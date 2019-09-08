10 new adult books I’m dying to read

Hello guys! Summer break is officialy over and I’m SAD! I had a fantastic time with my sister across the Atlantic ocean. If you didn’t quite follow our adventures, we traveled to CANADA this summer! Montréal, Toronto and the Niagara Falls…a dream come true for sure. If you’re curious and want to get all the wanderlust feels, just head over to our instagram accounts.
Today I’m taking about NEW ADULT BOOKS and guys…I’m excited!! As you know (or don’t…), I’m a 28-year-old gal reading mostly young adult books. You’re going to ask why and I’m going to tell you it’s because those books give me FEELINGS. Contemporary, fantasy or dystopia…I like YA because it’s engaging, fast-paced and it deals with intense emotion… and to be honest I think we’re all young at heart. I mean…troubles finding yourself and what you want in life? Heartbreaks? Best friends and family dynamics? All topics are relatable and just full of life! I’m a bit struggling with “adult books” because those are often dealing with motherhood, divorce or other topics that I’m not really grasping because I’m not there yet in my life.
The genre I want to see in librairies and bookshops is “new adult”. Stories about those people between 20 and 30 years old who just moved to college or are starting their first job, struggling with love and trying to find their path into adulthood (and not only stories about sex!!). I just want books that are talking about me. I want to be seen, acknowledged and to be fair…understood.
After long hours browsing through the wonderful website that is Goodreads, I found 10 new adult books that I’m dying to read and that maybe you’re going to want to put on your ever-growing TBR (you’re welcome!). Let’s dive in, shall we?!
🌪 1. Again, but Better by Christine RICCIO
A story about a girl going away to college and realizing she’s doing it all wrong. No friends, no romance just the plain boring routine. To spice things up, she decides to move to London for a semester abroad. But apparently it’s not that easy living outside that little comfort bubble.
🌪 2. Fangirl by Rainbow ROWELL
Cath is a fangirl and she’s really good at it. She and her twin sister, Wren, went through pretty tough times thanks to that Simon Snow series. Cath’s sister has mostly grown away from fandom, but Cath can’t seem to let it go. And now she’s on her own at college. Can she do it alone? Is she finally ready to start writing her own stories?
🌪 3. The Kiss Quotient by Helen HOANG
Stella thinks that math is key in life, a belief that got her that fantastic job where she comes up with algorithms to predict customer purchases. Unfortunately, her dating life isn’t fantastic at all and the fact that she has Asperger’s isn’t really helping. That’s why she decides to hire an escort. Before long, she’s craving all the things he’s making her feel…
🌪 4. Almost Adults by Ali PANTONY
A story about the struggles of adulthood. Mackie, Edele, Alex and Nat didn’t know it would be this hard being a grown-up. We follow them as they try to get their shit together. Breaking up, making up, moving out and moving on…at least those girls can count on each other.
🌪 5. Starfish: A Rock Star Romance by Lisa BECKER
Ambitious graduate Marin accepts an internship at a prestigious public relations firm but her perfect plans are derailed when she’s asigned to go on the road with a touring rock band! Soon, Marin falls for the rock star, Brad. But when Marin’s accused of betraying her company, will Brad stand up for her or thinks she was disloyal for the sake of her carreer?
🌪 6. London Belongs to Me by Jacquelyn MIDDLETON
Alex, recently graduated from Florida, is an outsider, a geeky fangirl with dreams of becoming a playwright in London, a city she’s loved from afar. After a devasting betrayal, she flees America to finally end up in the city of her dreams. But it turns out it’s not that easy to escape the past. Is London the place where she truly belongs?
🌪 7. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. MAAS
A tale about Feyre as she is brought into the faerie lands of Prythian after murdering a fairie. Dragged to that magical kingdom, she discovers that her captor is hiding plenty of dark secrets and slowly her feelings for him turn from hostility to passion. In order to survive and save the one she loves, she must fight with all she’s got.
🌪 8. Ninth House by Leigh BARDUGO
Alex is the the most unlikely member of Yale’s freshman class. She dropped out of school early, got into the shady world of drug dealer boyfriends and dead-end jobs but she’s also the only survivor of a horrific, unsolved homicide. Still trying to find anwers, she’s tasked by her mysterious benefactors with monitoring the secret societies’ activities…
🌪 9. Unknown by Wendy HIGGINS
When an unknown organization bombs major cities in the USA and across the globe, the nation is split between paralysis and panic. Food, water and communications are getting harder to come by. But despite the danger, Amber is determined to help and put her nursing skills to good use, even if it means working alongside the man she can never have.
🌪 10. The Vanishing Girl by Laura THALASSA
Every night the minute she falls asleep, Ember disappears. She can teleport anywhere in the world but 10 minutes is all she gets before finding herself back into her bed. But someone discovers her well-guarded secret. She’s being captured by Caden and delivered to the government where she learns that people like her are being used as weapons. As she’s falling for the boy who got her into this whole mess, she’s planning her escape.
What did you think of my picks? Did you read any of them? Do you have any awesome recommendations for me?
Why do you think new adult novels are so underdeveloped? Do you also feel like our generation is a bit “forgotten” by the book industry?
