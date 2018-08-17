Mini Reviews: Spinning Silver, We Regret To Inform You

Happy Friday friends! As this blog posts publishes, I’m on my way back home from Scotland, yay!

So, aerm, beware. I’ll probably spend my weekend flooding your blogs with love again.

Today, I’m back with some mini-reviews for some of my latest reads… One pretty unpopular opinion of a fantasy/retelling (insert sad smiley face here) ; one contemporary, sweet and fun read I appreciated so much. Let’s get to it! I tried to do mini-reviews, but you know me, I talk too much, so… #oops.



There are no spoilers in these reviews.



The biggest thanks to Penguin Random House International for the e-ARCs of these books. This did not, in any way, influence my thoughts and ratings.

Spinning Silver, Naomi Novik

Naomi Novik is pretty popular around the blogosphere and her other book, Uprooted, has been around a little while ago and gathering so many great reviews. Spinning Silver, a loose retelling of Rumplestillskin, seemed to have the same effect on people. Naturally, I was nervous to get into this story and… I’m sad to say some elements did not work out for me.

If there is something I can admit here, it’s that Naomi Novik writes like you would write a fairytale – somehow, her writing reminded me of these kind of stories. It had a slow rhythm, an interesting world-building at times. Yet, it did not manage to captive me as much as it did for others: somehow, I felt disconnected from the beginning to the end of the story, which prevented me from falling head over heels with it like others did.

The characters though were one good element here: I really liked their determination, I loved the siblings dynamics and the family dynamics we could explore as well. Told from multiple POV, I had a bit of a hard time when the POV changed in the middle of a chapter and did not know who it was until a couple of paragraphs in.

Overall, Spinning Silver was not a bad story, but for me, it felt like a long, slow and sometimes confusing read. Yet, with all the positive reviews out there, I think it’s just a case of “it’s not you, it’s me” and that so many people could, would and will really love this fairy-tale, atmospheric wintery story.

My rating : 3 drops !

Trigger warnings: parental abuse and violence, alcoholism, death of children (babies), murder, violence, anti-semitism, mention of past rape.

We Regret To Inform You, Ariel Kaplan

We Regret To Inform You was a book I was eagerly anticipating, because I had this feeling. You know, the one you have for a book you know you’ll enjoy. I’m really happy to say that, I was right.

Sweet, fun, entertaining, We Regret To Inform You was, for me, a bingeable kind of read. With the main topic of it being about a teenager not getting into the college of her choice, it really emphasized the process of getting into college at all in the United States. Being French, I never had to go through this stressful, complicated process with university applications (it is very different here from the US), so it was a really interesting discovery, too. You know me, I love books dealing with school and pressure.

Our main character really wants to be the perfect, straight A, Harvard and every Ivy-League school material and has worked, with her single mom’s encouragement, towards it her entire life (almost). I really empathized with her struggles as everything goes the wrong way for her and was rooting for her right from the start, too. Her narration, sarcastic, funny, bold, was really good to read. This book also got its share of good side-characters, from the best friend (who is bisexual, yay!) to the group of girls hackers (yay!).

Overall, We Regret To Inform You was a fun read, yet dealing with important topics such as the difference between who you are and the face you show to the world, school pressure. I’d definitely recommend it!

My rating : 4 drops!

Trigger warnings: panic attacks.

Did you read any of these books? Did you enjoy them? Do you want to read them?

Did you read Naomi Novik’s Uprooted? What did you think of it?

Let’s chat in comments! 💬