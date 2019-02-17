Hello guys! How are you? Did January treat you well? I’ve been busy with work but still managed to read some incredible books, yaaay me!
I’m back today with a list…damn I do love my lists! I’m going to talk about my top 10 favorite authors. In order to be able to put a writer on this list, I needed to have read at least 2 or 3 books by this author…it makes sense right? How can you tell if you like an author if you’ve only read one story? That’s just not possible. Also, this list is ONLY regarding their writing style, world-buildings and characters. I do not know these authors personally and I do not care. It’s all about books.
1) Marissa Meyer
I LOVE HER. With The Lunar Chronicles, she built a fantastic world with kick-ass characters. I actually became mute when I met her with my sister at a book trade fair in Paris…yeah not my proudest moment haha! Can’t wait to get into her next story.
2) Scott Westerfeld
I fell in love with the dystopia genre thanks to him. The Uglies series is very dear to my heart. He managed to create an awesome world that I got into very easily. He knows what action-packed means without lefting out the characters development. He’s the only man in my list, that’s crazy right?? Where are all the men?!
3) J.K. Rowling
Harry Potter are THE books of my childhood and J.K. Rowling did an AMAZING job. I mean the world-building is brillant, the characters top-notch and this series tackles great topics like friendhsip, love and loyalty. I could forever re-read them . Just thank you for creating that world!
4) Morgan Matson
For me, she’s the contemporary queen, I would buy anything written by her. I absolutely love her writing style and all of her characters. They are relatable, deep and they feel so real. I don’t think another book is in the works for now, so I’m patiently waiting…
5) Paula Stokes
I feel like this author is SO underrated. You guys REALLY need to read her stories. She always tackles important issues like PTSD, online shaming, drowsyy driving… Her writing is eloquent and her characters relatable. She’s a really great storyteller.
6) Suzanne Collins
In my opinion, she’s the world-building goddess. I’ve never been so into a story than I was with The Hunger Games series. It was action-packed and thought-provoking. Plus, she’s got a great writing style! I don’t think she’s written anything else I’d like to read for now and to be honest I don’t think she can do better than what she did but if she ever publishes another story, I’m right here.
7) Jenny Han
Her books aren’t really plot-driven but damn those characters, she sure knows how to make them feel real. The Summer I Turned Pretty and To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before are just perfect fun beach reads. I just couldn’t stop reading them. If you’re looking for some light reading that will surely put a smile on your face, just pick up a Jenny Han book. I need more!
8) Lauren Oliver
I enjoyed all of the Lauren Oliver books I’ve read. She sure knows how to keep us on our toes. Her writing is full of suspens and her stories original. You can never get bored when reading one of her books. I had a hard time picking up my favorite between Vanishing Girls and Delirium…
9) Sarah Dessen
Sarah Dessen has a gift, she can make us laugh and cry at the same time! Her books display adorable romances with her signature themes of family, self-discovery, and change. We can always see her characters growing and the secondary characters are never underdeveloped. Of course, she always follows the same type of “path”, but it’s great when you’re in a reading slump.
10) Alice Oseman
How is she still so young and writes such amazing stories?! I’m so impressed by her work. If you haven’t read one of her novels yet, please do. Queen of the underdogs, she makes us feel understood. Her books are full of diversity and topics that other authors don’t dare talk about. Her stories are honest and powerful.
Who are your favorite authors? Any similarity with my list?
Do you pay attention to the author when choosing a book or do you focus solely on the story?
Let’s chat in comments 💬
23 thoughts on “Top 10 favorite authors”
I love Morgan Matson and Jenny Han! I remember being so scared of starting high school in a new school and having to let go on my middle school friends when I picked up Since You’ve Been Gone. That book had such an impact on me… It really gave me courage to face that new school and to not doubt myself! For that reason, Matson is a very dear author to me. One of my instant-buy authors is Rainbow Rowell. I love her books because they made me feel less alone when I was switching schools and when I was deciding which degree to pursue at university. Lovely post, Nyx! It made me remember a lot of precious memories 💕
Yeees, they both are queens 😍 Aww, that’s amazing! Books really have a power to make you feel heard and understood and just less alone 💞 Oh yeees, I love Rainbow Rowell too! I’ve been meaning to read Fangirl for such a long time, damn I need to read it asap! Thank you so so much, that makes me really happy ❤️❤️
Hi @Nyx, I’m new to the whole book blogging world – actually another fellow blogger (@TheRogueStoryTeller) gave me the push I needed recently to start writing about books and she recommended Drizzle and Hurricane Books to me. Sooooo y’all are actually my first comment via following a blog – can you tell how excited I am? Haha.
Right, I wanted to actually comment on the fact the J.K. Rowling is amazing, definitely goes without saying. I haven’t read much of the others you mentioned except Suzanne Collins’ Hunger Games. I definitely appreciate the commentary on why you liked each author and examples of their books.
