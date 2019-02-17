Hello guys! How are you? Did January treat you well? I’ve been busy with work but still managed to read some incredible books, yaaay me!

I’m back today with a list…damn I do love my lists! I’m going to talk about my top 10 favorite authors. In order to be able to put a writer on this list, I needed to have read at least 2 or 3 books by this author…it makes sense right? How can you tell if you like an author if you’ve only read one story? That’s just not possible. Also, this list is ONLY regarding their writing style, world-buildings and characters. I do not know these authors personally and I do not care. It’s all about books.

1) Marissa Meyer

I LOVE HER. With The Lunar Chronicles, she built a fantastic world with kick-ass characters. I actually became mute when I met her with my sister at a book trade fair in Paris…yeah not my proudest moment haha! Can’t wait to get into her next story.

*****

2) Scott Westerfeld

I fell in love with the dystopia genre thanks to him. The Uglies series is very dear to my heart. He managed to create an awesome world that I got into very easily. He knows what action-packed means without lefting out the characters development. He’s the only man in my list, that’s crazy right?? Where are all the men?!

*****

3) J.K. Rowling

Harry Potter are THE books of my childhood and J.K. Rowling did an AMAZING job. I mean the world-building is brillant, the characters top-notch and this series tackles great topics like friendhsip, love and loyalty. I could forever re-read them . Just thank you for creating that world!

*****

4) Morgan Matson

For me, she’s the contemporary queen, I would buy anything written by her. I absolutely love her writing style and all of her characters. They are relatable, deep and they feel so real. I don’t think another book is in the works for now, so I’m patiently waiting…

*****

5) Paula Stokes

I feel like this author is SO underrated. You guys REALLY need to read her stories. She always tackles important issues like PTSD, online shaming, drowsyy driving… Her writing is eloquent and her characters relatable. She’s a really great storyteller.

*****

6) Suzanne Collins

In my opinion, she’s the world-building goddess. I’ve never been so into a story than I was with The Hunger Games series. It was action-packed and thought-provoking. Plus, she’s got a great writing style! I don’t think she’s written anything else I’d like to read for now and to be honest I don’t think she can do better than what she did but if she ever publishes another story, I’m right here.

****

7) Jenny Han

Her books aren’t really plot-driven but damn those characters, she sure knows how to make them feel real. The Summer I Turned Pretty and To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before are just perfect fun beach reads. I just couldn’t stop reading them. If you’re looking for some light reading that will surely put a smile on your face, just pick up a Jenny Han book. I need more!

****

8) Lauren Oliver

I enjoyed all of the Lauren Oliver books I’ve read. She sure knows how to keep us on our toes. Her writing is full of suspens and her stories original. You can never get bored when reading one of her books. I had a hard time picking up my favorite between Vanishing Girls and Delirium…

****

9) Sarah Dessen

Sarah Dessen has a gift, she can make us laugh and cry at the same time! Her books display adorable romances with her signature themes of family, self-discovery, and change. We can always see her characters growing and the secondary characters are never underdeveloped. Of course, she always follows the same type of “path”, but it’s great when you’re in a reading slump.

****

10) Alice Oseman

How is she still so young and writes such amazing stories?! I’m so impressed by her work. If you haven’t read one of her novels yet, please do. Queen of the underdogs, she makes us feel understood. Her books are full of diversity and topics that other authors don’t dare talk about. Her stories are honest and powerful.

****

Who are your favorite authors? Any similarity with my list?

Do you pay attention to the author when choosing a book or do you focus solely on the story?

Let’s chat in comments 💬

