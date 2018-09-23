Talking about our favorite characters in YA books

You might, or might not be aware that there are two people behind this blog. If I (Marie) tend to speak up most of the time and rant about everything bookish, I honestly wouldn’t do what I do without my personal sidekick and awesome sister putting up with all of my blogging craziness. You might have noticed that she, every now and then, drops by to write a blog post of her own. Well today, I decided to take her again on for a dual blog post, because…. why get one book recommendations when you can get two, AM I RIGHT? Because with book recommendations, well….

We already chatted about our favorite reads of the year so far together, earlier on in the year. So, today, we thought we would chat about BOOK CHARACTERS. Let’s be honest, we bookworms tend to spend time thinking about book characters, sometimes a little bit too much. They’re part of our lives and we love them, so…. here are our selection of bookish characters WE LOVED.

Technically, it’s not the end of the year, but we’re taking this from the Characters of the Year Book Tag, originally created by Amanda.

Favourite Male Character of the Year

Marie: Kaz Brekker, Six of Crows

I just couldn’t NOT mention him. I don’t know, he is pretty awesome, isn’t he?! We also all know that behind this facade he’s also such a sweet soft little bean (okay, maybe not that soft, but still) and I loooooove him.

Nyx: Kell, A Darker Shade of Magic

He’s kind, understanding and charming without trying too much. But he is also flawed and weak. He’s gorgeous, sassy and a little bit lost. It’s the perfect balance, that’s why I love him so much.

Favourite Female Character of the Year

Nyx: Megan, Always Never Yours

She believes she’s not worthy of a permanent relationship and has trouble being confident in her dating. She’s a total flirt but she isn’t ashamed of it. She’s bold and at the same time really mature. She feels real!

Marie: Well…. you totally stole my first choice right here. MEGAN is one of my favorite characters of all times.

Most Relatable Character of the Year

Nyx: Audrey, It Only Happens in the Movies

She doubts herself, yet she also knows her own mind. She wants the deep romantic kisses but she also wants to be respected. Her feelings are complex and conflicting, she’s authentic!

Marie: Eliza, Eliza & Her Monsters

I connected to Eliza way, way too much, to be honest. I found myself in her struggles and her doubts and parts of myself everywhere here and there and it both hurt and made me happy, too. This is one of my favorite books of ALL TIMES.

Couple of the Year

Marie: Penny & Sam, Emergency Contact

Let’s be honest, if you know me a little bit, you all saw that one coming. I just loved Emergency Contact so, so much. The beginning of their relationship, the endearing way they become friends, the texting, the ending, the me-swooning-at-all-times about everything.

Nyx: Maguire & Jordy , Girl Against the Universe

Jordy falls for Maguire pretty quickly whereas Maguire spends most of her time pushing him away. It’s no love at first sight, they get to know each other over time. They find ways to help each other, they’re really sweet together.

Villain of the Year

Marie: (SPOILER FOR THE BELLES – highlight to see) Princess Sophia, The Belles (END OF SPOILER)

I don’t know why, but looking at my read-list, she was the first one coming to mind, because damn. I did not expect her to be villain, nor did I expect her to be THAT much of a villain, either. The darkest part of me loved that.

Nyx: Xifeng, Forest of a Thousand Lanterns

She’s the perfect antiheroine. It would be easy to dislike Xifeng with her jealousy and obsession over her own beauty, and yet I truly feel her pain, being a woman in a man’s world.

Most Disliked Character of the Year

Marie: The mother, Starfish

I recently wrote my review for this, so maybe that’s why I am thinking of her. She was just. the.actual.worst.

Nyx: Avery, The Thousandth Floor

She’s pretty much insufferable. She slutshames and talk behind her friend’s backs. And should we talk about the fact that she’s in love and actually sleeping with her brother??!

Royal of the Year

Marie: Maram, Mirage

I just LOVED Maram so, very much, actually even more than Amani, the main character in this story? She was just so three-dimensional, I loved how she changed thorough the story, too and I don’t know, I loved her.

Nyx: Prince Edward, Romancing the Throne

I thought he was the right balance of seeming like a normal guy and also a real prince with some unusual pressures on him.

Sidekick / Non Main Character of the Year

Nyx: Inej, Six of Crows

She’s the queen of character development and inner strength! She doesn’t waste time dwelling on her past, but moves forward quietly and with style. She’s a serious kick-ass character.

Marie: Kenji, Restore Me

I can’t not mention Kenji here. I love him way, way too much okay, he’s too sassy and incredibly fun and I am loving every scene he is in. I need MORE KENJI in my life.

Sibling of the Year

Nyx: Charlie, Save the Date

She’s always trying to help, always here to listen and try to come up with a solution. She wants everyone to have a good time. And if you’re calling her in the middle of the night because you got arrested, she will come, no questions asked!

Marie: JJ, Save The Date

I’m kind of half-stealing your answer again, okay…. Ooops. I’m going to go with another sibling in that story then, JJ, because he was so much fun and never failed at making me smile.

Free Choice Award: Favorite friendship of the Year

Apparently, we can do whatever we want so…. we decided to pick FRIENDSHIP, because we’re huge fans of good friendships in our books.

Nyx: Steffi & Tem, A Quiet Kind Of Thunder

Finally a good female frienship who doesn’t get poisonous! They’ve been close forever and of course their relation isn’t perfect, they have some issues but they’re always here to support each other. They’re really different so they try their best to be understanding, I loved that.

Marie: Luca & Grace, How To Make A Wish

Stealing my sister’s start for the argument, but FINALLY a good M/F friendship with no ambiguity and nothing turning into more and no unrequited feelings. Even if I am a fan of friendships turning to lovers, I also LOVE a good friendship and Luca and Grace’s dynamic was adorable.

We hope you enjoyed this kind of post and reading our answers? Would you like to see more collaborations like these? Let us know!

What are some of your favorite characters so far this year? And EVER? Do you recognize yourself in some of our answers?

WHAT are some of your favorite friendships in books? WE NEED MORE FRIENDSHIPS, so let us know in comments!