My story with ARCs as an international book blogger

This blog post has been boiling around in my mind for months and months, but I actually never really got the guts to write it all down. As I start writing this, I have no idea if I’ll end up hitting publish by the end of it all, to be completely honest. But I’ve been wanting, somehow, to share my story, so here I am.
ARCs are somehow controversial, at times, in the book community. They are also very, very complicated. ARCs, just in case you don’t know, are Advance Review Copies, sent over by publishers to book bloggers, librarians and other bookish people, for early reading, reviewing. Basically, it’s our job to hype these books up as much as we can in order to help the book and the publisher and just, spread more love towards the book overall.
I did not know ARCs existed until a couple months into blogging. I first found out about it and, the little 21 years-old that I was at that time (okay, I feel old now. Why the heck am I writing this) was astonished that people were able to get BOOKS before their release date and read it and review them and that was it. I mean, when you think about it, it is pretty incredible, isn’t it?
I first found my way into the ARCs world through NetGalley, back when as an international book blogger in 2014, you still could have a request button on 99,9% of the books and might get lucky.
Resources about getting physical ARCs, as a blogger and as an international book bloggers are endless and therefore, I decided to try my luck there, too. Holding a real copy of one of my favorite authors’ books before its release date, being able to be part of the hype for it all, being in touch with big publishers. It all seemed like a dream.
I wanted in, too.
It was a deep want to feel part of the community in that way, too, to be able to get books like others did. What did I that was so wrong? Wasn’t my blog pretty enough? Didn’t I manage to gather around enough followers? The voice in my anxiety-filled mind told me it would never, ever be enough. The voice in my heart told me that I just plain sucked, anyway.
The voice in my head told me that I was not an US-based book blogger and that therefore, my story with ARCs would be way more complicated than this.
It’s that latter voice that was right, obviously. I remember sending my first emails on a late April day, trying to request my most anticipated books of the entire year. Writing down everything properly, checking a trillion times for spelling mistakes. Trying to be eager without fangirling too much. Sharing my numbers, seeming small, but apparently seeming okay according to other book bloggers’ posts. Hitting send and praying.
Waiting a day. A week. A month. Three months. Six months. The book I wanted being released and, a year later, losing all hope of everything.
I maybe sent 3 or 4 emails around that time that April, my heart hopeful to be part of something big. Then, I gave up on it completely.
I kept on blogging my heart out, throwing my love into everything I did, meeting some of my now closest friends, reading, reading, reading, adding to the endless TBR. And, yes, I will admit it, looking sometimes with awe and envy at other bloggers getting books early, especially the books I would scream about until my throat parches and my heart hurts. I didn’t send any more emails. I used NetGalley, prayed and got lucky and I just thought geography sucked and if I couldn’t have my books, I’ll just keep my French baguette and wait until release day.
It was okay. It was just books. I still felt like I was missing something, some crucial part of the book blogger experience. But it was okay, really. I ordered the books I wanted when I could and I read and blogged.
I found out about Edelweiss and tried it out, eyes basically rolling out of their sockets when I noticed the incredible books available on that website. I filled out everything, I tried requesting there. I hoped, without ever any luck.
Two years later (yeah, you’ve read that right…), I sent an email about an early copy of a book. I had absolutely no hopes. I don’t even know what triggered that email sending years later. I just, did. Hope crawled its way back into my skin, into my bones, making me anxiously check out my emails every two hours, waiting for an answer. My email, sent in July, 2016, stayed unanswered.
It was in September, 2016, that it happened. As I randomly refreshed my emails, not thinking about that request anymore, sitting on my couch, it appeared. An actual answer. Asking me for my phone number, because I am living in France and therefore to make the shipping work out. MAKE THE SHIPPING WORK OUT. Meaning, they were sending me a book.
I looked at my sister and screamed. I got up and jumped. I screamed at everyone. For real. I answered with shaking hands right away and double, triple, trillion-checked my email before hitting send.
This email and this book somehow made me feel like I made it. Into some sort of secret book blogging clan, that now, I too, was playing with the big boys. ARCs are certainly not a way to make you feel like you’re doing good as a book blogger, okay. Don’t take this the wrong way. That’s the feeling I had at that moment, though.
I gained confidence again. I thought that I could do this. I really could. I probably could have years and years ago, just as well, if I didn’t give up. Maybe. I will never know. There were a couple books I thought I could really show some love, so I tried again. Sending emails Getting no answers at all.
Hoping.
Seeing NetGalley restricting their titles to international book bloggers and everything disappearing on “wish for it”.
Losing hope.
Getting a random answer months later. Screaming.
Losing hope again.
Getting a wish granted.
