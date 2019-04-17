Pancakes and books, the perfect combo – The Pancake Book Tag

I love pancakes. I love food, really, but I am such a sweet tooth, give me anything sweet and I’ll cave. Like, pancakes.

Today, I thought I’d take part in this wonderful book tag that allows me to drool over pancakes while screaming about books. And boy, we all know how much I adore screaming about books…. So let’s get to here and here’s to hoping you will enjoy this as much as I had fun doing it!

☂️ The Rules

Link back to the original creator in your post.

Feel free to use any of my pancake graphics in your post, or create your own!

Tag 5 other people at the end of your post, and let them know you’ve tagged them. 🙂

You can click on the book covers to go to the book’s goodreads page.

The Astonishing Color of After is a piece of art and I am in awe of how beautifully written it is. Some sentences just made me… stop and stare for a second to really swallow it whole because damn, I wish I could write like that. I sobbed, too, therefore I’d 200% recommend this.

“She was the color of home.”

📖 read my review

I have to go with these characters from Emily Wibberley & Austin Siegmund Broka’s books, because they write the BEST characters ever. I adored Megan in their debut, Always Never Yours and recently fell in love with Cameron in If I’m Being Honest. They tend to write the greatest characters, always so sharp and witty and confident and I feel so… empowered while reading about them, I love them.

📖 read my review of Always never yours

I feel like Morgan Matson’s books are always such comfort reads for me, I couldn’t pick one – well, maybe I’d leave out Second Chance Summer, because that one makes me sob okay. Other than this one, they all just… remind me of why I love contemporary books so much and I love them.

📖 review of the unexpected everything



I think I want to go with one of my latest reads for this one, We Set The Dark On Fire. This book, friends, THIS BOOK is just ahh and I loved it so much. The world-building is incredible, the characters are amazing, the romance is ALL THE FEELS EVERYWHERE. That ending completely destroyed me and I can’t wait for the sequel. Yes, I’m still a little bit hangover from it okay.

I feel like everyone should have this book on their TBR and read it and fall in love with it please and thank you. This book. THIS BOOK just gave me all the feels and Rachel Lynn Solomon did such an incredible job with it, tackling overwhelming, beautiful, complicated friendship and feelings and someone scream with me about the beauty of this book.

📖 read my review



I think that I want to talk about Holland for a second here, friends. I mean… I couldn’t stand this character for the entire ADSOM series, yet I can really applaud how incredibly well-built his story was and how we discovered his past, who he was and how he became what he is through the story, too. There’s so much to him when you peel the layers and I loved that so, so much.

📖 read my review



I’m going to go with Lauren James for this one and… I could mention many of her books, since she is quite gifted with plot twists and surprising events, but I’m going to go with The Loneliest Girl. This book surprised me so, so much and I devoured it just as well. Such a good book, filled with suspense and a thrilling read.

📖 read my review



When you first read Shatter Me, it’s kind of hard to… well, fall in love with Warner and the idea of Juliette and Warner. That being said, as the books went on and as we discovered more of Warner, too, I just fell head over heels for them and I love them way too much now. I need to read Defy Me as soon as possible.

I do like peanut butter, in small doses… but Avery from The Thousandth Floor…. well she really makes me recoil because she is just that terrible. That being said, I found this book and the life of these rich teenagers in a futuristic, Gossip-Girl-vibes New York way, way too entertaining and maybe I just want to hate Avery a little more in the next books, too. Is that terrible?

This book deserves way more hype, friends, it’s one of these underrated YA contemporaries I adored with a broken friendship at its heart and it’s just so, so, SO good. The characters in this book are wonderfully diverse, two of the three main characters are POC and we have one sapphic main character just as well and the softest, most adorable f/f romance. We also have POC side characters.

📖 read my review

☂️ I’m tagging…

Okay, important question, friends. Do you like pancakes??



Did you read any of these books I’ve mentioned? Spot any you’d love to read? What is the latest book that gave you ALL the feels? I’d love to hear from you in comments!







Twitter ☂️ Goodreads ☂️ Bloglovin ‘☂️ Support the blog