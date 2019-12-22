The Smashing & Dashing YA Characters Awards – 2019 edition

Hi friends! The end of the year is getting closer and closer and…. well, we thought we’d spend some time talking about all the books we’ve been reading and characters we’ve been loving in these past 12 months.

If there is something that stays with us, just as much as the stories we read, it’s the characters we fall in love with. Last year, my lovely sister and co-blogger Nyx and I participated in a wonderful post, created by Cait @ Paper Fury: The Smashing & Dashing Character Awards. Basically, we get to scream about ALL the characters we’ve fallen in love with this year and… isn’t it a perfect way to wrap up the year?

I know. The year isn’t quite over, but let’s get to this anyway. Knowing us, we won’t read 10 more books until 2020 comes, so let’s get to it!

This is for all the books we’ve read in 2019, not only the books that have been released in 2019.

1. Most Relatable Character

Marie: I know what Nyx is going to answer to this one and… I 200% agree and relate,too, but for her I’m going to go with my second choice: Ariel, from You Asked For Perfect. His stress, overwhelming need to be perfect and do it ALL was just too relatable.

Nyx: My sister knows me too well! I’m going to go with Cath from Fangirl. She’s a bit awkward and doesn’t do well with social interactions. She worries a lot about the little things. I found her insecurities really relatable.

2. Most Pure Animal Companion

Marie: I’m going to cheat because it’s not really an animal, it’s actually a robot and it’s called Mitch and I just loved this little robot sidekick in The Quiet at The End of the World, a very underrated sci-fi read.

Nyx: Did I read anything featuring an animal?! Oh right!! I’m going to cheat and use the same answer as last year but you know I read the second book so it’s not really the same, right? So, I’m picking Nellie from Heartstopper. This dog is too cute!

3. Fiercest Fighter

Marie: I’m taking this with a different take, since you all expect a hero from a fantasy read, probably, most likely….I will scream about Evelyn Hugo instead, because I know NO fiercest fighter than her.

Nyx: Jean from Vox. Girl power please! In a world where women are no longer allowed to speak more than 100 words daily, we follow Dr Jean who will do anything to protect herself and her daughter. Powerful!!

4. Am Surprised That I Loved You??

Marie: I think I’m going to pick Daphne, from American Royals. She reminds me of Blair, from Gossip Girl, she’s determined and stops at nothing to get whatever she wants and walks all over people and yet, for some reason…. I still liked her?

Nyx: Hum…Kaz from Crooked Kingdom. He always has something up his sleeve but damn it, I love him. He’s trying to pass himself up as a monster but deep down he’s probably the kindest and most honourable man.

5. Best Sassmaster

Marie: Hmm maybe I have to go with Cameron, from If I’m Being Honest. I just love her, how honest and unapologetic she is, how sassy and true to herself she always is, too. I love her.

Nyx: Vicky from Dangerous Alliance. In this Georgian England, she’s seen as feisty but really she’s optimistic, loyal, brave, out-spoken, and charming. Vicky is not the typical damsel in distress! Every time she is in danger, she uses her wits to fight back. She’s definitely a feminist protagonist that girls can cheer for.

6. Best Antihero

Marie: Well, for me there’s only one answer and it’s Jude, from The Cruel Prince. If I had mixed feelings about this book (oops. sorry, all), Jude was such a complex, great antihero.

Nyx : Nova from Renegades! I love her! She’s seeking revenge but as we go more into the story, we discover that she’s such a complex character, always battling with her own moral conscience. I really admired her strength, intelligence, and drive. I loved how despite her distant exterior, she was also kind and caring.

7. The Best Friends Of All

Marie: I want to pick Devon and her best friend Blair, from When The Stars Lead To You. Blair would pick a fight with anyone to protect her best friend and is always, always here for her and it was such a lovely female friendship and we need way more of these.

Nyx: I’m going to go with Claudia and Iris from Foolish Hearts. It didn’t start well between them, they’re different and they really don’t get along. But their love for one another grows profoundly through the story and it’s beautiful! It’s real and it warms my heart.

8. Best Villain To HATE

Marie: The entire society in Vox, taking away free speech for women. Vox was a stunning and terrifying read and I certainly hated everything about that world, so much that it made me SO ANGRY while I read. Other than that, it’s a great book ahah.

Nyx: [redacted] from The Fever King. He’s such a complex man and his real motivation is brutal! I’m not going to say anything more, I don’t want to spoil anything…

9. Award For Best vs Worst YA Parents

Marie: For the best parents, I think I want to talk about the dad in Fangirl, because he tries his very best and I have a soft spot for him. The worst parent title comes to the dad in The Undoing of Thistle Tale, because he literally used his daughter and I just, ugh.

Nyx: For the best parents, I would pick Alex’s mother in Red, White & Royal Blue. I mean she made him a powerpoint about his relationship!! She’s kind, caring and supportive. For the wort parents, I’ll go with the mom in Just For Clicks. I mean those girls have no privacy thanks to their mom’s online success and have no say in the matter. She doesn’t listen and that’s pretty sad.

10. Ship Of All Ships In 2019

Marie: Hmmmm I think I might go with Annie and Clay, in You’d Be Mine. One of my favorite reads of this year for sure and I loved them so, so much together.

Nyx: Though one! I think the award goes to Darcy and Asher from The Library Of Lost Things. I loved the slow-burn love story! Seeing them become friends first, getting to know each other and then see the romance blooming. Oh, my heart!

11. Most Precious Must Be Protected

Marie: DARIUS without another second thought. I just love Darius with all of my heart and want and need to hug him and protect him and I adore him okay.

Nyx : She just stole my answer!! So yeah, I’m also going with Darius from Darius the Great Is Not Okay. He’s dealing with depression, facing a disapproving dad and having trouble making friends and finding his place in this world. I want to hug him and tell him everything is going to be okay.

12. Honestly Surprised You’re Still Alive

Marie: I need to go with Archer on this one, from The Reader series. I read the first two books in the series this year and…. I keep expecting the worst for him and wanting the best. READ this series okay.

Nyx: Dani from We Set the Dark on Fire. She’s doing dangerous things…. no spoilers! Reading that one, I was always on the edge of my seat…is she going to make it??!

13. Award For Making The Worst Decisions

Marie: I’m going to go with the same answer as last year, since I finished reading The Thousandth Floor series and Avery keeps on making terrible decisions forever and always. Nevermind, I still love that series, because I’m here for the drama okay.

Nyx: Tory from How Do You Like Me Now. I know this book is supposed to tell you how hard it is getting yourself out of a complicated situation but yeah, she’s making the worst decision by staying in this toxic relationship. She’s so unhappy it hurts!

14. Most In Need Of A Nap

Marie: Pablo, from Permanent Record, could definitely benefit of a great, long nap, with all he’s going through.Get some sleep.

Nyx: Hannah from Maybe in Another Life. I mean, she just lived two versions of her life, she could use a nap, don’t you think? And please go read that book now if you haven’t yet!!

15. Want To Read More About You

Marie: Oh I’d love to know if Cameron is okay, (If I’m Being Honest). I KNOW I mentioned her already, but I love her okay.

Nyx: Rosa Santos from Don’t Date Rosa Santos!! I LOVE her! She’s this sweet overachiever I immediately thought I could be friends with. She’s loyal to her family and her home and I wish I could find out what she’s up to now!

What were some of your favorite book characters this year? Anyone you fell in love with, anyone you’d protect against the world?



We’d love to hear from you in comments!

Twitter ☂️ Goodreads ☂️ Bloglovin ‘



Twitter ☂️ Goodreads ☂️Instagram ☂️Bloglovin’☂️ Support the blog