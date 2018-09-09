Hi guys! How are you? How was your summer? Tell me all about your adventures! My summer break was pretty good and I’m a bit bummed to be going back to work (as a lot of people I’m guessing…). We’re already in September! Time is going by so fast, it’s crazy.
Today I’m talking about the 10 things I like to find in my YA books. You know the things you see on the back cover and it makes you go : I HAVE TO READ THAT ONE! The things you never get bored of and like to talk about non-stop. You’re curious? Let’s dive in people!
1) HATE TO LOVE RELATIONSHIPS
I’m a sucker for “ennemies to lovers” relationships, you know when they can’t stand each other or when they just wants the other to shut up. And then comes the unexpected desire! It’s exciting to read and it’s not boring even if… YES you see it coming most of the time.
You’re into it? You should read:
2) SIBLINGS
I have one sister (HELLO @drizzleandhurricanebooks!) and we get along pretty well! Truth be told she’s my best friend and always will be. So it isn’t surprising that I like to read about sisters or brothers. I can totally relate to their issues and well…family is so important to me, I like books that emphasize that. I don’t need a perfect dynamic you know but REAL feelings, I live for that stuff!
You’re into it? You should read:
3) STRONG FEMALE CHARACTER
I enjoy reading stories about strong female protagonists. I like them brave, flawed and loyal. It makes me want to be brave too. They can be great role models for me but also for all the little girls out there! Girls can be strong, girls can defend themselves, girls can think and make choices for themselves. It’s a powerful and essential message to pass along I think.
You’re into it? You should read:
4) FUTURISTIC SOCIETY
Apart from contemporaries, dystopian fictions are my favorite genre. I love it when the book is set in a futuristic society with lots of new technologies! It makes me wonder, is our world going to be this way in 50 years? Are we going to have flying cars? Are we going to live in underwater buildings? Those kind of books make me think, about the good stuff that maybe we’ll be able to develop in the future but also the bad stuff and sometimes it’s pretty scary let me tell you!
You’re into it? You should read:
5) POSITIVE FRIENDSHIPS
There are so many books out there about toxic friends. Even if I quite enjoy to read about those, I’m much more attracted to stories with positive friendships. The friends that are always there, the friends with who you’re going on adventures, the friends you’re laughing and crying with. There are the kind of friends you want in your life and it just warms my heart to read about those.
You’re into it? You should read:
6) SLOW BURNING ROMANCE
Love at first sight? Hell no! I’m not into it, I do not believe in it. I believe in attraction at first sight yeah but love… I like it when the characters are taking it slow, when they are getting to know each other, when they are staring into each other eyes but afraid to do anything about it. I like to shout at my book : KISS ALREADY, WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR?!
You’re into it? You should read:
7) TRAVELING
I wish I could travel more, I wish I could explore every city on the globe but I don’t have enough time or money so I quite enjoy reading about it. It feels like I’m traveling with the characters and discovering new places. It makes me want to go on a trip as soon as I close the book. It gives me ideas for new destinations. I like when the characters are on a road trip trying to find themselves. It’s a whole journey, it’s kind of an escape to the routine!
You’re into it? You should read:
8) ANXIETY
I’m a very anxious person and I like to relate to the character when I’m reading a story. Of course, it must be done well…there are some books out there that are just not believable. But when the anxiety is well painted, I feel like I can understand the character and I’m rooting for him or her, not to heal or get over it (SERIOUSLY authors just don’t get it sometimes) but to keep going.
You’re into it? You should read:
9) FLASHBACKS
I’m fond of flashbacks! I agree…in some books it just adds confusion to the story but if the writing is good it’s AWESOME. I like to see where it all started, I like to understand more things as I turn the pages, I like to uncover truths as if the story is unfolding right before my eyes. It’s intense, it keeps you on the edge of your seat, it adds rythm to the story.
You’re into it? You should read:
10) Dual POV
Having two points of view (if done well of course) is perfect! Three, four or more is too much in my opinion because I can’t quite follow the story and I’m lost between all the characters. Two points of view allow me to enter the minds of the characters, to try to understand their motives, it’s enriching the story. Sometimes it’s less boring that way because there is a rythm easy to fall into.
You’re into it? You should read:
What are the things you like to find in a story? Anything in common with me?
What are the things you hate to see in a book? Does it prevent you to buy the book if you see it on the back cover?
Let’s chat in comments 💬
51 thoughts on “10 things I like to find in my YA books”
Futuristic societies, yess! Love that topic.
