Monthly wrap-up – September 2018

How is September already over?!
I, and everyone is saying this as this time of the month, can’t believe how fast time has been going. Let’s take a look at the endless, not-that-interesting month of September now, shall we.
As predicted, September was a bad month. I may be exagerating a little bit, or maybe I am not, I don’t even know at that point. I just know that my mood falls down and down a pit hole of hell when the autumn and winter months come and I’m basically like this.
But you’re not here to hear me talk about that, are you, so moving on!
I don’t have anything too exciting to share on that part of my wrap-up, unfortunately. September has been filled with the usual routine of working, blogging, sleeping, reading and that’s basically it.
October, though, hopefully promises some more exciting things coming again. It is my birthday month (on the 15th, in case you’re any curious), and if I am not at all ready to be older…. I am VERY excited, because I’m going away with the two loves of my life to my favorite place. I’m being cryptic because I’m bad like that, but more on that later. For now, just to get through five more weeks of work, right, and then I’ll be like this again:
Sorry. I do love Friends a whole lot.
Well, it seems like I’m about to cross off my goodreads challenge really soon and I’m so, very happy about that! My challenge wasn’t really… that challenging, since I just kept the same one as 2017, but still. It’s good to feel ahead and feel like I’ve got something together in my life.
I have read some awesome books this month just as well, so I’m so, very excited about that, too!!
Books I read
I am SO HAPPY I finally read one of my most anticipated reads. As expected, I REALLY fell in love with it. Full review soon!
I am still in shock to have been able to read one of my most anticipated reads of the year already, to be honest?????? IS THIS REAL. I love Lauren Oliver with all my heart and I had a great time with this one…. except for some triggering things. Full review here!
Well, Cait’s book certainly deserves all of the hype. It was a heartbreaking book with characters you want to HUG. Full review soon!
Despite this book being super problematic, I… well, I still had fun reading it. Drama and gossip and I don’t know, I was hooked. Full review soon!
I am very very much in a AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH kind of state because well this book is made for marshmallows like me. Full review soon!
I’m currently buddy-reading this with the one and only amazing Marta and really excited about it. So far, it’s very atmospheric and I like it!
Let’s just forget this category exists, okay. All I’ve been doing are aesthetics to share over on twitter, so…. I guess that’s still something?!
I still have my current WIP in mind and I want to edit it and do something with it. Life just being life, working, being tired, blogging, I haven’t made writing a priority, at all. Maybe I will as NaNoWriMo comes around, or maybe I’m just not made for it. Time will tell I guess?
This upcoming October, I am honored to be one of the co-hosts for the wonderful Shattering Stigmas event. This event is meant to raise awareness towards mental illness and I will be having, on my blog, an incredible selection of bloggers sharing their book recommendations, personal experiences and thoughts on the topic.
That being said, you will most likely see way less of me on my own blog during the length of this event, which is from October 6th, to October 20th. I still have a couple of blog posts on my own, but I will give out my platform and for other voices’ to shine during the event. I really hope you’ll enjoy it!
Book reviews
Click on the book covers to be redirected to my reviews.
Bookish discussions
Book blogging
Alright, here is my little selection of blog posts I enjoyed reading this month!
Books & Reading
Is there a blog post you are particularily proud of this month? Feel free to send it along with your comment!
How was September for you? Am I seriously the only one not into the colder months of the year?? Australian people, care to send me some sunshine and spring vibes? Please?
What was your favorite book this month? What are you planning on reading next? Let’s chat in comments!
12 thoughts on “Monthly wrap-up – September 2018”
I need to read Broken Things like yesterday lol. I can’t wait, I feel it will be amazing. And I’ve heard incredible things about The Astonishing Color of After, I know I’ll never be ready for that book, it sounds so heartbreaking. I hope you have an amazing October and enjoy your a lot of birthday 💕💕💕
AHHH I am really impatient for you to read Broken Things, I hope you’ll love it! Did you read any other books by Lauren Oliver? 😀
The Astonishing Color was heartbreaking at times, but really, really beautiful, too. It’s a gem. I hope you’ll get to read it soon! ❤
Thank you so, so much! I hope you'll have a fantastic month as well 😀
Happy (early) birthday! I hope things get easier for you soon. I really liked Cait’s book too. I still need to read What If It’s Us and The Wicked Deep. Have a great October!
Thank you so much!! ❤
I hope you'll read and will love both What If It's Us and The Wicked Deep. Loved the first one and I'm currently reading and really enjoying the second 😀
OH MY GOD I must’ve missed your aesthetics on Twitter because I haven’t seen them before and THEY ARE SO GORGEOUS!! Literally everyone is so good at aesthetics and then there’s me 😂
And I’m so sorry that this month was rough for you! I hope it gets a lot better in October (especially since it’s your birthday!!) and I’m sending you all the good vibes ❤ And I'm so happy you loved Astonishing and WIIU! I'm so excited to read those two and hearing you loved it makes me more confident I will too ☺
LikeLiked by 1 person
Awww May you’re too sweet, thank you so much, I’m so happy you like them!! ♥️ I am procrastinating writing and doing aesthetics, so… and really I don’t know, I just take images like that and somehow find them to fit together 😂😂
Thank you so, so much for your sweet words, I hope so too ❤
I can't WAIT for you to read both of these books. The Astonishing Color was way too beautiful and WIIU was ADORABLE, really ❤
Thank you so, so much May!!
Well yes September can be hard with the begin of the school year or going back to work and …Now you still had a good month Marread more abou ie and I can’t wait to read more about your event! How old will you be this month? LOL Happy Sunday!
Hitting my mid-twenties, not totally okay about that 😂😂😂
Thank you so much Sophie! I hope you’ll have a lovely October 😀
I’m so curious about your review of The Thousdandth Floor, because I get the feeling that I was thinking the same thing as you 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ohh really, well that means you enjoyed it (despite the problematic elements), I hope 😀
Thank you so much for your commnt 😀 I hope you’ll have a lovely month! 😀
I’m so sorry to hear your mood gets worse with these two seasons approaching… I actually love autumn/winter so can’t really relate (it’s the heat that gets me!) but I hope you feel better soon, lovely ❤
I'm glad to hear you've had a pretty good reading month, though! I have unfortunately not touched any of these so far *cries* but seeing you gush over all of them makes me super super excited and happy! I can't wait to read The Wicked Deep and The Thousandth Floor. Lauren Oliver was also a big big surprise for me so I might as well try some of her other books soon!
Oh no, don't go missing on us now!!! How will I survive October without one of my favourite bloggers?? *cries some more* I'm so looking forward to Shattering Stigmas though, so at least that ❤ Congrats on making the hosting team, that is amazing!
My favourite book this month was Magic Bites by Ilona Andrews. Super fun and action-pacted, fast paced and with an epic heroine – what more could I ask for?
Lovely post, Marie! 🙂
Oh thank you so much Sophie, you’re too sweet ❤ ❤
I can't wait for you to give these books a try, especially Lauren Oliver's book – I love her SO much and can't wait for you to read more from her 😀
Awww you're way too sweet, really ❤ ❤ I will still be there don't you worry ahah, I'll just give more space to the shattering stigmas event for around 15 days in the next month 😀 I'll still be there to bother you, don't you worry 😛
Ohhh. That book sounds really good, I'll have to check it out 😀
Thank you so much Sophie! I hope you'll have an amazing month ❤
