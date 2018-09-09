Hi guys! How are you? How was your summer? Tell me all about your adventures! My summer break was pretty good and I’m a bit bummed to be going back to work (as a lot of people I’m guessing…). We’re already in September! Time is going by so fast, it’s crazy.

Today I’m talking about the 10 things I like to find in my YA books. You know the things you see on the back cover and it makes you go : I HAVE TO READ THAT ONE! The things you never get bored of and like to talk about non-stop. You’re curious? Let’s dive in people!

1) HATE TO LOVE RELATIONSHIPS I’m a sucker for “ennemies to lovers” relationships, you know when they can’t stand each other or when they just wants the other to shut up. And then comes the unexpected desire! It’s exciting to read and it’s not boring even if… YES you see it coming most of the time. You’re into it? You should read:

2) SIBLINGS

I have one sister (HELLO @drizzleandhurricanebooks!) and we get along pretty well! Truth be told she’s my best friend and always will be. So it isn’t surprising that I like to read about sisters or brothers. I can totally relate to their issues and well…family is so important to me, I like books that emphasize that. I don’t need a perfect dynamic you know but REAL feelings, I live for that stuff!

You’re into it? You should read:

3) STRONG FEMALE CHARACTER I enjoy reading stories about strong female protagonists. I like them brave, flawed and loyal. It makes me want to be brave too. They can be great role models for me but also for all the little girls out there! Girls can be strong, girls can defend themselves, girls can think and make choices for themselves. It’s a powerful and essential message to pass along I think. You’re into it? You should read: 4) FUTURISTIC SOCIETY

Apart from contemporaries, dystopian fictions are my favorite genre. I love it when the book is set in a futuristic society with lots of new technologies! It makes me wonder, is our world going to be this way in 50 years? Are we going to have flying cars? Are we going to live in underwater buildings? Those kind of books make me think, about the good stuff that maybe we’ll be able to develop in the future but also the bad stuff and sometimes it’s pretty scary let me tell you! You’re into it? You should read:

5) POSITIVE FRIENDSHIPS There are so many books out there about toxic friends. Even if I quite enjoy to read about those, I’m much more attracted to stories with positive friendships. The friends that are always there, the friends with who you’re going on adventures, the friends you’re laughing and crying with. There are the kind of friends you want in your life and it just warms my heart to read about those. You’re into it? You should read: 6) SLOW BURNING ROMANCE Love at first sight? Hell no! I’m not into it, I do not believe in it. I believe in attraction at first sight yeah but love… I like it when the characters are taking it slow, when they are getting to know each other, when they are staring into each other eyes but afraid to do anything about it. I like to shout at my book : KISS ALREADY, WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR?! You’re into it? You should read: 7) TRAVELING I wish I could travel more, I wish I could explore every city on the globe but I don’t have enough time or money so I quite enjoy reading about it. It feels like I’m traveling with the characters and discovering new places. It makes me want to go on a trip as soon as I close the book. It gives me ideas for new destinations. I like when the characters are on a road trip trying to find themselves. It’s a whole journey, it’s kind of an escape to the routine! You’re into it? You should read:

8) ANXIETY I’m a very anxious person and I like to relate to the character when I’m reading a story. Of course, it must be done well…there are some books out there that are just not believable. But when the anxiety is well painted, I feel like I can understand the character and I’m rooting for him or her, not to heal or get over it (SERIOUSLY authors just don’t get it sometimes) but to keep going. You’re into it? You should read: 9) FLASHBACKS I’m fond of flashbacks! I agree…in some books it just adds confusion to the story but if the writing is good it’s AWESOME. I like to see where it all started, I like to understand more things as I turn the pages, I like to uncover truths as if the story is unfolding right before my eyes. It’s intense, it keeps you on the edge of your seat, it adds rythm to the story. You’re into it? You should read: 10) Dual POV Having two points of view (if done well of course) is perfect! Three, four or more is too much in my opinion because I can’t quite follow the story and I’m lost between all the characters. Two points of view allow me to enter the minds of the characters, to try to understand their motives, it’s enriching the story. Sometimes it’s less boring that way because there is a rythm easy to fall into. You’re into it? You should read:

What are the things you like to find in a story? Anything in common with me?

What are the things you hate to see in a book? Does it prevent you to buy the book if you see it on the back cover?

Let’s chat in comments 💬