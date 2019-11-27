5 years of book blogging – I’m answering all of your questions!

So… it’s official, I’ve been blogging for 5 years today. Did you know that’s almost a fifth of my life? This feels strange that I used to live without blogging and it feels strange to imagine living without it, now, when it has been such a massive part of my life for so long and has brought me so much.

I’ve learned a lot in the past 5 years, just as well, but most of it all I learned that I’m just happy to be here doing what I love.

I asked you all a little while ago if you had any questions for me and a couple people did (thank you!!) ask some incredible questions, some thoughtful, some that had me thinking for a little while, too. So today I’m here to answer them all! I’ll be talking about book blogging, reading, writing and answering some personal questions just as well.

I had fun answering these and I can only hope you’ll have fun reading it, too! Thank you for making my blogging journey amazing, I am grateful to be part of this wonderful community every single day.

On book blogging 💻

lais @ the bookish skies asked: most pleasant bookish surprises you’ve had this year?

Oh god, that’s a hard one. I think one of the best surprises I’ve had was to receive an early copy of If I’m Being Honest, which was one of my most anticipated reads of the entire year, with such a sweet word from authors I admire with all of my heart. I still feel way too lucky for all the wonderful chances I’ve had and books I got to discover this year.

lais @ the bookish skies asked: do you still have any blogging/bookish related goals you’d like to accomplish?

I’d love to meet some of my favorite authors, even if I don’t know how likely that is to happen, or how likely I’ll NOT fall over on my face and make an awkward mess out of myself.

I’d love to go to a big book convention with a media pass. That’d be the ultimate dream, being admitted to these conventions as a book blogger, you know?

Alexia the Book Witch @stuckinbooks97 asked: How do you stay motivated to keep writing posts?

Sometimes, I wonder. I think that other book bloggers inspire me a lot, to be honest and being part of the community, chatting with everyone, the comments and tweets and everything just makes me feel motivated to create. Somehow, looking back at my blog posts also makes me feel motivated to keep on going. Not necessarily on their success, though that obviously influences our minds, but on the content. On the fact that this all came from an idea and somehow I made it into writing and I love it. It makes me want to keep on creating.

Practically, I always have ideas written down everywhere, ideas that come randomly, ideas that are saviours when I don’t feel motivated, because sometimes in one of these three-month old ideas I find that spark to write.

Alexia the Book Witch @stuckinbooks97 asked: What other skills did you have to learn for your blog?

I didn’t “have” to learn anything for my blog, I learned it all willingly because I adore it. Technically, I feel like I’ve learned a whole lot more about wordpress, a tiny bit about coding and layout and such, even though I’m far from being an expert. I’ve learned about branding a little bit, about design, I feel like I’ve learned about becoming a better writer, too, somehow (english isn’t my first language).

Math’ @MathCrln asked: Out of every posts you have ever written, is there one you like more than others, a personal favorite?

I think, as nervous as I am to publish these, I kind of enjoyed writing my post about my 26th birthday. It’s nothing special, really, so I don’t know why, but it is a personal favorite, I think. I like to look back and think I’m not that bad sometimes?

caitlin @caitlinalthea asked: If your blog brand wasn’t drizzle and hurricane books, what would be it be?

I think it might be something travel related, maybe, since it’s my second big love with books. I might have come up with something like bookish travels or around the pages or some word play like that. Or maybe not, because I’m terrible at word puns.

ash @ ash ronnel asked: What inspired you to start blogging?

I read a lot of books and… I didn’t really have a lot of readers all around me. I started reading in English, too, which reduced my having-readers-reading-the-same-books-as-me probability even lower (I live in France and am French). Somehow, I found that book blogs existed, that people talked about books online and somehow someday I thought I could try and do that, too. Five years later I’m here, so I guess that was a pretty good idea.

24hr.YABookBlog @24hrYABookBlog asked: Favorite discussion post that you’ve written?

