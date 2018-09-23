Talking about our favorite characters in YA books

You might, or might not be aware that there are two people behind this blog. If I (Marie) tend to speak up most of the time and rant about everything bookish, I honestly wouldn’t do what I do without my personal sidekick and awesome sister putting up with all of my blogging craziness. You might have noticed that she, every now and then, drops by to write a blog post of her own. Well today, I decided to take her again on for a dual blog post, because…. why get one book recommendations when you can get two, AM I RIGHT? Because with book recommendations, well….
We already chatted about our favorite reads of the year so far together, earlier on in the year. So, today, we thought we would chat about BOOK CHARACTERS. Let’s be honest, we bookworms tend to spend time thinking about book characters, sometimes a little bit too much. They’re part of our lives and we love them, so…. here are our selection of bookish characters WE LOVED.
Technically, it’s not the end of the year, but we’re taking this from the Characters of the Year Book Tag, originally created by Amanda.
Favourite Male Character of the Year
Marie: Kaz Brekker, Six of Crows
I just couldn’t NOT mention him. I don’t know, he is pretty awesome, isn’t he?! We also all know that behind this facade he’s also such a sweet soft little bean (okay, maybe not that soft, but still) and I loooooove him.
Nyx: Kell, A Darker Shade of Magic
He’s kind, understanding and charming without trying too much. But he is also flawed and weak. He’s gorgeous, sassy and a little bit lost. It’s the perfect balance, that’s why I love him so much.
Favourite Female Character of the Year
Nyx: Megan, Always Never Yours
She believes she’s not worthy of a permanent relationship and has trouble being confident in her dating. She’s a total flirt but she isn’t ashamed of it. She’s bold and at the same time really mature. She feels real!
Marie: Well…. you totally stole my first choice right here. MEGAN is one of my favorite characters of all times.
Most Relatable Character of the Year
Nyx: Audrey, It Only Happens in the Movies
She doubts herself, yet she also knows her own mind. She wants the deep romantic kisses but she also wants to be respected. Her feelings are complex and conflicting, she’s authentic!
Marie: Eliza, Eliza & Her Monsters
I connected to Eliza way, way too much, to be honest. I found myself in her struggles and her doubts and parts of myself everywhere here and there and it both hurt and made me happy, too. This is one of my favorite books of ALL TIMES.
Couple of the Year
Marie: Penny & Sam, Emergency Contact
Let’s be honest, if you know me a little bit, you all saw that one coming. I just loved Emergency Contact so, so much. The beginning of their relationship, the endearing way they become friends, the texting, the ending, the me-swooning-at-all-times about everything.
Nyx: Maguire & Jordy , Girl Against the Universe
Jordy falls for Maguire pretty quickly whereas Maguire spends most of her time pushing him away. It’s no love at first sight, they get to know each other over time. They find ways to help each other, they’re really sweet together.
Villain of the Year
Marie: (SPOILER FOR THE BELLES – highlight to see) Princess Sophia, The Belles (END OF SPOILER)
I don’t know why, but looking at my read-list, she was the first one coming to mind, because damn. I did not expect her to be villain, nor did I expect her to be THAT much of a villain, either. The darkest part of me loved that.
Nyx: Xifeng, Forest of a Thousand Lanterns
She’s the perfect antiheroine. It would be easy to dislike Xifeng with her jealousy and obsession over her own beauty, and yet I truly feel her pain, being a woman in a man’s world.
Most Disliked Character of the Year
Marie: The mother, Starfish
I recently wrote my review for this, so maybe that’s why I am thinking of her. She was just. the.actual.worst.
Nyx: Avery, The Thousandth Floor
She’s pretty much insufferable. She slutshames and talk behind her friend’s backs. And should we talk about the fact that she’s in love and actually sleeping with her brother??!
Royal of the Year
Marie: Maram, Mirage
I just LOVED Maram so, very much, actually even more than Amani, the main character in this story? She was just so three-dimensional, I loved how she changed thorough the story, too and I don’t know, I loved her.
