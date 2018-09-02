Monthly wrap-up – August 2018

Hello September…
Wait, what? I did not sign up for this. I’m not ready for fall and winter to come around here – be right back, moving to Australia to have some more summer coming again.
I was eagerly waiting for August to come and, as always when you’re impatiently waiting for something… it all went by in a blur.
August was a month of traveling, work and traveling again. I finally got some days off work and went to Edinburgh for a couple days with my family. I had a brilliant time there and went back with all the memories and love for this absolutely gorgeous place.
I went back to work again and tried to settle into the work routine again, something that’s unfortunately quite hard to do. Thankfully, I took a couple days off work again this very end of the month to get back to the north of my French country for a couple days for a nice change again.
September’s the month of going back to school here in France, or at university, and for us grown-ups like me, of, well, work, as always. I feel like it’s going to be long and painful and boring, but well, that’s life? Let’s share some instagram pictures then instead, to make me feel better!
Everything is Edinburgh and holidays, except for that last one on the bottom right hand corner, of home.
I don’t know what’s happening, but I am loving books even more than ever.
I’m still ahead on my goodreads challenge and have never been more… motivated somehow. As I’m writing this, I’m 11 books ahead??? My challenge isn’t that, challenging, but still, that feels ginormous okay. I did not read a book for one week as I went on holidays and that break reminded me how much I love reading, too. I just love it when that happens so, very much. So… I’ve been having a fantastic reading month despite the one week break, I read more than ever so….
Books I read
I am so sad to say that Spinning Silver disappointed me a bit. I guess we can’t all love hyped books. Read my full review here!
This book was such a fun surprise – I loved the narrator, the fun mystery and the talk about going to college in the US.Read my full review here!
I loved Sanctuary Bay by these authors SO much and was thrilled to read that one. It ended up being a fast-paced, fun read filled with mythology and interesting characters. Full review coming soon!
I finally read Starfish and I AM so happy about it. It was as good as everyone said, I loved the anxiety rep and it was so emotional at times, too. Full review soon!
This book was A LOT of fun to read. Entertaining, with a great, badass main characters and fun intrigue. Full review coming soon!
I am such a huge fan of The Wrath and the Dawn series and, despite mixed reviews, I really, really enjoyed this book. The writing captivates me, I loved the characters and overall, well, I HAD A GREAT TIME.
Apparently I squeezed in a 7th book this month AND WHO AM I???? Also… I read this so quickly and I loved it and my heart.
So… I said I started outlining again last month in my recap and now I’m proudly going to share that my outline has been done back early this month and since then, I haven’t done anything else. In between travelling, getting back to work, blogging and so on, I haven’t had nor took the time to get back to this story I love so dearly. I guess it’s back in the drawer for now and back to me feeling like a fraud. Writing’s fun.
I managed to take a REAL blogging break this month and I’m really proud of it? The past months, whenever I told myself I would take a break, I always ended up checking in my notifications anyway, just, because I could. It’s always way too quick when you have the WordPress App on your phone, too.
Yet, this time, all the time I spent in Edinburgh, I did not even think about blogging, at all. I just let the notifications pile up and didn’t do a thing and for once, it felt good to disconnect from it all.
I’m thrilled, motivated and excited to be back in the community, as always, but that was just a reminder of taking time for yourself, too. That’s important.
Book reviews
Click on the book covers to be redirected to my reviews.
Bookish discussions
Book blogging
Travel
Writing
I don’t have as many posts as always to share, because I’ve been slacking and I apologize. These are worth checking out though!!
Books & Reading
- Nicole talks about purple prose and why she loves it!
- JJ shares some fantasy retellings she wants to read more of and I love these ideas.
- Laura wrote an amazing blog post: “Don’t Watch Insatiable; Read These Books With Fat Main Characters Instead” with GREAT recs!
- Marta shares her tips on reading slumps.
- Shannon wonders in an insightful blog post if other reviews influence us.
- Vicky wrote yet another brilliant blog post for us reading reviews.
- Michelle shares where she gets her books as an international reader and it’s so interesting!!
Book Blogging
- Aimee shares some book blogging topics you can use if you’re feeling in a slump!
- Jamie talks about the downsides of ARCs, such an important discussion to have.
- May writes about ARCs as well, shares the pressures and privilege of it all.
Is there a blog post you are particularily proud of this month? Feel free to send it along with your comment!
How was August for you? Are you always dreading the back to school/work season? Petition to have breaks all the time to read all the books, anyone?
What was your favorite book this month? What are you planning on reading next? Let’s chat in comments!
22 thoughts on “Monthly wrap-up – August 2018”
I’m so happy to hear that you managed to take a real blogging break, had time to travel, and re-discovered your love of reading, Marie! 😍 The pictures you took all look so atmospheric and lovely, and really make me want to visit Edinburgh myself. 💫
And I’m so, so happy that Starfish was a win for you, I’m really looking forward to reading your review!
Also, congrats on finishing outlining your book — I’m so excited to find out more about it — and on being ahead of your reading challenge. 🙌🏻😊
I hope your September is absolutely wonderful! 💗
Oh thank you so, so much Lily, you’re the sweetest and your comments always brighten up my day. Thank you ❤ ❤
I can't wait to share my Starfish review as well and I am so glad that I enjoyed it so much! It was a heartbreaking and heartwarming read and I liked it A LOT.
