nailed it. The same reasons why I don’t read multiple books at a time. It gets utterly confusing.
Yeees, my brain just can’t handle all that confusion 😅😅
Hi Nyx! If I read more than one book at a time it’s for two reasons. One is an audiobook and/or I need a change from what I’m reading because my mood changes or I get tired of the book but I don’t want to put it away and will finish it later. I don’t do that too often. I do listen to audiobooks all the time though. On my drive to and from work as well as when I’m cooking, cleaning, etc. i don’t puck up three or four though! Yikes! Who could keep them straight! Nice post!
Hi! 😊 If I did that, I think I would never pick up the first book ever again 😂😂 But yeah, it makes sense!
Two is already plenty, I don’t know how people manage to read more than that at the same time!
Thank you so so much 😘😘
I only read on book at a time. If I read two which I rarely do it is because I feel stuck with the first one. I then finish reading the second and decide whether I want to finish the first one or start a new book.
My memory is simple too bad to be switching between between books😅🙈
Oh yeah I get that!
Hahaha, same here! My brain can’t handle all that confusion 😂😂
Hey Nyx, loved the post! I completely agree with everything you said yet… I completely do the opposite 😂, or at least in parts. I usually read one fantasy book and one self-help books on my kindle and if I feel like it I’ll also have another one on Audible (maybe a Classic or something like that). Usually self-help, etc I’ll read in the morning right after waking up and then have the rest of the day to dive into the fantasy/YA one. I kind of need the two to feel balanced 😂
Hi again! And thanks again! 😁 That’s a whole organization you got there, haha! It’s great if that works out for you 😊
Just curious does Marie read multiple books at a time? Or just one?
I do read multiple books at a time!! I can’t help it! The bad thing is that I’m like a magpie with books: if I find something a touch more interesting than I abandon the old book though it’s good and then run off with it and by the time I return I’d have lost interest/forgotten everything haha.
I try to read 1 book, either physical or ebook, with another, an audio. An audio feels like a completely different reading experience so for me it avoids the confusion~
I’m glad you had a lovely winter break!! ❤
She only read one book at a time, same as me!
Hahaha, that’s my biggest fear actually! To find a better book and to completely left the one I was reading even if it was not that bad! So I try to commit to one at a time 😅
I get that! It’s a whole different experience so it shouldn’t be as confusing!
Thank you so so much! 😘😘
Great discussion!
I do read 2 books at a time, one physical and one on audio. In this case I do think it gets me through my TBR faster since I would listen to my book at times I could not physically read. But if someone would read two physical books at once, I do think you go faster?!
I always try to read and listen to very different books, so that I would not get confused haha! Like one fantasy and one mystery or something!
Thank you so much! 😊
Oh, I get it, it’s really two different kinds of reading experiences! And that makes sense that you’ll get through your TBR faster this way. Damn, you’re smart! 😏
Thank you for sharing! 😘
I usually read 2 books at a time – paperback and ebook. But there are times that I do get confused and along the way decided to drop reading one book over the other 😅
Haha, I totally get that! That’s why I decided to commit to one book at a time 😂
Thanks for stopping by! 😘
I 100% agree with everything you’ve said. I always feel like I’m cheating on a book if I start reading another one haha. I get too easily confused, especially if the books are in the same genre, it’s too much information to process. I feel like fully immersing yourself in one book gives you the time to really connect with, whereas if you were jumping between books I’d feel like I’d only be half as invested and probably wouldn’t enjoy it as much either. Brilliant post.
It totally feels like cheating! 😅 Yeees, that’s exactly it! You’re not 100% into the story!
Thank you so so much 😘😘
If I read more than one book at a time, it’s usually on accident bc I forgot to read a book club book or didn’t plan ahead to read an ARC 😂 otherwise I prefer to just stick with one book!
Hahaha 😂 Yeah, let’s commit to one book only, it works better 😅
I’m a book monogamist. The fracturing that occurs when I try to get back into a book is too distracting. Reading one chapter before bed never resonated with me, and I opt for reading in one sitting as often as possible. I will wait for the author to compete a series before I start book one so the story flows. I think we are wired to want a complete story, otherwise why would binge watching shows be a thing? Happy reading, Nyx.
Wow, that’s exactly it! You really put into words what I’m feeling! Thank you so much for sharing your thoughts on the topic 😊
I can’t do it, I just can’t but my brain doesn’t work that way.
If I try and multi-task at anything, let alone reading, than I feel I do a half-assed job at two things rather than a really good job at one thing.
With reading I feel it would mean that I would be half in two different the books and wouldn’t be able to pay attention to what was going on with characters or plot and if one book is a different genre or tone… well I just can’t deal with that level of mood whiplash.
