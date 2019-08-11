Why I don’t listen to audiobooks

Hello guyyyys! How are you? How is your summer break going? I want to know all about your adventures, tell me everything below!!

I’m back today on the blog talking about a great topic : audiobooks! I’m one those people that don’t listen to audiobooks. Yeah…I never even tried once so how on earth could I talk about something that I never tried ??! Guilty as charged but yeah I’m still going to talk about it and I’m going to try to explain why I think audiobooks are just not a good fit for me.

I’m not saying audiobooks aren’t great because seriously they are such an awesome invention! It’s a convenient alternative to old-fashioned reading. That way, reading can become more accessible to everyone. It keeps your hands free to like do some gardening or running. It’s great during a long journey if you get carsick while reading. And it does wonders for your eyes. I mean, you’re on the computer all day long at work, it can get tiring for your eyes. With audiobooks, you can just sit, relax and take it all in.

So why the hell don’t I listen to audiobooks? Well…here’s why :

🌪 1. I can’t seem to stay focused more than 30 seconds

When I’m listening to the radio like a show or something that is not music, my mind keeps wandering elsewhere. I think I need to actually see to retain information. With audiobooks, I would be rewinding non-stop. Did I miss something crucial? What was the name of that character? Wait…what happened just now?

🌪 2. I absolutely love to touch my books

Yeah…that sounds a bit creepy but that’s true. I like to hold my books, to feel the pages between my fingers and to smell them (weirdo!). Sometimes the cover is really soft and there are some pretty graphics along the pages, a book is such a pretty object!

🌪 3. I feel like the voice will influence my enjoyment of the book

Does that makes sense? If the voice is like soft or more hoarse, I think it can change my perception of the story. What if I really struggle with the narrator? What if I don’t like their voice? It’s so subjective, but I feel like I won’t enjoy the book as much.

🌪 4. It seems longer to finish a story

With audiobooks, the story seems to never end. I don’t know but I like to see where I’m at in the story (with my eyes!). Am I in the middle? Or at the start, still waiting for the plot to be more developped? Am I close to the end? Is there going to be a twist? 20 hours to finish a book, it seems scary!

🌪 5. It’s rather expensive

For that price, I’m not going to lie…I’d rather have something physical.

In all, I think I just like to be in control. I never liked to listen to people read to me. I want to be actor and not stay passive. I think it’s a whole different experience that way.

What about you? Do you listen to audiobooks? What do you like about it?

Do you prefer reading physical books? Did you ever try audiobooks? If not, why?

Let’s chat in comments 💬

