Do I really want to read this book…. or does the hype make me want to?

More often than not, I myself rushing to Goodreads to add a book to my TBR.
Whether it’s after blog-hopping and reading some incredible blog post, scrolling down twitter and seeing everyone screaming about the latest cover reveal for a very anticipated read, seeing a beautiful book cover over on bookstagram (despite not having one, I’m still lurking because y’all are so damn beautiful)….it’s like something takes over my mind. I see this book and I feel like: I need to add this to my TBR.
It’s the same story when I get to travel and find myself in the presence of goodness: shelves filled with young adult books in bookstores. I find myself compulsively putting way more books than I can afford into my hands and making a pile of them all. It’s funny, because 99% of the books I have in my hands, every time, are books I’ve heard only great things about from the book blogging community.
It’s funny, because my Goodreads TBR has over 400 books and, sometimes, I’m wondering whether or not I really want to read them all.
But why the hell, Marie, you’d ask, would you add books to your TBR you aren’t even remotely interested in? Why the hell would you make a gigantic pile of books you’ve heard of, but sometimes aren’t even remotely aware of whether or not they’re actually for you? Well…. let me ask you the same question.
Did you ever find yourself adding books, almost compulsively to your TBR? Did you ever find yourself needing a special book, right this very second…. because of the hype?
Oh, yes. The hype monster, crawling into your bed right back again. Whether we want it or not, I feel like we’ve all been victims of it.
Sometimes, it’s all for the best, because this book you’re adding to your TBR will end up being one of your favorite books of all times. Look at me, for instance, adding The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo to my TBR, because of the hype. Look at me, months later, still thinking about this damn book every single day because it was so good.
Sometimes, it’s not really all for the best, because you find yourself with books on your Goodreads TBR you don’t remember adding, books in your hands you find so pretty and have heard a whole damn lot about, but why did you take it off the bookstore’s shelves again when it doesn’t really appeal to you, at all?
The real question here is… why. Why do I have these hyped books in my hands, on my TBR, in my basket ready to be bought?
Why do I care so much about hyped books?
For me, it’s because they make us feel part of something big. Most of it all, they make me feel part of the community even more. When everyone can’t stop talking about a book…. we can’t help but being curious. We can’t help but want to feel part of this frenzy, too, we can’t help but want to scream and fangirl with everyone about it all, too. I know I do.
When I read Red, White and Royal Blue, I felt part of something big, this giant group of people screaming about how good this was. I was happy. I adored it all.
When I heard about King of Scars, The Wicked King, Aurora Rising, Wilder Girls, The Priory of the Orange Tree…. I almost wanted to get that happiness again. Then, I wondered.
Do I really want to read these books?
I deeply apologize for those of you familiar, deeply in love with these titles and everything, but… personally and despite all of the hype, the answer to that question, for me, is a big fat no. None of these books appeal to me too much at the moment despite their stunning praise and beautiful covers.
The hype helps us pick some books we love, but it’s also a traitor. It makes us want to add books we’re sometimes not that into because… just because everyone else is, so why not us?
The hype is a freaking traitor, because where is my hype for the books I adore? Where are the people hyping up Nothing Left To Burn, this stunningly brilliant debut I can’t stop thinking about? Where are my people screaming about my quiet contemporary reads that shattered my heart into a million pieces? Why don’t people add these books compulsively to their TBRs? I can’t control the hype monster with my contemporary lover tastes, even though I wish I could, but at my scale, I can scream about it, make their own hype and hopefully make you want to add them to your TBRs, too.
I don’t know the secret of hype. I don’t know whether or not I want to read all the 400+ books on my Goodreads TBR anymore and, when you just don’t know what happened to you, suck into a vacuum made by the community, made by yourself, your own expectations and deep, deep need to be part of something bigger….. well, it’s time.
It’s time to clean your TBR, book by book. It’s time to focus on the books you love. To shut all the noise out and focus on that synopsis and wonder. Do I really want to read this book, or does the hype make me want to?
No matter what, you should focus on what you love. It’s nice to be part of the hype, but you know what? It’s also even nicer to have books you are genuinely excited about, yourself, in your heart, no matter what everyone around you says.
When it comes to this, I’m a work in progress, but I’m proud of the work I’ve accomplished. I’ll scream along with the hype for these books I’m also genuinely excited about and, if there are books everyone has read and I haven’t, well I’ll happily be the black sheep, for once. Or at least, I’ll try.
Do you often find yourself a victim of the hype? Did you ever add, or wanted to add books to your TBR, only because everyone talked about them?
Do you have any books you only read because they were hyped and ended up loving them…. or hating them? I’d love to hear your thoughts in comments!
Do I really want to read this book…. or does the hype make me want to?
This is such an amazing discussion topic! On one hand, I read a LOT of hyped books because I tend to enjoy most of them. On the other, so many incredible books get overlooked because of the hype around others. I think we as a community need to be better about balancing hype for books!
Oh thank you so much, so happy you enjoyed it ❤ I'm so happy you are mostly lucky with hyped books, that's great! I agree, it's a little tricky but it's always, always deeply appreciated when I see underrated reads kind of posts and recommendations, allowing me to discover new books that were kind of drowned because of all the other hyped reads haha 🙂
Thank you so much for your sweet comment 🙂
Hyped books get me to notice them, but I sometimes say no to them too. There are plenty of books I say “no, not for me” in my head, then I let everybody else squeal about it while I read something else.
I think that’s so important, yes, just knowing yourself, what you love and just saying no when you feel that it’s not for you 🙂
thank you for your comment! 🙂
This is a wonderful topic, and one that I wonder about myself a lot. I like feeling excited with everyone else! I love to read about how a popular story made everyone feel differently–but I think for me, hype makes me put a lot of unintentional…pressure?? on myself to like a thing I’m reading because I should love it just as much as everyone else does?? It’s like, reading a hyped book and feeling drastically different about it makes me wonder what I’ve missed even more than if I just left the book alone. Maybe it’s about time that I go through my TBR, too 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
OH YES, I agree! All the hype makes me feel all the pressure of reading and enjoying a book, just to feel part of it all. That’s why I, more often than not, take ages to get to hyped books, so…. I feel a little less presure, somehow 🙂
I hope you’ll go through your TBR, it feels nice every now and then to clean it up a bit 🙂
Thank you so much for your comment ❤
I’m big on the hyped books too. I’m satisfied about half the time. Loved Daisy Jones and the Six. Hated Fleishman is in trouble.
I’m glad that you’re loving the books half of the time, those are pretty good numbers haha 🙂 I loved Daisy Jones as well! 😀
Thank you so much for your comment ❤
This is exactly why I don’t allow myself to impulse-buy books! If I’m excited about a book, I add it to my spreadsheet and then wait a few months. If I’m still excited, I’ll buy it. When I first started blogging, I bought all of the hyped books, and I was disappointed with most of them.
I never impulse-buy books because money and no bookshops and I’m too self conscious for that, as well haha. I love your method though and I’ve been mostly trying to do the same, wait a little while before deciding that I want to give this book a chance, just to be sure 🙂
Thank you so much for your comment! 🙂
I am definitely guilty of adding hyped books, even if they’re a book I would never add on my own. Most of the time, I end up liking the books. But sometimes the hope makes my expectations way too high and then the book can let me down. Even if it’s really good.
It’s so great that you end up liking the books most of the time! But yeah, expectations are terrible at times…. it’s so hard not to have any expectations when everyone is raving about something, though, haha 🙂
thank you so much for your comment 😀
