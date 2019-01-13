10 books we recently added to our (endless) TBR

Hi friends, happy Sunday! I hope you all had a fantastic week. I have been a little overwhelmed (in a very good way) with new projects on the blog, (DID YOU SEE MY NEW HEADER AND BLOG BUTTON? Sorry. I’m excited. Made by the ever fabulously talented Kat @ Novels and Waffles. Check out her blog, she is one of my latest favorite bloggers and deserve all the love.)

ANYWAY. Today, I thought I’d come up with A LIST. Nothing’s as fun as making lists, right? (Or is it just me? Maybe it’s just me).



It’s funny, because earlier this week I mentioned my recent struggles with reading schedules and organization overall, yet I just can’t seem to continue adding books to my TBR, making it endless, adding stress and excitment and just making me scream I NEED ALL THE BOOKS about 32019 times every single day. Being a book blogger is fun, friends. (It is though, really)

SO TODAY I’m going to talk about some books I recently came around that I had to add to my already massive, but thankfully only virtual (for now) TBR, in the hopes that this will make you want to scream at me to read them, or that you will want to add them to your TBRs, too.

Oh. I also invited my sister and occasional co-blogger here Nyx to mention her latest additions to her TBR, too. We’re massive bookworms and we have no regrets okay.

You can click on the covers to go to goodreads, if you want to make your TBR grow.

📚 Marie’s picks

The Rose Society, Marie Lu

Why I added it to my TBR 🔎 It’s funny, because I read a first book in a series and add the sequels to my TBR about 23918 years later, I’m not sure why. I read the first book in this series, The Young Elites, a little while ago now and I surprisingly REALLY enjoyed it. I need to continue with it, but… I’m terrible at keeping up with series. SOMEDAY I WILL READ IT SOMEONE SCREAM AT ME TO.

A Match Made In Mehendi, Nandini Bajpai

Why I added it to my TBR 🔎I recently found out about this book when the cover was revealed, over on twitter. This sounds like such a fun, adorable read with our main protagonist starting a match-making service app and making her entire high school completely messy and upside down and that sounds like my kind of thing.

Timekeeper, Tara Sim

Why I added it to my TBR 🔎 I know Laura really loves this one and, given our very similar bookish taste, I trust her 200%. Also, even if I’m not usually reading a whole lot of science-fiction and even less steampunk, somehow I’m very intrigued by this one. Has any of you read it?

Saving June, Hannah Harrington

Why I added it to my TBR 🔎 I remember the lovely Lily really loves this book and I know that’s why I added it to my TBR originally. This book sounds beautiful and heartbreaking and it has a road trip and seems overall just so good, so it is basically everything I love. I can’t wait to read it!

The Starless Sea, Erin Morgenstern

Why I added it to my TBR 🔎 I recently read The Night Circus, after years of waiting and years of seeing everyone hyping it up and…I really enjoyed it a lot. I am so curious to read more from the author and, let’s face it, The Starless Sea sounds as amazing as its title, a secret underground world and books and what? I need this?!

📚 Nyx’s picks

Little White Lies, Jennifer Lynn Barnes

Why I want to read it 🔎 Set in the world of high society, this book is telling the story of Sawyer who’s going to participate in debutante season and uncovers her father’s identity. Secrets, scandals and I bet a lot of drama, this book is screaming at me “Read me, read me now!”.

A Reaper at the Gates, Sabaa Tahir

Why I want to read it 🔎 I’ve recently read the second book of this series and damn I need to know what happens next! I’m not going to spoil anything but I totally fell in love with Sabaa’s writing, characters and storytelling and I bet this one will be as good as the previous ones, maybe even better…

Field Notes on Love, Jennifer E. Smith

Why I want to read it 🔎 Fan of Jennifer E. Smith, I’m really eager for her next novel. The story seems fun, heartfelt and perfect for a marshmallow like me. It’s about two teens leaving their hometowns to see the world. The travel vibe is really calling out to me!



Vox, Christina Dalcher

Why I want to read it 🔎 Dystopia, feminism, thought-provoking…that’s the words I heard about this book and I’m really curious to give it a try. It’s about a woman trying to protect herself and her daughter in a world where women are no longer allowed to speak. Creepy right?!

Just for Clicks, Kara McDowell

Why I want to read it 🔎 A book about sisters and social media, give it to me now! It’s the story of two sisters becoming accidental social media stars because of their mom going viral. It totally seems like my kind of read, fun and full of heart but also tackling some really important issues.



(Marie here just read this book and KNOWS that Nyx is going to love it. Also you, fans of contemporaries with social media and blogging and just slow-burning romances ahhh)

Did you read any of these books? Any book you’d recommend us to read?

What are some books you recently added to your TBR? We’d love to add some more (because we can never, ever have enough), so let us know in comments!