If other’s can do it then more play to them if that’s their process but I can only focus on so much at a time or I feel like my brain gets scrambled!
YEEES! That’s exactly it! You’re only half involved into the story and it isn’t fair. My brain just can’t handle all that confusion!
Thank you so much for sharing your thoughts on the topic 😊
I always read one book at a time, but this year I started reading three all at once and it is surprisingly working out for me! One is an audiobook, so I listen to it while I’m doing something else, like working or cooking. The other one is a contemporary book that is more lighthearted, so when I want something easier to read, I pick that one up. Finally, the third one is a literary novel that requires more concentration and it is more dramatic than the rest. It feels like each book brings something different to the table and I can always be reading, no matter the mood I’m in.
I still agree with you that reading one book at a time might be better, but I hope that at least my experiment with these three books goes well 😛
Oh yeah, it makes sense. You’re reading very different kind of books! I’m glad it works out for you! Like you’re saying, you can read no matter how you’re feeling that day, that’s pretty awesome! 😊
Thanks for stopping by and happy reading!! 😘
I used to read multiple books at a time, but now I prefer not to. I for sure always end up liking one better and then it feels like a chore to go back to the other. The only time I’ll read more than one book at a time is if I’m tackling a dense classic and feel like I need to give my brain a break. Or if my need to re-read Harry Potter takes over and I can’t help myself 🙂
YEEES! That’s my biggest fear : to like one book more than the other and completely give up the first one I was reading. 😞
Oh yeees, if it’s Harry Potter…everything is allowed 😍😍
It works for me if I’m reading fiction and nonfiction!
That makes sense, it’s two very different read! Thank you so much for sharing 😊
I started properly reading multiple books at the same time last year and it definitely boosted the number of books I was able to get through. I like to always have one physical book and one ebook on the go, and sometimes add to it one audiobook. 🙂
That’s awesome!! I’m so glad it works out for you 😊 Thanks for stopping by 😘😘
Hi Nyx,
I understand every single one of your points just too well. These are the reasons why I usually don’t read multiple books. But it does happen from time to time. Like when I have to read something for uni + something for pleasure. Or right now, I read a physical book and one on my kindle. And I started the physical one because I was too afraid to take my e-reader into the bathtub with me. I sometimes also read two books at the same time, when I’ve started a thick hardcover and don’t want to carry it around, so I have a book to read at home and one to read on the go. But I never read more than two books at the same time, it would just confuse me too much 😀
Hi!! 😊 I’m glad to see I’m not the only one feeling that way 😅
Oh yeah, it totally makes sense when you have some required reading to pick up another book for pleasure! I’m not at school anymore but I think I would do it too!
That’s great that you can jungle between two books! Sometimes my bag is SO heavy because I’m reading one big fat book and I just can’t start another one until I’ve finished this one 😂
More than two books…it’s magic at this point 😂😂
Great post, Nyx ❤️
I mostly read two books at a time, one on my Kindle and one physical book. The physical one I’ll take with me to work and the Kindle one is for bedtime reading. I also try to choose to different genres, which actually helps.
I have NO idea if it actually makes me read faster, but it is more convenient. I also sometimes focus solely on the one book if it captures my attention more so sometimes it’s not even successful 😂
I’m so happy to read your posts again and I hope you have a wonderful year xx
Thank you so so much 💞
That’s a great strategy!!
Haha, I think it would be my case 😂😂
Aww, thanks!! It makes me so happy to read that! Have a fabulous 2020 😘✨
I read 12 books at one time because I have no self control. I am the ultimate mood reader and if I am not on a time restraint to read something then I like to take my time with it. I generally have one audio, three physical reads (usually one of those is nonfiction), and whatever ebooks I’m reading on my phone. I don’t think it makes me get through my TBR faster. In all honesty, it slows down my pacing because if I’m really not connecting to a book I may not read it for a month and that just makes it harder to finish. I have to force myself to keep reading those books often.
12 books??! Oh my god, are you a wizard? How do you not get confused? 😱
Yeah, that’s one the main reasons I don’t read multiple books at a time. I’m going to love one more than the other and end up giving up the other one even if it was not that bad!
Thank you so so much for sharing! 😘😘
I read multiple books at a time but that because the novels are ongoing online novels lol. It’ll be impossible for me to keep up with the story line and characters if I read multiple physical books at a time.
Oh, I see! It makes sense!
