My best of 2019 YA books

It’s that time of the year where book awards are falling from the sky and crushing us all, making us choose our favorite reads even though the year isn’t quite over yet. Cruel, isn’t it?

Before heading into it all, I want to take a moment to talk about awards and diversity. The Goodreads Choice Awards started a couple weeks ago, but please, know that they’re not the only alternative. SO many incredible book bloggers have cooked up incredible awards that are way more inclusive than these ones, so many bloggers I admire so, very much and encourage you to support.

One of my favorite book bloggers, Shealea @ Shut Up Shealea wrote a very important blog post on that awards topic that I urge you to read and shared some wonderful alternatives created by incredible book bloggers that you need to check out:

Once again, I strongly recommend reading Shealea’s wonderful post if you can.

Now that’s all out there and, since apparently I like to torture myself, I thought I’d talk about some books I’ve read and enjoyed and would definitely recommend you all to pick up and obsess with me afterwards. Even though 2019 is not over, I’m not going to be reading a whole lot of 2019 releases in the end of the year, because my backlist TBR is screaming at me to get more attention and…. for once, I’m trying to listen.

Today, I’ll be taking the Book Shimmy Awards prompts, created by Epic Reads, because I thought these prompts were quite fun, to share some of my favorite 2019 reads. So let’s get on with it!

✨ My Best of YA Books Released in 2019

😍 Best of Shelf : We Set The Dark On Fire, Tehlor Kay Mejia

The award given to the overall best book of the year.

Why I love it 🔎 Guess who’s obsessed with a book? IT IS ME AND WE SET THE DARK ON FIRE OKAY. Reading this book reminded me of falling in love with my favorite reads when I was 16 and there’s nothing, nothing like this feeling. I LOVE THIS BOOK VERY MUCH READ IT OKAY PLEASE THANK YOU.

📖 read my full review

😘 Cover Lust : I Wanna Be Where You Are, Kristina Forest

The award given to the YA book with the most gorgeous cover design

Why I love it 🔎 There’s this trend going on lately with illustrated book covers that I adore. I Wanna Be Where You Are is one of my favorites, that work of art representing the main character is stunning. Also this is an incredible read okay read it please?!

📖 read my full review

😇 All by My Shelf : Our Year of Maybe, Rachel Lynn Solomon

The award for the best standalone novel

Why I love it 🔎 There were two books I wanted to go with on this one, but…. I’m picking up Our Year of Maybe. I adore this book with all of my heart, the writing, the characters, the complex friendship, everything about it made me cry and it’s the kind of book I want to write okay. READ IT PLEASE.

📖 read my full review

👐🏿👐🏾👐🏽 We Need Diverse Books : Going Off Script, Jen Wilde

The award given to the best YA book of 2019 that explores diverse experiences

Why I love it 🔎 Jen Wilde writes some of my favorite books EVER and diverse and inclusive stories we ALL need, honestly. Going Off-Script is a 2019 release I LOVED so very much, with a wonderfully queer cast and a tv show setting and ahhh I LOVE THIS.



📖 read my full review

😱 Heartstopper : The Quiet At The End of the World, Lauren James

The award for the book that had the biggest plot twist that made you gasp

Why I love it 🔎 Lauren James masters plot twists. I never, ever see them coming and I gasp so so damn loud every single time. The Quiet At The End of the World was such a good, unique read and THAT TWIST.

📖 read my full review



👩‍ Reality Bites : The Fever King, Victoria Lee

The award for the best sci-fi or fantasy novel

Why I love it 🔎 This book was REALLY REALLY REALLY good okay, I didn’t expect to love it this much, but somehow.. I was addicted and grew so attached to the characters I am very terrified to read the sequel because I don’t want anything to happen and ahh. Emotional attachment means I adored this book.



📖 read my full review

💞 Ship It : You’d Be Mine, Erin Hahn

The award given to the swooniest, cutest, or best YA romance of the year

Why I love it 🔎 One of my favorite debuts of the year, that’s for sure. I adored the story as a whole, and the romance between Annie and Clay was so, so well done, just as well and it’s a book I love love love very much.