I think I’m gonna go with my supporting international book bloggers blog post, which matters a whole damn lot to me, that I loved writing and always think is important and relevant. ❤

marta @ the book mermaid asked: How do you keep yourself organized?

I kind of do my best to dedicate time to book blogging in my schedule every week.

I know that weekends are where I have the most time and the most focus so that’s where I think, brainstorm, draft and plan blog posts for the upcoming week (or try my best to do so).

I spend some time on the evenings checking and answering to some blog comments, as well as checking out some blogs and blog hopping on a couple of blogs if I’m feeling it and if I’m not too worn out from the day.

shanti @ virtually shanti asked: how has your blog changed?

Oh Drizzle & Hurricane Books has changed a whole damn lot ever since I started it.

Design wise, it’s not the same thing at all and I’m fairly happy and proud of what it has become today. We have a different layout, incredible graphics (created by the very talented Kat!) and I feel like only now has it settled into a sort of coherent identity, somehow.

Content wise, I used to participate in Top Ten Tuesday memes, Waiting on Wednesday memes and do a whole lot of book tags more, just as well, some things I’ve given up a couple of years ago to focus on more discussions and recommendations. Reviews have always been there, though they’ve changed with time, they will always be there.

shanti @ virtually shanti asked: what do your friends think of your blog?

I honestly don’t know, I don’t talk about book blogging with my friends at all. I asked my sister what she thinks, because she’s my best friend and she just told me it’s really really cool so…. I don’t know, I guess it’s okay?

shanti @ virtually shanti asked: what is the craziest thing you’ve ever done for a blog?

Hm…. creating and spending so much time on it all is… a lot, I’d say.

shanti @ virtually shanti asked: where will drizzle and hurricane books be in five years?

Hopefully, still here and still active, that’s my very first wish. Then, I’m hoping to still spread the love for my favorite reads, still have wonderful conversations with the community on my blog.

If I’m being even more hopeful, get opportunities to work with my favorite publishers and authors, maybe someday just make a few dimes off it all? Though I’m not even certain of that last one.

Tiffany @readbytiffany asked: If you could trade blogs with anyone for a week, who would you trade with and why?

Oh this is a tough question. There are so many bloggers I admire, I wouldn’t even know where to start? I’d also love to trade blogs with anyone, but would also be terrified to mess it all up, so I probably won’t. Welcome to my anxiety. But for this question, I’d say…. off the top of my mind, three bloggers I adore and whose blogs I admire a whole damn lot, too: cw @ the quiet pond, tiffany @ read by tiffany and kal @ reader voracious.

Tiffany @readbytiffany asked: Is there anything you learned about yourself through blogging that surprised you?

I think that I kind of discovered that I’m really goddamn obsessed, I mean, passionate about what I do and when I’m like that, I don’t count hours, days, time spend to make it all the way I want it to be. I’d like to think that’s a quality, but that’s also something that leads to burning out.

Nicole @ Thoughts Stained With Ink asked: How do you always write such in-depth, incredible and relatable content on your blog?

I –

I don’t know, honestly I just feel like writing and/or ranting and just hearing that it resonates with you so much makes me want happy cry. I’m too grateful and happy that my thoughs and my work resonates a lot?? I’m just trying to write from the heart, my happiness and frustrations and I adore you all okay.

On reading 📚

sophie @ meandink asked: What is a genre you would like to read more of?

I think I’d like to read more adult fiction? somehow? chick lit, which I enjoy every now and then and would probably like getting into a little bit more, I guess.

sophie @ meandink asked: You are travelling somewhere, where are you going and what fictional character are you taking?

Oh god there are so many places I’d love to visit. I want to go to the West Coast of the United States, I want to go to Denmark and Sweden, I want to go back to Greece, to Australia, to New Zealand… I just can’t pick ONE PLACE ahah.

Okay so for the sake of the question I’m going to pick, hmmm.. Sydney in Australia, with Lara Jean maybe because I feel like we’d get along so well and we’d obviously discover all the food places and I’m here for it.