Have either you or your sister ever read V.E. Schwab? Her Vicious book (#1 in the Villians Series) is quite good and don’t even get me started on the “A Darker Shade of Magic” series she has. I’m personally very picky with books I “love” and I’m not one to just toss the term around but honestly after Harry Potter everything else felt like it was hard to live up to, but V.E. Shwab definitely does a superb job.
I’m looking forward to reading some of the authors on your post, thank you for sharing! =D
Hi Sadik! It’s a real pleasure to meet you and welcome to the book blogging world, you’re going to LOVE it 😊 Yeees, J.K. Rowling is a genius, that’s all there is to say haha! Thanks, I’m really glad you enjoyed reading my post 😁 Yeeees, I’ve read the first book in A Darker Shade of Magic series and I really enjoy it, I can’t wait to get back into that world! And I totally agree with you, V.E. Schwab is a queen 😍 Thank you for stopping by and all the kind words, talk to you soon 😘
This is a hard question! JK Rowling would be on my list. I spent a lot of my life impatiently waiting for the next Harry Potter book to come out. I’ve reread that series more than any other series.
Right?! I had such a hard time picking! Yeeees, I was SO impatient, I don’t think I’ve ever been that impatient for a book to come out 😍 I don’t do re-reads but if I ever do, it’s Harry Potter than I’m re-reading, no doubt about that 😁
Marissa Meyer is a new favorite author of mine. I finished her first book to The Lunar chronicles a while ago. However, I want to finish another books series I’ve been reading before I move onto the net one.
Yaaay, I absolutely love her! I had the chance to meet her at a book fair in Paris and even if I was totally mute in front her she seemed like a really nice person with such a crazy imagination! You’re going to LOVE it, it only gets better. The Lunar Chronicles is one of my all-time favorite series 😍😍
Oh, I LOVE Sarah Dessen! Her books are incredible! *_*
YEEES! I’ve never been disappointed by her! 😁
Great list! I really adore Jenny Han’s books too, even though I’ve only read the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before trilogy. But they’re so cute and I’ve recently finished Always and Forever, Lara Jean 😀 I’ve been reading Marissa Meyer’s books for over a year now, because I’ve been buddy reading the Lunar Chronicles series with two friends and it’s taking us ages to finish because of life business, but I’m loving it and I can’t wait to finish Winter (I mean, kinda, I don’t really wanna say goodbye haha) ❤ AND I really wanna read Alice Oseman's books – I've read lots of great things and would like to give them a try ^^
Thanks! To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before trilogy is SO cute and perfect 😍 Hope you’ll get the chance to read The Summer I Turned Pretty trilogy, I really loved it! Oh my…The Lunar Chronicles series is awesome, it’s one of my all-time favorite and I totally get that you don’t want to say goodbye to it 😭 Yaaay, Alice Oseman’s books are so honest and just really really good, hope you’ll enjoy them as much as I did 😊
Some very good choices here that I’d agree with! On my list would be Victoria Schwab and Neil Gaiman for sure!
Thank you 😊 Oh yeees, Victoria Schwab is such an incredible writer I agree! 😁
Scott Westerfeld was a favorite when I was younger when I read the Uglies and Midnighters series 🙂 I also read Saint Anything by Sarah Dessen and now I need to read more of her books. Renegades was also a shock for me with how much I loved it. Fantastic list!
Yeeees, I totally fell in love with Scott Westerfeld’s writing and world-building! 😍 Sarah Dessen never disappoints I can tell you that 😉 I can’t wait to get my hands on Renegades, I’m pretty sure I’m going to LOVE it 😊 Thanks for stopping by 😘😘
I agree with you on JK Rwoling (she really is a genius) and I love Morgan Matson too! In contemporary YA I also love Brigid Kemmerer!
Yaaaay! 😁 Oh, I haven’t read any books by her, I’ll need to check it out 😊
Great list! I love Morgan Matson and Jenny Han and will read anything they write! On my list I’d definitely have Taylor Jenkins Reid and Jenn Bennett.
Thanks! Yeees, same here 😁 I’ve only read The Anatomical Shape of a Heart from Jenn Bennett but I’m really curious to read her other stories! I’ve been meaning to get Alex, Approximately for such a long time now, you make me want to buy it asap 😁 And I really want to read The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo! 😊 Thanks for stopping by 😘
Oh I love your list, Nyx! I love how eclectic it is 🙂
I don’t currently have any hardcore favourites but I’m loving V.E. Schwab, Neil Gaiman, Ilona Andrews, Maggie Stiefvater at the moment.
Thank you so so much 😘 Hahahaha, same here! The most important is the story but yeah if a favorite author releases something, I need to check it out 😁 That’s a great list!! 😊
