Why I don’t listen to audiobooks

Hello guyyyys! How are you? How is your summer break going? I want to know all about your adventures, tell me everything below!!
I’m back today on the blog talking about a great topic : audiobooks! I’m one those people that don’t listen to audiobooks. Yeah…I never even tried once so how on earth could I talk about something that I never tried ??! Guilty as charged but yeah I’m still going to talk about it and I’m going to try to explain why I think audiobooks are just not a good fit for me.
I’m not saying audiobooks aren’t great because seriously they are such an awesome invention! It’s a convenient alternative to old-fashioned reading. That way, reading can become more accessible to everyone. It keeps your hands free to like do some gardening or running. It’s great during a long journey if you get carsick while reading. And it does wonders for your eyes. I mean, you’re on the computer all day long at work, it can get tiring for your eyes. With audiobooks, you can just sit, relax and take it all in.
So why the hell don’t I listen to audiobooks? Well…here’s why :
🌪 1. I can’t seem to stay focused more than 30 seconds
When I’m listening to the radio like a show or something that is not music, my mind keeps wandering elsewhere. I think I need to actually see to retain information. With audiobooks, I would be rewinding non-stop. Did I miss something crucial? What was the name of that character? Wait…what happened just now?
🌪 2. I absolutely love to touch my books
Yeah…that sounds a bit creepy but that’s true. I like to hold my books, to feel the pages between my fingers and to smell them (weirdo!). Sometimes the cover is really soft and there are some pretty graphics along the pages, a book is such a pretty object!
🌪 3. I feel like the voice will influence my enjoyment of the book
Does that makes sense? If the voice is like soft or more hoarse, I think it can change my perception of the story. What if I really struggle with the narrator? What if I don’t like their voice? It’s so subjective, but I feel like I won’t enjoy the book as much.
🌪 4. It seems longer to finish a story
With audiobooks, the story seems to never end. I don’t know but I like to see where I’m at in the story (with my eyes!). Am I in the middle? Or at the start, still waiting for the plot to be more developped? Am I close to the end? Is there going to be a twist? 20 hours to finish a book, it seems scary!
🌪 5. It’s rather expensive
For that price, I’m not going to lie…I’d rather have something physical.
In all, I think I just like to be in control. I never liked to listen to people read to me. I want to be actor and not stay passive. I think it’s a whole different experience that way.
What about you? Do you listen to audiobooks? What do you like about it?
Do you prefer reading physical books? Did you ever try audiobooks? If not, why?
Let’s chat in comments 💬
26 thoughts on “Why I don’t listen to audiobooks”
I never thought I would enjoy audiobooks as much as I do. I started a couple months ago when I started using Libby through my library. They have so many audiobooks and they’re free – I probably wouldn’t purchase them if the library didn’t offer them. Now I’m usually reading one book and listening to another book. I really like it for working out and my walk to and from school daily. I haven’t really run into bad narrators – they all seem fine to me. I also speed up the book to about 2x so they go faster. I think you should maybe give it a shot through your library and then you’ll know more definitively if you like them or not
Thank you so much for sharing your story with audio books! After reading your comment, I feel like I really need to try it out at least once 😊 Since I’m living in France, my library doesn’t offer audio books in English but maybe I can try in French first to see how I feel about it!
A lot of good points. I want to get more into audiobooks but the extra time investment they end up taking is way too much. I still consider audiobooks if they have an amazing reputation with great casts and/or audiobooks for books that I know have a ton of dialogue, hearing the inflections can really enhance the experience. If you ever consider audiobooks again in the future I recommend checking out if your local library supports Overdrive or something similar. It’s been amazing getting audiobooks from the library, they are indeed so overpriced otherwise.
Yeah, it’s really time consuming 😕 I haven’t really thought about the dialogue but you’re so right!! It must be amazing to hear those parts 😊 Unfortunately, living in France, my library doesn’t offer audio books in English but maybe I can try it in French first to see how I feel about it! Thanks for stopping by 😘
I definitely think audiobooks are not for everyone. It took me a few attempts to get in to them. The narrator for sure effects the reading experience and they are expensive. I exclusively use the library and Scribd for audio- I would never pay full price!
Yeees totally! Maybe I’ll try it one day who knows 😊 Thank you for stopping by 😘😘
I’m the same, I love the feeling of a physical book in my hands. It’s hard for me too to focus on audiobooks (but they are a great invention like you said to make reading more accessible!), and I don’t even really like reading ebooks because after a while it hurts my eyes to keep looking at a screen. With the physical book in my hands I get more involved in the story and I like to imagine the characters voices in my head of how I interpret them. 🙂
That’s exactly how I feel!! 😁😁😘
I like a mix of all kinds of books, audio, eread and paper back. The audio books seem to go quicker for me because I put them on while doing other things. But I do get more invested in paperbacks.
