11 most anticipated YA reads for 2020 : fantasy, science-fiction, magical realism

Hi friends! I’m back again today to talk about some of my most anticipated releases for the upcoming year, yay!

I shared my most anticipated list of young adult contemporary books releasing in 2020 last week and, today, I’m ready to share with you all my anticipated reads in other genres : fantasy, science-fiction, magical realism and retellings.

As you all might know by now, I’m mostly a contemporary reader, so this list shall be a little shorter, but, if you want my opinion, still filled with little gems you should add to your TBRs! Also, if you have any recommendation of books you think I might enjoy, feel free to recommend them to me in comments!

✨ My Most Anticipated YA Reads for 2020

We Unleash the Merciless Storm, Tehlor Kay Mejia

Publishing February 25th, 2020 by Katherine Tegen Books.

Why I want it 🔎 Okay so you might know by now how much I adore We Set the Dark On Fire and… well, if you didn’t before, you do now. This is one of my favorite books of ALL times and I am PUMPED for its sequel SO much I am screaming. If you haven’t read the first book, PLEASE PLEASE DO it is majestic.

📖 find it on goodreads

Where Dreams Descend, Janella Angeles

Publishing June 2nd, 2020 by Wednesday Books.

Why I want it 🔎 This book sounds so, so good and I’m just too curious about it. It’s about a magician competition and blurbed as Phantom of the Opera meets Moulin Rouge, this sounds like it has a powerfull badass main character and I’m just sooo impatient to discover it.

📖 find it on goodreads

The Electric Heir, Victoria Lee

Publishing March 17th, 2020 by Skyscape.



Why I want it 🔎 I loved The Fever King SO MUCH and I just can’t wait to read this sequel and get my heart and emotions destroyed OKAY.

📖 find it on goodreads

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, Suzanne Collins

Publishing on May 19th, 2020 by Scholastic.



Why I want it 🔎 A NEW HUNGER GAMES BOOK? I’m terrified and screaming and also really really reaaaaally anticipating this.



📖 find it on goodreads

The Fascinators, Andrew Eliopulos

Publishing May 12th 2020 by HarperTeen.

Why I want it 🔎 This is pitched as Simon vs. meets The Raven Boys. This has a small town setting, a boy in love with his best friend and apparently some magic here and there and I’m…. well, fascinated by this book already, excuse the pun.

📖 find it on goodreads

The Sound of Stars, Alechia Dow

Publishing February 25th, 2020 by Inkyard Press.

Why I want it 🔎 A world where all art and books are illegal and the main character keeps a secret library? A book about humanity and what it means to be human and an alien falling in love with music and I don’t know about you but this sounds so good?



📖 find it on goodreads

Half Life, Lillian Clark

Publishing June 9th, 2020 by Knopf Books for Young Readers.

Why I want it 🔎 This is about a perfectionist and overachiever getting into an experimental cloning program and this sounds twisted and addictive and I’m SO curious I can’t wait to read it.

📖 find it on goodreads

Layoverland, Gabby Noone

Publishing January 21th, 2020 by Razorbill.

Why I want it 🔎 Maybe this fits in contemporary reads, but I’m keeping it here because it’s set in purgatory and the main character is going to help souls move on… including Caleb’s, the boy responsible for landing her here in the first place. This sounds like a unique romcom with The Good Place vibes and I’m here for it.

📖 find it on goodreads

Of Curses and Kisses, Sandhya Menon

Publishing February 18th, 2020 by Simon Pulse.

Why I want it 🔎 Same as above, this could be placed in a contemporary list, but it’s a retelling and it has a curse and honestly let’s keep it here because why not. It’s a loose retelling of Beauty & The Beast and it’s set in a boarding school and what more do I want, I don’t know.

📖 find it on goodreads

Scavenge the Stars, Tara Sim

Publishing January 7th, 2020 by Disney Hyperion



Why I want it 🔎 This is a gender-swapped retelling of The Conte of Monte Cristo and it’s about a main character wanting revenge on someone who ruined her family and this sounds badass and I’m here for it okay and look at that cover???

📖 find it on goodreads

Girl, Serpent, Thorn, Melissa Bashardoust

Publishing May 20th, 2020 by Flatiron Books.

Why I want it 🔎 I loved this author’s debut, Girls Made of Snow and Glass and am SO excited to read more from her. Girl, Serpent, Thorn, sounds absolutely lovely, once again a retelling, about a girl poisonous to the touch. This is inspired from a Persian fairy tale, from what I understood and I’m just so excited to discover this!!

📖 find it on goodreads

Do you want to read any of these books?



What are some of your most anticipated releases for 2020? I’d love to know your recommendations in comments!

Twitter ☂️ Goodreads ☂️ Bloglovin ‘☂️ Support the blog