Crying.
ARCs have always been a rollercoaster for me especially as an international blogger. And where am I now? Waiting. Wishing. Sending an email. Forgetting about it. Waiting. Wishing Again. Disappointment, then happiness. As always. But most of it all, not relying on it, because ARCs are a privilege, an honor, something I cherish and will always feel really grateful for, but not something I take for granted ever.
Getting ARCs isn’t the end of it all, as a book blogger, nor does it define your worth or well-doing in the community. Sometimes it feels strange, sometimes it feels completely random. Sometimes, especially as international book bloggers, it can feel, yes, unfair. And sometimes it’s happiness knowing you’re holding a book by one of your favorite author of all times.
I know firsthand how complicated and nerve-racking it is to be an international book blogger already, especially regarding ARCs. We all have our share of struggles and there are so many things we can’t change. There is also a whole bunch of love in this community, for books, and for each other, too.
So whether you’re one super lucky blogger requesting and getting everything you want, or an international blogger, like me, terrified to hit send on an email… keep on going. Keep on spreading the love for books. Whether they’re ARCs, or NOT. Because, like I said, ARCs aren’t the end of it all. It’s your love for books that matters and not the amount of ARCs you might or might not get and, despite the ecstatic feeling I get when I manage to get lucky, I never, ever want to forget that. Because whether you get ARCs, or not, it’s okay. You’re doing okay. You’re loving books and screaming that love and it’s all that matters.
This kind of ended up being really rambly and probably not making a whole lot of sense. Still, I wanted to share my story, so here I am. If you made it until there, thank you for reading.
What is your story with ARCs? I’d love to hear about your feelings, thoughts and struggles, too, because despite everything, ARCs are still something “big”, apparently, here in the blogging community. Let me know your thoughts in comments!
22 thoughts on “My story with ARCs as an international book blogger”
I can totally relate to this. I’ve gotten lucky with some publishers before but then their PR person changed and I had to start all over again. I now have a personal blog where I still occasionally review books, but it’s no longer my priority to read and review to-be-releases books. However, when I do get that rare opportunity, I take it!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh thank you, I’m glad you could relate to this post! 🙂
I get it, and as great as these opportunities are, there are so many books to be read that are already released, too 😀
Thank you so much! 😀
LikeLike
Wow, how is it you always write amazing posts? Like, every single one is great and I love it. I have yet to sign up for Netgalley or Edelweiss or to even email a publisher because, YIKES SCARY. I don’t handle rejection well (but then again, who does really?), so the whole prospect seems pretty daunting. I would love an ARC of a book – an ebook or a physical copy, I don’t care – but it feels sort of unattainable? I hope one day I’ll reach that goal! It really makes me so sad that international bloggers get the short end of the stick regarding stuff like this. Sigh.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh wow you’re way too sweet, thank you Kat, this means so much 😭😭😭
I understand that completely – even after trying out more than one time, the prospect never gets less daunting. I’m sorry, I wish I could reassure you 😂 that being said, if it feels like an unattainable goal maybe for now, let me tell you that it is not and I am certain that you can and will get some of these great opportunities, too ❤ Sometimes you just need to take a leap of faith and you can do this, plus you're incredible!! ❤ I'm here if you need anything or tips or something ❤
It's complicated for international bloggers, it is true. Anyhow, whether we get ARCs or not does not make us less of a blogger, nor does that make us any less awesome 😀 ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
Marie, thank you for sharing this, because I experience the same on Netgalley and I’m in Kenya. It sucks to want to read a book and then get a regret email that I do not qualify because of my geographical location. I’ve never heard of Edelweiss too until I read this post.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh I completely understand your frustration – and I am so sorry you’re experiencing this, too. I hope and know that someday you will get this kind of opportunity, don’t give up ❤
Thank you so much for stopping by! 😀
LikeLike
What an amazing and powerful story! I’m so glad you felt inspired to share this with us.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh thank you so, so much, I’m so glad you enjoyed this ❤ ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
My first ARC wasn’t too long ago and the writer actually approached me! I never heard of him or his book before, but it was his debut. It felt SO GOOD tbh. I got my first review request only a month before. I tried requesting books before that, but didn’t really have luck, but it got me on the mailing list of Titan Books. I got a copy of the God of War novelization through it. Currently doing a juggle with several reading copies of which 2 are physical copies.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh wow that’s incredible, what a great opportunity! I’m so happy this happened to you, it must have felt so great 😀
It’s amazing that you are getting physical copies, too, yay! 😀 I’m happy to hear about your success 😀
Thank you so, so much for stopping by!
