Mini Reviews: Spinning Silver, We Regret To Inform You

Today, I’m back with some mini-reviews for some of my latest reads… One pretty unpopular opinion of a fantasy/retelling (insert sad smiley face here) ; one contemporary, sweet and fun read I appreciated so much. Let’s get to it! I tried to do mini-reviews, but you know me, I talk too much, so… #oops.
There are no spoilers in these reviews.
The biggest thanks to Penguin Random House International for the e-ARCs of these books. This did not, in any way, influence my thoughts and ratings.
Spinning Silver, Naomi Novik
Naomi Novik is pretty popular around the blogosphere and her other book, Uprooted, has been around a little while ago and gathering so many great reviews. Spinning Silver, a loose retelling of Rumplestillskin, seemed to have the same effect on people. Naturally, I was nervous to get into this story and… I’m sad to say some elements did not work out for me.
If there is something I can admit here, it’s that Naomi Novik writes like you would write a fairytale – somehow, her writing reminded me of these kind of stories. It had a slow rhythm, an interesting world-building at times. Yet, it did not manage to captive me as much as it did for others: somehow, I felt disconnected from the beginning to the end of the story, which prevented me from falling head over heels with it like others did.
The characters though were one good element here: I really liked their determination, I loved the siblings dynamics and the family dynamics we could explore as well. Told from multiple POV, I had a bit of a hard time when the POV changed in the middle of a chapter and did not know who it was until a couple of paragraphs in.
Overall, Spinning Silver was not a bad story, but for me, it felt like a long, slow and sometimes confusing read. Yet, with all the positive reviews out there, I think it’s just a case of “it’s not you, it’s me” and that so many people could, would and will really love this fairy-tale, atmospheric wintery story.
My rating : 3 drops !
Trigger warnings: parental abuse and violence, alcoholism, death of children (babies), murder, violence, anti-semitism, mention of past rape.
We Regret To Inform You, Ariel Kaplan
We Regret To Inform You was a book I was eagerly anticipating, because I had this feeling. You know, the one you have for a book you know you’ll enjoy. I’m really happy to say that, I was right.
Sweet, fun, entertaining, We Regret To Inform You was, for me, a bingeable kind of read. With the main topic of it being about a teenager not getting into the college of her choice, it really emphasized the process of getting into college at all in the United States. Being French, I never had to go through this stressful, complicated process with university applications (it is very different here from the US), so it was a really interesting discovery, too. You know me, I love books dealing with school and pressure.
Our main character really wants to be the perfect, straight A, Harvard and every Ivy-League school material and has worked, with her single mom’s encouragement, towards it her entire life (almost). I really empathized with her struggles as everything goes the wrong way for her and was rooting for her right from the start, too. Her narration, sarcastic, funny, bold, was really good to read. This book also got its share of good side-characters, from the best friend (who is bisexual, yay!) to the group of girls hackers (yay!).
Overall, We Regret To Inform You was a fun read, yet dealing with important topics such as the difference between who you are and the face you show to the world, school pressure. I’d definitely recommend it!
My rating : 4 drops!
Trigger warnings: panic attacks.
28 thoughts on “Mini Reviews: Spinning Silver, We Regret To Inform You”
I didn’t know why I haven’t read Uprooted yet it has been on my shelf for years! Gah I think I need to move it up!! I Regret to Inform You sounds great!! I love sarcastic narration, and girl hackers? YES COUNT ME IN!!!
I hope you’ll love Uprooted, I’ve heard great things about this book from … well, everyone haha 🙂 And yes, We Regret To Inform You was such a fun read, I hope you’ll give it a try 😀
Thank you so much for your sweet comment! ❤
I’m in the middle of Spinning Silver right now and it’s definitely taken me a while to get used to all of the POV changes. It doesn’t help that Novik introduces new ones every now and then too. The story is slow but I don’t feel bored by that which is kind of weird, haha.
Oh well that’s fantastic if you aren’t bored! The rhythm is a bit slow and I think, unfortunately, that’s why I wasn’t captivated by it all I’m glad you’re enjoying it though, hope you’ll love it until the end 😀
Thank you so much for your sweet comment! 😀
Didn’t read uprooted ( oops ) but I really want to !
I’m so excited to have more of your blog posts soon, Marie !!
I hope you’ll read and will love it 🙂 And thank you, that means so much, you’re the sweetest 😀 ❤
I hope you had an amazing time in Scotland! I’ve been loving the photos on Insta. I worked in Edinburgh for the festival the summer after I graduated and its one of the best things I’ve ever done. On one of my only days off the whole month I walked up Arthur’s Seat by myself and it felt just fantastic. It took me like a month to recover, haha.
I think that fairy tale retellings are tough to pull off. If they’re done right then reading them is amazing (thinking of Marissa Meyer obvs), but when they’re even a little bit weak with the familiarity the story already has it falls flat.
I love the sound of We Regret To Inform You. I think stories about kids failing to get what they want but being okay regardless are so important.