I’m usually not keen on romances, but so far the romance i came across (wasn’t that many) in YA was fine. They were pretty cute in fact 🙂
Yaaaay! 😁 Romances in YA books are pretty cute indeed, that’s why I like them so much 😊
Love this list! I’m totally a sucker for love to hate romances as well! And good sibling relationships in books are awesome 🙂
Thank you so much! 😊 Yeees, I love to see the relationship evolves and all the tension! I feel like we need more books about siblings 😁
I LOVE a good enemies to lovers trope! I like the tension, anxiety, and ultimately that happy ending. That may be why I sometimes root for villains too. Hmmm, wonder what that says about my personality? Lol. This was a fun post! There are a ton of books listed that I want to read and haven’t. I did just read The Wrath and the Dawn. I liked it, but that lyrical style of storytelling that seems to be in tight now can be hard to read sometimes! Xoxo!
YEEEES, that’s exactly why I love this trope so much! Haha, no worries you’re not the only one on this 😉 Thank you so much, I’m glad you enjoyed it 😊 Absolutely loved The Wrath & the Dawn but I totally get your point about the writing style! Thanks for stopping by 😘
Love this post, my list of ten things is very similar to yours! I absolutely live for close sibling relationships, portrayals of anxiety (I have anxiety as well), and futuristic societies. I love that you’ve added books to read based on each thing you liked, you’ve given me some new books to add to my TBR!
Thank you, I’m so happy you liked it! 😊 Yaay , we’re twins 😉 That’s awesome, happy reading 😁😁
I love enemy-to-lovers relationships in books! Just as long as they’re enemies for good reasons, and they’re not being brats or stubborn for silly reasons. I also love books with positive friendships! Healthy relationships are completely underrated. ^_^
YEES, I agree with you! It needs to be well done 🙂 Totally! It’s pretty much always about toxic friendships, that’s kinda sad! Thanks for stopping by 😘
I love a lot of these things, too! Especially nonlinear narrative structures (flashbacks) and strong friendships. I’m one of those weird readers who’d rather read about a complicated friendship than a romance.
Yaaay! 😁 That’s actually not weird at all, sometimes it’s much more enjoyable to read about friendship than romance 🙂
I agree with many of these! I’m especially a fan of enemies to lovers relationships, strong women, and futuristic societies.
Great post!! ❤
Thank you, I’m so happy you enjoyed it 😘😘
I love posts like this! To answer your question: I think the one thing I hate to see in a book is when the main character makes a decision that goes completely against his/her characterization, and that is purely for the story to go a certain way. Or worse, when s/he doesn’t DO anything, when s/he really should and then something really bad happens because of that. You know what I mean? That drives me mad.
And oh wow, I actually agree with ALL of your answers. Especially Hate to Love (it’s THE BEST, and I LOVED the Winner’s Curse!) and Anxiety (because, like you, I can relate, so I will read your recommendations), and Futuristic Societies! I just LOVE dystopias where everything goes to sh*t. 😀 It’s always action-packed, full of feels, and it makes you think: ”omg, this could totally happen one day!”
I actually self-published a short YA dystopian book (Dean & Lily) that might interest you since there’s a Hate to Love relationship, strong female main character, positive friendships, and OMG even flashbacks! I’d love to send you a free copy and know what you think about it! You can learn more about it here: https://audreywritesabroad.com/about/dean-lily/
(Sorry, haha, I swear I didn’t mean to self-promote when I started reading your post, but then I was like, we have so many things in common (travel and book opinions) that I thought, man, she might really like Dean & Lily!)
Happy back to work!! 😀
Thank you so much 😊 And yes I totally get what you mean, it just doesn’t make sense! YAAAY, glad you liked my answers 😁😁 Wow, that’s awesome!! Congrats! I’ll definitely check it out and I’ll let you know. That’s really sweet of you to offer 😊 Thank you for you kind words, talk to you soon 😘
My pleasure! Thank you for your interest! 🙂
this is such a fantastic post, love it!
hate to love romances and sibling dynamics are my most absolute favourite tropes ever!! yesssss
Aww, thank you so much 😘😘 Yeees, totally! 😁
Hate to love is my favorite romantic trope of all time tbh 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍
YEEEES, I just love it so much 😍😍
Love this post, Nyx! I totally agree with siblings and hate-to-love romances! ❤️
Thank you for your kind words 😘😘
Slow-burning romances are my favouriteee, I hate books where they fall in love within like 2 minutes of knowing each other. Dystopians are also some of my favourites to read, so anywhere set in a futuristic society is straight onto my TBR list. I really want to read something by Marie Lu! Loved this ✨
Evie x ||
Yeees! That’s just not real! Haha, same here 😉 You definitely should read Legend, it’s amazing 😊
I really do have lots of different opinions on things I like in books. My favourite thing to find in a book is sweet, kind and a positive character because we don’t see that much especially in fantasy. ❤
Yeees, you’re totally right about that! Thanks for stopping by 😘
Yes to all of these! Especially dual narrative! I love when you get the story from different perspectives! Great post 🙂
Thank you so much 😊 Yes, exactly!
