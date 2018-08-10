Review: Save The Date, Morgan Matson

There are no spoilers in this review.
Morgan Matson has been for years now, one of the authors I automatically recommend when someone needs and / or wants to read YA contemporaries. In the genre (and not just there), she is certainly one of my favorite authors, so I was eagerly waiting to read her latest release, Save The Date and… as always, it did not disappoint.
A BEAUTIFUL, FAMILY-FOCUSED STORY
💭
“It was that feeling like when the lights come up after a movie—how it takes a minute to let go of the world you’d been immersed in.”
Save The Date takes place in the span of three days, as Charlie prepares for her older sister’s wedding in the family house. Obviously, nothing will turn out as planned and, when you think it can’t get any messier, it can.
Unlike Morgan Matson’s previous YA contemporary, The Unexpected Everything, that focused a little more on romance, Save The Date really is family focused. Honestly, it feels like a breath of fresh air when family is so often disregarded, to see it so predominant and loving here. Family is what makes the world go round for Charlie and we can feel how important these links are to her in the story, which is something I loved and could easily relate to, as well, even if I don’t have a big family like that, at all.
Being so family-focused, Save The Date still manages to have a place for a slow-growing romance. The romance is not predominant at all and we barely get to see it, but the glimpses and promises of a future romance to develop after the book ends made me, well, giddy, because they were adorable.
THREE-DIMENSIONAL, REALISTIC CHARACTERS
💭
“So maybe I wasn’t just the youngest, the one who didn’t get told things. I was also the one who came to help, who tried to make things work, who they called when they were in trouble.”
One of Morgan Matson’s strongest suits definitely lies in her characters. She always manages to create amazing, three-dimensional characters that feel realistic and almost friendly, just like if you know them in real life, too. I really enjoyed Charlie’s voice, her stubbornness, her confusion about what to do next, her drive to make things right and to keep her family and the wedding together as all hell broke loose in the story.
Each member of the family and side-character were equally interesting and a lot of fun, each with their own personalities and little quirks. I have to admit that I had a bit of a hard time keeping track of them at first, though.
ABOUT GROWING UP AND MOVING ON
💭
“Because, it would have been cheating, in a way. You don’t get to freeze the picture when you want it. It would have been living in the past and eventually, you just start doing the same jokes over and over again.”
This book falls on the bigger side of contemporaries, with over 400 pages, yet there wasn’t a moment where it felt long, or when I was bored. With all the drama happening, I was entertained from page one and couldn’t wait to see what would happen next.
More than a fun book, Save The Date also tackles interesting topics and makes us think about change, moving on, but also as seeing people for who they really are, and not that made-up fantasy you had of them when you were little. It’s about growing up overall and I found out that there was such an interesting development through the story, even if some issues were resolved a bit too quickly.
OVERALL
💭
If you’re looking for a fun, family-focused contemporary I would definitely recommend that one. With great characters and great character development as well, this should be on your summer TBR, or on any TBR if you’re a contemporary fan!
I buddy-read this book with the lovely Kat @ Life & Other Disasters, check out her review right here!
Final rating: 4,5 drops!
Morgan Matson, Save The Date, Published by Simon & Schuster Books for young readers, June, 5th 2018.
Charlie Grant’s older sister is getting married this weekend at their family home, and Charlie can’t wait—for the first time in years, all four of her older siblings will be under one roof. Charlie is desperate for one last perfect weekend, before the house is sold and everything changes. The house will be filled with jokes and games and laughs again. Making decisions about things like what college to attend and reuniting with longstanding crush Jesse Foster—all that can wait. She wants to focus on making the weekend perfect.
The only problem? The weekend is shaping up to be an absolute disaster.
There’s the unexpected dog with a penchant for howling, house alarm that won’t stop going off, and a papergirl with a grudge.
There are the relatives who aren’t speaking, the (awful) girl her favorite brother brought home unannounced, and a missing tuxedo.
Not to mention the neighbor who seems to be bent on sabotage and a storm that is bent on drenching everything. The justice of the peace is missing. The band will only play covers. The guests are all crazy. And the wedding planner’s nephew is unexpectedly, distractingly…cute.
Over the course of three ridiculously chaotic days, Charlie will learn more than she ever expected about the family she thought she knew by heart. And she’ll realize that sometimes, trying to keep everything like it was in the past means missing out on the future.
Did you read Save The Date? Do you want to?
Are you a fan of Morgan Matson’s books, or did you ever read them? Who’s your favorite YA contemporary writer? Let me know in comments!
16 thoughts on "Review: Save The Date, Morgan Matson"
Save The Date is next on my TBR, and I’m super excited to read it! It’ll be my first Morgan Matson book, but a lot of her other books have been on my TBR for years!! 😁
Ohhhh I’m so happy to hear that! I hope you’ll love the book as much as I did and will read ALL of Morgan Matson’s books next. I love her haha 🙂
Thank you so much for your sweet comment! ❤ ❤
Fantastic review 🙂
Definitely putting this on my TBR now. I’ve only read The Unexpected Everything so it’s good to know this focuses more on family.
Cora | http://teapartyprincess.co.uk/
Ahhh thank you so much Cora! ❤ ❤ I hope you'll read and love this one, it was really family-focused and I LOVED that so much ❤
Wonderful review Marie! I will definitely check this out!
Oh thank you so much ❤ I hop you will read and love it 😀
I am damn excited for this book and reading your review has just increased my aniticipation!
Ohhhh this makes me SO happy! ❤ I hope you'll get to read it soon and that you will enjoy it as much as I did 🙂
Thank you for your sweet comment! ❤ ❤
I’m looking forward to reading this one! I do enjoy Morgan Matson’s books. 🙂 Fab review!
Oh I can’t wait for you to read this book, I hope you’ll love it 🙂
Thank you so much for stopping by! ❤
Such a great review, Marie! I agree on all accounts and I am just so happy to Morgan Matson keeps being as great of an author and storyteller as she once again proves she is. While I like some books more than others, I just never get tired of her characters. Fingers crossed she already has a new one planned haha
Thank you so much, Kat! ❤ ❤ I feel the same way, I never get tired of her writing and characters. YES, let's hope she will have another book released soon, I need MORE from her 😀
MARIE. This is an amazing review, and made me SO excited to read Save the Date!💓I was already looking forward to it, but now that I know it’s family-centric, and has such likeable characters, I’m even more excited. Also, I hope you have an amazing time on your trip to Scotland! 🙂
Oh thank you SO much Olivia, I’m so happy yo enjoyed it! ❤ ❤ I can't wait for you to read it, hope you'll love it ❤
Thank you so much!! ❤
Great review for this book Marie. 🙂 ❤️ Morgan Matson is one of my favourite contemporary authors, and one I automatically recommend as well, and Save the Date is probably my second favourite by her (joint first is Second Chance Summer and Amy and Roger’s Epic Detour of course!)
I love the focus on family in this book, and the fact that the romance was more a potential romance that could grow into something in the future rather than becoming something in the middle of her sister’s wedding catastrophe you know? It struck me as kind of refreshing in the YA market where every book seems to have a romance now. Plus you know how much I love well written family relationships in books! 😀
Again great review. 🙂 ❤️
Oh thank you so, SO much Beth! ❤ I'm so happy you feel the same way about Morgan Matson's books than I do, she is an incredible author ❤
I'm so glad you loved this story just as well – I really liked that it focused on the family, too, I appreciated the romance but I was glad that it was so light and that we know it will develop later on… maybe in a sequel 😅 That would be SO cool 😛 ❤
Thank you so much! ❤ ❤
