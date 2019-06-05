20 YA books to read for Pride Month

Hi friends, happy Wednesday, happy June, Happy Pride Month 🌈

I’m back today with my recommendations for this wonderful month and…well. When I started drafting this post, I came up with over 30 books I could recommend and this made me so, so happy. This made me realize how many diverse books I’ve been reading lately and just most importantly, how much I adored them. So YAY!

For the sake of this post though, I managed to narrow it down to 20 books overall and, I thought I’d do it a little differently than my previous recommendations posts: I’m going to recommend 10 books I’ve read and loved and 10 other books I’ve heard GREAT things about and really, really, really want to read.

As always, I hope you’ll enjoy my recommendations!



Also, a side-note: I did my very best to mention rightly the representations I found in all of these books, if something is missing or if I made any mistake, please feel free to point it out so I can correct it. Thank you!

You can click on the covers to get to the goodreads page of the book!

🌈 YA Books I recommend for Pride Month

Going Off-Script, Jen Wilde

Why I recommend it 🔎 I could have recommended ALL of Jen Wilde’s books, because they are all wonderfully amazing, but today I thought I’d keep Going Off-Script, my most recent read. I ADORED It so, so very much.

Rep 🌈 Queer main and side characters, POC & Queer, POC & Gay characters, questioning of gender identity, f/f relationship.

📖 read my review

How To Make A Wish, Ashley Herring Blake

Why I recommend it 🔎 Okay so this book deserves MORE hype than it’s getting, because it’s absolutely wonderful, has the loveliest f/f romance I rooted for. It was cute, soft, adorable and also had a complex mother/daughter relationship and I just need people to read this???



Rep 🌈 Bisexual main character, f/f relationship.



📖 read my review

What If It’s Us, Adam Silvera & Becky Albertalli

Why I recommend it 🔎 This book is the kind of book that will make you smile, make your heart sing and overall it’s the kind of fluff I’m always here for.

Rep 🌈 m/m relationship



📖 read my review

We Set The Dark On Fire, Tehlor Kay Meija

Why I recommend it 🔎 I’ve ranted for a long time now about my love for We Set The Dark On Fire…. SO let me do it once more, okay? I love this book with all my heart, from the world-building to the characters and writing to the wonderfully slow-burned f/f relationship that had my heart melt and WHY is the sequel so far away.



Rep 🌈 sapphic main characters, f/f relationship

📖 read my review

Final Draft, Riley Redgate

Why I recommend it 🔎 I think this is another book that deserves WAY more hype, because it’s fantastic. Not only it deals with writer’s struggles, it also has lovely friendships, a wonderful slow-burned romance, identity struggles ahhh I loved this please read it.

Rep 🌈 pansexual main character, lesbian character, f/f relationship.



📖 read my review

Small Town Hearts, Lillie Vale

Why I recommend it 🔎 This book just made me HAPPY, simply and purely HAPPY. From the small town on the seaside setting to the CAKES -yes-, to the ADORABLE romance and the complex friendships, this was such, such a wonderful read.



Rep 🌈 Bisexual main character



📖 read my review

You Asked For Perfect, Laura Silverman

Why I recommend it 🔎 I have to mention this one right here because, well, this is one of my favorite books. EVER. This one mostly deals with anxiety and school pressure and it was really damn relatable, yet the soft romance had my heart and made me smile and ahhh.



Rep 🌈 Bisexual main character, gay main character, m/m romance.



📖 read my review

The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid

Why I recommend it 🔎 I’m… I think I might be at a loss for words here. Everyone has heard about Evelyn Hugo by now and everyone has heard of the hype surrounding it, so I’ll just leave you with one thing: it’s all true. This book is a work of art, that’s all I’ll say.



Side note: this is shelved as an adult book, but there on my recs list because of the praise and love it has gotten in the young adult book blogging community, too.

Rep 🌈 Bisexual, lesbian, gay characters, f/f relationship, m/m relationship.



📖 read my review

The Fever King, Victoria Lee

Why I recommend it 🔎 I kind of had a fantastic time with The Fever King and I love books that surprise you in this way. The story was REALLY good, the characters were amazing and the romance had me EHZRKUBRZLAYURKFBJ because I just need them to be okay. Please.



Rep 🌈 Cast of queer characters, POC & Queer character, bisexual main character, m/m romance.



📖 read my review

Girls Made of Snow and Glass, Melissa Bashardoust

Why I recommend it 🔎 HELLO can anyone read this book please. It’s such a wonderful, very atmospheric read, a Snow-White retelling, a complex step-mother/daughter relationship, with a f/f romance on the side that was lovely, too. Definitely recommending it!



Rep 🌈 f/f relationship.

🌈 YA Books I want to read soon

SUMMER OF SALT 🌈 lesbian rep, aro/ace rep, questioning rep, sapphic romance.

WHEN THE MOON WAS OURS 🌈 transgender rep, lesbian rep.

SUMMER BIRD BLUE 🌈 questioning main character, aromantic and asexual identities explored.

DARIUS THE GREAT IS NOT OKAY 🌈 Queer main character – unspecified clearly in the book?

WANT 🌈 Bisexual rep, characters in a f/f relationship.

LET’S TALK ABOUT LOVE 🌈 asexual rep, biromantic rep.

THE SUMMER OF JORDI PEREZ 🌈 f/f relationship.

PULP 🌈 lesbian main characters.

THE RESOLUTIONS 🌈 gay rep, bisexual rep, f/f relationship.

PICTURE US IN THE LIGHT 🌈 no labels are used, but the main character (m) is in love with his best friend (m).

☂️ You might also be interested in the wonderful LGBTQ Reads Website for more recommendations!



Did you read any of these books? What are some books you’d recommend reading for Pride Month (Or, well, all year long, because we need all these books all year long!) ?



Let me know in comments!