This is basically my checklist for all the things I love in YA novels. The only exception would be the futuristic setting. I use to love dystopian fiction but over the year my interest in that genre waned. I’m very picky when it comes to those books now.
The relationship between Kestrel and Arin was the most agonisingly painful experience I’ve ever gone through, and I must be half mad because I am seriously contemplating putting myself through that torture again and re-reading the series.
Yaay, high five! 😉 I get what you mean, there was a time when I stopped reading that genre because it was always the same and I was kinda bored! Sometimes the best is to take a break and then come back to it because there are still awesome stories to discover I think 😊 Hahaha, yeah you must be 😅
I would add romance in general and “coming of age” or “growing up” or …add a quest and it’s just perfect 😉 Great post Marie!
I’m Nyx, Marie’s sister but thank you so much! 😊 And yeees, great choices! I would totally add those 😁
Wonderful post, Nyx! ☺️💗 I love reading about enemies-to-lovers too, as well as friends-to-lovers!! I like slow-burn romances too, even though they can be really frustrating to read sometimes. 😂 I get anxious easily as well and I love when there is great and accurate anxiety rep (especially social anxiety) in books. Thank you for all of your recommmendations; I added many of them to my ever-growing TBR haha.
Thank you so much, glad you enjoyed it 😘 Oh yeeees, friends-to-lovers! I love it too 😁 Haha, yees it can totally get frustating. You just want to yell at them to kiss and make up already 😂 Yes, I like it when the anxiety is well described, I really enjoy it when I can relate to the characters. YAAAY, I’m so glad! 😁😁
So many of these things are things I love to see in books too. Honestly all a book needs is a well written sibling relationship, or a strong friendship bond, or a love to hate relationship, or travel to somewhere that makes me want to hop on a plane myself and that is it, I am there. It’s a book I’ve added to my TBR list and that I can’t wait to read! 😀
One of the other things I love in books is representation, just any kind of representation because I love seeing books reach out to minorities in their own ways you know. Oh also plenty of magic or fairytale and mythology inspirations!
Great post Nyx. 🙂 ❤
Yaaaay, twiiiins! 😁😁 You’re totally right about representation, I’m totally thinking about The Hate You Give right now. Such a powerful and important story! Oh yes, a bit of magic. 😍 I also enjoy retellings! Thank you so much Beth 😘😘
Oh definitely, I feel like when it comes to representation (of the Black Loves Matter movement rather than LGBT rep you know?) that’s one of the books that must come to everyone’s mind.
That’s all right. 🙂 ❤️
YA sci-fi is my favorite, so I love those future societies with some romance. It’s the perfect formula for me!
Yeees, the perfect formula for me too 😁😁
Numbers 2, 3, 5, and 6 are totally in my list!
Yaaaay! 😁😁 Thanks for stopping by 😘
😘
I’m a total sucker for hate to love romances and slow burn romances. I also like friendship and dual POVs in my ya books. I’m a huge fan of dystopian books too! 😁
Yaaaay! Glad you agree with my choices 😁😁
I do love a good enemies to lovers romance, in YA or Adult, though sometimes it makes more sense in Adult books. However, I’m also a big fan of siblings in books positive friendships, and traveling or just books set in other countries.
-Lauren
http://www.shootingstarsmag.net
Yes, you’re right! Sometimes hate to love relationships in YA books are just not that good, like they hate each other for no good reason. Yaaay! 😊
Ohh yes yes !!
some on this list I find pretty confusing .. like futuristic society and flashbacks; but YES dual Pov, strong woman leads (heavenward), ennemi to lover trope (art of french kissing) and im specially into depression/anxiety reps recently.
However… Ive been a lone child all my life, so I fear I do not understand the sibling ones..
Yes, I agree. Sometimes futuristic societies and flashbacks are just not well done…so it just makes the story confusing! I haven’t read the books you mentionned, I’m going to check them out 😁
Most of the things you described in your post are things I also love seeing in books. Especially hate to love relationships like the ones in The Wrath and The Dawn and The Winner’s Curse. Those are two of my favorite book series! As an only child, I’m also fascinated by sibling dynamics and just generally what it’s like to have a sibling. Slow burn romances occasionally get on my nerves but when it’s done right, it can be super satisfying when the characters FINALLY kiss.
Yaaay! I really loved The Wrath & The Dawn and The Winner’s Curses, they are such great stories. 😊 I get that, since I’ve got a sister I like the read about siblings 😊 Hahaha, yeah slow burn romances can get SO frustating but I love it 😁
