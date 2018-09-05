10 books I’m excited to read soon

I know that, as book bloggers, we talk about books we’re eager to read a thousand, a billion times a day. Or maybe we don’t. I know that, personally, I tend to scream about the book I just finished, or the ones I’m currently reading quickly over on twitter, then I scream about them some more in my book reviews, in my monthly wrap-ups, and in occasionally themed lists.

Yet, it does not feel like enough. Or maybe, just maybe, I want to scream about some books I’m excited to read at the moment. That should be okay, too. So today, I thought I’d just take my physical, digital, goodreads TBR and scream about some of the most recent books I added there that I’m excited about.

All the book covers will lead you to the Goodreads pages of the books. You know, in case you want to kill your TBR a little more.

Books I’m excited to read soon (a.k.a some books on my TBR I need to get to!)

A Thousand Perfect Notes, C. G. Drews



So… A Thousand Perfect Notes is THE book to read if you’re a book blogger, because Cait has been one of us for years and years now, has been working to be a published writer for even more years and I’m just so proud and happy and excited. I know this will break my heart and I know I’m not ready for it, but whatever. Bring it on.



Crazy Rich Asians, Kevin Kwan



With the movie buzz (it releases in OCTOBER where I live, let me cry),… well, I’ve been wanting to read this book, okay. It sounds like the kind of drama-filled, fun read I’d spend a day with and would devour.

A Torch Againt The Night, Sabaa Tahir



So… I have read the first book so long ago and my emotions were shattered. I didn’t expect to love this SO much. I’m both terrified to read what will happen next and really excited to get to it. I have a copy now, so…

Am I Normal Yet?, Holly Bourne



After reading It Only Happens in the Movies, I knew I wanted to read more of the author as soon as I could. Am I Normal Yet sounds exactly like my kind of book – a fun contemporary, yet with an emphasis on mental health, OCD especially and a touch of feminism and oh, I’m going to love this.

The Wicked Deep, Shea Ernshaw



I have been excited and curious about this book ever since I first heard of it at the beginning of this year. Now that I have an e-copy of the book, I am so, SO, SO excited to hopefully get to this soon and to discover this really atmospheric kind of book!



So many books on this TBR are here thanks to the generosity of the #bookishwish hashtag over on twitter and the following people I’m giving my thanks again and endless love to, Eliza, Mathieu, Marta & Shereen!!!



Books I recently found out about that I wish I could read right this very second

The Quiet At The End of The World, Lauren James



I have LOVED Lauren James’ previous books, The Loneliest Girl and The Next Together series and I feel like she just keeps on getting better and better as a writer. I am SO excited to get to her newest release coming out next year, it sounds amazing!! Also did you see that GORGEOUS COVER???

If I’m Being Honest, Austin Siegemund-Broka & Emily Wibberley

So… I think I might have mentioned how much I loved Always Never Yours a couple times, but… here I am again. ALWAYS NEVER YOURS was such a fantastic debut and automatically had me adding the authors’ next books on my TBR. If I’m Being Honest sounds equally as bold, fun and just I NEED IT PLEASE.

The Deepest Roots, Miranda Asebedo



I recently found out about this book and I don’t know, there’s something about it that just appeals to me so much. The cover, the blurb with friendships and a twist of magical realism, the mystery, the aesthetics I saw over on twitter.. everything just makes me want to read this okay.

Just for Clicks, Kara McDowell

Give me a book with sisters and social media fame and family dynamics and I AM SCREAMING ABOUT THIS ALREADY, by the time this goes out my voice will be just a distant memory.

You’d Be Mine, Erin Hahn



This book sounds brilliant and so much fun as well. You know me, I’m a marshmallow, so contemporaries like this, I am LIVING for them. A sweet romance on the road, some country music and I don’t know, I’m going to love this SO much, I can feel it.

What do you think of my list? Do you spot any books you already read and loved, or want to read? Which ones would you recommend?

What are some books you’re excited to get to soon? I would love to know, so feel free to share them in comments!