LikeLike
I’m glad you were finally able to get a physical ARC. That’s awesome. Shipping books overseas is expensive, so I’m happy that some companies are willing to do it. My own ARC story is boring: I’ve never requested one. I have zero desire to be part of the blogger drama they seem to cause. I’ll stick to reviewing backlist books.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It really is expensive and I completely understand why some publishers won’t do it. It is a bit frustrating, obviously, but understandable too.
It’s not boring at all! I think it’s great that you and most likely other bloggers are not too into the ARCs thing. If, in the end, I personally find that really exciting, I know it causes some drama too, and there are so many great releases already to read, too 😀
Thank you so much for sharing your thoughts on the topic! 😀
LikeLike
wonderful post, Marie! I have an okay relationship with arcs. When I started blogging I saw them as the best thing ever. While they still are, I’ve been pulling back from requesting like I used to. The added stress of reading before a deadline and the envy of seeing others get arcs that I can’t really took a toll on me. Lately, I have just been reading back listed titles.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh thank you so much, I’m happy you enjoyed it 😀
I understand your feelings – I have been really selective and trying to restrain myself, too, because it sometimes gets a bit overwhelming, even just to ask for things and/or to see the anticipated titles in everyone’s hands, too. It’s good to focus on backlisted titles, too 😀 ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m in the U.S. so I’ve certainly had more luck when it come to getting ARCs, but I do want international bloggers to know that not all U.S. book bloggers get a lot of ARCs – I know it sucks if you never get any and I’m not comparing the two, just trying to make people feel a bit better. I’ve been blogging for 11 years now and I don’t get accepted for all Netgalley requests, and I rarely get physical ARCs. It sucks sometimes to see people getting all sorts of books you’d LOVE to have, but you’re right, it’s not all that blogging is about. Thanks for sharing your thoughts, and I hope you continue to get lucky with future ARCs!!
-Lauren
http://www.shootingstarsmag.net
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh no you’re absolutely right to mention that – I agree and I know that not all U.S bloggers get a lot of ARCs, it is really a case-by-case thing, even if sometimes geography helps a little bit, it does not do everything. I wish I understood the exact mechanics behind this system, just out of curiosity 😀
Thank you so, so much for your sweet comment, Lauren, and I agree, it’s important to remember that it’s not all that blogging is about ❤
LikeLike
This might be one of my favorite posts you’ve ever written, I don’t know much about ARC’s, but this post was just so personal and even…dare I say it, different from what you normally post. This wasn’t as lighthearted as your other posts, and I feel like I got to actually know you and your feelings through this post. I’m sorry to hear you have such a hard time receiving ARC’s. You’re such an amazing book blogger (I tell you all the time that you are actually my favorite), and so it sucks to hear you don’t get the same privileges, or at least your have a harder time receiving what others do, because of your location. Keep doing you babe, because you are AMAZING, and if it weren’t for you, my love for reading would have probably diminished a bit, and I wouldn’t have found so many amazing books that you’ve recommended to me over the past year and a half! xxx
Melina | http://www.melinaelisa.com
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh wow, Melina, thank you so much for your comment, this really makes me happy ❤ I was a bit nervous to write and post this, because yes it feels and is written in a bit more personal way, but I am so happy that you enjoyed reading it ❤ It's always a bit stressful to lay out my feelings like this about things, in a less, lighthearted way, but it feels good, too 🙂
Thank you so, so, so, so much for your sweet words and your comment Melina, this honestly made my day so much better ❤ ❤ ❤
LikeLike
Thank you so much for sharing this personal post with us, Marie 💗
I resonated with a lot of things you talked about regarding Arcs (it’s often an up an down for us international bookworms) and especially the end really touched me! Meaning that I teared up a lot, because you really managed to make me feel understood, so thank you for the touching words 😭💕❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh Caro, thank you so, so, so, so much for your sweet words, I am so happy you enjoyed reading this post and that you could relate to it, in a way, thank you so much 😭 It is true that us international bookworms have it a bit harder, but we’re not giving up and that does not make us less than passionate about what we do, so that’s what matters ❤
LikeLike
Well Marie I am exactly like you hoping losing hope yet trying again, getting no anwser…telling myself that no my blog is not bad or less than others yet that’s damn hard!
LikeLiked by 1 person
OH I completely understand – it is hard sometimes not to feel a little let down by it all. But whether you get ARCs or not does not make you a bad blogger or does not say that your blog isn’t FANTASTIC (because it really is). In the end, I don’t know all the mechanics and how everything works, but I think it’s important to, despite always hoping and wishing and wanting, to also be proud of what we do and the love we put into our blogs, ARCs or not ❤ and you should and can be proud of yourself!
Thank you so much for your comment Sophie ❤
LikeLike