📖 read my full review

💛 Mental Health Matters : You Asked For Perfect, Laura Silverman

The award for the best book that shines a light on mental health

Why I recommend it 🔎 I cried and I feel like that’s all you need to know. Honestly, Laura Silverman writes some of my ultimate favorite books and she hit the nail just right with that one, striving for perfection and mountains of anxiety that made me anxious while reading and 200% relatable. I love this book.

📖 read my full review

🧐 Under The Radar : Small Town Hearts, Lillie Vale

The award for the most underrated or quiet YA book of the year

Why I love it 🔎 EVERYONE needs to read Small Town Hearts because it’s soft and warm and wonderfully good with a great main characters, a swoony romance, complex friendships, sandcastles and cakes and what more do you waant?

📖 read my full review

🤩 Here and Now : Don’t Date Rosa Santos, Nina Moreno

The award given to the best contemporary novel

Why I love it 🔎 It’s everything I adore in my books and more. Rosa Santos is a little gem, really, with a wonderful main character I related to and loved, a lot of family, a sweet romance blooming, questions about the future and life and the sea and more and Rosa Santos, you have my heart.

🏆 World Series Champ : American Royals, Katharine McGee

The award for your favorite new, ongoing, or concluding series in 2019

Why I love it 🔎 Okay so I have a soft spot for over the top drama kind of books and royalty and there’s something about American Royals that made me just overall obsessed okay, so…. I just can’t wait to know what happens next.

📖 read my full review

👯‍♀️ Squad Goals : The Black Veins, Ashia Monet

The award given to the best group cast

Why I love them 🔎 Now this is what I call a squad. I LOVED this debut very very much and the cast of characters made me love it even more. They’re all unique and have different dynamics with one another and it’s such a fun, diverse cast and a found family I love so very much.

📖 read my full review

💭 Retelling: If I’m Being Honest, Emily Wibberley & Austin Siegemund-Broka

The award for the best YA retelling published this year

Why I love it 🔎 No one’s surprised when I’m talking about Austin & Emily’s books. THEY ARE MY FAVORITE OKAY and If I’m Being Honest is one of my favorite books ever. The story, the incredible main character, the romance and character growth were wonderful and everything was so great about this book okay.

📖 read my full review

🕵️‍♀️ Blast From The Past: Dangerous Alliance, Jennieke Cohen

The award given to the best historical fiction book published this year

Why I love it 🔎 Now this is one of the rares historical young adult books I’ve read…. because I don’t read a whole damn lot of them. That being said, I had so much fun with this one, it was entertaining and I’d definitely recommend it, it releases early December!

🥰 Most Anticipated: Time Of Our Lives, Emily Wibberley & Austin Siegemund-Broka

The award for the book you’re most excited to read in 2020

Why I want to read it 🔎 I guess no one’s surprised here, I’ve been screaming about this book since the dawn of time, oops. I just need it more than air okay.

📖 add to goodreads

❤️ Pagemaster: Emily Wibberley & Austin Siegemund-Broka

The award given to your favorite YA author to publish a novel in 2019

Why I love them 🔎 ……….. I feel like there should be an awkward silence here because I’ve mentioned them and their books three times in the last minute. Oops. I don’t know I just love them OKAY.

Did you read any of these books? Did you enjoy them? Do you want to read them?



What are some of your favorite 2019 releases? Any you’re still dying to read? I’d love to know your recommendations in comments!

🎉 A side note and completely out of topic here, but important: I am celebrating my 5TH YEAR of book blogging in late November, a.k.a soon! To celebrate, I thought about doing a Q&A so…. if you have any question you’d love to ask me, about book blogging, reading, writing, traveling, life, anything, feel free to! You can do so by answering to this tweet , sending me a message -dm, email- or by commenting your questions below, just as well. You have until the 22nd to send me your questions and I’d LOVE to hear from you, friends. x

Twitter ☂️ Goodreads ☂️ Bloglovin ‘☂️ Support the blog