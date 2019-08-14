10 young adult contemporary gems you should be reading

Hi friends!!! I’m so very happy to be back and to talk about ALL! THE! BOOKS!!! My holidays in Canada were a dream and I’m not really over it, if I’m being honest, but well. (Oh look at that, me fitting in one of my favorite books in a sentence naturally. This talking about books thing is coming back naturally, it seems.) If you’d like me to write another Travel Diaries post about my adventures, feel free to let me know!!

Alright, I’m good to go, let’s scream about some books now, shall we.

More often than not, we’re obsessed about new book releases, anticipated upcoming reads and all the hyped books and… well I’m not going to deny it, I’m one of the first screaming, jumping and wanting to read the books everyone is talking about.

Yet, I also think that there are so many hidden gems I am missing out on because of that and it frustrates me to no end. So, today, I thought I’d come back with the first of two posts about hidden gems in the young adult bookish world, to me. These books might be known or unknown to you, very familiar or not at all because we obviously all have different vision of things and of books. To me, these books are hidden gems in the sense that they’re just not that well known and they deserve all the hype, praise and love okay.

You know me and my contemporaries so today, I thought I’d share some of my favorite little gems in the young adult contemporary field. Up next will be fantasy, science fiction and dystopia and more, but for now… say hello to the contemporary!

You can click on the covers to get to the goodreads page of the book!

📚 Hidden gems : young adult contemporaries

Nothing Left To Burn, Heather Ezell

Why I love it 🔎 I’m going to be screaming for all of the years about Nothing Left To Burn and no one can stop me. This book debuted last year and it deserves ALL the love, it’s an intense story dealing with a toxic relationship, a fire both real and metaphorical, it has sisters and best friends and tension and flashbacks and it’s the kind of book I aspire to write, someday. READ THIS.

📖 read my full review

Final Draft, Riley Redgate

Why I love it 🔎I feel like Final Draft deserves way more praise and love in the book community because it’s an incredible read. It’s one of these slice of life contemporaries with a writer at its heart, struggling with her craft, it has an incredible group of friends and it’s just so, so relatable and real.



📖 read my full review

This Is What It Feels Like, Rebecca Barrow

Why I love it 🔎 This book has friendship at its heart and for that, friends, it is awesome… but not only. This incredible cast of friends won my heart and, as their friendship breaks and mends, as they go through their own struggles and battles, as romance, family, music comes in the way, too… well, I fell in love with it all.

📖 read my full review

Just For Clicks, Kara McDowell

Why I love it 🔎 I fell in love with Just For Clicks earlier this year and found this book to be such a little gem, exactly the kind of contemporary I love. With sisters at its heart and a complex relationship, blogging (!!), family and romance, this book has everything I adore in a contemporary and I definitely recommend it.



📖 read my full review

In Search of Us, Ava Dellaira

Why I love it 🔎 This is a multigenerational story told a daughter and her mother’s point of view. As the daughter searches for her roots and her father, we get her mom’s story as she meets the father for the first time and everything that follows. It’s a beautiful, heartbreaking, intense family story that warmed and broke my heart at the same time and I loved it.

📖 read my full review

The Beauty That Remains, Ashley Woodfolk

Why I love it 🔎 So, fair warning, I cried within the first few pages so… take care of yourself, friends. The Beauty That Remains is a story about grief, told through multiple POV and multiple stories as each of the characters try to get over a loss. It’s a gorgeously written story that made me emotional and made me cry, made me feel love, hope and sadness and it’s a hard hitting book I’d definitely recommend.

📖 read my full review

Far From The Tree, Robin Benway

Why I love it 🔎 A story with siblings finding their way to each other? Take my heart and keep it. Far From The Tree really is a little gem I’d recommend every contemporary fan to read and Robin Benway is an incredible writer, really. It’s a story about finding who you are, where you come from and where you fit in and it’s so, so beautiful I sobbed okay.

📖 read my full review

Solitaire, Alice Oseman

Why I love it 🔎 Alice Oseman’s debut is either a book you love or hate, because for me, it doesn’t take any kind of precautions and just throws you headfirst into Tori, the main character’s head. She’s sad and she is introverted and it’s not a happy book, but it is one of these highly relatable book that spoke to me and my teenager self, in a way and I loved it so, so much. Also it’s a really great debut and, reading that and Alice’s recent releases I Was Born For This and Radio Silence, you just see how much she’s grown as a writer and I love it too okay. ALICE OSEMAN FAN HERE CAN YOU TELL.

Girl Out of Water, Laura Silverman

Why I love it 🔎 I feel like Laura Silverman’s sophomore novel You Asked For Perfect has been getting a little bit of hype and I feel like it’s time to scream about her debut again, so I shall do just that BECAUSE I LOVE IT WITH ALL OF MY HEART. The main character was incredible, the family vibes and love interest were incredible, the feels of finding home, people that just feel like home made my heart happy and read this.



📖 read my full review

Our Year of Maybe, Rachel Lynn Solomon

Why I love it 🔎 I’m just so, so deeply in love with this book, friends. It’s about an all-consuming friendship between two childhood friends and it has emotions and complex feelings and family vibes and it’s about finding yourself outside of that two-people cocoon and THIS BOOK, friends. It deserves all of the love.

📖 read my full review

Did you read any of these books? Did you enjoy them? Do you want to read them? (You should!)



What are some hidden gems you’d recommend I give a try? Let me know in comments!