That’s awesome you can switch genres like that! It’s always a new experience, I feel like you could never get bored that way 😊 Thank you for sharing 😁
Love your post! I don’t usually listen to audiobooks for the same reasons. I have tried it, and I know which I prefer😄 I kept rewinding a lot, couldn’t remember the characters, there was no way to highlight or make a note about something important, I think (probably I’m wrong) it takes me less time to read than listen to a book, I didn’t always take to the narrators…you made such a good case, and I agree 100%. Why /when would I listen to an audiobook despite all this? During a long journey with poor light and no good company to chat to, if I was dying to read the sequel of a book I liked and the only format available was audio, possibly if a friend recommended the narrator ( might still be a miss). I’m so glad I’m the only one feeling this way💜
Thank you so much, I’m so happy you liked it! 😁 You just put into better words everything I feel about audio books, haha! I just prefer physical books, I don’t know I’m feel more invested this way! Maybe I’ll try it one day though to see what all the fuss is about 😂
I do listen to audiobooks, because I’m in the car for at least an hour a day driving to and from work, and it’s a nice change from listening to the radio and I can get more reading time in. But, I can totally see your points. I was reluctant to start listening to audiobooks because I was afraid my mind would wander and I would miss something. That’s why I started with rereads, mostly, so if I missed something, it wouldn’t be a big deal. Then I added nonfiction, like celebrity memoirs that don’t really have a plot to follow. I listen to regular fiction books now, too, and just keep my fingers crossed that I don’t get too distracted!
And yeah, the narrator’s voice can be a big issue. I was listening to The Hunger Games and the narrator was clearly an older woman. It was really distracting and took me out of the story.
That’s great that you can get some reading in even when you’re in the car! It must indeed be a nice change from the radio! 😊 Yeah, I’m always scared that the narrator’s voice is going to be annoying or something. Thank you so much for sharing! 😘😘
AAAH! I just posted something on my blog about audiobooks yesterday and this is basically perfect timing! I feel like you explained this better, but I am struggling with the same things. I can’t always focus that long, I like having the letters in front of me and to really grasp what I am reading and the voice is definitely important! I found I could deal better with it when it was an actor or actress I liked and not just a random narrator. As for price, Audible is actually pretty reasonable, but I don’t think I will stick with audiobooks either.
Great post!!!
OH MY…this post was ready for awhile but what a timing, haha! Once again, great minds think alike 😏 Glad to see I’m not the only one having the same struggles! I feel like everyone is SO into audio books, I felt kind of all alone 😅
Great post, Nyx! 😀
I gave audiobooks a try last month (and only because of a two-month free trial) and I’m not completely decided yet.
In one hand, yes, they’re practical and helpful. They helped me finish a book I wasn’t really enjoying, as I would listen and read at the same time. And I get car sick when reading, and I tried it once on a road trip and it wasn’t /that/ bad.
BUT I have the attention span of a tiny fish. I tried listening while cleaning my bedroom and it didn’t work because I would distract myself. So I can’t multitask. I think it might work when exercising (I don’t do much of that, but I need to go for a walk and try), and I know people listen while driving too but I think I’d get distracted (and I’m too scared to try since I’ve only had my license for a year and don’t drive much haha).
I really don’t know!
Thank you so much Marta, I’m so happy you enjoyed it 😁 It’s so interesting to see how you feel after your first try! It’s exactly how I think it’s going to be for me… still need to try it one day to really see for myself! 🙈 I think it would work during a walk but nothing more like cleaning and never while driving (I would not feel confortable at all, I need my whole focus on the road). Thank for sharing, talk soon 😁😘
I’ve actually tried audiobooks several times, but I just can’t seem to finish one! A lot of it has to do with the fact that I zone out as well. I can’t seem to find an activity where I both concentrate on the words and manage to do the activity correctly (or at all). I also need to listen in a practically sound free environment so that I hear all the words. That’s really difficult for me to find living in NYC! Even if I’m walking somewhere or on the subway, there’s so much noise that I can’t hear my book! I would like to test out listening to an audiobook in a quiet area while on vacation to see how it goes, but as you mentioned, audiobooks are long! I’m not sure I could find the time to finish a 20 hour audiobook, even on a week long vacation!
Yeah, that’s exactly how I feel! I guess I don’t have the ability to multitask 😂 Oh, I totally get it! It needs to be quiet, for example I can’t listen to music while reading! Maybe we should try it when we’re relaxing at the beach or something. Thank you for sharing 😊
I only use audiobooks for non-fiction and borrow them from the public library. For a story, I need to be reading it myself. Unlike reading, listening does mean I capture less of the material but I am multitasking with it also. I usually listen to motivational books and listening to it being read by the authors themselves can be compelling if they do a good job, like listening to a pep talk.
Oh yeah, I haven’t thought about non-fiction audio books! I guess it could work! Thank you so much for stopping by 😘😘
I’m the same way with audiobooks! I just can’t seem to make myself commit to finishing a whole one for the same reasons you list. Personally, I’m a rather fast reader and I understand things much more when I read them versus listening to them (I definitely don’t have a high degree of auditory learning!) and I also love touching my books! I just finished The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes as an ebook and I swear it took me twice as long to read it as it would have if I would have read a hard copy. I don’t know what it is but I just need those physical pages to really be engrossed in a book and remember everything.
Laura @BlueEyeBooks
I’m so happy to see that I’m not the only one in that case! I feel like everyone is SO into audio books, I was feeling a bit lonely, haha! 😉 I’m also a visual learner, I can’t seem to retain a lot of information through the ears (except song lyrics, that’s a mystery actually… why songs are so easy to learn? 😂). Yeees, same here!! Thank you so much for sharing 😁😘