Thank you so much! Hopefully I'll be able to squeeze in some writing. Someday 🙈 I hope you'll have an amazing September just as well and thank you again for your sweet words ❤
Your August sounded amazing! I absolutely adore your pictures- Edinburgh looks gorgeous! I’m also super proud that you read so many books!! I’ve been meaning to read Starfish for quite a while, since I’ve only heard good things about it! 🙂
Lovely post, as always! ❤
Aww thank you so, so much for your sweet comment! ❤
I hope you'll visit Edinburgh someday, it was such a lovely, very atmospheric kind of place. And Starfish, ahh, such a lovely book! I hope you'll get the chance to read it sometime – also, kind of glad I'm not the only one waiting ages before getting to a book, even if I am really motivated to do so? Haha 🙂
Thank you so much! I hope you'll have a wonderful month! ❤
I have STILL not read Starfish, I hope I like it as much as everyone says.
Oh don’t worry, it took me over a year to finally get to this… you’re not the only slow one 🙈🙈 I hope you’ll read and will love it as much as I did 😀
Thank you so, so much for your sweet comment, have a lovely September! 😀
I love your Edinburgh photos, so beautiful!
Aww thank you so much, so happy you enjoyed these 🙂
I hope you’ll have a lovely month 🙂
I feel like most of this year has been a blur. I’m not ready for winter yet! I love your photos. They make me want to visit Europe. Someday I will. Good luck with your writing project! Have a great September.
LikeLiked by 1 person
OH I’m glad I’m not the only one feeling this way – it’s crazy that we are already in the last 4 months of the year? I can’t believe it 😂
I hope you’ll get to visit Europe someday – which countries would you be interested in? 😀
Thank you so, so much! I hope you’ll have a wonderful September as well ❤
Travelling sounds so good 💖❤❣
It was really great! 😀
Thank you so much for your sweet comment ❤ I hope you'll have a wonderful month! 😀
Ahh I’m not ready for the holidays to be over as well 😦 My uni starts tomorrow and I’m already tired just by thinking about it xD Edinburgh looks gorgeous, and We Regret to Inform You has been popping up on my feed lately, I’m intrigued.
OH I get that feeling. I’m tired thinking about work every Sunday night hahaha. I hope that uni will go GREAT for you though, I’m sending you love and courage and energy, too, haha 🙂
I hope you’ll give We Regret To Inform You a try someday, it was such a fun read 😀
Thank you so much for your sweet comment! I hope you’ll have a wonderful month ❤
So glad you managed to get some me time and enjoy traveling without worrying about blogging. Sometimes we take small breaks, but the total NO BLOGGING ones are important.
August was so intense for me, but got to read a few books that kept me happy! I’m on the same boat as you writing-wise though. With so much going on, I didn’t do a lot of that. I’ve been thinking about the story, but not really doing anything with it. I’m also in the process of outlining and trying to write a sort of summary I can follow. I’m writing two, one for each of the POV characters, see if that helps me give both a clear arc and see where the arcs connect and do something really nice with it.
My favorite book this month was hands-down Seafire. I adored Children of Blood and Bone, but it stressed me out a little how long it took me to finish it. Next, I’m finally tackling the Shades of Magic series. I’ve just gotten started with the first book and my writer brain can’t stop taking notice of how the author introduces several characters.
Exactly. I’m the worst at taking breaks, really, even for one day, so I was glad to manage to do that for five days straight without a worry in the world. I guess being away from the routine helped, too.
YAY I’m glad you read some great books this August! I’m sorry to hear your writing has been complicated, too, though I hope that writing these two outlines will help you with your story! Are you planning on participating in NaNoWriMo maybe this November? 🙂
Oh Seafire! I heard incredible things about this book, I’m excited to read it at some point. And yay for finally reading ADSOM – I can’t WAIT to hear what you think of the series. I think that Schwab is incredible when it comes to world and character-building 😀
Thank you so, so much, Pam! ❤
I always dread the going back to school season, but this August I pretty much worked straight through, all my holidays were in June and July so August didn’t feel much like a summer to me. Still it seems like you had an incredible month, your photos from Edinburgh are amazing and I’m glad you managed to have a bit of a blogging break as well. Sometimes something like that is needed isn’t it?
It’s amazing how many books you got through, and great you’re so motivated for reading too.
Great post, and I hope you have an incredible September as well, even if there aren’t anymore holidays to look forwards to. 🙂 ❤
Oh that’s good then – sometimes it’s good that it doesn’t feel like summer, because that way you don’t really get the back-to-school-work kind of feeling, so… I guess that’s a good thing 😀
Thank you so much, Beth! ❤ I'll have to plan out some holidays or something soon, otherwise I'll go crazy hahaha.
Ugh, yes, going back to work after vacation is always hard! That’s nice that you had so much time off, though!
Thank you so much, Angela! ❤ It was nice to get a couple days here and there for sure 🙂
I hope you'll have a wonderful September! ❤
August was okay for me! I spent the last week with my sister which was good in so many ways and read a fair bit. It was a bit frantic because I got another part time job and seem to always have lots of assignments…but the world did not end and I am still here, so that’s good. My favourite book this month was definitely America for Beginners. I’m going to be away (missing uni, ack!) for the first two weeks of September but I get to explore indonesia and breifly visit Sydney and get paid for it so that’s exciting, but it’ll be really full on when I get back.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh yay for a sister reunion, that’s so great!💖 and wow, what an incredible opportunity to explore Indonesia AND Sydney? And get paid for it??? THAT IS SO COOL, you’re living the dream, wow. I hope we’ll get to hear about your adventures? 😀
Thank you so much for your comment! Have a wonderful September! ❤