24hr.YABookBlog @24hrYABookBlog asked: One of your favorite books that you wish had an adaptation?

Ohhh I think Uglies would make a fairly awesome adaptation sometime. I also think they might ruin the entire world of it all and that would terrify me.

marta @ the book mermaid blog asked: What is your earliest memory associated with books ?

My mom told me she put books in my crib for me to fall asleep when I was only a couple months old.

Obviously I do not remember that, but… well. That’s the earliest thing, right?

Tiffany @readbytiffany asked: Which book is most representative of your life?

I asked my sister the question and she told me Eliza and Her Monsters and…. I think she’s quite right about that. Everything about Eliza screams “me” and it’s one of the most relatable books I’ve read, to date.

Nicole @ Thoughts Stained With Ink asked: Favorite tropes to read about and least favorites?

OH hmmm… I adore childhood friends tropes. They’re my ultimate favorites. Well, that and friends to lovers trope that always make me feel soft and warm and happy. I also really like royalty, amnesia tropes, disappearing people tropes though I don’t know if that’s a trope, I like the chosen one trope as well.

As for my least favorite tropes…. I’d mention instalove, which is something I sometimes get bothered at and when love cures everything because my friend, let me tell you, it does NOT OKAY.

caro @ bookcheshirecat asked: What book would you recommend to someone new to contemporaries?

ONE BOOK? I am not sure I can just pick one?? Please forgive me for what’s about to come.

Morgan Matson’s books for her incredible writing talent and crafting characters and wonderful romances, Emily Wibberley & Austin Siegemund-Broka for their bold, badass main characters that we always need more of, Rachel Lynn Solomon for the heartbreaking, real stories, Emma Mills‘ books are like a warm hug. I should stop there……As for specific books, some of my favorites are pictured below. Maybe I should do a “must-read contemporaries list”. someday…..??

caro @ bookcheshirecat asked: What’s your favorite bookish animal?

Oh! I think I want to go with the daemons in the Northern Lights series… I know it’s not a specific animal, but…. I just love that concept so much!

On writing 📝

sophie @ meandink asked: Do you think coming up with titles for your WIPs is easy or hard?

Titles are, for me, one of the hardest things ever. I’m still uncertain about my WIP titles and one of them has been for a story I’ve been working on for like, 5 years, so…. yeah, it’s hard. Thing is: I’m a fan of titles meaning something, titles you can find in the book, titles that just… click, somehow and…. yeah I make it way too hard on myself I guess, so it takes… TIME. and procrastination.

caitlin @caitlinalthea asked: Would you ever consider writing a fantasy novel some day?

yes, definitely! I’m terrible at world-building, to be honest and I don’t even know if I’d manage to write a believable world, but I’d love to write fantasy someday. I have ideas in my head already about it all, but right now I don’t feel the confidence as a writer to pull it off. Maybe someday.

24hr.YABookBlog @24hrYABookBlog asked: How do you find inspiration for your writing (WIPs or blog discussions)?

WIPs : I don’t really know how. Life, I guess. I know there are some themes deep to my heart that I want to write about. Like, sisters and sisters relationships, travel, blogging, adulting, finding your place in this world, toxic relationships, childhood friends relationships, boarding schools, school pressure, perfectionism, long-distance relationships… all of these are themes I am writing or would love to write about someday. I also know that some random things pop into my head, like gossip girl meets dynasty meets looking for alaska some sort of mess I’d love to write that isn’t quite defined. TV shows, stories I read, inspire me for my characters and settings and themes, too.

Blog discussions : I guess it’s life, too, more of the blogging life and reading life overall. I can get inspiration randomly while reading or answering to a comment, some sentence can spark an idea, some tweet or blog post or book reviews might give me an idea, too. whenever I think of something, I always always write it down because if you don’t, it’s gone and it is a world of regrets afterwards.

