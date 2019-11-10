10 books I really got obsessed about

Hi guys! How are you? How was your October? Did you celebrate Halloween? Did you dress up??! Okay… I’ll calm down now with the questions. My October was fine, I think I soaked up every last bit of sunshine available and I am ready (or not…) for winter to come (ugh, feel my enthusiasm…).

Anyway, on a much more happy note, I’m back on the blog today to talk about the books that I got REALLY obsessed about. Since blogging, I know exactly if a book is meant for me or not. That’s why I rarely rate a book under 3 stars on Goodreads and I pretty much enjoy everything I read.

But you know, sometimes there are books that just get you hooked. Books that you can’t stop thinking about. Books that you wish you could read in one seating but also want to enjoy the longest time possible because you don’t want it to ever end.

I don’t know about you but for me, there aren’t a lot of them and I still don’t know exactly what it is that makes me become SO obsessed. Is it the story? The characters? The writing? The pacing? In the end, I think it’s a whole pretty awesome package of everything I like in a book. I’m not saying that those books are “perfect” (there are no perfect books, in my opinion), I’m not saying that I LOVED every single sentence, character or action…but yeah, those books really got under my skin and I loved it.

🌪 1. Harry Potter by J.K. ROWLING

No surprise there…Harry Potter made the cut. As you must know by know, it’s this amazing series that really got me into reading. I fell in love with the story, the characters and, like many people I think, it’s a part of who I am today. Yeah…that sounds cheesy but it’s so true! Forever a Harry Potter fan!

🌪 2. The Lunar Chronicles by Marissa MEYER

I didn’t expect to get SO obsessed with that series, I was really surprised but damn it was just TOO good. I LOVED the story, the characters were well-depicted and SO lovable, I enjoyed every twist and turn. At the time, I wished it would go on forever but you know what…even the ending was perfect!

🌪 3. Uglies by Scott WESTERFELD

THE book that got me into dystopia. I never re-read books but this one is the exception. I remember reading it at school during breaks, I remember being so engrossed in the story and falling head over heels for Zane (yeah, I’m team Zane. Sorry, not sorry…). It was such an awesome ride and I feel like this series is so underrated, please go read it!

🌪 4. The Thousandth Floor by Katharine MCGEE

I know this book is kind of problematic and I’m not saying I disagree… it does have its issues BUT the story really got me hooked! I’m a sucker for drama and it totally delivered. I couldn’t turn the pages fast enough plus the characters were deliciously flawed! I also enjoyed the fact that it took place in the future, it adds a bit of a science-fiction vibe.

🌪 5. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins REID

OH MY GOD, THIS BOOK! I could write everything in all caps when it comes to this book! I didn’t expect it to be so good! I didn’t expect anything (because of the hype maybe) but DAMN IT! I know I’m not being coherent but I loved everything. The story, the characters, the writing, the twists. LOVED IT!

🌪 6. The Hunger Games by Suzanne COLLINS

I was a bit scared to start this one… the story does seem brutal. But it was so… addictive. It really made you think about a lot of issues we’re facing today in our society. It made me care for those characters so so much, it was heartbreaking but also full of hope. A+ for that storng female character and all that tension building!

🌪 7. Fangirl by Rainbow ROWELL

Ah…the hype got to me but I’m not ashamed of it. Fangirl is good! It was relatable and it made me smile. I just wanted to read, read and read it ALL THE TIME. The anxiety representation was on point, it tackled important topics while still being cute and swoony.

🌪 8. Gossip Girl by Cecily Von ZIEGESAR

My little guilty pleasure! I read all those books in high school and I just had a really good time. It was dramatic, full of romance and back stabbing plots. Let’s face it, it’s not big litterature but the characters are great – I enjoyed the differents POVs – and if you’re looking for some light and fun reading, this is perfect!

🌪 9. All of This Is True by Lygia Day PEÑAFLOR

So this one…either you love it or you hate it. I loved it! It’s got a bit of The Bling Ring vibes and the original formatting got me hooked. I wanted to know what was happening so bad, I wanted to know how that ride would end… I was thinking about it long after I finished it… I would say it was a job well done!

🌪 10. Pretty Little Liars by Sara SHEPARD

Okay…full disclosure… why were there SO MANY BOOKS??! It needed to stop at book #8. That being that, I was pretty much obsessed with the first ones. The story was intriguing, you wanted to get all the puzzle pieces back together to know what the hell happened there. It got my head spinning and let’s face it, not a lot of stories have that power.

☂️ You might also enjoy: How I became obsessed with books.

What about you? What are the books that you got really obsessed about? Did you see it coming or was it a total surprise?

What are the things you need to see in a story in order to really fall in love with it? Are you feeling kind of empty when the story comes to an end? Is it hard to pick up another book after such an awesome read?

Let’s chat in comments 💬

Twitter ☂️ Goodreads ☂️Instagram ☂️Bloglovin’☂️ Support the blog