Nyx: Prince Edward, Romancing the Throne
I thought he was the right balance of seeming like a normal guy and also a real prince with some unusual pressures on him.
Sidekick / Non Main Character of the Year
Nyx: Inej, Six of Crows
She’s the queen of character development and inner strength! She doesn’t waste time dwelling on her past, but moves forward quietly and with style. She’s a serious kick-ass character.
Marie: Kenji, Restore Me
I can’t not mention Kenji here. I love him way, way too much okay, he’s too sassy and incredibly fun and I am loving every scene he is in. I need MORE KENJI in my life.
Sibling of the Year
Nyx: Charlie, Save the Date
She’s always trying to help, always here to listen and try to come up with a solution. She wants everyone to have a good time. And if you’re calling her in the middle of the night because you got arrested, she will come, no questions asked!
Marie: JJ, Save The Date
I’m kind of half-stealing your answer again, okay…. Ooops. I’m going to go with another sibling in that story then, JJ, because he was so much fun and never failed at making me smile.
Free Choice Award: Favorite friendship of the Year
Apparently, we can do whatever we want so…. we decided to pick FRIENDSHIP, because we’re huge fans of good friendships in our books.
Nyx: Steffi & Tem, A Quiet Kind Of Thunder
Finally a good female frienship who doesn’t get poisonous! They’ve been close forever and of course their relation isn’t perfect, they have some issues but they’re always here to support each other. They’re really different so they try their best to be understanding, I loved that.
Marie: Luca & Grace, How To Make A Wish
Stealing my sister’s start for the argument, but FINALLY a good M/F friendship with no ambiguity and nothing turning into more and no unrequited feelings. Even if I am a fan of friendships turning to lovers, I also LOVE a good friendship and Luca and Grace’s dynamic was adorable.
We hope you enjoyed this kind of post and reading our answers? Would you like to see more collaborations like these? Let us know!
What are some of your favorite characters so far this year? And EVER? Do you recognize yourself in some of our answers?
WHAT are some of your favorite friendships in books? WE NEED MORE FRIENDSHIPS, so let us know in comments!
25 thoughts on “Talking about our favorite characters in YA books”
Great post 🙂 I definitely agree with Eliza being a relatable character and the mother from Starfish has to be my most disliked character this year, too!
Good pick with Steffi & Tem for the friendship one! I totally agree, I always love seeing good female relationships in books. I’m actually writing my second novel (that will hopefully go further than my first) with a good female friendship in it :). To name a few notable friendships from my recent reads, Charlie & Taylor’s friendship in Queen of Geeks is lovely, as well as Comet & Vicky in The Fragile Ordinary (though they do have some issues) and Claudia and Irene in Emma Mills’s Foolish Hearts :).
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh thank you so much, so happy you enjoyed it 🙂
I love a good female friendship and it’s so great that you’re writing one, yay! I LOVED Charlie and Taylor’s friendship in Queens of Geek so, so much and Foolish Hearts is on my TBR as well. I’m so happy there is such a great friendship in here too 😀
Thank you so much for your sweet comment!! 😀
LikeLike
I have not yet read any of these. I may have to change that 😊
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeees, you really should 😏 Thanks for stopping by 😘
LikeLike
Hoohoo 🙂
I did enjoy reading about your favourites this year so far 🙂 I also added some more books to my wishlist, whoopsie. Anyways, I hope you find more favourites this year 🙂
Kat
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you so much, glad you enjoyed our post! 😊 Haha, we’re ALWAYS adding books to our wishlist it’s crazy 😅
LikeLike
Loved both of your choices, though I haven’t read all these books 😛 I totally agree with you about the most disliked character. I hated the mother in Starfish. She was so selfish. Also, totally agree with you about the royal choice. Maram was my favourite character too from the Mirage.
The Villian of the year for me would be the Sea Queen from To Kill A Kingdome. Ahh, she was so cruel.
I am waiting to read Eliza and Her Monsters for so long 😦 Don’t know when the prices will go down for me.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ahhh thank you so much Sim, I’m so happy you enjoyed our choices! The mother in Starfish was terrible, really OH YES, The Sea Queen would be such a great choice as well for these categories!
