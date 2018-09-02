Monthly wrap-up – August 2018

Hello September…

Wait, what? I did not sign up for this. I’m not ready for fall and winter to come around here – be right back, moving to Australia to have some more summer coming again.

I was eagerly waiting for August to come and, as always when you’re impatiently waiting for something… it all went by in a blur.

August was a month of traveling, work and traveling again. I finally got some days off work and went to Edinburgh for a couple days with my family. I had a brilliant time there and went back with all the memories and love for this absolutely gorgeous place.

I went back to work again and tried to settle into the work routine again, something that’s unfortunately quite hard to do. Thankfully, I took a couple days off work again this very end of the month to get back to the north of my French country for a couple days for a nice change again.

September’s the month of going back to school here in France, or at university, and for us grown-ups like me, of, well, work, as always. I feel like it’s going to be long and painful and boring, but well, that’s life? Let’s share some instagram pictures then instead, to make me feel better!

Everything is Edinburgh and holidays, except for that last one on the bottom right hand corner, of home.

I don’t know what’s happening, but I am loving books even more than ever.

I’m still ahead on my goodreads challenge and have never been more… motivated somehow. As I’m writing this, I’m 11 books ahead??? My challenge isn’t that, challenging, but still, that feels ginormous okay. I did not read a book for one week as I went on holidays and that break reminded me how much I love reading, too. I just love it when that happens so, very much. So… I’ve been having a fantastic reading month despite the one week break, I read more than ever so….

Books I read

I am so sad to say that Spinning Silver disappointed me a bit. I guess we can’t all love hyped books. Read my full review here!

This book was such a fun surprise – I loved the narrator, the fun mystery and the talk about going to college in the US.Read my full review here!



I loved Sanctuary Bay by these authors SO much and was thrilled to read that one. It ended up being a fast-paced, fun read filled with mythology and interesting characters. Full review coming soon!



I finally read Starfish and I AM so happy about it. It was as good as everyone said, I loved the anxiety rep and it was so emotional at times, too. Full review soon!



This book was A LOT of fun to read. Entertaining, with a great, badass main characters and fun intrigue. Full review coming soon!



I am such a huge fan of The Wrath and the Dawn series and, despite mixed reviews, I really, really enjoyed this book. The writing captivates me, I loved the characters and overall, well, I HAD A GREAT TIME.



Apparently I squeezed in a 7th book this month AND WHO AM I???? Also… I read this so quickly and I loved it and my heart.

So… I said I started outlining again last month in my recap and now I’m proudly going to share that my outline has been done back early this month and since then, I haven’t done anything else. In between travelling, getting back to work, blogging and so on, I haven’t had nor took the time to get back to this story I love so dearly. I guess it’s back in the drawer for now and back to me feeling like a fraud. Writing’s fun.

I managed to take a REAL blogging break this month and I’m really proud of it? The past months, whenever I told myself I would take a break, I always ended up checking in my notifications anyway, just, because I could. It’s always way too quick when you have the WordPress App on your phone, too.

Yet, this time, all the time I spent in Edinburgh, I did not even think about blogging, at all. I just let the notifications pile up and didn’t do a thing and for once, it felt good to disconnect from it all.

I’m thrilled, motivated and excited to be back in the community, as always, but that was just a reminder of taking time for yourself, too. That’s important.

Book reviews

Click on the book covers to be redirected to my reviews.

Bookish discussions

Book blogging



Travel

Writing

I don’t have as many posts as always to share, because I’ve been slacking and I apologize. These are worth checking out though!!

Books & Reading

Book Blogging

Aimee shares some book blogging topics you can use if you’re feeling in a slump!

Jamie talks about the downsides of ARCs, such an important discussion to have.

May writes about ARCs as well, shares the pressures and privilege of it all.

Is there a blog post you are particularily proud of this month? Feel free to send it along with your comment!

How was August for you? Are you always dreading the back to school/work season? Petition to have breaks all the time to read all the books, anyone?

What was your favorite book this month? What are you planning on reading next? Let’s chat in comments!