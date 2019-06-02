Monthly wrap-up – May 2019

Hi friends, happy JUNE?! I kind of can’t believe how quickly this year’s flying by. Not complaining though, because spring and summertime (here in the Northern Hemisphere and therefore where I live), are my favorite times of the year. ☀️

May has been… okay, overall, I’d say. We’re blessed here in France to have quite some bank holidays during the month, so this allowed me to get a couple really welcome days off-work and is helping me holding on until real holidays time….Which I can officially count down to now! Plans are in the works and not telling much about it all, but I’m excited to get away again. Like. really excited.

It’s been a fairly okay month otherwise, trying to handle work, hopes and disappointments, a small needed getaway weekend, some stress and a lot of anxiety some weeks way more than others. Hoping for June to be smooth and sweet and sunshiny and… I don’t have much to say here, waiting for adventures again.

I have been trying my best to stay on top of review copies I got somehow lucky enough to receive, and to still manage to read some backlist titles I really wanted to get to. It’s hard, not to get distracted and stressed out at the same time by the new books, but I’m trying my very best not to, because I’ve got some exciting backlist titles I really, really want to read, too.

I also somehow read a little more this month? I blame Going Off Script which I read in two days, something that never happens.

📖 Books I read

GIRL GONE VIRAL ☂️ Arvin Ahmadi’s sophomore novel was surprising, entertaining and I had a lot of fun with this one. 📖 read my full review

THE SEVEN HUSBANDS OF EVELYN HUGO☂️ I don’t know how to talk about Evelyn Hugo. I get the hype, I really, really do. I can’t stop thinking about Evelyn Hugo. SOMEONE HELP ME.

GOING OFF SCRIPT ☂️ Jen Wilde never, ever disappoints me and Going Off Script might be my favorite by hers so far. SUCH a great read! 📖 read my full review



WILD AND CROOKED ☂️ A very interesting, unique and character-driven contemporary with flawed, yet really endearing main characters. Such a lovely discovery. 📖 read my full review

THE DAZZLING HEIGHTS ☂️ I’m trash for this series and need the sequel as soon as possible. I’m living for all of this drama okay.

NATALIE TAN’S BOOK OF LUCK & FORTUNE ☂️All the food made my stomach grumble and this was a very sweet adorable read overall and you know, here for this kind of book!



HAPPY MESSY SCARY LOVE ☂️ This was a quick, entertaining read as well, even if the main character and the decisions made annoyed me, at times, I still had a fun time with this one overall.

Goodreads Challenge: 32/60 books : I’m 8 books ahead of my goodreads challenge!!🔥

32/60 books : I’m 8 books ahead of my goodreads challenge!!🔥 Year of The Asian Reading Challenge : 4/10 books – could be doing better here….

I’m kind of really proud of myself here (wow that’s strange to write), but I managed to actually do something and working towards a new idea here with an actual Word document with ideas spilling out on it, a Pinterest board I’m staring at way longer than I should and, well, I guess that’s a start. I’m really hoping to try and brainstorm actively for this idea and start outlining in June. No rush though, but I’m excited.

I will give you two hints about this new idea, in case you’re curious: it’s a contemporary (unlike my previous WIP which was contemporary mystery) and it deals with two…okay, three VERY important parts of my life. It’s also very unlike my life which, of course, makes it all the more interesting.

The actual story-draft-writing count remains at 0, but the ideas and mess of a document I have so far has progressed, so…. yay.

Words written: 0.



I’ve been blogging…. well, A LOT and I don’t know if it’s been quite the best thing to do. It feels strange to write it down, but well. I usuallly spend a little bit every day blog hopping and I haven’t blog hopped in an entire week this month. A WEEK. This made me unusually anxious and stressed out for no reason at all, just like skipping one posting day which makes absolutely no sense at all since I’m certain no one ever noticed.

I feel like writing about blogging with anxiety has made me nervous and extra anxious this month so yay isn’t that fun.

I have worked SO HARD* on everything this past month and, even if I adore blogging with all my heart, I also need to take it easier on myself of I will completely burn out. I’ll still be on schedule because I’m way too much of a planner not to be, but I don’t know. Trying to let things go a little bit next month to prepare for the real letting go for summer holidays.

*I appreciate all of you and your support towards my work so much and my anxious mind tells me I’m not enough and never will be and ugh I need to let go a little bit, someone teach me to.

JUST.RELAX ABOUT IT ALL.

That was my very own reminder, sorry about that. I’m planning a couple fun posts and lists I hope you’ll enjoy, one very special and exciting post early in the month I JUST can’t WAIT FOR and overall, the usual, kind of posts hopefully.

AND RELAX OKAY.

It’s funny because, it’s like my mind prepared itself for the blog-hopping mess of the end of the month and packed up a bunch of posts for the early part of the month. oops. Here are some of my favorites!

Is there a blog post you are particularily proud of this month? Feel free to send it along with your comment!



Did you have a great month of May? Anything great happened? Hopefully it did!



What were your favorite books this month? Did you have a great reading month overall? Tell me everything in comments!



