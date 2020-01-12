Hi bookish people! Happy New Year!! I hope 2020 will be filled with love, adventures and LOTS of books. How are you? Did you spend a nice winter break? I did! A lot of cocooning and spending time with my family, I really really needed it. And now, it’s right back to the little routine. Hurry up spring, because I’m freezing over here!

Anyway, I’m back today with a pretty interesting topic : why I don’t read multiple books at a time.

In a society where we’re always craving for more and want everything right this second without having to wait for any of it, it seems like a lot of people are reading two or three or maybe even four books at the same time. How is that even possible??! Of course it has its perks, like:

You can easily balance your pleasure reading with your required reading,

with your required reading, Apparently, you can get through your TBR faster (is that really true?),

(is that really true?), You can make connections between books you wouldn’t have thought of,

You can switch between stories according to your mood,

according to your mood, It allows you to develop your memory skills….

But seriously I don’t get how I would read multiple books at a time and more importantly why I would do that??

🌪 I get confused with the characters

I have no issues watching several tv shows at the same time but I don’t know why… it’s not the same with books. With books, I get confused so easily with the characters: their names, their relationships, their hobbies, their backgrounds , it just doesn’t stick. I don’t get that confused with tv shows, maybe because I can really see, therefore remember a character right away.While reading, I would always be like : who is that again? why is he kissing her? what the hell happened between those two again? It’s so annoying and I waste precious time trying to remember everything. How can you care about characters when you can’t seem to remember their little quirks?

🌪 I’m going to like one book more than the other, it’s not fair

It’s true, let’s be realistic. While reading two books at the same time, you’re going to enjoy one more than the other. It can be because you’re in the mood for a fluffy read more than one with a lot of twists or because you’re more into the writing of this author than the other or because you really fell in love with those characters… It’s not fair because the other book is also really really good but just because you’re reading it at the same time as another one, you just don’t enjoy the ride as much as you should. You’ll end up rating it a 3 stars on Goodreads when it could’ve easily been a 4 or even a 5. It’s a shame, isn’t it?

🌪 It’s too much organization

I’m an organization freak. I can’t live without my lists and I like it when everything is planned out. Just thinking about reading several books at a time freaks me out. I mean…do I need to have both books with me at all times? Or should I leave one at work to read it during lunch breaks and one at home to read before bed? What if I want to read the other one when I’m at home? Should I pick two paperbacks or pick one on the e-reader and the other one in physical copy? Do I need to read two different types of books in order to keep the two stories straight like a contemporary and a dystopia?? I know, I know…I’m overthinking this but I just want to read and it should stay a pleasure and not provoke a whirlwind of questions swirling through my head. One book at a time seems perfectly fine for me.

🌪 I’m having trouble getting back into the story

Even when I’m only reading one book at a time, when I’m picking it up again I always need a few minutes to get back into it. Like what happened right before I stopped reading. So most of the time I’m going to get back a few pages before and, not re-read them entirely, but browse rapidly through them to know exactly at which moment I stopped. If I’m reading more than one book at a time, it would take me ages to get back into the story. I would start reading and then get lost along the way… It’s too bad because you always need to rewind and it can get tiring.

🌪 I want to be fully immersed into the world created and leave it properly before entering another one

I may be old school but I like to have one focus. I want to be entirely dedicated to the book I’m currently reading. I think it’s the way the author wants you to experience the story, from the begining to the end and not always jumping back and forth. I’m not saying you need to read it in one sitting (we all have lives and we could all use that thrilling feeling “yaaay, tonight I’m going to get back to that world, I can’t wait!”) but at least experience one story at a time.

What about you? Do YOU read multiple books at a time? Why and how the hell do you do it?

Does it make you feel “less” when you see people reading like five books at a time like a pro? Did you try one day? If not, why?

Let’s chat in comments 💬

