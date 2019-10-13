Blogging insecurities, inspirations and other random facts you didn’t ask about me

Hi friends! I hope you’re having a lovely October so far. I’m back today to… well, for once, talk about me, myself and I. I guess I’m allowing myself to do that a little more this month, since it’s my birthday month or something…. or I don’t know.

Today I’m here to answer some wonderful questions thanks to Caitlin! She nominated me for the Liebster Award and asked some interesting, complicated questions as well and…. not going to lie, it took me a while to get through these, but hopefully you’ll have fun reading about them all. Also, please don’t forget to check Caitlin’s blog, because she is one of the best book bloggers there is.

1. Explain your rating system.

I’m kind of already explaining it on my rating system page. Since I’ve been mostly very lucky to read books I enjoy, I don’t think I have shared a review below 3 stars on my blog in the past few years. My rating system works with little drops of rain, since I’m always trying to be on brand. This goes a little bit like this, I’d say:

This was terrible, This was kind of terrible, This was entertaining, mostly okay, This was really good and I’d definitely recommend it, I’m going to bother you with this book for all of your lives whether you want me to or not.

2. Which books do you need to reread?

Ugh, so many, I don’t even know where to start? I would love to re-read so many books I loved, but I’m always getting distracted by new books, AND I am terrified that my re-read won’t live up to my own hype, as well. If I weren’t so terrified, I would love to re-read some of my favorite books.

3. Favorite place you’ve ever traveled to?

Oh god, this could take a while…. there are so many places I fell in love with while traveling, I thought it would be hard to pick one, honestly. And it kind of is. I adored New York, I fell in love with Montréal and Toronto, I loved Dublin.

Yet, forever and always, my heart will remain in London.

4. Who are some of your blogging inspirations?

Oh god, there are so many bloggers that inspire me and, not only in the book blogging community. Obviously, the bulk of them all are in the book blogging community, since it’s sort of “my squad” and where I belong, but I admire so many other bloggers, too. Honestly, I admire everyone, because everyone is so hard working, friendly and is doing such an incredible work, I’m in awe and feeling so inadequate, at times.

There are so many bloggers I admire, I honestly couldn’t mention them all without writing a 10k blog post, I swear.

5. What’s your favorite character name?

There will always be something about the name Lyra that stands out to me. I guess His Dark Materials was one of my first favorite books and Lyra being such a beautiful name…. it just stays, I guess.

6. What’s your biggest blogging insecurity?

Not doing enough. Feeling inadequate. Feeling forgettable. Not having a beautiful-enough blog. Not writing well enough. Not being social media active and sharing enough.

Not being enough.

I don’t know. I could write 10k about insecurities and all, but I think I need to spare you that anxiety fest, aerm.

7. What genre do you want to read more of?

I’m not sure…. I always want to read more contemporaries, but that’s already my favorite genre, so I’m kind of cheating here, aren’t I. I’d say that I want to read more magical realism, maybe. It’s a genre I really like whenever I wander into it, I just need to do it more. Here are some magical realism stories I’d love to give a try:

8. Biggest regret in life?

I’m drawing a blank here. I regret everything and nothing all at once, from that thing I said back in I don’t know, middle school to the things I didn’t say in high school, to the not being bold enough and myself enough and too shy and just fading into the background always. I don’t know. I’ve grown and changed and I’m trying not to let my anxious mind think about all of these things even if it’s hard, so let’s not.

9. Why do you cry because of a book?

Oh boy, this could take a while. I don’t know. I honestly don’t know how I can rationally explain my emotions while reading a book. It’s a mix of a lot of things, really: the fact that I can relate to the characters and care for them so deeply I want to cry with them, the emotional stories about families, the heartbreaking relationships…. I cry because of a lot of things, but in the end it all goes down to this: I cry because I cared too much about the book okay. These books made me sob like a baby:

10. What’s your dream job?

Honestly? This. Book blogging. You said dream, right?

11. Give your opinion on each generic blog post (reviews, tags/awards, discussions, recommendations, lists, TBRs and wrap-ups).

Book reviews: I really enjoy reading and writing them, despite their lack of popularity. I’ve gotten so many incredible recommendations thanks to book reviews and I just love that they spread the love for books that way.

I really enjoy reading and writing them, despite their lack of popularity. I’ve gotten so many incredible recommendations thanks to book reviews and I just love that they spread the love for books that way. Tags and awards: They’re really fun and probably the most “relaxing” blog posts to read and comment on, really. As for writing them…. well, they take me AGES haha.

They’re really fun and probably the most “relaxing” blog posts to read and comment on, really. As for writing them…. well, they take me AGES haha. Recommendations: My TBR is crying at all times, but I love recommendation posts, they just allow us to get tons of reading recs in one single post and quickly and I’m all here for that.

My TBR is crying at all times, but I love recommendation posts, they just allow us to get tons of reading recs in one single post and quickly and I’m all here for that. TBRs: The noisy-me is happy to see what everyone else is reading, but… to be completely honest, TBR-only kind of posts are a little bit of the least interesting to me.

The noisy-me is happy to see what everyone else is reading, but… to be completely honest, TBR-only kind of posts are a little bit of the least interesting to me. Wrap-ups: Some of my favorite posts to read! I love catching up with bloggers and seeing what they’re up to, AND I love that wrap-ups are so diverse, talking about books and life and writing and more.

🔍 11 random facts about me

I despise fall and winter and the cold and everything that goes with it. I’m dealing with seasonal depression and I hate it all okay. I cry while reading books and watching movies, even if they’re just being super sappy and not even cry-worthy. I’m emotional okay. I love tea, I need tea to survive okay. I procrastinate sending emails. ALL. THE. TIME. I’m French and my favorite part of living in France is that WE HAVE THE BEST FOOD. I’d rather redirect a conversation than talk about why I’m not okay, even if I know it’s terrible. Talking about food, some of my favorite food are… anything CHOCOLATE. I’m overthinking. Every. Little. Thing. Like writing this list right now. My sister is my best friend in the entire world. It’s my birthday in two days (on the 15th!) and I don’t like birthdays. I do like books and I have a wishlist though. #shameless. I’ve got this pleasing-people-thing inside of me and I can’t get rid of it. I guess that makes me a nice person. Maybe. I try.

🎈 I’m nominating…

Click here to see my questions for you! If you had to recommend one book to someone who doesn’t like reading, what would it be? If you had to keep only one genre to read for the rest of your life, what would it be? What is your biggest blogging fear? What is your biggest blogging dream or goal? What is one of your favorite blog posts you’ve ever written? What are some of your favorite bloggers/bloggers you admire? Share with us one quote from a book that you adore. E-books, physical books, audiobooks: which one would you marry, kiss and kill? What’s one writer you’d dream of meeting, someday? Book blogs, book twitter, bookstagram: what are your thoughts on these? What’s one thing you’re really, really proud of?

What are some things about book blogging you didn’t expect? What are some great surprises about your blogging adventure so far? Some… less great surprises?

What’s one thing you wish you knew before you started this adventure? I’d love to hear your thoughts in comments!

