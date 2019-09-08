10 new adult books I’m dying to read

Hello guys! Summer break is officialy over and I’m SAD! I had a fantastic time with my sister across the Atlantic ocean. If you didn’t quite follow our adventures, we traveled to CANADA this summer! Montréal, Toronto and the Niagara Falls…a dream come true for sure. If you’re curious and want to get all the wanderlust feels, just head over to our instagram accounts.

Today I’m taking about NEW ADULT BOOKS and guys…I’m excited!! As you know (or don’t…), I’m a 28-year-old gal reading mostly young adult books. You’re going to ask why and I’m going to tell you it’s because those books give me FEELINGS. Contemporary, fantasy or dystopia…I like YA because it’s engaging, fast-paced and it deals with intense emotion… and to be honest I think we’re all young at heart. I mean…troubles finding yourself and what you want in life? Heartbreaks? Best friends and family dynamics? All topics are relatable and just full of life! I’m a bit struggling with “adult books” because those are often dealing with motherhood, divorce or other topics that I’m not really grasping because I’m not there yet in my life.

The genre I want to see in librairies and bookshops is “new adult”. Stories about those people between 20 and 30 years old who just moved to college or are starting their first job, struggling with love and trying to find their path into adulthood (and not only stories about sex!!). I just want books that are talking about me. I want to be seen, acknowledged and to be fair…understood.

After long hours browsing through the wonderful website that is Goodreads, I found 10 new adult books that I’m dying to read and that maybe you’re going to want to put on your ever-growing TBR (you’re welcome!). Let’s dive in, shall we?!

🌪 1. Again, but Better by Christine RICCIO

A story about a girl going away to college and realizing she’s doing it all wrong. No friends, no romance just the plain boring routine. To spice things up, she decides to move to London for a semester abroad. But apparently it’s not that easy living outside that little comfort bubble.

🌪 2. Fangirl by Rainbow ROWELL

Cath is a fangirl and she’s really good at it. She and her twin sister, Wren, went through pretty tough times thanks to that Simon Snow series. Cath’s sister has mostly grown away from fandom, but Cath can’t seem to let it go. And now she’s on her own at college. Can she do it alone? Is she finally ready to start writing her own stories?

🌪 3. The Kiss Quotient by Helen HOANG

Stella thinks that math is key in life, a belief that got her that fantastic job where she comes up with algorithms to predict customer purchases. Unfortunately, her dating life isn’t fantastic at all and the fact that she has Asperger’s isn’t really helping. That’s why she decides to hire an escort. Before long, she’s craving all the things he’s making her feel…

🌪 4. Almost Adults by Ali PANTONY

A story about the struggles of adulthood. Mackie, Edele, Alex and Nat didn’t know it would be this hard being a grown-up. We follow them as they try to get their shit together. Breaking up, making up, moving out and moving on…at least those girls can count on each other.

🌪 5. Starfish: A Rock Star Romance by Lisa BECKER

Ambitious graduate Marin accepts an internship at a prestigious public relations firm but her perfect plans are derailed when she’s asigned to go on the road with a touring rock band! Soon, Marin falls for the rock star, Brad. But when Marin’s accused of betraying her company, will Brad stand up for her or thinks she was disloyal for the sake of her carreer?

🌪 6. London Belongs to Me by Jacquelyn MIDDLETON

Alex, recently graduated from Florida, is an outsider, a geeky fangirl with dreams of becoming a playwright in London, a city she’s loved from afar. After a devasting betrayal, she flees America to finally end up in the city of her dreams. But it turns out it’s not that easy to escape the past. Is London the place where she truly belongs?

🌪 7. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. MAAS

A tale about Feyre as she is brought into the faerie lands of Prythian after murdering a fairie. Dragged to that magical kingdom, she discovers that her captor is hiding plenty of dark secrets and slowly her feelings for him turn from hostility to passion. In order to survive and save the one she loves, she must fight with all she’s got.

🌪 8. Ninth House by Leigh BARDUGO

Alex is the the most unlikely member of Yale’s freshman class. She dropped out of school early, got into the shady world of drug dealer boyfriends and dead-end jobs but she’s also the only survivor of a horrific, unsolved homicide. Still trying to find anwers, she’s tasked by her mysterious benefactors with monitoring the secret societies’ activities…

🌪 9. Unknown by Wendy HIGGINS

When an unknown organization bombs major cities in the USA and across the globe, the nation is split between paralysis and panic. Food, water and communications are getting harder to come by. But despite the danger, Amber is determined to help and put her nursing skills to good use, even if it means working alongside the man she can never have.

🌪 10. The Vanishing Girl by Laura THALASSA

Every night the minute she falls asleep, Ember disappears. She can teleport anywhere in the world but 10 minutes is all she gets before finding herself back into her bed. But someone discovers her well-guarded secret. She’s being captured by Caden and delivered to the government where she learns that people like her are being used as weapons. As she’s falling for the boy who got her into this whole mess, she’s planning her escape.

What did you think of my picks? Did you read any of them? Do you have any awesome recommendations for me?

Why do you think new adult novels are so underdeveloped? Do you also feel like our generation is a bit “forgotten” by the book industry?

Let’s chat in comments 💬