I really hope you’ll be able to get Eliza someday soon, it’s such a lovely book. ❤
Thank you so much for your sweet comment!! ❤ ❤
LikeLike
This was such a fun post, you guys! I love hearing more about what kind of characters people gravitate towards so seeing both you guys’ answers was really fun. Though I can’t believe Nyx had Inej for the sidekick answer because I never think of her as a sidekick to anyone? In my head, all 5 POVs in Six Of Crows are main characters but I agree with what Nyx said about Inej! She’s one hell of a woman.
Some of my favorite characters this year are Alina Starkov and of course, Nikolai Lantsov! I’m currently in the middle of a Grishaverse reread and I am having the best freaking time! I had apparently forgotten how awesome Alina actually is which is quite sad, really. I always knew I loved Nikolai – he just has so, so many fantastic lines!
As for friendships, I feel like Alice Oseman writes great friendship dynamics, but I know that Marie knows all about those as she’s a big Alice fan too. Honestly, never ask me to think of characters on the spot because I apparently forget about them all right then and there. xD
And as for if you guys should do these posts more often: yes, please! 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you so much, glad you enjoyed our post! We had so much fun doing it 😊 Haha, I get what you mean! I guess I see her as a sidekick but yeah she’s totally her own woman. Haven’t read Grishaverse, I’ll need to check it out. 🙂 Yeeees, you’re totally right about Alice Oseman, her friendships are on point. Hahaha, I’m the same. I’m always forgetting characters and names 😅 Thanks for stopping by 😘
LikeLike
I love this! There were so many categories. I love that you both explain exactly why you liked (or didn’t like) these characters, and, at the same time, you’ve given me a load of new books to add to my TBR.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, I’m so happy you liked our post 😘😘
LikeLike
I am so happy to see Kaz, Inej, and Kell get some love in this post. I love their character arcs and their development as individuals and within their respective groups was so amazing.
I so need to read Save the Date, especially with all this love for the siblings of this book. Everyone knows I love a good family dynamic in my books!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeeees, they are such amazing characters! I love them all so much 😍 Well…if you’re into family dynamic, Save the Date is the PERFECT read. Hope you’ll enjoy it 😊
LikeLike
So six crows was mentioned more than once in this post, I guess that means I should read it already? Great post, I love reading posts with you and your sister! You guys have similar taste in books, but at the same time have different opinions on favorites! Loved this! xxx
Melina | http://www.melinaelisa.com
LikeLiked by 2 people
Six of Crows is… well, it’s sort of THE book, in the book blogging community 😂 I haven’t read it for so long because I was so scared, but in the end, it was worth it. It was such a great book, if you’re into fast-paced, action-filled books with different point of views, you might really like it! 😀
Thank you so, so much Melina!! ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ll definitely give it a try, I already added the two book set on my amazon wish list! xx
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ahhh this makes me so happy. I hope you’ll love them 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ll definitely let you know if I do!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I love Kaz and Inej so much 😍🖤 and UGH Eliza from Eliza and Her Monsters is SO relatable it’s not even funny
LikeLiked by 2 people
OH YES, Kaz and Inej are amazing ahhh I love them so much just as well. ❤
And agree with Eliza, she was WAY too relatable for me at times 😂😂 I loved it so much.
Thank you so much for your sweet comment! 😀
LikeLike
This is such a cool idea! ❤ This was a really fun read, even though I've not heard of a lot of these books. But now Ive got some books to investigate. I think sometimes reviews don't talk about characters much of the time, and sometimes they can make or break the book.^_^
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, glad you liked it 😊 Haha, hope it will make your TBR grow 😉 Yes, you’re totally right we don’t talk about characters enough but they are such a huge part of the story! 😊
LikeLiked by 1 person
I loved reading your answers! Inej and Kenji are actually two of my favorite sidekicks too! I’m actually reading ADSOM right now, and even though I’m not very far into it, I love Kell!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you! 😘 Yaaay, they are such amazing characters 😍😍 That’s awesome, hope you’ll like it! 😁
LikeLiked by 1 person