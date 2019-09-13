Review: Daisy Jones and the Six, Taylor Jenkins Reid

There are no spoilers in this review.

I usually talk about young adult books on the blog, please note therefore that Daisy Jones and the Six is an adult book and dealing with some complicated, harsh topics. Check out the trigger warnings at the end of this review before picking it up and take care. x

Daisy Jones and the Six, Taylor Reid Jenkins



Published on March 5th, by Double Day Canada.



A gripping novel about the whirlwind rise of a world-famous 1970s rock group and their beautiful lead singer–and the secret reasons behind their dramatic break up. Daisy Jones is a beautiful, broken girl growing up in L.A. with rich parents who barely know she exists. . . . But when she sings in a crowded, smoky club, you can hear a pin drop. All she wants is to write her own songs, but the record studio has its own ideas. It’s the early 1970s and free love and drugs are everywhere, and Daisy wants to experience it all. Billy Dunne and his brother have a band called The Six that won’t be playing weddings for long. They are ambitious, hard-rocking, hard-partying. When they land a record deal, Billy’s girlfriend follows them to the west coast and life begins. But she finds out she’s pregnant on the eve of their first tour, and the pressure of fatherhood and incipient fame make Billy go a little crazy on the road. Daisy and Billy’s paths cross when a manager realizes that the key to skyrocketing success is to put them together. But oil and water don’t even begin to describe how they mix. . . . And what happens next will become the stuff of legend. Written in the style of an “as-told-to” rock autobiography, Daisy Jones & The Six is an unforgettable ride.

So, this review is just me screaming so I thought, better do that in bullet-points than in full-length paragraphs. Okay? Okay.

I adored Evelyn Hugo with all of my heart and, my expectations were quite high, getting into Daisy Jones and The Six. My expectations were met because this was just so good.

“I had absolutely no interest in being somebody else’s muse.

I am not a muse.

I am the somebody.

End of fucking story.”

Taylor Jenkins Reid is a master at storytelling . In Daisy Jones, she tells the story of this 1970s rock band through interviews of almost every member of the band and yet she manages, just by making characters TALK, to give so much depth and life to all of them.

. In Daisy Jones, she tells the story of this 1970s rock band through interviews of almost every member of the band and yet she manages, just by making characters TALK, to to all of them. The thing is, with this format, you never know what’s right or wrong, either, what’s truth or lie . You read one line from one member of the band telling one thing, then one from another member telling another. It’s complex and strange and blurred and I loved it.

. You read one line from one member of the band telling one thing, then one from another member telling another. It’s complex and strange and and I loved it. There are SO many quotable moments in this book, SO many strong sentences that stood out for me and made me want to punch my fist into the air and scream YES. Quotes scattered in this review are just a few of these masterpieces.

“I think you have to have faith in people before they earn it. Otherwise it’s not faith, right?”

Even despite the format, Daisy Jones managed to take me right in the 70s, in the music business , in the messy tours, the drugs, the emotions, the creating, the writing lyrics and raw emotions of all the messy feelings these characters go through. It was intense and messy and you knew bad things were going to happen and you knew this is messy and yet you can’t look away. Can’t stop reading….

, in the messy tours, the drugs, the emotions, the creating, the writing lyrics and raw emotions of all the messy feelings these characters go through. It was and you knew bad things were going to happen and you knew this is messy and yet you can’t look away. Can’t stop reading…. Somehow compelled by these characters, their lives and how you want them so badly to be okay. Daisy is flawed . Daisy is complex, Daisy doesn’t take any shit from anyone, Daisy made me angry, Daisy made me just argh. I loved her.

“Passion is…it’s fire. And fire is great, man. But we’re made of water. Water is how we keep living. Water is what we need to survive.”

There are so many other characters taking the narrative, as well, yet all of them felt interesting and with their own motives and throughts on this part of their lives as a band. All of these characters had their own voices and stood out in the crowd…

and throughts on this part of their lives as a band. All of these characters had their own voices and stood out in the crowd… Especially the women, all badass incredible women , all different, flawed, amazing. Loved them all.

“Men often think they deserve a sticker for treating women like people.”

Ambition, addictions, frustrations and unspoken feelings are scattered into the story, coming in their relationships, friendships and more and this was so, SO GOOD to read.

“You can’t control another person. It doesn’t matter how much you love them. You can’t love someone back to health and you can’t hate someone back to health and no matter how right you are about something, it doesn’t mean they will change their mind.”

Did I love this as much as Evelyn Hugo? Maybe not. Maybe. It’s different, really, but you find Taylor Jenkins Reid’s stunning talent for writing, crafting compelling and incredibly flawed, yet human characters, harsh themes like addiction and cheating and it’s complex and… well if that sounds like your cup of tea, just get to this right away.

“All I will say is that you show up for your friends on their hardest days. And you hold their hand through the roughest parts. Life is about who is holding your hand and, I think, whose hand you commit to holding.”

Final rating: It’s a hurricane!





Trigger warnings: drug use, addiction, abortion, alcohol use, cheating, divorce, unplanned pregnancy, parental neglect, death, rehab, sex (not explicit).

Diversity: not specified.

