10 backlist books that I really enjoyed reading

Hi friends, happy Wednesday! I have been reading a lot of new releases lately and ever since I started book blogging. It’s easy, really, to get swept up in all the new, shiny book covers and new books every Tuesday. It’s easy, really, to forget these books that came out last year, the year before that and the years even before that.

Today, I thought I’d shine the light on some backlist books, hoping that this will inspire you to remember about these “old” books we had such a great time reading, these “old” books that deserve all the love and should, still, get some hype to this day. To be completely honest, it’s also kind of a reminder to myself to read more backlist books and, boy, there is an awful ton of these books that are still waiting on my TBR to be read.

You can click on the covers to get to the goodreads page of the book!

☂️ Backlist books I loved

The Forbidden Wish, Jessica Khoury

Why I recommend it 🔎 It’s been a hot minute since I screamed about The Forbidden Wish, SO LET ME DO THIS RIGHT NOW. I love this book with ALL MY HEART, it’s an Aladdin retelling with one incredible main character, a wonderful world-building and the writing is stunning and why isn’t this more hyped, I don’t know I LOVE IT AHH.

📖 read my review

180 seconds, Jessica Park

Why I recommend it 🔎 This book has a college aged main character and I loved that, I also loved that it was an adorable love story, an interesting exploration of father/ adoptive daughter relationship, friendships and this broke my heart and made me sob SO HARD and… I loved it.

📖 read my review

This Is How It Happened, Paula Stokes

Why I recommend it 🔎 My sister bought me this book for my birthday two years ago (I think?) and well this book is proof of how much she knows my bookish taste. This was a 5-stars read for me, with an amazing main character, a really great thought-provoking story about social media influence and just, just everything, I loved it.

📖 read my review

Just Visiting, Dahlia Adler

Why I recommend it 🔎 Just Visiting is one of these books that really deserves way more hype than it’s getting. It’s perfectly tackling that moment between high school and college, friendships, complicated family relationships, it has blooming romance and sex positivity and the friendship and yes, this was such a good book okay.



📖 read my review

Pretending to be Erica, Michelle Painchaud

Why I recommend it 🔎 This book was such a promising debut with an intriguing premise: a girl pretending to be someone else, basically. This was filled with tension and action and very, very intriguing, too from beginning to end.

📖 read my review

Sanctuary Bay, Laura J. Burns & Melinda Metz

Why I recommend it 🔎 This has a creepy boarding school setting and I always live for this kind of setting okay. This was chilling, mysterious and addictive from beginning to end and I really loved it.

📖 read my review

Vanishing Girls, Lauren Oliver

Why I recommend it 🔎 You know me, I’m a huge fan of everything Lauren Oliver writes. Vanishing Girls was one of these books that caught my heart and shatter me into one thousand million pieces. This has siblings at its heart, sisters, a dual POV and a suspenseful, captivating storyline that broke me.

📖 read my review

Bittersweet, Sarah Ockler

Why I recommend it 🔎 This is one backlist, underrated contemporary book that made me warm and soft and it has cupcakes okay, that should be one big argument there for you. Add to that a cute love story, a great main character and adorable family vibes and you got this tiny little gem.

Awaken, Katie Kacvinsky

Why I recommend it 🔎 I have read a lot of dystopian books and, like the market has had its period filled with it, I had, too. If I turn to them a little less now, Awaken is one of these dystopian books that I will always love, for its story based on heavy technologies to its world-building and great characters. Sadly, it’s also one of these that hasn’t gotten a lot of hype and it deserves more!

The Wrath and The Dawn, Renée Ahdieh

Why I recommend it 🔎 Okay. Is this book popular? YES. Has this book actually been released in 2015? YES and I was shocked. But when I noticed, I knew I had to mention it in this list, because I love it too much not to. The characters, the gorgeous writing, everything about it is INCREDIBLE.

📖 read my review

Did you read any of these books? What are some backlist books you really enjoyed?



Do you have any recommendations for me? Let me know in comments!



