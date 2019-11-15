Review: We Speak In Storms, Natalie Lund

There are no spoilers in this review.

It’s been more than 50 years since a tornado tore through a drive-in movie theater in tiny Mercer, Illinois, leaving dozens of teens — a whole generation of Mercerites — dead in its wake. So when another tornado touches down in the exact same spot on the anniversary of this small-town tragedy, the town is shaken. For Brenna Ortiz, Joshua Calloway, and Callie Keller, the apprehension is more than just a feeling. Though they seem to share nothing more than a struggle to belong, the teens’ paths continue to intersect, bringing them together when they least expect it, and perhaps, when they need it most. Both the living and the dead have secrets and unresolved problems, but they may be able to find peace and move forward–if only they work together.

We Speak In Storms is a stunningly written debut and what impressed me the most about it all was the atmosphere that the author manages to set into this story. We’re in a small town in Illinois that was touched by a tornado years ago, we’re surrounded by spirits, ghosts of the past, there’s something eerie about the writing, about everything happening, about the writing and the wind and it all and I loved it all so much. It’s atmospheric, it’s spooky without being scary at all and it’s the kind of atmosphere I love.

It’s not a dislike per-se, but We Speak In Storms is quite a heavy book to read at times, especially in some chapters because it heavily deals with grief and the death of a parent and friends, take care.

If you’re looking for a unique, atmospheric kind of read, I would definitely recommend you give We Speak In Storms a try. It’s a beautiful story about friendships and growing up, quite heavy to read at times, but definitely worth it. A debut to look out for, for sure.



Final rating: 4 drops!





A million thanks to the wonderful Lili for sending me her ARC copy through a giveaway I won. Lili is amazing, check out her fantastic blog! Trigger warnings: homophobia, violence, grief, death of a loved one, death of a parent, terminal illness (cancer), bullying, sexual abuse, smoking, slut-shaming, animal cruelty.

Diversity: gay main character, fat main character, biracial main character (half-Mexican, half-American).