Let’s chat in comments 💬
20 thoughts on “10 new adult books I’m dying to read”
I love ACOTAR & Fangirl so much! I haven’t read Again, But Better .. but heard so many disappointing reviews about it so we shall see
Yaaaay, can’t wait to read them! 😍 Oh, I guess we’ll see 😊 Thank you for stopping by 😘😘
Fangirl and The Kiss Quotient are cute! ACOTAR is one of my favorite series (I like Fantasy a LOT!) I too have the Ninth House in my TBR, I’ve nothing but great things about it.
If you are going for contemporary new adult romances, I would recommend: Bully by Penelope Douglas, Punk 57 by Penelope Douglas, or Anything by Mariana Zapata (all her books are slow burners).
Fantasy/fictional new adult: Uprooted by Naomi Novik, Wicked by Jennifer L Armentrout, The Bird and The Sword by Amy Harmon
I feel like many New Adult novels are given the YA genre classification or even the Adult genre classification. The genre has always been a fight the be defined as something separate but there have been many who don’t think it should be a separate genre at all. Luckily within the last couple of years, more new adults are surfacing and old ones are being reclassified to fit the correct genre. (ACOTAR was classified as YA before and now it’s NA). It might take a while though to see our Libraries and bookstores to have their own NA section.
Yaaay, can’t wait to read all those stories 😍 Oh my god…thank you so so much for all the recs! I’m going to check them RIGHT NOW! 😁😁 Yeees, I feel like books are not under the right classification and I get it sometimes the line is a bit blurry! I hope NA will grow and offer more than romance novels! And maybe one day we’ll even get our own shelf in libraries. Thank you so much for stopping by and sharing your thoughts! 😘😘
I thought ACOTAR was YA ? Also as for “adult” books, there is “You” by Caroline Kepnes which is amazing. I also recommend “The book thief” if you haven’t read it yet, and Circe by Madeline Miller !
It’s classified under NA and YA so I don’t really know, haha 🙈 Thank you so so much for the recs, I’ll check them out 😁😁
Omg I love ACOTAR and Fangirl so much!! ❤ They are great picks. And I totally agree with you, there are not enough new adult books. I want to read about characters in their mid-twenties and all the mess of trying to figure out where they are going in life and how to adult. For real, I need someone to relate to and some guidance lol! And a little magic and adventure on the side wouldn't hurt either 🙂
Yaaaay, it makes me want to read them even more!! 😁😁 Yeees, that’s exactly it! Oh totally, it would be perfect 😍 Thanks for stopping by 😘😘
I didn’t know fangirl was considered new adult?! I do still need to read that one as well!
Yeah, the line is a bit blurry with this one I think! I can’t wait to read it, I’ve only heard good things 😍😍
I’m 25 years old and I feel you about this, I think that the “New Adult” genre needs a big change, sometimes I feel that most of the books that fit into this category are highly romance-focus, so there’s not much to choose from.😥
I can’t wait to hear your thoughts on Ninth House, if you get to read it, Nyx! It sounds SO good and I love Leigh Bardugo, so I hope you enjoy it and have an amazing September ❤️😊
Totally!! It sucks 😭 I hope it’ll change soon! Thank you so much, I’ll be sure to share my thoughts about it 😊 Have an amazing September too 😘😘
Ahhhhh I love this post so much! I’m 27 & in the past I’d feel so ashamed to say I still read YA, just because of the judgement I’d received about it from people in the past. Like you, it’s not like I had anything against adult fiction – I just didn’t relate at all to the characters & didn’t much care for the topics explored! Loved loved LOVED these recommendations & I’m also loving this new wave of new adult books that don’t just focus on sex 😅
💛 Ngoc
Aww, that makes me so happy ☺️ And I’m glad to see I’m not the only one still reading YA at my age, haha 🙈 I really hope New Adult will evolve from those too-focused romance novels and soon! I’m glad I made your TBR grow a little bit 😁 Thank you for stopping by and sharing your thoughts 😘😘
I can completely relate to this post! Recently, I’ve been trying to branch out a bit more and explore more new adult books. Of the ones I’ve read so far it’s been kind of hit or miss but I really enjoyed Again, But Better and The Kiss Quotient so I’m glad they made your list! I hope you end up liking them too!
Oh yaaay, it makes me want to read the even more now 😁😁 Thank you for stopping by, talk soon 😘
I read Almost Adults a couple of months back and I found it quite relatable! It tackles a lot of stuff, from mental health to relationships to money.
Oh yaaay, I want to read it even more now!! 😁😁
You have literally spotlighted everything I feel about adult books. I can’t relate to the ones that focus on marriage, kids, etc and it’s so frustrating that publishing houses still shy away from all the potential that the new adult genre can offer.
I adore some of the choices on this list. The kiss quotient has been on my tbr for a while and I’m really excited to read that.
The Vanishing Girl also sounds awesome and of course Ninth House is one of my most anticipated books of the year. Thank you for taking the time to spotlight these books.
Yeeees! We need more new adult books pleaseeee 😭 Thank you!! I’m really excited to read them all 😍😍