Thank you so, so much, I had a fantastic time – I’m really sad to already be back to reality, haha. Edinburgh is so pretty, even if it was rainy and cold, it was gorgeous and I loved it. It was very busy with the festival though haha 🙂
Yeah I think so – I wasn’t too familiar with the story altogether though, and the writing just failed at captivating me. It was a bit slow and I felt, disconnected the whole time. I’m certain it works out well for other people, as this book got TONS of praise from everyone else…. it’s just a case of, “it’s not you, it’s me” here, I think 😦
These stories are SO important, yes and I loved that it tackled that difficult topic well. I hope you’ll want to give it a try someday, it was such a quick read, too 😀
Thank you so much for your sweet comment ❤ ❤ ❤
Aww, I am kinda sad you didn’t enjoy Spinning Silver as much you probably should have. I loved it because I guess, in a way, I was prepared for the long haul. Uprooted has a sort of atmospheric but admittedly meandering writing but for me, it worked. Maybe for you, it didn’t. Oh well. Also, I didn’t know anything about the second book, now I am intrigued. ☺️
LikeLiked by 1 person
I feel like it’s just a case of “it’s not you, it’s me” here. So many people loved Uprooted and Spinning Silver, I feel like the writing style just didn’t work out for me in a way and I didn’t feel captivated by it all. I’m sad about it, but I guess we can’t all love the same things 😦 I’m happy it worked out well for you though 😀
Thank you so much for stopping by! 😀
We Regret to Inform You sounds really good, and I think a lot of young adults could relate to the pressure of school and getting into college.
It was such a good book, I loved it – and yes, I feel like a lot of young adults could relate to it. I hope it will have success 😀 Thank you so much for your sweet comment, Angela! ❤
I’m sad to hear you didn’t like Spinning Silver; I have both that and Uprooted out from the library right now. I tried to start Uprooted but I felt the same thing you did about being kind of disconnected from the story, so I’m not sure if I’ll finish it. There’s just something about her writing style that makes the story seem really slow. I also just got an eARC of We Regret to Inform You, which I’ve been super excited about, so I’m happy to hear you liked it!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh I’m so happy you feel the same way about her writing, I feel like a bit of a black sheep here, especially with everyone praising her books so much. I somehow felt too disconnected from it all at times, while at some other times, when action picked up a bit, I was into it a bit more. It makes me a bit sad, but I guess books can’t be for everyone 🙂
OHHHH yay I’m so glad to hear that – I can’t wait to hear what you think of it, I hope you’ll enjoy it 🙂
Thank you so much for your comment, Mel! ❤ ❤
Confession, I wasn’t the biggest fan of Novik’s Uprooted book. I thought the writing was beautiful, but it also was too flowery in some places so I felt like the big dramatic moments of anticipation were halted by the writing and ultimately lost its tension. That’s why I am nervous about Spinning Silver. I do like that the characters are multi-dimensional though.
I can’t even begin to imagine how difficult it must be trying to find a placement at university in the States. I mean, the cost of it alone is daunting enough. I love that this book seems to do a good job of balancing the light-hearted moments with the serious moments. That sounds like my kind of book.
Hope you enjoyed your Scottish adventure. I can’t wait to hear all about it.
Oh I’m glad that I am not the only one feeling this way. It made me a bit sad, given how much praise there is around the blogosphere for Novik’s books 😦 I hope you’ll give Spinning Silver a try though and that you will enjoy it a bit more than I did 🙂
I can’t imagine either, this book opened my eyes a little bit on the process and I’ve always been curious about it. University here is so different haha. I hope you’ll want to give that one a try and that you will enjoy it 🙂
Thank you so much!! I had an amazing time, so sad to be back haha.
Thank you! ❤ ❤
I’m sorry you didn’t enjoy Spinning Silver as much as you hoped. I actually loved it despite the slow pacing. I also enjoyed Unrooted but it’s also a slow read. I hope you enjoy it if you decide to give it a shot.
Great mini reviews btw! I hope you had a great time in Scotland! 🙂
I’m really happy you loved it more than I did 😀
Thank you so much, Raven – and yes, I had an amazing time 😀
We Regret To Inform you sounds great! I hope I enjoy it as much as you did. 😊 great mini reviews 💕
LikeLiked by 1 person
It was such a great read, I hope you’ll love it 🙂
Thank you so much!! ❤ ❤
Fantastic reviews (as always), Marie! 😊💗 I’m sorry that Spinning Silver wasn’t the best read for you, but I’m glad you liked We Regret to Inform You! It sounds a YA contemporary I would enjoy, because I can definitely relate to the stresses and pressures of the college application process here in the US, haha. 😩 (In fact, I’m going through it right now, since I’m in my senior year of high school! 😅)
Welcome back from Scotland! I hope you had an amazing time on your vacation; all of the photos you posted on Instagram and Twitter looked so cool. 😍
Aww thank you so, so much Dezzy! ❤ ❤
I'm sorry to hear you're going through that process right now, it seems so complicated and… kind of draining, too? I feel like here in France it's not that complicated, or maybe it just wasn't for me haha. Fingers crossed everything goes well for you!! ❤ ❤ And I hope you'll want to give this book a try, it was such a lovely read 😀
Thank you SO much! I had an amazing time there ❤ ❤ ❤
I’ve never read anything by Naomi, but I’m sorry to hear you didn’t really like this one. I find that I don’t always get into or care about the really popular books, so it happens. At least you liked the author’s writing style in general. 🙂
-Lauren
Thank you so much, Lauren! yes, I least I’m glad I enjoyed some elements of the book 😀
oh noo I’m sorry you didn’t enjoy Spinning Silver as much as you wanted to!! I’ve been seeing A LOT of hype for that book, so it’s way up there on my TBR. but as with all hyped books, I’m a lil hesitant to read :”) buuut after all, I love, love, love fairy tale retellings so I’ll probably still end up reading it. fingers crossed that you adore your next read! ❤
Oh no please don’t let my review prevent you from reading it! I’m a bit of a black sheep here, so many people have been loving this book and who knows, you might too, especially if you love retellings like these 😀
Thank you so, so much for your sweet comment, Hannah ❤ ❤
HAHA yep, I’m probably still going to end up picking it up!! It’s just that super-hyped books always make me a bit reluctant because it’s the worst when a highly-anticipated book lets you down :’) ❤
I completely understand that. Maybe waiting a little while before reading it will help 😀
