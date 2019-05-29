My bookish life from A, to Z

Hi friends! I hope you’ve been doing well. I’m back today with a fun and light blog post chatting about books I’ve read, books I’ve loved and so on, I hope you’ll have fun reading this!

I was tagged by the wonderful Rita @ Bookish Rita to do the A to Z Book Tag and, if it’s a fairly long tag, I also found it very, very fun to do and I hope you will too! Let’s get to it!

|A| ☂️ author you’ve read the most books from

Hmmmm I think it might be Sara Shepard from the Pretty Little Liars series, since I’ve read over 12 books…before giving up because this was getting way too long.

|B| ☂️ best sequel ever

A Torch Against The Night was a pretty pretty solid sequel. It was a roller coaster of emotions and I’m still not ready to read the next book.

|C| ☂️ currently reading

As I’m drafting this, I’m currently reading Natalie Tan’s Book of Luck and Fortune. It’s a lovely debut and it’s making me so, so, so very hungry.

|D| ☂️ drink of choice while reading

Tea, always tea, I’m made of 99% of tea or something.

|E| ☂️ e-reader or physical copy?

A couple years ago, I would have answered this question with a physical copy, always and forever but now… I’m not so sure. My love for physical copies, holding the book in my hands, cuddling it and ugh I will always love that so much, but my e-reader is so practical to carry around all day. Physical copy, I’d say, still, but… well it’s a close one.

|F| ☂️ fictional character you would have dated in high school

I’m going to talk about the wonderful Lincoln from Girl Out Of Water, that adorable, endearing, encouraging character I really fell for.

|G| ☂️ glad you gave this book a chance

I’m going to say This Savage Song, by Victoria Schwab. If I loved all of Schwab’s books before, I was a little nervous getting into this one, because it’s a darker fantasy than I’m used to. I was surprised by how invested I was in it all though and I ended up really enjoying it. Thank you Kat!!

|H| ☂️ hidden gem book

Nothing Left To Burn, by Heather Ezell. WHY AREN’T YOU READING THIS BOOK. It debuted last year and I adored it with all of my heart, it was intense, incredible and such, such a great read.

|I| ☂️ important moment in your reading life

I think I might say when I first started blogging, but in order to be really more fitting with that question, I’d say when I found out and read my first books dealing with mental health and especially with anxiety representation, because I felt so seen and it was both terrifying and incredible.

|J| ☂️ just finished

I finished reading The Dazzling Heights recently and… I think it’s safe to say now that I’m trash for this series. It’s a mess and it’s dramatic over the top and I don’t know I’m just loving it anyway okay.

|K| ☂️ kind of books you won’t read

I don’t think I’ll ever venture into the horror genre too much, as I’m way too scared for that kind of books.

|L| ☂️ longest book you have ever read

I talked about that one recently, I think Harry Potter & The Order of the Phoenix has to be the longest book I’ve gone through. I’m a little terrified of big books okay.

|M| ☂️ major book hangover because of…

Evelyn Hugo. Always and forever Evelyn Hugo. Do you ever randomly think about Evelyn Hugo and want to cry? Because I do.

|N| ☂️ number of bookcases you own

At the moment, I have two bookcases at home and a mess of books lying around everywhere else, too. Might need more bookshelves, or more likely a little spring cleaning, but… I don’t know, it’s hard to part with books?!

|O| ☂️ one book you’ve read multiple times

I don’t re-read a lot of books, but one I’ve read multiple times is Delirium, by Lauren Oliver, one of my favorites of all times. I loved it just as much the second time as the first time.

|P| ☂️ preferred place to read

I’d read anywhere I can be left alone to bury myself into the pages, but I think my preferred place to read might be on my couch.

|Q| ☂️ quote that inspires you

“Maybe there’s something you’re afraid to say, or someone you’re afraid to love, or somewhere you’re afraid to go. It’s gonna hurt. It’s gonna hurt because it matters.”

― John Green, Will Grayson, Will Grayson

I have this quote printed and plastered on my wall and it’s been there for years and I just love it.

|R| ☂️ reading regret

Does not having enough time to read count as a reading regret? I also wish I could read fast? Okay. A reading regret, hmmmm… most likely these books I had to read for class that I didn’t love?

|S| ☂️ series you started and need to finish (all books are out)

Oh oh. Do you really want to go down that rabbit hole? I’m not certain I want to haha. Off the top of my head right now, there are all of the Marie Lu series (Legend, The Young Elites, Warcross), The Thousandth Floor series, the Flame in the Mist series, The Reader (AH I NEED THIS), This Savage Song…

|T| ☂️ three of your all-time favorite books

This question is the worst of the lot. Three isn’t a lot of books, HOW AM I SUPPOSED TO PICK THREE. Okay, off the top of my head, let’s say Emergency Contact, Eliza and Her Monsters, I Was Born For This.

|U| ☂️ unapologetic fangirl for

Everything Emily Wibberley and Austin Siegmund-Broka write. I’m just, I just need everything they write and will scream about their books forever and always.

|V| ☂️ very excited for this release

Oh let’s talk about PERMANENT RECORD. I need this book, I want this book I’m going to breathe this book and adore it and can you tell how excited I am about it???

|W| ☂️ worst bookish habit

Hm…. I cry in public while reading books? I have been focusing on new releases way too much this year and need to care about my backlist books a little more.

|X| ☂️ x marks the spot: start at the top of your shelf and pick the 27th book

The 27th book on my shelf is… Insurgent. I guess that I feel a little conflicted about this series. I enjoyed the first book, but now I don’t really have the best memories of how the series continued and ended.

|Y| ☂️ your latest book purchase

I recently pre-ordered Red, White & Royal Blue because of all the hype around it, because it’s royalty and romance and I hope I’m going to love this.

|Z| ☂️ zzz-snatcher book (the last book that kept you up way too late)

The Unbecoming of Mara Dyer was one of these books that had me hooked right from the start. The gorgeous writing, the intriguing storyline, the characters, I loved everything about this series. I still need to continue with the Noah Shaw’s series… but I’m not that convinced about that one…

I’m tagging – no obligation, obviously!

And YOU! If you feel like doing this fun tag!

Did you read any of the books I’ve mentioned here? Do you want to read them?



What was your latest book hangover? What about your latest book aquisition you’ve been excited about? I’d love to hear from you in comments!