Glad to see I’m not the only one 😅
I’ll normally be actively working on two or 3 at a time. One audiobook and either one physical, physical and an ebook, or two physical. That’s because I’m out and about a lot so I’ll have an audiobook for when I’m driving, a physical or ebook for when I’m waiting at the dr or during break at work, and a different one for when I’m lying in bed relaxing. I never have trouble keeping the books straight but it lets me read different things based on my mood or what I’m doing at the time which I love
Oh…I see! That’s pretty awesome!! I wish I could do it but my brain gets confused so easily 😅
Thanks for sharing! 😘😘
Hey Nyx! I agree with you. There was a time when I was reading two (or more!) books at once. I definitely felt the same way as you do- I usually like one book more than the other, and I can’t fully immerse myself in either book because I was always switching between the two. Great post 🙂
Hi!! 😊 I’m glad to see I’m not the only one feeling that way! Thank you so much 😘😘
I tend to read a couple books at the same time, but it’s not really to get through them faster. I just have different ways of reading them – online, e-book, physical book. Or I just want to read something, but I also need to read something else (like for book club). If I go back and forth, without too much of a break between books, then I can keep track of it while I’m reading. It’s not for everyone though!
-Lauren
Oh, I see! That’s so great you can do it, I wish I could but my brain would get so confused haha 😅 I think it would only work if I was still in school and got some required reading, I would totally read another book at the same time 😊
Thank you for sharing! 😘😘
I feel like the only time I can multitask between books is when I’m in uni. Besides that, I’d much rather read a single book at a time. I feel like I can enjoy it more. I also want to give each book the same amount of time. I don’t want to feel like I like one more than the other just because I didn’t take the time out to read each book carefully. x
YEEES, that’s exactly how I feel! Thank you so much for stopping by 😘😘
I also don’t prefer to read multiple books at once! But lately, I’ve kind of had to. So. Much. Required. Reading. And I’ve discovered that I (whispers) kind of like it.
Oh yeah…when you have some required reading, it’s hard not to read another book for pleasure! Glad it works for you 😁
I totally relate to this! I’ll sometimes read two books at once if I’m reading a boring school book that takes me like a month to get through bc I’ll like slog through the required few chapters of that per week and then spend hours reading a fun book later. I never understand school books anyways so whatever on the confusion lmao. other than that I always read only one book at a time it would be so confusing and way too much organization to deal with more than one, and I want to be fair and love each book!
Hahaha, that would totally be me!! 😅
Totally, that’s exactly how I feel!
Thanks for stopping by 😘😘
I am the same way as you. I can’t read any two books at the same time. Sometimes its a pain because I don’t want to carry a library book or I start a book on my phone and want to not stare at a screen.
Yeaah…I totally get that!!
Thank you for sharing 😘😘
I only read one book at a time simply because I don’t want to read anything else. 🙂 My husband always reads multiple books at the same time but he mostly reads non-fiction and it takes him quite some time to finish one.
That’s a pretty awesome reason! 😊 Oh yeah, I get that! Thanks for stopping by 😘😘
I relate to ALL of these!! I can’t read multiple books at once either. Im not able to fully appreciate either of the books. Anyways, Such a great post ✨
I’m so glad I’m not the only one feeling that way! 🤗 Thank you so so much, I’m happy you enjoyed it 😘😘
Never related to a post more!! Love this!
Aww, thank you so so much! ☺️
I read multiple books mostly because I can’t not be reading and sometimes I need space from something I’m not in the mood for. So I’ll be moving extremely slow through one and want a boost so I’d try another and see if reading it would get my mojo back. I do not have a day job, so juggling books keeps me busy 😁
Yeah, I agree that it’s pretty great to pick your read according to your mood! 😊
Oh…well, enjoy!! That’s the perfect way to spend the day 😁😘
Yes! Yes! and Yes!
Several year ago I thought about creating a blog post, but it never got off the ground because I couldn’t find enough personal reasons, but this hit the nail on the head! My attention to the details would definitely get sullied if I read multiple books, although I currently have a book I started and I keep it on standby, but otherwise I definitely couldn’t juggle three or four books at once — and it blows my mind people who can!
Great post and happy new year!
– K
Oh, thank you so so much! That’s so sweet of you to say 😘😘
Yeees!! They must have some sort of super powers or something 😂
Thank you, happy new year to you too ✨
I read multiple books at once, usually. I think since I’m a mood reader, it fits well into my reading habits. Even if I’m enjoying a book, if I’m in the mood for a new genre, I’ll pick up another book and choose which book I read based on my mood each day. I also tend to read one book on my Kindle and another in print form, which is more about convenience than mood. I’ve very rarely gotten mixed up between books, unless it’s been a long time since I picked up one of the books. But I don’t think reading multiple books is for everyone. It works for me, but I totally understand how it could be hectic and confusing for some.
That’s so awesome that you can do it! Are you like a wizard or something? 😂 No but seriously, I’m so impressed!
Thank you so much for sharing your thoughts on the topic 😊