24hr.YABookBlog @24hrYABookBlog asked: Any advice for starting that 1st draft on WIPs?

Ouch, that’s a hard one. It takes me a little bit to throw myself into new stories and I need to… feel it, somehow. I can spend a lot of time thinking of it and, randomly, a sentence will come to me and I’ll somehow feel like this is “it”. this is how the story should start and, from there, it just flows.

I think what really helps, when starting a new draft, is trying to find that spark to get started, that little bit of inspiration, and to find that commitment to get to it, too. it could be a date, a special event like nanowrimo or camp nanowrimo, which can really help kick things off for you, an accountability partner of some kind giving you goals to get started…

Personal questions 💛

caitlin @caitlinalthea asked: What’s your favorite vegetable?

Oh that’s such a good question. I think I might pick broccoli? why is broccoli so underrated, I love it.

Nicole @ Thoughts Stained With Ink asked: Favorite mythological creature?

Hmmm I’d say the Phoenix? I just love these creatures.

Nicole @ Thoughts Stained With Ink asked: What’s your favorite part about where you live?

How pretty it is? I’m biaised. Maybe. I’d say the food, because seriously there’s nothing like French food. But also, pretty.

Nicole @ Thoughts Stained With Ink asked: Would you ever consider becoming old fashion letter penpals?

SURE YES OF COURSE!!!

Nicole @ Thoughts Stained With Ink asked: What is your ultimate dream travel vacation?

Ouch that’s a tough one, I don’t know if you’re talking about places or people traveling with me or both…. hmmm…. I think right now as I’m thinking of this, my dream vacation would be California with my sister.

caro @ bookcheshirecat asked: What is your favorite place you’ve travelled to?

London, forever and always.

ash @ ash ronnel asked: Describe your aesthetic in 5 phrases or words.

Oh what a fantastic – and very tough…- question!! Okay so… Books, Travel, Chocolate, Tea & Sunshine, something like that maybe?

Nicole @ Thoughts Stained With Ink asked: Tattoos: yes or no?

I’d say yes for the tattoos that really mean something, but…. ultimately I have to say no because I can’t handle needles at all hahaha.

ash @ ash ronnel asked: #teampancakes or #teamwaffles?

Ohhhhhhhh that’s a tough one, I adore both? I think I’d go with waffles?

This is a tough question. I want to answer The 10th Kingdom, but it’s more of a mini series than a movie… I adore 17 Again, About Time, Love Actually, Crazy Stupid Love… I adore romantic comedies okay.

Nicole @ Thoughts Stained With Ink asked: Favorite LOTR Character?

Oh I KNOW THAT ONE.

shanti @ virtually shanti asked: what is something you regret?

In life? Maybe not being bold enough. Maybe in blogging, too, because if I’m being completely honest, there are so many people I’d love to chat and be friendly with and I’m too anxious to do so.

Nicole @ Thoughts Stained With Ink asked: What dreams do you hope to accomplish and how can we support you?

This is such a sweet question, honestly. I don’t deserve you, Nicole. I don’t know how to answer this or where to start.

If I’m trying not to lie to myself right now, I would say that my biggest dream would be to publish a book. It seems really cliché to say this and really very unrealistic, but well, we’re talking about dreams, I guess. So, aerm, support me if I ever get a book deal someday in the future?

If you’d like to support me (thank you! I adore you, I really do), I have a ko-fi where you can tip me and help me keep my pretty blog functional, and a wishlist with some books I’d love to own.

In a very unmaterial kind of way, every comment, every like, every share of my blog posts and the work I’m doing on this blog helps.

Every single comment makes my day and bring a smile on my face, every single time I get to talk with you all and every time you make me feel like I’ve written something worthy of reading, really. Thank you, just you being here and supporting my little blog makes me the happiest.

Do you have some lessons you’ve learned in your time blogging? Any questions you’d like to ask me? Feel free to ask in comments!

